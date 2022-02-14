ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mathematics

Some Algebraic Aspects of combined matrices

By Primitivo B. Acosta-Humánez, Máximo Santana
arxiv.org
 2 days ago

In this work, we study some algebraic aspects of combined matrices $\mathcal{C}(A)$, where the entries of $A$ belongs to a number field $K$ and $A$ is a non...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Noncommutative Bispectral Algebras and their Presentations

We prove a general result on presentations of finitely-generated algebras and apply it to obtain nice presentations for some noncommutative algebras arising in the matrix bispectral problem. By "nice presentation" we mean a presentation that has as few as possible defining relations. This in turn, has potential applications in computer algebra implementations and examples.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Finite Relation Algebras

We will show that almost all nonassociative relation algebras are symmetric and integral (in the sense that the fraction of both labelled and unlabelled structures that are symmetric and integral tends to 1), and using a Fraïssé limit, we will establish that the classes of all atom structures of nonassociative relation algebras and relation algebras both have 0-1 laws. As a consequence, we obtain improved asymptotic formulas for the numbers of these structures and broaden some known probabilistic results on relation algebras.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Spectrum, algebraicity and normalization in alternate bases

The first aim of this article is to give information about the algebraic properties of alternate bases $\boldsymbol{\beta}=(\beta_0,\dots,\beta_{p-1})$ determining sofic systems. We show that a necessary condition is that the product $\delta=\prod_{i=0}^{p-1}\beta_i$ is an algebraic integer and all of the bases $\beta_0,\ldots,\beta_{p-1}$ belong to the algebraic field ${\mathbb Q}(\delta)$. On the other hand, we also give a sufficient condition: if $\delta$ is a Pisot number and $\beta_0,\ldots,\beta_{p-1}\in {\mathbb Q}(\delta)$, then the system associated with the alternate base $\boldsymbol{\beta}=(\beta_0,\dots,\beta_{p-1})$ is sofic. The second aim of this paper is to provide an analogy of Frougny's result concerning normalization of real bases representations. We show that given an alternate base $\boldsymbol{\beta}=(\beta_0,\dots,\beta_{p-1})$ such that $\delta$ is a Pisot number and $\beta_0,\ldots,\beta_{p-1}\in {\mathbb Q}(\delta)$, the normalization function is computable by a finite Büchi automaton, and furthermore, we effectively construct such an automaton. An important tool in our study is the spectrum of numeration systems associated with alternate bases. The spectrum of a real number $\delta>1$ and an alphabet $A\subset {\mathbb Z}$ was introduced by Erdős et al. For our purposes, we use a generalized concept with $\delta\in{\mathbb C}$ and $A\subset{\mathbb C}$ and study its topological properties.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Twisted Rota-Baxter families and NS-family algebras

Family algebraic structures indexed by a semigroup first appeared in the algebraic aspects of renormalizations in quantum field theory. The concept of the Rota-Baxter family and its relation with (tri)dendriform family algebras have been recently discovered. In this paper, we first consider a notion of $\mathcal{O}$-operator family as a generalization of the Rota-Baxter family and define two variations of associative Yang-Baxter family that produce $\mathcal{O}$-operator families. Given a Hochschild $2$-cocycle on the underlying algebra, we also define a notion of twisted $\mathcal{O}$-operator family (in particular twisted Rota-Baxter family). We also introduce and study NS-family algebras as the underlying structure of twisted $\mathcal{O}$-operator families. Finally, we define suitable cohomology of twisted $\mathcal{O}$-operator families and NS-family algebras (in particular cohomology of Rota-Baxter families and dendriform family algebras) that govern their deformations.
MATHEMATICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The General Linear Group#Gl Rcb#The Special Linear Group#Triangular
arxiv.org

A generalisation of quasi-shuffle algebras and an application to multiple zeta values

A large family of relations among multiple zeta values may be described using the combinatorics of shuffle and quasi-shuffle algebras. While the structure of shuffle algebras have been well understood for some time now, quasi-shuffle algebras were only formally studied relatively recently. In particular, Hoffman gives a thorough discussion of the algebraic structure, including a choice of algebra basis, and applies his results to produce families of relations among multiple zeta values and their generalisations. In a series of recent talks, Hirose and Sato proposed a conjectural family of relations coming from a new generalised shuffle structure, lifting a set of graded relations established by the author to conjectural genuine relations. In this paper, we define a commutative algebra structure on the space of non-commutative polynomials in a countable alphabet, generalising the shuffle-like structure of Hirose and Sato. We show that, over the rational numbers, this generalised quasi-shuffle algebra is isomorphic to the standard shuffle algebra, allowing us to reproduce most of Hoffman's results on quasi-shuffle algebras. We then apply these results to the case of multiple zeta values, reproducing several known families of results and suggesting several more which can be verified numerically, hence providing further evidence for the conjecture of Hirose and Sato.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

On Hecke algebras for $p$-adic reductive groups: The example of $G_2$

We study the endomorphism algebras attached to Bernstein components of reductive $p$-adic groups. By using recent results of Solleveld, we prove a reduction to depth zero case result for the components attached to regular supercuspidal representations of Levi subgroups, and construct a correspondence with the appropriate set of enhanced $L$-parameters.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Operator identities on Lie algebras, rewriting systems and Gröbner-Shirshov bases

Motivated by the pivotal role played by linear operators, many years ago Rota proposed to determine algebraic operator identities satisfied by linear operators on associative algebras, later called Rota's program on algebraic operators. Recent progresses on this program have been achieved in the contexts of operated algebra, rewriting systems and Groebner-Shirshov bases. These developments also suggest that Rota's insight can be applied to determine operator identities on Lie algebras, and thus to put the various linear operators on Lie algebras in a uniform perspective.
MATHEMATICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Mathematics
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
arxiv.org

Jónsson Jónsson-Tarski Algebras

By studying the variety of Jónsson-Tarski algebras, we demonstrate two obstacles to the existence of large Jónsson algebras in certain varieties. First, if an algebra $J$ in a language $L$ has cardinality greater than $|L|^+$ and a distributive subalgebra lattice, then it must have a proper subalgebra of size $|J|$. Second, if an algebra $J$ in a language $L$ satisfies $\text{cf}(|J|) > 2^{|L|^+}$ and lies in a residually small variety, then it again must have a proper subalgebra of size $|J|$. We apply the first result to show that Jónsson algebras in the variety of Jónsson-Tarski algebras cannot have cardinality greater than $\aleph_1$. We also construct $2^{\aleph_1}$ many pairwise nonisomorphic Jónsson algebras in this variety, thus proving that for some varieties the maximum possible number of Jónsson algebras can be achieved.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Sparse superposition codes under VAMP decoding with generic rotational invariant coding matrices

Sparse superposition codes were originally proposed as a capacity-achieving communication scheme over the gaussian channel, whose coding matrices were made of i.i.d. gaussian entries.We extend this coding scheme to more generic ensembles of rotational invariant coding matrices with arbitrary spectrum, which include the gaussian ensemble as a special case. We further introduce and analyse a decoder based on vector approximate message-passing (VAMP).Our main findings, based on both a standard replica symmetric potential theory and state evolution analysis, are the superiority of certain structured ensembles of coding matrices (such as partial row-orthogonal) when compared to i.i.d. matrices, as well as a spectrum-independent upper bound on VAMP's threshold. Most importantly, we derive a simple "spectral criterion " for the scheme to be at the same time capacity-achieving while having the best possible algorithmic threshold, in the "large section size" asymptotic limit. Our results therefore provide practical design principles for the coding matrices in this promising communication scheme.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Ribbon tensor structure on the full representation categories of the singlet vertex algebras

We show that the category of finite-length generalized modules for the singlet vertex algebra $\mathcal{M}(p)$, $p\in\mathbb{Z}_{>1}$, is equal to the category $\mathcal{O}_{\mathcal{M}(p)}$ of $C_1$-cofinite $\mathcal{M}(p)$-modules, and that this category admits the vertex algebraic braided tensor category structure of Huang-Lepowsky-Zhang. Since $\mathcal{O}_{\mathcal{M}(p)}$ includes the uncountably many typical $\mathcal{M}(p)$-modules, which are simple $\mathcal{M}(p)$-module structures on Heisenberg Fock modules, our results substantially extend our previous work on tensor categories of atypical $\mathcal{M}(p)$-modules. We also introduce a tensor subcategory $\mathcal{O}_{\mathcal{M}(p)}^T$, graded by an algebraic torus $T$, which has enough projectives and is conjecturally tensor equivalent to the category of finite-dimensional weight modules for the unrolled restricted quantum group of $\mathfrak{sl}_2$ at a $2p$th root of unity. We compute all tensor products involving simple and projective $\mathcal{M}(p)$-modules, and we prove that both tensor categories $\mathcal{O}_{\mathcal{M}(p)}$ and $\mathcal{O}_{\mathcal{M}(p)}^T$ are rigid and thus also ribbon. As an application, we use vertex operator algebra extension theory to show that the representation categories of all finite cyclic orbifolds of the triplet vertex algebras $\mathcal{W}(p)$ are non-semisimple modular tensor categories, and we confirm a conjecture of Adamović-Lin-Milas on the classification of simple modules for these finite cyclic orbifolds.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

On the trace of linear combination of powers of algebraic numbers

In this article, we prove three main results. Let $\lambda_1, \ldots, \lambda_k$ and $\alpha_1, \ldots, \alpha_k$ be nonzero algebraic numbers for some integer $k\geq 1$ and let $L = \mathbb{Q}(\lambda_1, \ldots, \lambda_k, \alpha_1, \ldots, \alpha_k)$ be the number field. Let $K$ be the Galois closure of $L$ and let $h$ be the order of the torsion subgroup of $K^\times$. We first prove an extension of a result of B. de Smit [3] as follows: {\it Take $\lambda_i = b_i \in\mathbb{Q}$ for $i=1,\ldots, k$ such that $b_1+\cdots+b_k = n\ne 0$ and $\alpha_j$'s are some of the Galois conjugates (not necessarily distinct) of $\alpha_1$ for all $j = 2, \ldots, k$ and $d\geq 1$ is the degree of $\alpha_1$. If $\displaystyle{\mathrm{Tr}}_{L/\mathbb{Q}}(b_1\alpha_1^j+\cdots+b_k\alpha_k^j) \in \mathbb{Z}$ for all $j = 1, 2, \ldots, d+d[\log_2(nd)]+1$, then $\alpha_1$ is an algebraic integer.} We then prove a general result for the infinite version as follows. {\it Suppose ${\mathrm{Tr}}_{L/\mathbb{Q}}(\lambda_i\alpha_i^a) \ne 0$ for all integers $a\in \{0, 1, 2, \ldots, h-1\}$ and for all integers $i=1,\ldots,k$. If ${\mathrm{Tr}}_{L/\mathbb{Q}}(\lambda_1\alpha_1^n+\cdots +\lambda_k \alpha^n_k)\in\mathbb{Z}$ holds true for infinitely many natural numbers $n$, then each $\alpha_i$ is an algebraic integer for all $i=1,\ldots,k$. } Here the extra assumption is a necessary condition for $k > 1$ (See Remark 1.3). We also prove a Diophantine result which states: {\it For a given rational number $p/q$, there are at most finitely many natural numbers $n$ such that ${\mathrm{Tr}}_{L/\mathbb{Q}}(\lambda_1\alpha_1^n+\cdots +\lambda_k \alpha^n_k) = p/q$.}
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Reflexive tactics for algebra, revisited

Computational reflection allows us to turn verified decision procedures into efficient automated reasoning tools in proof assistants. The typical applications of such methodology include mathematical structures that have decidable theory fragments, e.g., equational theories of commutative rings and lattices. However, such existing tools are known not to cooperate with packed classes, a methodology to define mathematical structures in dependent type theory, that allows for the sharing of vocabulary across the inheritance hierarchy. Additionally, such tools do not support homomorphisms whose domain and codomain types may differ. This paper demonstrates how to implement reflexive tactics that support packed classes and homomorphisms. As applications of our methodology, we adapt the ring and field tactics of Coq to the commutative ring and field structures of the Mathematical Components library, and apply the resulting tactics to the formal proof of the irrationality of $\zeta(3)$ by Chyzak, Mahboubi, and Sibut-Pinote, to bring more proof automation.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Diagram automorphisms and canonical bases for quantum affine algebras, II

Let ${\mathbf U}_q^-$ be the negative part of the quantum enveloping algebra, and $\sigma$ the algebra automorphism on ${\mathbf U}_q^-$ induced from a diagram automorphism. Let $\underline{\mathbf U}_q^-$ be the quantum algebra obtained from $\sigma$, and $\widetilde{\mathbf B}$ (resp. $\widetilde{\underline{\mathbf B}}$) the canonical signed basis of ${\mathbf U}_q^-$ (resp. $\underline{\mathbf U}_q^-$). Assume that ${\mathbf U}_q^-$ is simply-laced of finite or affine type. In our previous papers [SZ1, 2], we have proved by an elementary method, that there exists a natural bijection $\widetilde{\mathbf B}^{\sigma} \simeq \widetilde{\underline{\mathbf B}}$ in the case where $\sigma$ is admissible. In this paper, we show that such a bijection exists even if $\sigma$ is not admissible, possibly except some small rank cases.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Heaps, crystals, and preprojective algebra modules

Fix a simply-laced semisimple Lie algebra. We study the crystal $ B(n\lambda)$, were $\lambda$ is a dominant minuscule weight and $n$ is a natural number. On one hand, $B(n\lambda)$ can be realized combinatorially by height $n$ reverse plane partitions on a heap associated to $\lambda$. On the other hand, we use this heap to define a module over the preprojective algebra of the underlying Dynkin quiver. Using the work of Saito and Savage-Tingley, we realize $B(n\lambda)$ via irreducible components of the quiver Grassmannian of $n$ copies of this module. In this paper, we describe an explicit bijection between these two models for $B(n\lambda)$ and prove that our bijection yields an isomorphism of crystals. Our main geometric tool is Nakajima's tensor product quiver varieties.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Symmetry and inverse-closedness of some $p$-Beurling algebras

Let $(G,d)$ be a metric space with the counting measure $\mu$ satisfying some growth conditions. Let $\omega(x,y)=(1+d(x,y))^\delta$ for some $0<\delta\leq1$. Let $0<p\leq1$. Let $\mathcal A_{p\omega}$ be the collection of kernels $K$ on $G\times G$ satisfying $\max\{\sup_x\sum_y |K(x,y)|^p\omega(x,y)^p, \sup_y\sum_x |K(x,y)|^p\omega(x,y)^p\}<\infty$. Each $K \in \mathcal A_{p\omega}$ defines a bounded linear operator on $\ell^2(G)$. If in addition, $\omega$ satisfies the weak growth condition, then we show that $\mathcal A_{p\omega}$ is inverse closed in $B(\ell^2(G))$. We shall also discuss inverse-closedness of $p$-Banach algebra of infinite matrices over $\mathbb Z^d$ and the $p$-Banach algebra of weighted $p$-summable sequences over $\mathbb Z^{2d}$ with the twisted convolution. In order to show these results, we prove Hulanicki's lemma and Barnes' lemma for $p$-Banach algebras.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Algebraic approach to quarkyoniclike configuration and stable diquarks in dense matter

We study the color-spin interaction energy of a quark, a diquark and a baryon with their surrounding baryons and/or quark matter. This is accomplished by classifying all possible flavor and spin states of the resulting multiquark configuration in both the flavor SU(2) and SU(3) symmetric cases. We find that while the baryon has the lowest interaction energy when there is only a single surrounding baryon, the quark has the lowest interaction energy when the surrounding has more than three baryons or becomes a quark gas. As the short range nucleon-nucleon interactions are dominated by the color-spin interactions, our finding suggests that the baryon modes near other baryons are suppressed due to larger repulsive energy compared to that of a quark and thus provides a quark model basis for the quarkyoniclike phase in dense matter. At the same time, when the internal interactions are taken into account, and the matter density is high so that the color-spin interaction becomes the dominant interaction, the diquark becomes the lowest energy configuration and will thus appear in both the dense baryonic and/or quark matter.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

On the High Dimensional RSA Algorithm -- A Public Key Cryptosystem Based on Lattice and Algebraic Number Theory

The most known of public key cryptosystem was introduced in 1978 by Rivest, Shamir and Adleman [19] and now called the RSA public key cryptosystem in their honor. Later, a few authors gave a simply extension of RSA over algebraic numbers field( see [20]- [22]), but they require that the ring of algebraic integers is Euclidean ring, this requirement is much more stronger than the class number one condition. In this paper, we introduce a high dimensional form of RSA by making use of the ring of algebraic integers of an algebraic number field and the lattice theory. We give an attainable algorithm (see Algorithm I below) of which is significant both from the theoretical and practical point of view. Our main purpose in this paper is to show that the high dimensional RSA is a lattice based on public key cryptosystem indeed, of which would be considered as a new number in the family of post-quantum cryptography(see [17] and [18]). On the other hand, we give a matrix expression for any algebraic number fields (see Theorem 2.7 below), which is a new result even in the sense of classical algebraic number theory.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Orthogonal Matrices for MBAT Vector Symbolic Architectures, and a "Soft" VSA Representation for JSON

Vector Symbolic Architectures (VSAs) give a way to represent a complex object as a single fixed-length vector, so that similar objects have similar vector representations. These vector representations then become easy to use for machine learning or nearest-neighbor search. We review a previously proposed VSA method, MBAT (Matrix Binding of Additive Terms), which uses multiplication by random matrices for binding related terms. However, multiplying by such matrices introduces instabilities which can harm performance. Making the random matrices be orthogonal matrices provably fixes this problem. With respect to larger scale applications, we see how to apply MBAT vector representations for any data expressed in JSON. JSON is used in numerous programming languages to express complex data, but its native format appears highly unsuited for machine learning. Expressing JSON as a fixed-length vector makes it readily usable for machine learning and nearest-neighbor search. Creating such JSON vectors also shows that a VSA needs to employ binding operations that are non-commutative.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Geometric Algebra and Algebraic Geometry of Loop and Potts Models

We uncover a connection between two seemingly separate subjects in integrable models: the representation theory of the affine Temperley-Lieb algebra, and the algebraic structure of solutions to the Bethe equations of the XXZ spin chain. We study the solution of Bethe equations analytically by computational algebraic geometry, and find that the solution space encodes rich information about the representation theory of Temperley-Lieb algebra. Using these connections, we compute the partition function of the completely-packed loop model and of the closely related random-cluster Potts model, on medium-size lattices with toroidal boundary conditions, by two quite different methods. We consider the partial thermodynamic limit of infinitely long tori and analyze the corresponding condensation curves of the zeros of the partition functions. Two components of these curves are obtained analytically in the full thermodynamic limit.
MATHEMATICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy