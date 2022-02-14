Judith (Judy) L. Luscher passed away peacefully on February 1, 2022, at Park Manor nursing home, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. She was born on July 26, 1940, in Elgin, Illinois, the eldest daughter of five children, to Charles and Sybil Vanderford. A very gifted young lady, Judy‘s vocal talents took her from the Ted Mac Amateur Hour to numerous barbershop competitions. Judy loved singing, and sang unto The Lord her whole life. She graduated from Elgin High School. She was married to Ralph W. McElyea for 17 years, and raised five children; Peggi, Terri, Ann, Kevin, and Dana. She then married William G. Luscher in 1979, and together they raised Brian and Jeff. Judy and Bill loved each other like no other, spending the rest of their lives together, eventually both residing at Park Manor Nursing Home. Throughout her life she worked numerous office positions, but her obvious passion was caring for others, as illustrated by her many years of dedicated home healthcare, her years employed at Park Place, and her volunteer work with the Jonny Angel Foundation. Judy loved The Lord, loved her family, and loved her church, Faith Apostolic Church of Park Falls.

