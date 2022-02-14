Grow deep and strong

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We planted several trees in our back yard a few years ago. Despite my lack of watering and my aggressive mowing style, three still survive. Let me tell you, it takes time a patience to grow trees from little saplings. And like trees, it takes time to grow believers....

villagelife.com

Grow For It! Whiteflies

Whiteflies are not flies, but instead are related to aphids, mealybugs and scales. The name whitefly comes from the white wax that covers their bodies and wings. Adults resemble tiny moths (one-sixteenth to one-tenth of an inch). They can produce many eggs within a short amount of time, particularly when conditions are favorable. Once a colony has developed it can be difficult to manage.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
thespruce.com

How to Grow and Care for Forest Pansy Redbud Trees

One of the earliest trees to give you that burst of color you want is Cercis canadensis 'Forest Pansy' or the forest pansy redbud. Like all eastern redbuds, this tree blooms in March or early April before its foliage emerges but has an added burst of color in that it has a showy purple color on the top of its leaves. The appeal of this cultivar is the show it puts on from the moment its delicate electric pink flowers bloom to the second it drops its last brightly colored fall leaf. If you are looking for a medium-size tree that provides three-season interest and is deer resistant, the forest pansy redbud is one to consider adding to your landscape.
GARDENING
webbweekly.com

Indoor Growing

This past week I had a case of cabin fever, so I began assembling supplies to build an indoor greenhouse. I invested in new LED grow lights and a new enclosure to help regulate the temperature and humidity. Last year, I used fluorescent lighting and noticed large fluctuations in temperature....
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pear Trees
Apartment Therapy

I Don't Have a Green Thumb, but This Plant Service Helped Me Keep a Houseplant Alive for the First Time

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I’m not exactly known for having a green thumb. In fact, it’s quite the opposite. I even tried working as a floral designer’s assistant, but I was quickly relegated to gift baskets and candy bouquets exclusively. Even so, I still love the idea of being a plant parent. Both my mom and dad have grown enviable rubber trees that are taller than I am, and my best friends have homes packed with vibrant green potted plants. I, however, can barely manage one at a time. So when Plant Proper reached out about their delivery service, I decided that I would try it out and make one more solid effort to channel my inner plant whisperer. The company sent over three of their bestselling plants — Monstera Adansonii, Alocasia Black Velvet, and Alocasia Maharani — and one of them convinced me that there’s hope for me and plants after all.
GARDENING
The US Sun

How to prune apple trees explained

PRUNING IS a crucial step if you're hoping to pick apples that are perfect for pies and crumbles. This takes careful planning: you will need to choose the right time of year, and consider which branches should stay and which need to go. What's the best way to prune an...
GARDENING
HGTV

How to Plant, Grow and Care for Hydrangeas

No garden’s complete without this old-fashioned favorite, and new varieties make hydrangeas easier than ever to grow. Hydrangeas are a classic garden plant beloved for their immense flowerheads and old-fashioned charm. They’ve had a big comeback as people rediscover the plants of their grandparents’ generation. New hydrangea varieties available nowadays are a lot easier to grow than the older ones, which were picky about being pruned. When cut back at the wrong time of year, you wouldn’t get any flowers the following year, because they produced buds on old wood. Even if the weather cooperated, you could still count on only one burst of flowers in May or June.
GARDENING
Standard-Speaker

Will they grow out of it?

People often ask me if their young, grumpy, rowdy, grabby, bitey pet will “grow out of” its unwanted behavior. My answer is always the same: I don’t know, but you better make sure that your pet doesn’t “grow into” it.
PETS
BobVila

Grow This, Not That: 12 Native Alternatives to Invasive Plants

Invasive plant species often are ornamental plants that were introduced from other regions into ecosystems where they were never intended to grow. They can overwhelm native species, destroying habitats for wildlife and insects in the process. Rather than planting these species on your property, we suggest you instead look for indigenous ornamentals that are similar in appearance to the aggressive interlopers you want to grow.
GARDENING
HGTV

How to Grow Corn

Sweet corn is one of the world's favorite vegetables — and growing corn is especially popular with home gardeners. Grow a successful corn crop with these step-by-step instructions. Materials + Tools. Corn does not have a very deep root system, so be sure to plant in a spot that's...
AGRICULTURE
theprescotttimes.com

8 Beautiful Houseplants that Thrive in Water

Snippet: What houseplants can grow in water? Tropical plants that grow in water. What indoor plant likes lots of water? Can Philodendron grow in water permanently? Which is the most beautiful indoor plant? Fertilizer for plants growing in water. Which plants can grow in water without soil?. Children find particular...
GARDENING
purewow.com

This Is the Absolute Best Time to Water Your Plants to Keep Them Thriving

Being a plant parent is a big job, and two of the most important things to figure out are when is the best time to water plants and just how much water they need. You can always opt for drought-resistant plants such as echeveria and aloe, but what if thirsty blooms such as roses and hydrangeas are calling your name? And if you decide to go the gardening route, surely a backyard full of succulents does not make a dynamic garden. The situation can be tricky, so we decided to consult the pros and reached out to Alfred Palomares, Vice President of Merchandising and Resident Plant Dad at 1-800-Flowers.com to give us the rundown on watering plants.
GARDENING
Newton Kansan

Raised bed gardening provides easy access

Raise your garden to new heights for easier access and greater productivity. Raised beds allow you to overcome poor soil by creating the ideal growing mix. They also make gardening more comfortable thanks to less bending and kneeling. Whether you purchase a kit or build your own, there are a...
GARDENING
finegardening.com

Tips on How to Compost, Plant Seeds, Water, and Weed

My composting bins are at the rear of the property, and I found that dragging everything back to them became a tiresome bore. And the green waste products coming out of my garden are so copious that it would overwhelm my three bins. Why not find inconspicuous places around the garden to create smaller mounds of compost? I now have eight such places in my 1-acre garden. They are not always completely out of sight (but are mostly so). I have come not only to think of this method as smart gardening, but I now look upon these smaller piles as rather beautiful in their own right—a tapestry of rotting garden components, a memory of things recently past. I wonder sometimes if my garden visitors feel the same, or do they observe in silence such slovenly behavior? Maybe I should ask them, but I probably will not. We aging gardeners must find ways to lessen the load. My goal is to remove no green matter from the premises, composting all except large branches.
GARDENING
agnetwest.com

Flowering Shrubs that are Excellent Attractors of Pollinators

Some of the best flowering shrubs for pollinators. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours. Bluebeard is a late-season bloomer with powder-puff blue, pink, or purple flowers on compact plants with gray-green foliage. Selections offering variegated or chartreuse foliage are also available. Its flowers are very very attractive to butterflies.
GARDENING
Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

Growing Apart

You may be in a relationship where the two of you hit it off right away, but now you are growing apart. Though this isn't always the desirable outcome of a relationship, it can happen. You may begin to wonder if it is time to go your separate ways. So, how do you know when it is time to call it quits? What are the signs? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
University of Florida

Florida's Fab Five: Plants

Can a plant change the course of history? Indigo, saffron, rubber, poppies, corn, potatoes…. there is a seemingly endless list of plants that have been instrumental in the development of human culture; the shifting of paradigms, wars fought, poetry written, and individual lives saved. Journalists and authors have explored the symbiosis of man and plants and examined the many facets of how human culture and plants have evolved simultaneously. Some, such as Michael Pollan in ‘The Botany of Desire’ allude to how plants have utilized humans to proliferate around the world and that as our societies spread, share and propagate plants, that connection becomes both more complex and becomes part of our cultural identity. A great example of this is the phrase, ‘as American as apple pie’. In fact, apples originate in central Asia (near modern day Kazakhstan) and were carried by traders to Europe along the silk road. The first evidence of apple domestication in Europe comes from Italy around six thousand years ago. The modern apple looks and tastes much different from its ancient progenitors, wild apples are often pithy and bitter, but the horticultural technique of grafting led to the tasty apples of today. The proliferation of apples in the United States can be credited to one key figure in history… Johnny Appleseed (John Chapman) who spent years touring the frontier providing apple seeds to homesteaders. These apple trees were not intended for food but rather, provided a necessary safe-to-consume beverage, hard cider. Indeed, if you follow most popular fruits, spices, vegetables back to their common ancestor, you will find that the individual plants have changed significantly, as well as our uses for them. As human populations have shifted and grown, so too have our plant counterparts, often to their evolutionary advantage.
FLORIDA STATE
MyStateline.com

Best deep-pocket sheets

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Thick mattresses have the benefit of providing more cushion than thinner mattresses. You don’t have to worry about them sagging, and they’re particularly good for side sleepers. Despite the benefits, standard bed sheets don’t always fit thick mattresses...
HOME & GARDEN
spencermagnet.com

Melting the Ice

A couple of weeks ago we had an ice storm. Thankfully it wasn’t as bad as they predicted, but that mix of freezing rain, low temperatures, and then throw in come snow creates dangerous situations. In fact, we saw several cars that had slid off the road. Now most...
TAYLORSVILLE, KY

