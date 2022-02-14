ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mathematics

Asymptotic behavior of small solutions of quadratic congruences in three variables modulo prime powers

By Stephan Baier, Anup Haldar
arxiv.org
 2 days ago

Let $p>5$ be a fixed prime and assume that $\alpha_1,\alpha_2,\alpha_3$ are coprime to $p$. We study the asymptotic behavior of small solutions of congruences of the form $\alpha_1x_1^2+\alpha_2x_2^2+\alpha_3x_3^2\equiv 0\bmod{q}$ with...

arxiv.org

Related
arxiv.org

Spectral analysis of Jacobi operators and asymptotic behavior of orthogonal polynomials

We find and discuss asymptotic formulas for orthonormal polynomials $P_{n}(z)$ with recurrence coefficients $a_{n}, b_{n}$. Our main goal is to consider the case where off-diagonal elements $a_{n}\to\infty$ as $n\to\infty$. Formulas obtained are essentially different for relatively small and large diagonal elements $b_{n}$. Our analysis is intimately linked with spectral theory...
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

The asymptotic expansion of the Humbert hyper-Bessel function

We consider the asymptotic expansion of the Humbert hyper-Bessel function expressed in terms of a ${}_0F_2$ hypergeometric function by \[J_{m,n}(x)=\frac{(x/3)^{m+n}}{m! n!}\,{}_0F_2(-\!\!\!-;m+1, n+1; -(x/3)^3)\] as $x\to+\infty$, where $m$, $n$ are not necessarily non-negative integers. Particular attention is paid to the determination of the exponentially small contribution. The main approach utilised is that described by the author (J. Comput. Appl. Math. {\bf 234} (2010) 488-504); a leading-order estimate is also obtained by application of the saddle-point method applied to an integral representation containing a Bessel function. Numerical results are presented to demonstrate the accuracy of the resulting compound expansion.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Rate-matching the regret lower-bound in the linear quadratic regulator with unknown dynamics

The theory of reinforcement learning currently suffers from a mismatch between its empirical performance and the theoretical characterization of its performance, with consequences for, e.g., the understanding of sample efficiency, safety, and robustness. The linear quadratic regulator with unknown dynamics is a fundamental reinforcement learning setting with significant structure in its dynamics and cost function, yet even in this setting there is a gap between the best known regret lower-bound of $\Omega_p(\sqrt{T})$ and the best known upper-bound of $O_p(\sqrt{T}\,\text{polylog}(T))$. The contribution of this paper is to close that gap by establishing a novel regret upper-bound of $O_p(\sqrt{T})$. Our proof is constructive in that it analyzes the regret of a concrete algorithm, and simultaneously establishes an estimation error bound on the dynamics of $O_p(T^{-1/4})$ which is also the first to match the rate of a known lower-bound. The two keys to our improved proof technique are (1) a more precise upper- and lower-bound on the system Gram matrix and (2) a self-bounding argument for the expected estimation error of the optimal controller.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

On the Relation Between Asymptotic Charges, the Failure of Peeling and Late-time Tails

The last few years have seen considerable mathematical progress concerning the asymptotic structure of gravitational radiation in dynamical, astrophysical spacetimes. In this paper, we distil some of the key ideas from recent works and assemble them in a new way in order to make them more accessible to the wider general relativity community. We also announce some new physical findings in this process.
ASTRONOMY
National Science Foundation (press release)

Researchers simulate behavior of living 'minimal cell' in three dimensions

Simulations offer insight into fundamental principles of life. Scientists report that they have built a living "minimal cell" with a genome stripped down to its barest essentials -- and a computer model of the cell that mirrors its behavior. By refining and testing their model, the scientists say they are developing a system for predicting how the functions of live cells will be altered by changes to their genomes, living conditions or physical characteristics.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Asymptotics near extinction for nonlinear fast diffusion on a bounded domain

On a smooth bounded Euclidean domain, Sobolev-subcritical fast diffusion with vanishing boundary trace is known to lead to finite-time extinction, with a vanishing profile selected by the initial datum. In rescaled variables, we quantify the rate of convergence to this profile uniformly in relative error, showing the rate is either exponentially fast (with a rate constant predicted by the spectral gap), or algebraically slow (which is only possible in the presence of non-integrable zero modes). In the first case, the nonlinear dynamics are well-approximated by exponentially decaying eigenmodes up to at least twice the gap. This improves on a result of Bonforte and Figalli, by providing a new and simpler approach which is able to accommodate the absence of a spectral gap, as occurs when the vanishing profile fails to be isolated (and may belong to a continuum of such profiles).
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Robust Sylvester-Gallai type theorem for quadratic polynomials

In this work, we extend the robust version of the Sylvester-Gallai theorem, obtained by Barak, Dvir, Wigderson and Yehudayoff, and by Dvir, Saraf and Wigderson, to the case of quadratic polynomials. Specifically, we prove that if $\mathcal{Q}\subset \mathbb{C}[x_1.\ldots,x_n]$ is a finite set, $|\mathcal{Q}|=m$, of irreducible quadratic polynomials that satisfy the following condition:
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Quadratic reciprocity from a family of adelic conformal field theories

We consider a deformation of the two-dimensional free scalar field theory by raising the Laplacian to a positive real power. It turns out that the resulting non-local generalized free action is invariant under two commuting actions of the global conformal symmetry algebra, although it is no longer invariant under the full Witt algebra. Furthermore, there is an adelic version of this family of conformal field theories, parameterized by the choice of a number field, together with a Hecke character. Tate's thesis gives the Green's functions of these theories, and ensures that these Green's functions satisfy an adelic product formula. In particular, the local $L$-factors contribute to the prefactors of these Green's functions. Quadratic reciprocity turns out to be a consequence of an adelic version of a holomorphic factorization property of this family of theories on a quadratic extension of $\mathbb{Q}$. We explain that at the Archimedean place, the desired holomorphic factorization follows from the global conformal symmetry.
SCIENCE
Photonics.com

Three-Photon Microscopy Reveals Immune Cell Behavior in Real Time

ITHACA, N.Y., Feb. 10, 2022 — A research group from Cornell University has used three-photon microscopy to image the full depth of the popliteal lymph node in a living mouse — reportedly for the first time. The researchers successfully observed the dynamic interactions of immune cells in the lymph node in real time and at micron-scale resolution.
ITHACA, NY
arxiv.org

Codes and Designs in Johnson Graphs From Symplectic Actions on Quadratic Forms

The Johnson graph $J(v, k)$ has as vertices the $k$-subsets of $\mathcal{V}=\{1,\ldots, v\}$, and two vertices are joined by an edge if their intersection has size $k-1$. An \emph{$X$-strongly incidence-transitive code} in $J (v, k)$ is a proper vertex subset $\Gamma$ such that the subgroup $X$ of graph automorphisms leaving $\Gamma$ invariant is transitive on the set $\Gamma$ of `codewords', and for each codeword $\Delta$, the setwise stabiliser $X_\Delta$ is transitive on $\Delta \times (\mathcal{V}\setminus \Delta)$. We classify the \emph{$X$-strongly incidence-transitive codes} in $J(v,k)$ for which $X$ is the symplectic group $\mathrm{Sp}_{2n}(2)$ acting as a $2$-transitive permutation group of degree $2^{2n-1}\pm 2^{n-1}$, where the stabiliser $X_\Delta$ of a codeword $\Delta$ is contained in a \emph{geometric} maximal subgroup of $X$. In particular, we construct two new infinite families of strongly incidence-transitive codes associated with the reducible maximal subgroups of $\mathrm{Sp}_{2n}(2)$.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Asymptotically Unbiased Estimation for Delayed Feedback Modeling via Label Correction

Alleviating the delayed feedback problem is of crucial importance for the conversion rate(CVR) prediction in online advertising. Previous delayed feedback modeling methods using an observation window to balance the trade-off between waiting for accurate labels and consuming fresh feedback. Moreover, to estimate CVR upon the freshly observed but biased distribution with fake negatives, the importance sampling is widely used to reduce the distribution bias. While effective, we argue that previous approaches falsely treat fake negative samples as real negative during the importance weighting and have not fully utilized the observed positive samples, leading to suboptimal performance.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Beyond the Policy Gradient Theorem for Efficient Policy Updates in Actor-Critic Algorithms

In Reinforcement Learning, the optimal action at a given state is dependent on policy decisions at subsequent states. As a consequence, the learning targets evolve with time and the policy optimization process must be efficient at unlearning what it previously learnt. In this paper, we discover that the policy gradient theorem prescribes policy updates that are slow to unlearn because of their structural symmetry with respect to the value target. To increase the unlearning speed, we study a novel policy update: the gradient of the cross-entropy loss with respect to the action maximizing $q$, but find that such updates may lead to a decrease in value. Consequently, we introduce a modified policy update devoid of that flaw, and prove its guarantees of convergence to global optimality in $\mathcal{O}(t^{-1})$ under classic assumptions. Further, we assess standard policy updates and our cross-entropy policy updates along six analytical dimensions. Finally, we empirically validate our theoretical findings.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Exploiting deterministic algorithms to perform global sensitivity analysis for continuous-time Markov chain compartmental models with application to epidemiology

Henri Mermoz Kouye (INRAE, MaIAGE, AIRSEA), Gildas Mazo (INRAE, MaIAGE), Clémentine Prieur (UGA, CNRS, Grenoble INP, AIRSEA), Elisabeta Vergu (INRAE, MaIAGE) In this paper, we develop an approach of global sensitivity analysis for compartmental models based on continuous-time Markov chains. We propose to measure the sensitivity of quantities of interest by representing the Markov chain as a deterministic function of the uncertain parameters and a random variable with known distribution modeling intrinsic randomness. This representation is exact and does not rely on meta-modeling. An application to a SARS-CoV-2 epidemic model is included to illustrate the practical impact of our approach.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Accuracy of Restricted Boltzmann Machines for the one-dimensional $J_1-J_2$ Heisenberg model

Neural networks have been recently proposed as variational wave functions for quantum many-body systems [G. Carleo and M. Troyer, Science 355, 602 (2017)]. In this work, we focus on a specific architecture, known as Restricted Boltzmann Machine (RBM), and analyse its accuracy for the spin-1/2 $J_1-J_2$ antiferromagnetic Heisenberg model in one spatial dimension. The ground state of this model has a non-trivial sign structure, especially for $J_2/J_1>0.5$, forcing us to work with complex-valued RBMs. Two variational Ansätze are discussed: one defined through a fully complex RBM, and one in which two different real-valued networks are used to approximate modulus and phase of the wave function. In both cases, translational invariance is imposed by considering linear combinations of RBMs, giving access also to the lowest-energy excitations at fixed momentum $k$. We perform a systematic study on small clusters to evaluate the accuracy of these wave functions in comparison to exact results, providing evidence for the supremacy of the fully complex RBM. Our calculations show that this kind of Ansätze is very flexible and describes both gapless and gapped ground states, also capturing the incommensurate spin-spin correlations and low-energy spectrum for $J_2/J_1>0.5$. The RBM results are also compared to the ones obtained with Gutzwiller-projected fermionic states, often employed to describe quantum spin models [F. Ferrari, A. Parola, S. Sorella and F. Becca, Phys. Rev. B 97, 235103 (2018)]. Contrary to the latter class of variational states, the fully-connected structure of RBMs hampers the transferability of the wave function from small to large clusters, implying an increase of the computational cost with the system size.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Robust Multi-Objective Bayesian Optimization Under Input Noise

Bayesian optimization (BO) is a sample-efficient approach for tuning design parameters to optimize expensive-to-evaluate, black-box performance metrics. In many manufacturing processes, the design parameters are subject to random input noise, resulting in a product that is often less performant than expected. Although BO methods have been proposed for optimizing a single objective under input noise, no existing method addresses the practical scenario where there are multiple objectives that are sensitive to input perturbations. In this work, we propose the first multi-objective BO method that is robust to input noise. We formalize our goal as optimizing the multivariate value-at-risk (MVaR), a risk measure of the uncertain objectives. Since directly optimizing MVaR is computationally infeasible in many settings, we propose a scalable, theoretically-grounded approach for optimizing MVaR using random scalarizations. Empirically, we find that our approach significantly outperforms alternative methods and efficiently identifies optimal robust designs that will satisfy specifications across multiple metrics with high probability.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Asymptotics of the quantization errors for Markov-type measures with complete overlaps

Let $\mathcal{G}$ be a directed graph with vertices $1,2,\ldots, 2N$. Let $\mathcal{T}=(T_{i,j})_{(i,j)\in\mathcal{G}}$ be a family of contractive similarity mappings. For every $1\leq i\leq N$, let $i^+:=i+N$. Let $\mathcal{M}_{i,j}=\{(i,j),(i,j^+),(i^+,j),(i^+,j^+)\}\cap\mathcal{G}$. We assume that $T_{\widetilde{i},\widetilde{j}}=T_{i,j}$ for every $(\widetilde{i},\widetilde{j})\in \mathcal{M}_{i,j}$. Let $K$ denote the Mauldin-Williams fractal determined by $\mathcal{T}$. Let $\chi=(\chi_i)_{i=1}^{2N}$ be a positive probability vector and $P$ a row-stochastic matrix which serves as an incidence matrix for $\mathcal{G}$. Let $\nu$ be the Markov-type measure associated with $\chi$ and $P$. Let $\Omega=\{1,\ldots,2N\}$ and $G_\infty=\{\sigma\in\Omega^{\mathbb{N}}:(\sigma_i,\sigma_{i+1})\in\mathcal{G}, \;i\geq 1\}$. Let $\pi$ be the natural projection from $G_\infty$ to $K$ and $\mu=\nu\circ\pi^{-1}$. We consider two cases: 1. $\mathcal{G}$ has two strongly connected components consisting of $N$ vertices; 2. $\mathcal{G}$ is strongly connected. With some assumptions for $\mathcal{G}$ and $\mathcal{T}$, for case 1, we determine the exact value $s_r$ of $D_r(\mu)$ and prove that the $s_r$-dimensional lower quantization coefficient $\underline{Q}_r^{s_r}(\mu)$ is always positive, but the upper one $\overline{Q}_r^{s_r}(\mu)$ can be infinite; we establish a necessary and sufficient condition for $\overline{Q}_r^{s_r}(\mu)$ to be finite; for case 2, we determine $D_r(\mu)=:t_r$ by means of a pressure-like function and prove that $\underline{Q}_r^{t_r}(\mu)$ and $\overline{Q}_r^{t_r}(\mu)$ are always positive and finite.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Random Feature Amplification: Feature Learning and Generalization in Neural Networks

In this work, we provide a characterization of the feature-learning process in two-layer ReLU networks trained by gradient descent on the logistic loss following random initialization. We consider data with binary labels that are generated by an XOR-like function of the input features. We permit a constant fraction of the training labels to be corrupted by an adversary. We show that, although linear classifiers are no better than random guessing for the distribution we consider, two-layer ReLU networks trained by gradient descent achieve generalization error close to the label noise rate, refuting the conjecture of Malach and Shalev-Shwartz that 'deeper is better only when shallow is good'. We develop a novel proof technique that shows that at initialization, the vast majority of neurons function as random features that are only weakly correlated with useful features, and the gradient descent dynamics 'amplify' these weak, random features to strong, useful features.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

New Penalized Stochastic Gradient Methods for Linearly Constrained Strongly Convex Optimization

For minimizing a strongly convex objective function subject to linear inequality constraints, we consider a penalty approach that allows one to utilize stochastic methods for problems with a large number of constraints and/or objective function terms. We provide upper bounds on the distance between the solutions to the original constrained problem and the penalty reformulations, guaranteeing the convergence of the proposed approach. We give a nested accelerated stochastic gradient method and propose a novel way for updating the smoothness parameter of the penalty function and the step-size. The proposed algorithm requires at most $\tilde O(1/\sqrt{\epsilon})$ expected stochastic gradient iterations to produce a solution within an expected distance of $\epsilon$ to the optimal solution of the original problem, which is the best complexity for this problem class to the best of our knowledge. We also show how to query an approximate dual solution after stochastically solving the penalty reformulations, leading to results on the convergence of the duality gap. Moreover, the nested structure of the algorithm and upper bounds on the distance to the optimal solutions allows one to safely eliminate constraints that are inactive at an optimal solution throughout the algorithm, which leads to improved complexity results. Finally, we present computational results that demonstrate the effectiveness and robustness of our algorithm.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

On an Asymptotic Criterion for Blockchain Design: The Asynchronous Composition Model

Inspired by blockchains, we introduce a dynamically growing model of rooted Directed Acyclic Graphs (DAGs) referred to as the asynchronous composition model, subject to i.i.d. random delays $(\xi_t)$ with finite mean. The new vertex at time $t$ is connected to vertices chosen from the graph $G_{(t-\xi_t)_+}$ according to a construction function $f$ and the graph is updated by taking union with the graph $G_{t-1}$. This process corresponds to adding new blocks in a blockchain, where the delays arise due to network communication. The main question of interest is the end structure of the asynchronous limit of the graph sequence as time increases to infinity.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Can a spin chain relate combinatorics to number theory?

The Motzkin spin chain is a spin-$1$ frustration-free model introduced by Shor & Movassagh. The ground state is constructed by mapping of random walks on upper half of the square lattice to spin configurations. It has unusually large entanglement entropy [quantum fluctuations]. We simplify the model by removing one of the local equivalence moves of the Motzkin paths. The system becomes integrable [similar to the XXX spin chain]. We call it free Motzkin chain. From the point of view of quantum integrability, the model is special since its $R$-matrix does not have crossing-unitarity. We solve the periodic free Motzkin chain by generalized functional Bethe Ansatz method. We construct a $T-Q$ relation with an additional parameter to formulate the energy spectrum. This new parameter is related to the roots of unity and can be described by the Möbius function of the number theory. We observe further patterns of the number theory.
MATHEMATICS

