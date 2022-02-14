James, Reseland Qualify for State Bowling

The Orono dance team is headed to Target Center for the Class 2A State Dance Tournament. They qualified for the state tournament in both the jazz and high kick competitions on Saturday, Feb. 5, at the Section 3AA dance tournament at Mound Westonka High School. Teams participate in two different competitions – Jazz and High Kick – for an opportunity to advance to the State Dance Team Tournament at Target Center in Minneapolis on Feb. 18-19. The top three routines in each category advanced to State.

ORONO, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO