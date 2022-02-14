ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Novel prediction methods for virtual drug screening

By Josip Mesarić
arxiv.org
 2 days ago

Drug development is an expensive and time-consuming process where thousands of chemical compounds are being tested in order to find those possessing drug-like properties while being safe and effective. One of key parts of the early drug discovery process...

arxiv.org

arxiv.org

RECOVER: sequential model optimization platform for combination drug repurposing identifies novel synergistic compounds in vitro

Paul Bertin, Jarrid Rector-Brooks, Deepak Sharma, Thomas Gaudelet, Andrew Anighoro, Torsten Gross, Francisco Martinez-Pena, Eileen L. Tang, Suraj M S, Cristian Regep, Jeremy Hayter, Maksym Korablyov, Nicholas Valiante, Almer van der Sloot, Mike Tyers, Charles Roberts, Michael M. Bronstein, Luke L. Lairson, Jake P. Taylor-King, Yoshua Bengio. Selecting optimal drug...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

EquiBind: Geometric Deep Learning for Drug Binding Structure Prediction

Predicting how a drug-like molecule binds to a specific protein target is a core problem in drug discovery. An extremely fast computational binding method would enable key applications such as fast virtual screening or drug engineering. Existing methods are computationally expensive as they rely on heavy candidate sampling coupled with scoring, ranking, and fine-tuning steps. We challenge this paradigm with EquiBind, an SE(3)-equivariant geometric deep learning model performing direct-shot prediction of both i) the receptor binding location (blind docking) and ii) the ligand's bound pose and orientation. EquiBind achieves significant speed-ups and better quality compared to traditional and recent baselines. Further, we show extra improvements when coupling it with existing fine-tuning techniques at the cost of increased running time. Finally, we propose a novel and fast fine-tuning model that adjusts torsion angles of a ligand's rotatable bonds based on closed-form global minima of the von Mises angular distance to a given input atomic point cloud, avoiding previous expensive differential evolution strategies for energy minimization.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Towards precise collider predictions: the Parton Branching method

The collinear factorization theorem, combined with finite-order calculations in perturbative QCD, provides a powerful framework to obtain predictions for many collider observables. However, for observables which involve multiple energy scales, transverse degrees of freedom cannot be neglected, and finite-order perturbative calculations have to be combined with resummed calculations to all orders in the QCD running coupling in order to obtain reliable theoretical predictions, capable of describing experimental measurements. This is traditionally done either by analytic resummation methods or by parton shower (PS) Monte Carlo (MC) methods. In this talk we present the Parton Branching (PB) MC method to obtain QCD collider predictions based on Transverse Momentum Dependent (TMD) factorization. The PB provides evolution equations for TMD Parton Distribution Functions (PDFs) which, upon fitting TMD PDFs to experimental data, can be used in TMD MC event generators. We present the basic concepts of the method and illustrate its applications to collider measurements focusing on Drell-Yan (DY) lepton-pair production in different kinematic ranges, from fixed-target to LHC energies. We discuss the latest developments of the method concentrating especially on the matching of next-to-leading-order (NLO) TMD evolution with MC-at-NLO calculations of NLO matrix elements.
SCIENCE
electropages.com

Researchers demonstrate scalable single-molecule sensors

Researchers have recently demonstrated a full-scale integrated circuit that can detect individual molecules. What challenges does individual molecular detection face, what did the researchers demonstrate, and where could this technology be used?. What challenges does molecular detection face?. When it comes to molecular science, the ingeniousness of researchers cannot go...
SCIENCE
#Drugs#Drug Discovery#Computing Power
Neuroscience News

Non-invasive Method to Deliver Drugs to the Brain

Summary: Applying rapid short pulses of ultrasound can non-invasively deliver liposomes directly to the brain, across the blood-brain barrier. In a new study researchers from the School of Biomedical Engineering & Imaging Sciences, in collaboration with the Noninvasive Surgery & Biopsy Laboratory led by Dr. James Choi at Imperial College London, have found that applying rapid short pulses (RaSP) of ultrasound can non-invasively deliver liposomes to the brain, across the blood-brain barrier. This is a specialized barrier between the brain and blood which restricts the entry of molecules to the brain, including over 90 percent of drugs.
CANCER
arxiv.org

Space-Air-Ground Integrated Multi-domain Network Resource Orchestration based on Virtual Network Architecture: a DRL Method

Traditional ground wireless communication networks cannot provide high-quality services for artificial intelligence (AI) applications such as intelligent transportation systems (ITS) due to deployment, coverage and capacity issues. The space-air-ground integrated network (SAGIN) has become a research focus in the industry. Compared with traditional wireless communication networks, SAGIN is more flexible and reliable, and it has wider coverage and higher quality of seamless connection. However, due to its inherent heterogeneity, time-varying and self-organizing characteristics, the deployment and use of SAGIN still faces huge challenges, among which the orchestration of heterogeneous resources is a key issue. Based on virtual network architecture and deep reinforcement learning (DRL), we model SAGIN's heterogeneous resource orchestration as a multi-domain virtual network embedding (VNE) problem, and propose a SAGIN cross-domain VNE algorithm. We model the different network segments of SAGIN, and set the network attributes according to the actual situation of SAGIN and user needs. In DRL, the agent is acted by a five-layer policy network. We build a feature matrix based on network attributes extracted from SAGIN and use it as the agent training environment. Through training, the probability of each underlying node being embedded can be derived. In test phase, we complete the embedding process of virtual nodes and links in turn based on this probability. Finally, we verify the effectiveness of the algorithm from both training and testing.
TECHNOLOGY
technologynetworks.com

Natural Compounds That Inhibit SARS-CoV-2 Discovered Using Virtual Screening

The fight against the COVID-19 pandemic is an international scientific challenge regarding the search for strategies to fight the viral infection and prevent its damaging consequences. Besides the vaccines and approved drugs by the health authorities, it is necessary to find new treatments to fight against the viral infection once this appears.
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Expediting Drug Discovery Using Novel Target-Based Approaches

Target-based drug discovery strategies involve understanding the disease’s mechanism of action, followed by target identification and validation, hit identification, hit-to-lead and lead optimization. Significant advances have been made to identify novel therapeutic interventions, however, failure rates are high, culminating in lost efforts, resource exhaustion and financial risk/loss. Innovative strategies to shorten the research and development cycle, increase process efficiency and expedite the drug discovery process are needed.
NewsBreak
Technology
gatech.edu

New System Speeds Screening of Drug-Delivering Nanoparticles

James Dahlman and Phil Santangelo have formed a potent research partnership. James Dahlman and Phil Santangelo are helping to define an evolving era in medicine, one in which messenger ribonucleic acid — mRNA — can be delivered directly to cells to fight against disease. And their latest groundbreaking study could clear the way to faster therapeutic discoveries.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Phys.org

Novel method simulates tens of thousands of bubbles in foamy flows

Bubbles aren't just for bath time. Bubbles, specifically bubbles in foamy flows, are critical for many industrial processes, including the production of food and cosmetics and drug development and delivery. But the behavior of these foamy flows is notoriously difficult to compute because of the sheer number of bubbles involved.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Diffusion-induced anisotropic cancer invasion: a novel experimental method based on tumour spheroids

Tumour invasion is strongly influenced by microenvironment and, among other parameters, chemical stimuli play an important role. An innovative methodology for the quantitative investigation of chemotaxis in vitro by live imaging of morphology of cell spheroids, in 3D collagen gel, is presented here. The assay was performed by using a chemotactic chamber to impose a controlled gradients of nutrients (glucose) on spheroids, mimicking the chemotactic stimuli naturally occurring in the proximity of blood vessels. Different tumoral cell lines (PANC-1 and HT-1080) are compared to non-tumoral ones (NIH/3T3). Morphology response is observed by means a Time-lapse workstation equipped with an incubating system and quantified by image analysis techniques. Description of invasion phenomena was based on an engineering approach, based on transport phenomena concepts. As expected, NIH/3T3 spheroids are characterized by a limited tendency of cells to invade the surrounding tissue, unlike PANC-1 and HT-1080 that show relatively stronger response to gradients.
CANCER
arxiv.org

Fast and accurate dose predictions for novel radiotherapy treatments in heterogeneous phantoms using conditional 3D-UNet generative adversarial networks

Florian Mentzel, Kevin Kröninger, Michael Lerch, Olaf Nackenhorst, Jason Paino, Anatoly Rosenfeld, Ayu Saraswati, Ah Chung Tsoi, Jens Weingarten, Markus Hagenbuchner, Susanna Guatelli. Novel radiotherapy techniques like synchrotron X-ray microbeam radiation therapy (MRT), require fast dose distribution predictions that are accurate at the sub-mm level, especially close to tissue/bone/air...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Self-emulsification in chemical and pharmaceutical technologies

The interest in the low energy self-emulsification techniques has exploded in the recent years, driven by three main trends: by the transition to "greener" technologies in both its aspects - less energy consumption and replacement of the petrochemicals by natural ingredients; by the costly and maintenance demanding equipment for nanoemulsification; and by the quest for efficient and robust self-emulsifying formulations for oral drug delivery. Here we first present a brief overview of the main known low-energy methods for nanoemulsion formation, focusing on their mechanistic understanding and discussing some recent advances in their development and applications. Next, we review three conceptually new approaches for self-emulsification in chemical technologies, discovered in the last several years. The colloidal features and the specific requirements of the self-emulsifying drug-delivery systems (SEDDS) are also discussed briefly. Finally, we summarize the current trends and the main challenges in this vivid research area.
INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Scientist invents novel "WRAP" droplet manipulation method

Precise manipulation and transportation of micro-sized droplets is a challenging task, yet crucial for biomedical and industrial applications. A research team led by a scholar from the City University of Hong Kong (CityU) has successfully developed a novel droplet manipulation method called "WRAP" which can transport droplets of different sizes and compositions by electromagnets or programmable electromagnetic fields. The research team believes that this innovative method has great potential in developing next-generation microfluidics and in the detection of respiratory droplets bearing COVID-19 and other pathogens landed on the surface.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Exploiting deterministic algorithms to perform global sensitivity analysis for continuous-time Markov chain compartmental models with application to epidemiology

Henri Mermoz Kouye (INRAE, MaIAGE, AIRSEA), Gildas Mazo (INRAE, MaIAGE), Clémentine Prieur (UGA, CNRS, Grenoble INP, AIRSEA), Elisabeta Vergu (INRAE, MaIAGE) In this paper, we develop an approach of global sensitivity analysis for compartmental models based on continuous-time Markov chains. We propose to measure the sensitivity of quantities of interest by representing the Markov chain as a deterministic function of the uncertain parameters and a random variable with known distribution modeling intrinsic randomness. This representation is exact and does not rely on meta-modeling. An application to a SARS-CoV-2 epidemic model is included to illustrate the practical impact of our approach.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Generic thermodynamic model for ternary solutions in various configurations

A generic thermodynamic model for ternary solutions has been derived regardless of whether the solutions contain short-ranger ordering configurations or how to select geometric interpolation methods. The model is formulated by extensions of the Modified Quasichemical Model in the Pair Approximation (MQMPA) into ternary solutions using an unbiased interpolation scheme which might be ergodic over all reported geometric solution models, such as Kohler, Toop, Muggianu and Chou models, with changeable interpolation parameters. The interpolation is practically conducted to express the pair interaction energies in ternary solutions by employing the counterparts in their constituent binary solutions. The pair energies could be expanded in terms of either the coordination-equivalent fractions (composition-dependent) or the pair fractions (configuration-dependent). The generic thermodynamic model is eventually validated by the real Li-Cu-Sn liquid with complicated solution configurations over the entire composition zone to demonstrate its effectiveness and accuracy.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Measuring frequency and period separations in red-giant stars using machine learning

Siddharth Dhanpal, Othman Benomar, Shravan Hanasoge, Abhisek Kundu, Dattaraj Dhuri, Dipankar Das, Bharat Kaul. Asteroseismology is used to infer the interior physics of stars. The \textit{Kepler} and TESS space missions have provided a vast data set of red-giant light curves, which may be used for asteroseismic analysis. These data sets are expected to significantly grow with future missions such as \textit{PLATO}, and efficient methods are therefore required to analyze these data rapidly. Here, we describe a machine learning algorithm that identifies red giants from the raw oscillation spectra and captures \textit{p} and \textit{mixed} mode parameters from the red-giant power spectra. We report algorithmic inferences for large frequency separation ($\Delta \nu$), frequency at maximum amplitude ($\nu_{max}$), and period separation ($\Delta \Pi$) for an ensemble of stars. In addition, we have discovered $\sim$25 new probable red giants among 151,000 \textit{Kepler} long-cadence stellar-oscillation spectra analyzed by the method, among which four are binary candidates which appear to possess red-giant counterparts. To validate the results of this method, we selected $\sim$ 3,000 \textit{Kepler} stars, at various evolutionary stages ranging from subgiants to red clumps, and compare inferences of $\Delta \nu$, $\Delta \Pi$, and $\nu_{max}$ with estimates obtained using other techniques. The power of the machine-learning algorithm lies in its speed: it is able to accurately extract seismic parameters from 1,000 spectra in $\sim$5 seconds on a modern computer (single core of the Intel Xeon Platinum 8280 CPU).
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Inner Skin Effects on Non-Hermitian Topological Fractals

Non-Hermitian (NH) crystals, quasicrystals and amorphous network with only open boundary condition feature skin effect, displaying accumulation of a macroscopic number of states near one of its specific interfaces (edge, surface, hinge or corner, for example) with vacuum. In this regard fractals, by virtue of manifesting self-similarity, resulting in inner boundaries in the interior of the system harbor a novel phenomenon, the \emph{inner skin effect} (ISE), in which the skin effect appears at inner boundaries of the fractal lattice with periodic boundary condition. We showcase this observation by implementing paradigmatic models for NH insulators and superconductors on representative planar Sierpinski carpet fractals, accommodating both first- and second-order ISEs at inner edges and corners, respectively, for charged and neutral Majorana fermions. Furthermore, over extended parameter regimes ISEs are tied with nontrivial bulk topological invariants, thereby yielding intrinsic ISEs. With the recent success in engineering NH topological phases on highly tunable metamaterial platforms, such as photonic and phononic lattices, as well as topolectric circuits, the proposed ISEs can be observed experimentally at least on periodic fractal metamaterials.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Deciphering stellar chorus: apollinaire, a Python 3 module for Bayesian peakbagging in helio- and asteroseismology

Since the asteroseismic revolution, availability of efficient and reliable methods to extract stellar-oscillation mode parameters has been one of the keystone of modern stellar physics. In the helio- and asteroseismology fields, these methods are usually referred as peakbagging. We introduce in this paper the apollinaire module, a new Python 3 open-source Markov Chains Monte Carlo (MCMC) framework dedicated to peakbagging. The theoretical framework necessary to understand MCMC peakbagging methods for integrated helio- and asteroseismic observations are extensively described. In particular, we present the models that are used to compute the posterior probability in a peakbagging framework. A description of the apollinaire module is then provided. We explain how the module enables stellar background, p-mode global pattern and individual-mode parameters extraction. By taking into account instrumental particularities, stellar inclination angle, rotational splittings, and asymmetries, the module allows fitting a large variety of p-mode models suited for solar as well as stellar data analysis with different instruments. After having been validated through a Monte Carlo fitting trial on synthetic data, the module is benchmarked by comparing its outputs with results obtained with other peakbagging codes. An analysis of the PSD of 89 one-year subseries of GOLF observations is performed. Six stars are also selected from the Kepler LEGACY sample in order to demonstrate the code abilities on asteroseismic data. The parameters we extract with apollinaire are in good agreement with those presented in the literature and demonstrate the precision and reliability of the module.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Ultrafast dynamics of electrons and phonons: from the two-temperature model to the time-dependent Boltzmann equation

The advent of pump-probe spectroscopy techniques paved the way to the exploration of the ultrafast dynamics of electrons and phonons in crystalline solids. Following photo-absorption of a pump pulse and the initial electronic thermalization, the dynamics of electronic and vibrational degrees of freedom is dominated by electron-phonon and phonon-phonon scattering processes.The two-temperature model (TTM) and its generalizations -- as, e.g., the non-thermal lattice model (NLM) -- provide valuable tools to describe these phenomena and the ensuing coupled electron-phonon dynamics over timescales ranging between few hundreds of femtoseconds and tens of picoseconds. While more sophisticated theoretical approaches are nowadays available, the conceptual and computational simplicity of the TTM makes it the method of choice to model thermalization processes in pump-probe spectroscopy, and it keeps being widely applied in both experimental and theoretical studies. In the domain of ab-initio methods, the time-dependent Boltzmann equation (TDBE) ameliorates many of the shortcomings of the TTM and it enables a realistic and parameter-free description of ultrafast phenomena with full momentum resolution. After a pedagogical introduction to the TTM and TDBE, in this manuscript we review their application to the description of ultrafast process in solid-state physics and materials science as well as their theoretical foundation.
PHYSICS

