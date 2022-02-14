ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On the refined Kaneko-Zagier conjecture for general integer indices

By Masataka Ono, Shuji Yamamoto
 2 days ago

The refined Kaneko-Zagier conjecture claims that the algebras spanned by two kinds of "completed" finite multiple zeta values, called $\hat{A}$- and $\hat{S}$-MZVs, are isomorphic. Recently, Komori defined $\hat{S}$-MZVs...

