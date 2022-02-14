Michael Shulman breaks down 'America's Got Talent LIVE!' at Luxor

Fans can check out a video highlight below of Glennis Grace performing alongside Bebe Rexha for a duet rendition of "I'm A Mess" morphing into "Meant To Be." Only a few years ago, the talent-heavy singer and Eurovision vet Glennis Grace faced quite the uphill climb during her stint on NBC’s hit competition series America’s Got Talent. Starting with her Whitney Houston-inspired audition, Grace continued to wow the judges to the point where she was one of the Season 13 finalists, though she inevitably lost out to the young magician Shin Lim, who later went on to win America’s Got Talent: The Champions the next year. Unfortunately, things haven’t been quite so optimistic for Grace, who was recently arrested for assault after an incident in her home country of the Netherlands.

