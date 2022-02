COLLEGE STATION — Eight was enough for Texas A&M. And at least for a night, it was like the good old days for the Aggies — with that being, in this case, a month ago. The Aggies snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 56-55 victory over Florida on Tuesday night in Reed Arena. They won for the first time since Jan. 15 at Missouri, when they started SEC play 4-0 and with their eyes at that time on their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2018.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO