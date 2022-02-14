ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

A Pragmatic Machine Learning Approach to Quantify Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocytes in Whole Slide Images

By Nikita Shvetsov, Morten Grønnesby, Edvard Pedersen, Kajsa Møllersen, Lill-Tove Rasmussen Busund, Ruth Schwienbacher, Lars Ailo Bongo, Thomas K. Kilvaer
arxiv.org
 2 days ago

Nikita Shvetsov, Morten Grønnesby, Edvard Pedersen, Kajsa Møllersen, Lill-Tove Rasmussen Busund, Ruth Schwienbacher, Lars Ailo Bongo, Thomas K. Kilvaer. Increased levels of tumor infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs) in cancer tissue indicate favourable outcomes in many types of cancer. Manual quantification of immune cells is inaccurate and time consuming for pathologists. Our aim...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Bubble identification from images with machine learning methods

An automated and reliable processing of bubbly flow images is highly needed to analyse large data sets of comprehensive experimental series. A particular difficulty arises due to overlapping bubble projections in recorded images, which highly complicates the identification of individual bubbles. Recent approaches focus on the use of deep learning algorithms for this task and have already proven the high potential of such techniques. The main difficulties are the capability to handle different image conditions, higher gas volume fractions and a proper reconstruction of the hidden segment of a partly occluded bubble. In the present work, we try to tackle these points by testing three different methods based on Convolutional Neural Networks (CNNs) for the two former and two individual approaches that can be used subsequently to address the latter. To validate our methodology, we created test data sets with synthetic images that further demonstrate the capabilities as well as limitations of our combined approach. The generated data, code and trained models are made accessible to facilitate the use as well as further developments in the research field of bubble recognition in experimental images.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

A Human-Centered Machine-Learning Approach for Muscle-Tendon Junction Tracking in Ultrasound Images

Christoph Leitner, Robert Jarolim, Bernhard Englmair, Annika Kruse, Karen Andrea Lara Hernandez, Andreas Konrad, Eric Su, Jörg Schröttner, Luke A. Kelly, Glen A. Lichtwark, Markus Tilp, Christian Baumgartner. Biomechanical and clinical gait research observes muscles and tendons in limbs to study their functions and behaviour. Therefore, movements of...
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Computing Black Scholes with Uncertain Volatility-A Machine Learning Approach

In financial mathematics, it is a typical approach to approximate financial markets operating in discrete time by continuous-time models such as the Black Scholes model. Fitting this model gives rise to difficulties due to the discrete nature of market data. We thus model the pricing process of financial derivatives by the Black Scholes equation, where the volatility is a function of a finite number of random variables. This reflects an influence of uncertain factors when determining volatility. The aim is to quantify the effect of this uncertainty when computing the price of derivatives. Our underlying method is the generalized Polynomial Chaos (gPC) method in order to numerically compute the uncertainty of the solution by the stochastic Galerkin approach and a finite difference method. We present an efficient numerical variation of this method, which is based on a machine learning technique, the so-called Bi-Fidelity approach. This is illustrated with numerical examples.
MARKETS
MedicalXpress

Pancreatic cancer cells shown to feed on hyaluronic acid

Hyaluronic acid, or HA, is a known presence in pancreatic tumors, but a new study from researchers at the University of Michigan Health Rogel Cancer Center shows that hyaluronic acid also acts as food to the cancer cells. These findings, recently published in eLife, provide insight into how pancreatic cancer cells grow and indicate new possibilities to treat them.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lung Cancer#Cancer Research#Tumor#Machine Learning#H E#Hover Net Monusac
Nature.com

LncRNA GAL promotes colorectal cancer liver metastasis through stabilizing GLUT1

Colorectal cancer liver metastasis (CRLM) is the leading cause of colorectal cancer-related deaths and remains a clinical challenge. Enhancement of glucose uptake is involved in CRLM; however, whether long noncoding RNAs (lncRNAs) participate in these molecular events remains largely unclear. Here, we report an lncRNA, GAL (glucose transporter 1 (GLUT1) associated lncRNA), that was upregulated in CRLM tissues compared with primary colorectal cancer (CRC) tissues or matched normal tissues and was associated with the overall survival rates of CRLM patients. Functionally, GAL served as an oncogene because it promoted CRC cell migration and invasion in vitro and enhanced the ability of CRC cells to metastasize from the intestine to the liver in vivo. Mechanistically, GAL interacted with the GLUT1 protein to increase GLUT1 SUMOylation, inhibiting the effect of the ubiquitin-proteasome system on the GLUT1 protein. GLUT1-knockout (âˆ’/+) repressed the GAL-mediated increase in CRC cell uptake of glucose, migrate, and invade in vitro, as well as metastasis from the intestine to the liver in vivo, and enforced expression of GLUT1 rescued GAL knockout-induced biological functions in CRC cells. Taken together, our findings demonstrated that GAL promotes CRLM by stabilizing GLUT1, suggesting that the GAL-GLUT1 complex may act as a potential therapeutic target for CRLM.
CANCER
arxiv.org

Machine learning enabled multiple illumination quantitative optoacoustic imaging of blood oxygenation in humans

Optoacoustic (OA) imaging is a promising modality for quantifying blood oxygen saturation (sO$_2$) in various biomedical applications - in diagnosis, monitoring of organ function or even tumor treatment planning. We present an accurate and practically feasible real-time capable method for quantitative imaging of sO$_2$ based on combining multispectral (MS) and multiple illumination (MI) OA imaging with learned spectral decoloring (LSD). For this purpose we developed a hybrid real-time MI MS OA imaging setup with ultrasound (US) imaging capability; we trained gradient boosting machines on MI spectrally colored absorbed energy spectra generated by generic Monte Carlo simulations, and used the trained models to estimate sO$_2$ on real OA measurements. We validated MI-LSD in silico and on in vivo image sequences of radial arteries and accompanying veins of five healthy human volunteers. We compared the performance of the method to prior LSD work and conventional linear unmixing. MI-LSD provided highly accurate results in silico and consistently plausible results in vivo. This preliminary study shows a potentially high applicability of quantitative OA oximetry imaging, using our method.
ENGINEERING
Neuroscience News

Hybrid Machine-Learning Approach Gives a Hand to Prosthetic-Limb Gesture Accuracy

Summary: Researchers have developed a novel hybrid machine learning approach to muscle gesture recognition in prosthetic arms. Engineering researchers have developed a hybrid machine-learning approach to muscle gesture recognition in prosthetic hands that combines an AI technique normally used for image recognition with another approach specialized for handwriting and speech recognition. The technique is achieving far superior performance than traditional machine learning efforts.
TECHNOLOGY
uctv.tv

An Alternate Approach to Collectively Solving Intelligence: Machine Learning to Artificial Intelligence with Weiwei Yang

What is the relationship between machine learning and artificial intelligence? Where do they overlap and how can they compliment each other to further our understanding of ourselves and the world around us? Weiwei Yang explains the path forward for AI and how we can observe and measure the process of learning in the biological world to enhance AI. (#37779)
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
targetedonc.com

Sequencing Immunotherapy in Biomarker-Driven Advanced NSCLC

Julie Renee Brahmer, MD, MSc, discusses the issues with using tyrosine kinase inhibitors and immunotherapy in patients with locally advanced non–small cell lung cancer. Julie Renee Brahmer, MD, MSc, director of the thoracic oncology program and professor of oncology at the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins University, discusses the issues with using tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) and immunotherapy (IO) in patients with locally advanced non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
CANCER
r-bloggers.com

Bias Variance Tradeoff Machine Learning Tutorial

[This article was first published on Data Analysis in R » Quick Guide for Statistics & R » finnstats, and kindly contributed to R-bloggers]. (You can report issue about the content on this page here) Want to share your content on R-bloggers? click here if you have a...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
MedicalXpress

Biomarker may help predict survival in patients with bladder cancer

Long-term survival data from the first prospective, randomized biomarker validation trial in patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer being treated with cisplatin-based chemotherapy before surgery will be reported at the 2022 Genitourinary Cancers Symposium of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (GU ASCO) on February 18, 2022. The results are from...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Researchers develop model to predict treatment response in gastric cancer

A study by researchers at Mayo Clinic Cancer Center in Florida is validating the use of genomic sequencing to predict the likelihood that patients with gastric cancer will derive benefit from chemotherapy or from immunotherapy. The study is published in Nature Communications. "Gastric cancer is among the leading causes of...
FLORIDA STATE
Nature.com

DNAJB8 in small extracellular vesicles promotes Oxaliplatin resistance through TP53/MDR1 pathway in colon cancer

Chemotherapy is one of the most frequently used therapies for the treatment of colon cancer (COAD). However, Oxaliplatin (L-OHP) resistance is a major obstacle to the effective treatment of COAD. Here, we investigated whether DNAJB8, a heat shock protein 40 (HSP40) family protein, could be used for the prognosis and therapy of L-OHP resistance in COAD. Treatment with small interfering RNA targeting DNAJB8 could restore the response to L-OHP in vitro and in vivo. On the mechanism, we demonstrated that DNAJB8 could interact with TP53 and inhibit the ubiquitination degradation of TP53, leading to MDR1 upregulation which promotes colon cancer L-OHP resistance. We found that small extracellular vesicle (sEV)-mediated transfer of DNAJB8 from L-OHP-resistant COAD cells to sensitive cells contributed to L-OHP resistance. A prognostic signature based on the DNAJB8 levels in both tissue and serum showed that COAD patients with high-risk scores exhibited significantly worse overall survival and disease-free survival than patients with low-risk scores. These results indicate that DNAJB8 levels in serum sEVs may serve as a biomarker for COAD. DNAJB8 from sEVs might be a promising therapeutic target for L-OHP resistance and a prognostic predictor of clinical response.
CANCER
shefinds

Doctors Say This Is The One Food You Should Be Eating Daily For A Stronger Immune System

With peak cold and flu season upon us and the emergence of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, it’s more important than ever to do what you can to keep your immune system in prime condition. When your immune system is strong, you’re prepared to fight off illnesses that come your way. One of the best ways to protect your immune system is through a nutrient dense diet. But with as busy as life is for most people, you may feel overwhelmed when it comes to knowing what foods you should be eating regularly, especially if you want a stronger immune system.
NUTRITION
deseret.com

4 symptoms that mean you’ll likely get long COVID

There’s new research that hints at four different factors that could increase your chances of getting long COVID-19 symptoms. The news: A new study — published Tuesday in the medical journal Cell — identified four factors that can be found early in coronavirus infections. These factors are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
studyfinds.org

Do bugs feel pain? Scientists finally solve age-old mystery

SYDNEY — Few people would hesitate to grab a newspaper and smash an annoying fly that’s been buzzing around the kitchen for hours. But if you’ve ever wondered whether bugs feel pain when you attempt to kill them, a new study is the first to prove that not only do insects feel pain from an injury, but they suffer from chronic pain after recovering from one.
WILDLIFE
MedicalXpress

Brain shortcuts may be partially to blame for vaccine and mask non-compliance

If close friends and family members who contracted COVID-19 had mild cases and recovered quickly, or if they had an adverse reaction to the vaccine, your brain might convince you that you'd have the same experience. This phenomenon, known as "availability heuristic," is one of a handful of cognitive shortcuts, which conserve brain energy and are generally understood to be positive and beneficial. For example, an alternative route to work could save you time and fuel, or a mathematical method could aid you in solving an equation more efficiently.
MEDICAL SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy