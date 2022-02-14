James, Reseland Qualify for State Bowling

Junior Darren Joyner became the first Southside wrestler in the three-year history of the program to qualify for the state tournament with a fourth place finish in Saturday’s 1A East Regional at Rosewood High School. Six Washington High School grapplers, including two regional champions will also make the trip...
The Orono dance team is headed to Target Center for the Class 2A State Dance Tournament. They qualified for the state tournament in both the jazz and high kick competitions on Saturday, Feb. 5, at the Section 3AA dance tournament at Mound Westonka High School. Teams participate in two different competitions – Jazz and High Kick – for an opportunity to advance to the State Dance Team Tournament at Target Center in Minneapolis on Feb. 18-19. The top three routines in each category advanced to State.
Maxam Salvetti captures individual title and MVP for lower weights, while frosh John Hayes punches ticket. The Molalla High wrestling team will send a pair of boys to this year's state wrestling championships. Earning their way to the big meet was Maxam Salvetti, who captured the title at 113 pounds, while John Hayes added a third-place finish at 132, good enough for a state meet date.
The Davis County High School will be well represented this week when the Class 2A division of the Iowa State Wrestling Tournament gets underway Thursday morning. The Mustangs will have three wrestlers competing in the tournament that begins at 9 a.m. Thursday in Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Dawson...
The Bettendorf and Davenport Central high school boys bowling teams topped the eight-team qualifier at Muscatine’s Rose Bowl on Tuesday and earned spots in next week’s state tournament in Waterloo. The Bulldogs, with high games of 279 and 256, won the 15 Baker game event with a 3150...
JESUP – Jesup J-Hawks 152 pounder, Wyatt VanderWerff punches his ticket to the State Wrestling Tournament on Thursday with a district championship in Jesup last Saturday. VanderWerff won by Fall in the semifinals over Ryan Hopwood of BGM (1:02), then took care of Don Bosco’s Foxe Youngblut in 2:21, recording his second Fall of the day.
SHENANDOAH – Shenandoah junior Emma Herr rolled a 462 series over three games to earn the final individual state tournament qualifying spot by two pins Monday, Feb. 14, at a Class 1A state qualifying tournament at Little Waite Lanes in Shenandoah. The top four scores over a three game...
The MSHSL Alpine Section 6 Championship race took place on Feb. 8, 2022, at Buck Hill in Burnsville. There were 18 teams with 102 boys and 101 girls competing. In the boys race, Lake Crystal Valley placed 11th with 167 points. Cale Hansen, a sophomore at Maple River, had a state qualifying time of 51.12, placing 14th overall. He will race at the state meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik, Minn., on Feb. 16.
The Vikings’ Hunter Fulp wrestles an East Wilkes opponent earlier in the season. South Stokes’ Cohen Jennings prevents Starmount’s Houston Stokes from escaping. West Stokes’ Landon Neal, Bryan Gordon, Matthew Helms and Cole Waddell — along with North Stokes’ Hunter Fulp — have qualified for the Individual State Wrestling Championships at the Greensboro Coliseum this week.
COLDWATER — The Coldwater Cardinal bowling team welcomed the Pennfield Panthers to Midway Lanes on Tuesday for their final home meet of the 2021-22 season. The Cardinals split on the night, with the boys getting back on the winning track while the Lady Cardinals dropped their first match of the season to the Panthers.
The Catholic High School League has filled out its Cardinal Championship and Bishop Championship brackets for its boys basketball tournament. This year, the championship games will be played on Saturday, Feb. 26 at Eastern Michigan University’ Convocation Center located at 799 N Hewitt Rd in Ypsilanti. After many years...
BOWLING GREEN — Bowling Green State University men’s basketball coach Michael Huger has dismissed guard Myron Gordon and forward Joe Reece from the team, according to a news release from the university on Wednesday.
The Fairport boys bowling team won the Division II Wickliffe Lanes Sectional on Feb. 12. The Skippers won a tight team race over Holy Name, 3,900 to 3,819. Fairport had games of 847, 979 and 950 then a combined Baker series score of 1,124. Ryan Chipps was the individual sectional...
BOWLING GREEN, OH – The University at Buffalo men's basketball team scored the first 10 points on Tuesday evening and never looked back as the Bulls won their fourth straight game with a wire-to-wire victory at Bowling Green, 112-85. The win improves Buffalo's record to 14-8 on the year and 8-4 in league play.
Both Lake Orion varsity bowling teams headed to Sterling Heights on Saturday to compete in the Dakota Cougars Classic. The boys bowling team qualified in 13th place. In tournament play, they beat Sturgis 396-368, Stevenson 399-332, lost to Utica Eisenhower 342-413 and in the consolation round lost to Lakeview 326-340.
Washtenaw United put in a stellar performance in the first game of the “Tree Town Trophy” series. The round-robin games in the event were designed to showcase the girls HS hockey teams at Pioneer, Huron/Skyline, and the Washtenaw United. Washtenaw opened the series when they played Pioneer HS on Friday night.
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater bowlers split with Pennfield at Midway Lanes on Tuesday in their final home meet of the season. The Coldwater boys got back on track with a 28-2 victory. The Cardinals took both regular games 934 to 757 and 913 to 837 and totals 1847 to 1594. Coldwater won both Baker games 212 to 154 and 200 to 147, taking totals 412 to 301.
FOSTORIA — Four local schools have teams bowling in the sectional tournament at Seneca Lanes on Thursday and Friday. Bucyrus, Crestline, Galion, and Wynford will be represented. The 12-team boys’ field will bowl on Thursday and the 10-team girls’ field will go on Friday. Bowling begins at 10 a.m. each day. The doors will open at 9 a.m.
New school records were set when Oakland University Golden Grizzlies men and women’s track and field team took the field in the annual Grand Valley State University Big Meet Friday and Saturday on Feb. 11-12 in Allendale, Michigan. The Golden Grizzlies stayed in state for a competition that featured...
