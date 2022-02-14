ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mathematics

On the Computation of General Vector-valued Modular Forms

By Tobias Magnusson, Martin Raum
arxiv.org
 2 days ago

We present and discuss an algorithm and its implementation that is capable of directly determining Fourier expansions of any vector-valued modular form of weight at least $2$ associated with representations whose...

arxiv.org

newcivilengineer.com

Watch: Constructing sustainable homes with modular and futureproof systems

This session is from NCE TechFest 2021. In this session, chief executive of L&G Homes Rosie Toogood explores the concept of constructing sustainable homes with modular and futureproof systems in mind. During her presentation, Toogood delves into the current housing crisis and explains how developing technologies can help to address...
HOME & GARDEN
GeekyGadgets

Windeler modular magnetic tool kit

Windeler is a unique range of magnetic tools that can be combined in an easy to carry stack depending on your requirements. Adventurers, makers and hobbyists looking for professional range of tools, EDC knife or multitool may be interested in the Windeler range of modular magnetic tools. Launched on Kickstarter...
arxiv.org

Modular many-valued semantics for combined logics

We obtain, for the first time, a modular many-valued semantics for combined logics, which is built directly from many-valued semantics for the logics being combined, by means of suitable universal operations over partial non-deterministic logical matrices. Our constructions preserve finite-valuedness in the context of multiple-conclusion logics whereas, unsurprisingly, it may be lost in the context of single-conclusion logics. Besides illustrating our constructions over a wide range of examples, we also develop concrete applications of our semantic characterizations, namely regarding the semantics of strengthening a given many-valued logic with additional axioms, the study of conditions under which a given logic may be seen as a combination of simpler syntactically defined fragments whose calculi can be obtained independently and put together to form a calculus for the whole logic, and also general conditions for decidability to be preserved by the combination mechanism.
MATHEMATICS
Freethink

Smartphone COVID test is as accurate as PCR test

If you’re like me, then you’ve shown up at Walgreens for an appointment for a COVID test, only to find they are out of tests or even closed. You check the hospital, walk-in clinic, school, and other local pharmacies — all the usual places to get a COVID test, but it is impossible. The wait is too long, or you don’t fit the criteria for testing.
CELL PHONES
Photonics.com

GPU Computers

The GOLD series of GPU computers from Cincoze Co. Ltd. is designed to meet the needs of large-scale image processing, machine vision, and machine learning applications in the artificial Intelligence of Things field. The series includes the GP-3000 and GM-1000, which are selectable according to application requirements like size, performance,...
COMPUTERS
rigzone.com

TGS Provides Access To Data From 6,500 Brazilian Offshore Wells

TGS has unveiled it is able to provide access to derivative standardized data from around 6,500 wells in Brazil's offshore basins. Scientific data and intelligence provider, TGS, has unlocked access to derivative standardized well data from around 6,500 wells in Brazil's offshore basins. The company informed it will license and deliver the data to clients through its cloud-based R360 Platform.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
arxiv.org

Robust Vector Quantized-Variational Autoencoder

Image generative models can learn the distributions of the training data and consequently generate examples by sampling from these distributions. However, when the training dataset is corrupted with outliers, generative models will likely produce examples that are also similar to the outliers. In fact, a small portion of outliers may induce state-of-the-art generative models, such as Vector Quantized-Variational AutoEncoder (VQ-VAE), to learn a significant mode from the outliers. To mitigate this problem, we propose a robust generative model based on VQ-VAE, which we name Robust VQ-VAE (RVQ-VAE). In order to achieve robustness, RVQ-VAE uses two separate codebooks for the inliers and outliers. To ensure the codebooks embed the correct components, we iteratively update the sets of inliers and outliers during each training epoch. To ensure that the encoded data points are matched to the correct codebooks, we quantize using a weighted Euclidean distance, whose weights are determined by directional variances of the codebooks. Both codebooks, together with the encoder and decoder, are trained jointly according to the reconstruction loss and the quantization loss. We experimentally demonstrate that RVQ-VAE is able to generate examples from inliers even if a large portion of the training data points are corrupted.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Bunched Fuzz: Sensitivity for Vector Metrics

"Program sensitivity" measures the distance between the outputs of a program when it is run on two related inputs. This notion, which plays an important role in areas such as data privacy and optimization, has been the focus of several program analysis techniques introduced in recent years. One approach that has proved particularly fruitful for this domain is the use of type systems inspired by linear logic, as pioneered by Reed and Pierce in the Fuzz programming language. In Fuzz, each type is equipped with its own notion of distance, and the typing rules explain how those distances can be treated soundly when analyzing the sensitivity of a program. In particular, Fuzz features two products types, corresponding to two different sensitivity analyses: the "tensor product" combines the distances of each component by adding them, while the "with product" takes their maximum.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

Bayesian Approach and Model Evaluation

Evaluate & Compare models with Bayesian metrics, determine right parameters with an introduction to Bayesian Modelling approach. How does the Bayesian approach differ from others ? It is based on beliefs. Beliefs about the the system we are interested in. In this article, we will explore about how to utilize this concept in model building and measuring its performance.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Self-emulsification in chemical and pharmaceutical technologies

The interest in the low energy self-emulsification techniques has exploded in the recent years, driven by three main trends: by the transition to "greener" technologies in both its aspects - less energy consumption and replacement of the petrochemicals by natural ingredients; by the costly and maintenance demanding equipment for nanoemulsification; and by the quest for efficient and robust self-emulsifying formulations for oral drug delivery. Here we first present a brief overview of the main known low-energy methods for nanoemulsion formation, focusing on their mechanistic understanding and discussing some recent advances in their development and applications. Next, we review three conceptually new approaches for self-emulsification in chemical technologies, discovered in the last several years. The colloidal features and the specific requirements of the self-emulsifying drug-delivery systems (SEDDS) are also discussed briefly. Finally, we summarize the current trends and the main challenges in this vivid research area.
INDUSTRY
techxplore.com

Solar-powered system offers a route to inexpensive desalination

An estimated two-thirds of humanity is affected by shortages of water, and many such areas in the developing world also face a lack of dependable electricity. Widespread research efforts have thus focused on ways to desalinate seawater or brackish water using just solar heat. Many such efforts have run into problems with fouling of equipment caused by salt buildup, however, which often adds complexity and expense.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
arxiv.org

The effect of inter-particle hydrodynamic and magnetic interactions in a magnetorheological fluid

A magnetorheological fluid, which consists of magnetic particles suspended in a viscous fluid, flows freely with well-dispersed particles in a the absence of a magnetic field, but particle aggregation results in flow cessation when a field is applied. The mechanism of dynamical arrest is examined by analysing interactions between magnetic particles in a magnetic field subject to a shear flow. An isolated spherical magnetic particle undergoes a transition between a rotating state at low magnetic field and a static orientation at high magnetic field. The effect of interactions for spherical dipolar and polarisable particles with static orientation is examined for a dilute viscous suspension. There are magnetic interactions due to the magnetic field disturbance at one particle caused by the dipole moment of another, hydrodynamic interactions due to the antisymmetric force moment of a non-rotating particle in a shear flow, and a modification of the magnetic field due to the particle magnetic moment density. When there is a concentration variation, the torque balance condition results in a disturbance to the orientation of the particle magnetic moment. The net force and the drift velocity due to these disturbances is calculated, and the collective motion generated is equivalent to an anisotropic diffusion process. When the magnetic field is in the flow plane, the diffusion coefficients in the two directions perpendicular to the field direction are negative, implying that concentration fluctuations are unstable in these directions. This instability could initiate field-induced dynamical arrest in a magnetorheological fluid.
PHYSICS
sme.org

RAPID’s case for modular factories

Bigger is not always better. The Rapid Advancement in Process Intensification Deployment (RAPID) Manufacturing Institute is transforming process industries by advancing modular technology at the factory level and within factories. Smaller, modular factories could be sited close to raw materials, close to end users, and/or in areas where jobs are needed.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Explaining Reject Options of Learning Vector Quantization Classifiers

While machine learning models are usually assumed to always output a prediction, there also exist extensions in the form of reject options which allow the model to reject inputs where only a prediction with an unacceptably low certainty would be possible. With the ongoing rise of eXplainable AI, a lot of methods for explaining model predictions have been developed. However, understanding why a given input was rejected, instead of being classified by the model, is also of interest. Surprisingly, explanations of rejects have not been considered so far.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Theoretical Investigation of Structural, Electronic Properties and Half-Metallic Ferromagnetism in Ti doped CaS

In this research paper, we investigated the structural, electronic, and magnetic features of titanium atom substituting calciumatom in rock salt structure of CaS to explore the new dilute magnetic semiconductor compounds. The calculations are carried out using the full potential linearized augmented plane wave (FP-LAPW) method based on spin-polarized density functional theory, implemented in WIEN2k code. The generalized gradient approximation and Tran-Balaha modified Becke-Johnson exchange potential. The stability of Ti doped CaS in ferromagnetic state is provided by the total energy released from the optimized structures and defect formation energies. The classical model of Heisenberg is employed to estimate Curie temperature of these compounds. It is found that the room temperature ferromagnetism is achieved at low concentrations. The studied materials exhibit half metallic ferromagnetic demeanor. The half metallic gaps (GHM) are the extremely significant factors to consider for spintronic applications. The insertion of impurity significantly decreased the value of GHM due the broadening of 3d Ti states in the gap of the minority spin. Furthermore, to evaluate the effects of the exchange splitting process, the pd exchange splitting and the exchange constants are predicted.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Optimal Hyperparameters and Structure Setting of Multi-Objective Robust CNN Systems via Generalized Taguchi Method and Objective Vector Norm

Recently, Machine Learning (ML), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Convolutional Neural Network (CNN) have made huge progress with broad applications, where their systems have deep learning structures and a large number of hyperparameters that determine the quality and performance of the CNNs and AI systems. These systems may have multi-objective ML and AI performance needs. There is a key requirement to find the optimal hyperparameters and structures for multi-objective robust optimal CNN systems. This paper proposes a generalized Taguchi approach to effectively determine the optimal hyperparameters and structure for the multi-objective robust optimal CNN systems via their objective performance vector norm. The proposed approach and methods are applied to a CNN classification system with the original ResNet for CIFAR-10 dataset as a demonstration and validation, which shows the proposed methods are highly effective to achieve an optimal accuracy rate of the original ResNet on CIFAR-10.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

A Ta-TaS2 monolithic catalyst with robust and metallic interface for superior hydrogen evolution

Qiangmin Yu, Zhiyuan Zhang, Siyao Qiu, Yuting Luo, Zhibo Liu, Fengning Yang, Heming Liu, Shiyu Ge, Xiaolong Zou, Baofu Ding, Wencai Ren, Hui-Ming Cheng, Chenghua Sun, Bilu Liu. The use of highly active and robust catalysts is crucial for producing green hydrogen by water electrolysis as we strive to achieve global carbon neutrality. Noble metals like platinum are currently used in industry for the hydrogen evolution reaction (HER), but suffer from scarcity, high price and unsatisfied performance and stability at large current density, restricting their large scale implementations. Here we report the synthesis of a new type of monolithic catalyst (MC) consisting of a metal disulfide (e.g., TaS2) catalyst vertically bonded to a conductive substrate of the same metal by strong covalent bonds. These features give the MC a mechanically robust and electrically near zero resistance interface, leading to an outstanding HER performance including rapid charge transfer and excellent durability, together with a low overpotential of 398 mV to achieve a current density of 2,000 mA cm-2 as required by industry. The Ta TaS2 MC has a negligible performance decay after 200 h operation at large current densities. In light of its unique interface and the various choice of metal elements giving the same structure, such monolithic materials may have broad uses besides catalysis.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Interpreting a Machine Learning Model for Detecting Gravitational Waves

We describe a case study of translational research, applying interpretability techniques developed for computer vision to machine learning models used to search for and find gravitational waves. The models we study are trained to detect black hole merger events in non-Gaussian and non-stationary advanced Laser Interferometer Gravitational-wave Observatory (LIGO) data. We produced visualizations of the response of machine learning models when they process advanced LIGO data that contains real gravitational wave signals, noise anomalies, and pure advanced LIGO noise. Our findings shed light on the responses of individual neurons in these machine learning models. Further analysis suggests that different parts of the network appear to specialize in local versus global features, and that this difference appears to be rooted in the branched architecture of the network as well as noise characteristics of the LIGO detectors. We believe efforts to whiten these "black box" models can suggest future avenues for research and help inform the design of interpretable machine learning models for gravitational wave astrophysics.
SCIENCE

