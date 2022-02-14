ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A simple proof that the $hp$-FEM does not suffer from the pollution effect for the constant-coefficient full-space Helmholtz equation

By Euan A. Spence
 2 days ago

In $d$ dimensions, approximating an arbitrary function oscillating with frequency $\lesssim k$ requires $\sim k^d$ degrees of freedom. A numerical method for solving the Helmholtz equation (with wavenumber $k$) suffers from the pollution effect if, as $k\to \infty$, the total number of degrees of freedom needed to maintain accuracy grows faster...

arxiv.org

The vanishing discount problem for monotone systems of Hamilton-Jacobi equations: a counterexample to the full convergence

In recent years there has been intense interest in the vanishing discount problem for Hamilton-Jacobi equations. In the case of the scalar equation, B. Ziliotto has recently given an example of the Hamilton-Jacobi equation having non-convex Hamiltonian in the gradient variable, for which the full convergence of the solutions does not hold as the discount factor tends to zero. We give here an explicit example of nonlinear monotone systems of Hamilton-Jacobi equations having convex Hamiltonians in the gradient variable, for which the full convergence of the solutions fails as the discount factor goes to zero.
MATHEMATICS
earth.com

Ocellated lizard camouflage explained by a simple equation

The changing patterns of differently colored scales on a lizard’s skin can be modeled mathematically. A multidisciplinary research team did just that in an attempt to better understand the evolution of skin patterns. The researchers looked at the changing green and black patterns of the ocellated lizard. The experts...
WILDLIFE
Fast Company

Consider this very simple equation to transform your productivity

I woke up in the middle of the night, utterly confused. I had been dreaming—of an equation. I was in a classroom, and on the blackboard, there was a simple equation written in chalk: 0.8 * 0.2 = 0.16. To be clear: I rarely ever dream about math. When...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Mr. Tompkins world: Effects of extreme variations in fundamental constants on the structure of atoms, molecules, and periodic table

In 1939, George Gamow published the book "Mr. Tompkins in Wonderland", which tells a story about a world where fundamental constants have radically different values from those they have in the real world. Gamow's classic predates modern theories that generically promote fundamental constants to dynamic entities. Constants are no longer constant. Enter Mr. Tompkins world where the speed of light $c$ is reduced to that of a speeding bicycle. Here we show that reducing $c$ from its nominal value truncates periodic system of elements, qualitatively changes the aufbau principle in atoms, and modifies the nature of chemical bond and the structure of molecules. Noble gasses are no longer inert. Water fails to serve as a universal solvent. In addition to pushing relativistic quantum chemistry to its limits, our analysis lends further support to the anthropic principle: life as we know it can happen only in a certain range of fundamental constants.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fem#Pollution#Coefficient#Infty
arxiv.org

Uniform stabilization of Navier-Stokes equations in critical $L^q$-based Sobolev and Besov spaces by finite dimensional interior localized feedback controls

We consider 2- or 3-dimensional incompressible Navier-Stokes equations defined on a bounded domain $\Omega$, with no-slip boundary conditions and subject to an external force, assumed to cause instability. We then seek to uniformly stabilize such N-S system, in the vicinity of an unstable equilibrium solution, in critical $L^q$-based Sobolev and Besov spaces, by finite dimensional feedback controls. These spaces are `close' to $L^3(\Omega)$ for $d=3$. This functional setting is significant. In fact, in the case of the uncontrolled N-S dynamics, extensive research efforts have recently lead to the space $L^3(\mathbb{R}^3)$ as being a critical space for the issue of well-posedness in the full space. Thus, our present work manages to solve the stated uniform stabilization problem for the controlled N-S dynamics in a correspondingly related function space setting. In this paper, the feedback controls are localized on an arbitrarily small open interior subdomain $\omega$ of $\Omega$. In addition to providing a solution of the uniform stabilization problem in such critical function space setting, this paper manages also to much improve and simplify, at both the conceptual and computational level, the solution given in the more restrictive Hilbert space setting in the literature. Moreover, such treatment sets the foundation for the authors' final goal in a subsequent paper. Based critically on said low functional level where compatibility conditions are not recognized, the subsequent paper solves in the affirmative a presently open problem: whether uniform stabilization by localized tangential boundary feedback controls, which-in addition-are finite dimensional, is also possible in dim $\Omega = 3$.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Microfluidic osmotic compression of a charge-stabilized colloidal dispersion: Equation of state and collective diffusion coefficient

We show, using a model coupling mass transport and liquid theory calculations for a charge-stabilized colloidal dispersion, that diffusion significantly limits measurement times of its Equation Of State (EOS), osmotic pressure vs composition, using the osmotic compression technique. Following this result, we present a microfluidic chip allowing one to measure the entire EOS of a charged dispersion at the nanoliter scale in a few hours. We also show that time-resolved analyses of relaxation to equilibrium in this microfluidic experiment lead to direct estimates of the collective diffusion coefficient of the dispersion in Donnan equilibrium with a salt reservoir.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Stable approximation of Helmholtz solutions by evanescent plane waves

Solutions of the Helmholtz equation are known to be well approximated by superpositions of propagative plane waves. This observation is the foundation of successful Trefftz methods. However, when too many plane waves are used, the computation of the expansion is known to be numerically unstable. We explain how this effect is due to the presence of exponentially large coefficients in the expansion and can drastically limit the efficiency of the approach. In this work, we show that the Helmholtz solutions on a disk can be exactly represented by a continuous superposition of evanescent plane waves, generalizing the standard Herglotz representation. Here, by evanescent plane waves, we mean exponential plane waves with complex-valued propagation vector, whose absolute value decays exponentially in one direction. In addition, the density in this representation is proved to be uniformly bounded in a suitable weighted Lebesgue norm, hence overcoming the instability observed with propagative plane waves and paving the way for stable discrete expansions. In view of practical implementations, discretization strategies are investigated. We construct suitable finite-dimensional sets of evanescent plane waves using sampling strategies in a parametric domain. Provided one uses sufficient oversampling and regularization, the resulting approximations are shown to be both controllably accurate and numerically stable, as supported by numerical evidence.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

On regular solutions for three-dimensional full compressible Navier-Stokes equations with degenerate viscosities and far field vacuum

In this paper, the Cauchy problem for the three-dimensional (3-D) full compressible Navier-Stokes equations (CNS) with zero thermal conductivity is considered. First, when shear and bulk viscosity coefficients both depend on the absolute temperature $\theta$ in a power law ($\theta^\nu$ with $\nu>0$) of Chapman-Enskog, based on some elaborate analysis of this system's intrinsic singular structures, we identify one class of initial data admitting a local-in-time regular solution with far field vacuum in terms of the mass density $\rho$, velocity $u$ and entropy $S$. Furthermore, it is shown that within its life span of such a regular solution, the velocity stays in an inhomogeneous Sobolev space, i.e., $u\in H^3(\mathbb{R}^3)$, $S$ has uniformly finite lower and upper bounds in the whole space, and the laws of conservation of total mass, momentum and total energy are all satisfied. Note that due to the appearance of the vacuum, the momentum equations are degenerate both in the time evolution and viscous stress tensor, and the physical entropy for polytropic gases behaves singularly, which make the study on corresponding well-posedness challenging. For proving the existence, we first introduce an enlarged reformulated structure by considering some new variables, which can transfer the degeneracies of the full CNS to the possible singularities of some special source terms related with $S$, and then carry out some singularly weighted energy estimates carefully designed for this reformulated system.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Review of a Simplified Approach to study the Bose gas at all densities

In this paper, we will review the results obtained thus far by Eric A. Carlen, Elliott H. Lieb and me on a Simplified Approach to the Bose gas. The Simplified Approach yields a family of effective one-particle equations, which capture some non-trivial physical properties of the Bose gas at both low and high densities, and even some of the behavior at intermediate densities. In particular, the Simplified Approach reproduces Bogolyubov's estimates for the ground state energy and condensate fraction at low density, as well as the mean-field estimate for the energy at high densities. We will also discuss a phase that appears at intermediate densities with liquid-like properties. The simplest of the effective equations in the Simplified Approach can be studied analytically, and we will review several results about it; the others are so far only amenable to numerical analysis, and we will discuss several numerical results. We will start by reviewing some results and conjectures on the Bose gas, and then introduce the Simplified Approach and its derivation from the Bose gas. We will then discuss the predictions of the Simplified Approach and compare these to results and conjectures about the Bose gas. Finally, we will discuss a few open problems about the Simplified Approach.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Exploiting deterministic algorithms to perform global sensitivity analysis for continuous-time Markov chain compartmental models with application to epidemiology

Henri Mermoz Kouye (INRAE, MaIAGE, AIRSEA), Gildas Mazo (INRAE, MaIAGE), Clémentine Prieur (UGA, CNRS, Grenoble INP, AIRSEA), Elisabeta Vergu (INRAE, MaIAGE) In this paper, we develop an approach of global sensitivity analysis for compartmental models based on continuous-time Markov chains. We propose to measure the sensitivity of quantities of interest by representing the Markov chain as a deterministic function of the uncertain parameters and a random variable with known distribution modeling intrinsic randomness. This representation is exact and does not rely on meta-modeling. An application to a SARS-CoV-2 epidemic model is included to illustrate the practical impact of our approach.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

New Penalized Stochastic Gradient Methods for Linearly Constrained Strongly Convex Optimization

For minimizing a strongly convex objective function subject to linear inequality constraints, we consider a penalty approach that allows one to utilize stochastic methods for problems with a large number of constraints and/or objective function terms. We provide upper bounds on the distance between the solutions to the original constrained problem and the penalty reformulations, guaranteeing the convergence of the proposed approach. We give a nested accelerated stochastic gradient method and propose a novel way for updating the smoothness parameter of the penalty function and the step-size. The proposed algorithm requires at most $\tilde O(1/\sqrt{\epsilon})$ expected stochastic gradient iterations to produce a solution within an expected distance of $\epsilon$ to the optimal solution of the original problem, which is the best complexity for this problem class to the best of our knowledge. We also show how to query an approximate dual solution after stochastically solving the penalty reformulations, leading to results on the convergence of the duality gap. Moreover, the nested structure of the algorithm and upper bounds on the distance to the optimal solutions allows one to safely eliminate constraints that are inactive at an optimal solution throughout the algorithm, which leads to improved complexity results. Finally, we present computational results that demonstrate the effectiveness and robustness of our algorithm.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Beyond the Policy Gradient Theorem for Efficient Policy Updates in Actor-Critic Algorithms

In Reinforcement Learning, the optimal action at a given state is dependent on policy decisions at subsequent states. As a consequence, the learning targets evolve with time and the policy optimization process must be efficient at unlearning what it previously learnt. In this paper, we discover that the policy gradient theorem prescribes policy updates that are slow to unlearn because of their structural symmetry with respect to the value target. To increase the unlearning speed, we study a novel policy update: the gradient of the cross-entropy loss with respect to the action maximizing $q$, but find that such updates may lead to a decrease in value. Consequently, we introduce a modified policy update devoid of that flaw, and prove its guarantees of convergence to global optimality in $\mathcal{O}(t^{-1})$ under classic assumptions. Further, we assess standard policy updates and our cross-entropy policy updates along six analytical dimensions. Finally, we empirically validate our theoretical findings.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Exact Penalty Algorithm of Strong Convertible Nonconvex Optimization

This paper defines a strong convertible nonconvex(SCN) function for solving the unconstrained optimization problems with the nonconvex or nonsmooth(nondifferentiable) function. First, many examples of SCN function are given, where the SCN functions are nonconvex or nonsmooth. Second, the operational properties of the SCN functions are proved, including addition, multiplication, compound operations and so on. Third, the SCN forms of some special functions common in machine learning and engineering applications are presented respectively where these SCN function optimization problems can be transformed into minmax problems with a convex and concave objective function. Fourth,a minmax optimization problem of SCN function and its penalty function are defined. The optimization condition,exactness and stability of the minmax optimization problem are proved. Finally, an algorithm of penalty function to solve the minmax optimization problem and its convergence are given. This paper provides an efficient technique for solving unconstrained nonconvex or nonsmooth(nondifferentiable) optimization problems to avoid using subdifferentiation or smoothing techniques.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Information-Theoretic Analysis of Minimax Excess Risk

Two main concepts studied in machine learning theory are generalization gap (difference between train and test error) and excess risk (difference between test error and the minimum possible error). While information-theoretic tools have been used extensively to study the generalization gap of learning algorithms, the information-theoretic nature of excess risk has not yet been fully investigated. In this paper, some steps are taken toward this goal. We consider the frequentist problem of minimax excess risk as a zero-sum game between algorithm designer and the world. Then, we argue that it is desirable to modify this game in a way that the order of play can be swapped. We prove that, under some regularity conditions, if the world and designer can play randomly the duality gap is zero and the order of play can be changed. In this case, a Bayesian problem surfaces in the dual representation. This makes it possible to utilize recent information-theoretic results on minimum excess risk in Bayesian learning to provide bounds on the minimax excess risk. We demonstrate the applicability of the results by providing information theoretic insight on two important classes of problems: classification when the hypothesis space has finite VC-dimension, and regularized least squares.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Stochastic Gradient Descent-Ascent: Unified Theory and New Efficient Methods

Stochastic Gradient Descent-Ascent (SGDA) is one of the most prominent algorithms for solving min-max optimization and variational inequalities problems (VIP) appearing in various machine learning tasks. The success of the method led to several advanced extensions of the classical SGDA, including variants with arbitrary sampling, variance reduction, coordinate randomization, and distributed variants with compression, which were extensively studied in the literature, especially during the last few years. In this paper, we propose a unified convergence analysis that covers a large variety of stochastic gradient descent-ascent methods, which so far have required different intuitions, have different applications and have been developed separately in various communities. A key to our unified framework is a parametric assumption on the stochastic estimates. Via our general theoretical framework, we either recover the sharpest known rates for the known special cases or tighten them. Moreover, to illustrate the flexibility of our approach we develop several new variants of SGDA such as a new variance-reduced method (L-SVRGDA), new distributed methods with compression (QSGDA, DIANA-SGDA, VR-DIANA-SGDA), and a new method with coordinate randomization (SEGA-SGDA). Although variants of the new methods are known for solving minimization problems, they were never considered or analyzed for solving min-max problems and VIPs. We also demonstrate the most important properties of the new methods through extensive numerical experiments.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Deep learning and differential equations for modeling changes in individual-level latent dynamics between observation periods

When modeling longitudinal biomedical data, often dimensionality reduction as well as dynamic modeling in the resulting latent representation is needed. This can be achieved by artificial neural networks for dimension reduction, and differential equations for dynamic modeling of individual-level trajectories. However, such approaches so far assume that parameters of individual-level dynamics are constant throughout the observation period. Motivated by an application from psychological resilience research, we propose an extension where different sets of differential equation parameters are allowed for observation sub-periods. Still, estimation for intra-individual sub-periods is coupled for being able to fit the model also with a relatively small dataset. We subsequently derive prediction targets from individual dynamic models of resilience in the application. These serve as interpretable resilience-related outcomes, to be predicted from characteristics of individuals, measured at baseline and a follow-up time point, and selecting a small set of important predictors. Our approach is seen to successfully identify individual-level parameters of dynamic models that allows us to stably select predictors, i.e., resilience factors. Furthermore, we can identify those characteristics of individuals that are the most promising for updates at follow-up, which might inform future study design. This underlines the usefulness of our proposed deep dynamic modeling approach with changes in parameters between observation sub-periods.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

TURF: A Two-factor, Universal, Robust, Fast Distribution Learning Algorithm

Approximating distributions from their samples is a canonical statistical-learning problem. One of its most powerful and successful modalities approximates every distribution to an $\ell_1$ distance essentially at most a constant times larger than its closest $t$-piece degree-$d$ polynomial, where $t\ge1$ and $d\ge0$. Letting $c_{t,d}$ denote the smallest such factor, clearly $c_{1,0}=1$, and it can be shown that $c_{t,d}\ge 2$ for all other $t$ and $d$. Yet current computationally efficient algorithms show only $c_{t,1}\le 2.25$ and the bound rises quickly to $c_{t,d}\le 3$ for $d\ge 9$. We derive a near-linear-time and essentially sample-optimal estimator that establishes $c_{t,d}=2$ for all $(t,d)\ne(1,0)$. Additionally, for many practical distributions, the lowest approximation distance is achieved by polynomials with vastly varying number of pieces. We provide a method that estimates this number near-optimally, hence helps approach the best possible approximation. Experiments combining the two techniques confirm improved performance over existing methodologies.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Impact of the X ray edge singularity on detection of relic neutrinos in the PTOLEMY project

Direct detection of relic neutrinos in a beta-decay experiment is an ambitious goal, which has for a long time been beyond the reach of available technology. One of the toughest practical difficulties that such an experiment has to overcome is that it needs to deal with a large amount of radioactive material in such a way as to not compromise the energy resolution required for the separation of useful events from the massive beta-decay background. The PTOLEMY project offers an innovative approach to this problem based on deposition of radioactive material on graphene. While such an approach is expected to resolve the main difficulty, new challenges arise from the proximity of the beta decayers to a solid state system. In this work, we focus on the effect of the shakeup of the graphene electron system due to a beta-decay event. We calculate the distortion of the relic neutrino peaks as resulting from such a shakeup, analyse the impact of the distortion on the visibility of neutrino capture events and discuss what technological solutions could be used to improve the visibility of neutrino capture events.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Robust Multi-Objective Bayesian Optimization Under Input Noise

Bayesian optimization (BO) is a sample-efficient approach for tuning design parameters to optimize expensive-to-evaluate, black-box performance metrics. In many manufacturing processes, the design parameters are subject to random input noise, resulting in a product that is often less performant than expected. Although BO methods have been proposed for optimizing a single objective under input noise, no existing method addresses the practical scenario where there are multiple objectives that are sensitive to input perturbations. In this work, we propose the first multi-objective BO method that is robust to input noise. We formalize our goal as optimizing the multivariate value-at-risk (MVaR), a risk measure of the uncertain objectives. Since directly optimizing MVaR is computationally infeasible in many settings, we propose a scalable, theoretically-grounded approach for optimizing MVaR using random scalarizations. Empirically, we find that our approach significantly outperforms alternative methods and efficiently identifies optimal robust designs that will satisfy specifications across multiple metrics with high probability.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Validation and Improvement of the Pan-STARRS Photometric Calibration with the Stellar Color Regression Method

As one of the best ground-based photometric dataset, Pan-STARRS1 (PS1) has been widely used as the reference to calibrate other surveys. In this work, we present an independent validation and re-calibration of the PS1 photometry using spectroscopic data from the LAMOST DR7 and photometric data from the corrected Gaia EDR3 with the Stellar Color Regression (SCR) method. Using per band typically a total of 1.5 million LAMOST-PS1-Gaia stars as standards, we show that the PS1 photometric calibration precisions in the $grizy$ filters are around $4\sim 5$ mmag when averaged over $20'$ regions. However, significant large- and small-scale spatial variation of magnitude offset, up to over 1 per cent, probably caused by the calibration errors in the PS1, are found for all the $grizy$ filters. The calibration errors in different filters are un-correlated, and are slightly larger for the $g$ and $y$ filters. We also detect moderate magnitude-dependent errors (0.005, 0.005, 0.005, 0.004, 0.003 mag per magnitude in the 14 -- 17 magnitude range for the $grizy$ filters, respectively) in the PS1 photometry by comparing with the Gaia EDR3 and other catalogs. The errors are likely caused by the systematic uncertainties in the PSF magnitudes. We provide two-dimensional maps to correct for such magnitude offsets in the LAMOST footprint at different spatial resolutions from $20'$ to $160'$. The results demonstrate the power of the SCR method in improving the calibration precision of wide-field surveys when combined with the LAMOST spectroscopy and Gaia photometry.
SCIENCE

