The Guardian

Judith Chester obituary

Judith Chester, who has died aged 83 from cancer, was a fiercely independent working woman and activist before feminism took centre stage. She was my wife from 1961 until our divorce in 1970 and for a second time from 2017 until her death. Born in the Oxfordshire village of Hook...
APG of Wisconsin

Judith (Judy) L. Luscher

Judith (Judy) L. Luscher passed away peacefully on February 1, 2022, at Park Manor nursing home, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. She was born on July 26, 1940, in Elgin, Illinois, the eldest daughter of five children, to Charles and Sybil Vanderford. A very gifted young lady, Judy‘s vocal talents took her from the Ted Mac Amateur Hour to numerous barbershop competitions. Judy loved singing, and sang unto The Lord her whole life. She graduated from Elgin High School. She was married to Ralph W. McElyea for 17 years, and raised five children; Peggi, Terri, Ann, Kevin, and Dana. She then married William G. Luscher in 1979, and together they raised Brian and Jeff. Judy and Bill loved each other like no other, spending the rest of their lives together, eventually both residing at Park Manor Nursing Home. Throughout her life she worked numerous office positions, but her obvious passion was caring for others, as illustrated by her many years of dedicated home healthcare, her years employed at Park Place, and her volunteer work with the Jonny Angel Foundation. Judy loved The Lord, loved her family, and loved her church, Faith Apostolic Church of Park Falls.
ELGIN, IL
tsnews.com

Judith Ann (Bradshaw) Taylor

Judith Ann (Bradshaw) Taylor, 73, of Conway Springs, died Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice-Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Wichita.She was born May 10, 1948, at Fall River, Mass., the daughter of James Astley Bradshaw and Jeannette Marie (Guay) Bradshaw. Judith grew up in Fall River, where she attended St. Joseph Catholic School and Morton Junior High. She graduated from B.M.C. Durfee High School with the class of 1966. She later received as associate degree in elect...
CONWAY SPRINGS, KS

