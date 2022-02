STILLWATER — Nolan McLean was everywhere for the Cowboys last school year. As a true freshman, he played at second base, at first base, in right field, as a designated hitter, as a pitcher … and in the fall he was practicing at quarterback. He has dropped the dual-sport status entering his sophomore year, and it sounds as if he’ll start in a new spot on the diamond for the Cowboys in 2022: at third base. OSU coach Josh Holliday said he might also play in a corner outfield spot and could still pitch if Rob Walton needs him to.

