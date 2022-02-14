ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Activation of PPARgamma in bladder cancer via introduction of the long arm of human chromosome 9

By DocWire News Featured Reading
 2 days ago

Oncol Lett. 2022 Mar;23(3):92. doi: 10.3892/ol.2022.13212. Epub 2022 Jan 27. Bladder cancer is divided into two molecular subtypes, luminal and basal, which form papillary and nodular tumors, respectively, and are identifiable by gene expression profiling. Although loss of heterozygosity (LOH) of...

Intravesical delivery of KDM6A-mRNA via mucoadhesive nanoparticles inhibits the metastasis of bladder cancer

Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A. 2022 Feb 15;119(7):e2112696119. doi: 10.1073/pnas.2112696119. Lysine-specific demethylase 6A (KDM6A), also named UTX, is frequently mutated in bladder cancer (BCa). Although known as a tumor suppressor, KDM6A’s therapeutic potential in the metastasis of BCa remains elusive. It also remains difficult to fulfill the effective up-regulation of KDM6A levels in bladder tumor tissues in situ to verify its potential in treating BCa metastasis. Here, we report a mucoadhesive messenger RNA (mRNA) nanoparticle (NP) strategy for the intravesical delivery of KDM6A-mRNA in mice bearing orthotopic Kdm6a-null BCa and show evidence of KDM6A’s therapeutic potential in inhibiting the metastasis of BCa. Through this mucoadhesive mRNA NP strategy, the exposure of KDM6A-mRNA to the in situ BCa tumors can be greatly prolonged for effective expression, and the penetration can be also enhanced by adhering to the bladder for sustained delivery. This mRNA NP strategy is also demonstrated to be effective for combination cancer therapy with other clinically approved drugs (e.g., elemene), which could further enhance therapeutic outcomes. Our findings not only report intravesical delivery of mRNA via a mucoadhesive mRNA NP strategy but also provide the proof-of-concept for the usefulness of these mRNA NPs as tools in both mechanistic understanding and translational study of bladder-related diseases.
Pre-clinical and clinical studies on the role of RBM3 in muscle-invasive bladder cancer: longitudinal expression, transcriptome-level effects and modulation of chemosensitivity

BMC Cancer. 2022 Feb 2;22(1):131. doi: 10.1186/s12885-021-09168-7. BACKGROUND: The response to neoadjuvant cisplatin-based chemotherapy (NAC) in muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC) is impaired in up to 50% of patients due to chemoresistance, with no predictive biomarkers in clinical use. The proto-oncogene RNA-binding motif protein 3 (RBM3) has emerged as a putative modulator of chemotherapy response in several solid tumours but has a hitherto unrecognized role in MIBC.
Targeting HNRNPU to overcome cisplatin resistance in bladder cancer

Mol Cancer. 2022 Feb 7;21(1):37. doi: 10.1186/s12943-022-01517-9. PURPOSE: The overall response of cisplatin-based chemotherapy in bladder urothelial carcinoma (BUC) remains unsatisfactory due to the complex pathological subtypes, genomic difference, and drug resistance. The genes that associated with cisplatin resistance remain unclear. Herein, we aimed to identify the cisplatin resistance associated genes in BUC. EXPERIMENTAL DESIGN: The cytotoxicity of cisplatin was evaluated in six bladder cancer cell lines to compare their responses to cisplatin. The T24 cancer cells exhibited the lowest sensitivity to cisplatin and was therefore selected to explore the mechanisms of drug resistance. We performed genome-wide CRISPR screening in T24 cancer cells in vitro, and identified that the gene heterogeneous nuclear ribonucleoprotein U (HNRNPU) was the top candidate gene related to cisplatin resistance. Epigenetic and transcriptional profiles of HNRNPU-depleted cells after cisplatin treatment were analyzed to investigate the relationship between HNRNPU and cisplatin resistance. In vivo experiments were also performed to demonstrate the function of HNRNPU depletion in cisplatin sensitivity.
Restoration of miR-143 reduces migration and proliferation of bladder cancer cells by regulating signaling pathways involved in EMT

Mol Cell Probes. 2022 Feb 1:101794. doi: 10.1016/j.mcp.2022.101794. Online ahead of print. MicroRNAs (miRNAs), a class of regulatory endogenous short RNAs, are involved in various biological functions by targeting the mRNA of multiple protein-coding genes and influencing their related signaling pathways. In this investigation, we upregulated microRNA-143 (miR-143) expression levels in bladder cancer (BC) EJ138 cells by pCMV-miR-143 vectors. The efficacy of transfection was verified by Flow cytometry. The influence of miR-143 overexpression on BC cells migration, proliferation, and apoptosis was detected using wound-healing assay, MTT assay, and DAPI and Annexin V/PI staining, respectively. The results demonstrated that upregulation of miR-143 in BC EJ138 cells leads to inhibited proliferation and migration. Also, restoration of miR-143 was negatively associated with the expression levels of metastatic, apoptotic, invasion, and EMT-related genes, including C-Myc, CXCR4, MDM2, Vimentin, Snail-1, and MMP-9, along with increased E-Cadherin and TP53 expression. Therefore, miR-143 may be considered a potential therapeutic target for BC.
microRNA-99a-5p induces cellular senescence in gemcitabine-resistant bladder cancer by targeting SMARCD1

Mol Oncol. 2022 Feb 11. doi: 10.1002/1878-0261.13192. Online ahead of print. Patients with advanced bladder cancer are generally treated with a combination of chemotherapeutics, including gemcitabine, but the effect is limited due to acquisition of drug resistance. Thus, in this study, we investigated the mechanism of gemcitabine resistance. First, gemcitabine-resistant cells were established, and resistance confirmed in vitro and in vivo. Small RNA sequencing analyses were performed to search for miRNAs involved in gemcitabine resistance. miR-99a-5p, selected as a candidate miRNA, was down-regulated compared to its parental cells. In gain-of-function studies, miR-99a-5p inhibited cell viabilities, and restored sensitivity to gemcitabine. RNA sequencing analysis was performed to find the target gene of miR-99a-5p. SMARCD1 was selected as a candidate gene. Dual-luciferase reporter assays showed that miR-99a-5p directly regulated SMARCD1. Loss-of-function studies conducted with si-RNAs revealed suppression of cell functions, and restoration of gemcitabine sensitivity. miR-99a-5p overexpression and SMARCD1 knockdown also suppressed gemcitabine-resistant cells in vivo. Furthermore, β-galactosidase staining showed that miR-99a-5p induction and SMARCD1 suppression contributed to cellular senescence. In summary, tumor suppressive miR-99a-5p induced cellular senescence in gemcitabine-resistant bladder cancer cells by targeting SMARCD1.
Mechanisms of Compound Kushen Injection for the treatment of bladder cancer based on bioinformatics and network pharmacology with experimental validation

Chin J Nat Med. 2022 Jan;20(1):43-53. doi: 10.1016/S1875-5364(22)60144-4. Bladder cancer is the most common malignancy of the urinary system. Compound Kushen Injection (CKI) is a Chinese medicinal preparation that has been widely used in the treatment of various types of cancers in the past two decades. However, the pharmacological effect of CKI on bladder cancer is not still completely understood. In the current study, network pharmacology combined with bioinformatics was used to elucidate the therapeutic mechanism and potential targets of CKI in bladder cancer. The mechanism by which CKI was effective against bladder cancer was further verified in vitro using human bladder cancer cell line T24. Network pharmacology analysis identified 35 active compounds and 268 target genes of CKI. Bioinformatics data indicated 5500 differentially expressed genes associated with bladder cancer. Common genes of CKI and bladder cancer suggested that CKI exerted anti-bladder cancer effects by regulating genes such as MMP-9, JUN, EGFR, and ERK1. Functional enrichment analysis indicated that CKI exerted therapeutic effects on bladder cancer by regulating certain biological processes, including cell proliferation, cell migration, and cell apoptosis. In addition, Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes enrichment analysis implicated pathways related to cancer, bladder cancer, and the PI3K-Akt signaling pathway. Consistently, cell experiments indicated that CKI inhibited the proliferation and migration of T24 cells, and induced their apoptosis. Moreover, RT-qPCR and Western blot results demonstrated that CKI was likely to treat bladder cancer by down-regulating the gene and protein expression of MMP-9, JUN, EGFR, and ERK1. CKI inhibited the proliferation and migration, and induced the apoptosis of T24 bladder cancer cells through multiple biological pathways and targets. CKI also exhibited significant effects on the regulation of key genes and proteins associated with bladder cancer. Overall, our findings provide solid evidence and deepen current understanding of the therapeutic effects of CKI for bladder cancer, and further support its clinical use.
Prognostic value and underlying mechanism of autophagy-related genes in bladder cancer

Sci Rep. 2022 Feb 9;12(1):2219. doi: 10.1038/s41598-022-06334-0. Bladder cancer (BLCA) is the most common malignancy whose early diagnosis can ensure a better prognosis. However, the predictive accuracy of commonly used predictors, including patients’ general condition, histological grade, and pathological stage, is insufficient to identify the patients who need invasive treatment. Autophagy is regarded as a vital factor in maintaining mitochondrial function and energy homeostasis in cancer cells. Whether autophagy-related genes (ARGs) can predict the prognosis of BLCA patients deserves to be investigated. Based on BLCA data retrieved from the Cancer Genome Atlas and ARGs list obtained from the Human Autophagy Database website, we identified prognosis-related differentially expressed ARGs (PDEARGs) through Wilcox text and constructed a PDEARGs-based prognostic model through multivariate Cox regression analysis. The predictive accuracy, independent forecasting capability, and the correlation between present model and clinical variables or tumor microenvironment were evaluated through R software. Enrichment analysis of PDEARGs was performed to explore the underlying mechanism, and a systematic prognostic signature with nomogram was constructed by integrating clinical variables and the aforementioned PDEARGs-based model. We found that the risk score generated by PDEARGs-based model could effectively reflect deteriorated clinical variables and tumor-promoting microenvironment. Additionally, several immune-related gene ontology terms were significantly enriched by PDEARGs, which might provide insights for present model and propose potential therapeutic targets for BLCA patients. Finally, a systematic prognostic signature with promoted clinical utility and predictive accuracy was constructed to assist clinician decision. PDEARGs are valuable prognostic predictors and potential therapeutic targets for BLCA patients.
Advances in Management of Bladder Cancer-The Role of Photodynamic Therapy

Molecules. 2022 Jan 23;27(3):731. doi: 10.3390/molecules27030731. Photodynamic therapy (PDT) is a non-invasive and modern form of therapy. It is used in the treatment of non-oncological diseases and more and more often in the treatment of various types of neoplasms in various locations including bladder cancer. The PDT method consists of local or systemic application of a photosensitizer, i.e., a photosensitive compound that accumulates in pathological tissue. Light of appropriate wavelength is absorbed by the photosensitizer molecules, which in turn transfers energy to oxygen or initiates radical processes that leads to selective destruction of diseased cells. The technique enables the selective destruction of malignant cells, as the photocytotoxicity reactions induced by the photosensitizer take place strictly within the pathological tissue. PDT is known to be well tolerated in a clinical setting in patients. In cited papers herein no new safety issues were identified. The development of anti-cancer PDT therapies has greatly accelerated over the last decade. There was no evidence of increased or cumulative toxic effects with each PDT treatment. Many modifications have been made to enhance the effects. Clinically, bladder cancer remains one of the deadliest urological diseases of the urinary system. The subject of this review is the anti-cancer use of PDT, its benefits and possible modifications that may lead to more effective treatments for bladder cancer. Bladder cancer, if localized, would seem to be a good candidate for PDT therapy since this does not involve the toxicity of systemic chemotherapy and can spare normal tissues from damage if properly carried out. It is clear that PDT deserves more investment in clinical research, especially for plant-based photosensitizers. Natural PS isolated from plants and other biological sources can be considered a green approach to PDT in cancer therapy. Currently, PDT is widely used in the treatment of skin cancer, but numerous studies show the advantages of related therapeutic strategies that can help eliminate various types of cancer, including bladder cancer. PDT for bladder cancer in which photosensitizer is locally activated and generates cytotoxic reactive oxygen species and causing cell death, is a modern treatment. Moreover, PDT is an innovative technique in oncologic urology.
Enfortumab Vedotin Is Effective in Patients With Aggressive Bladder Cancer

Findings from a new study led by Yale Cancer Center researchers show enfortumab vedotin is effective in patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC) not eligible for cisplatin chemotherapy. The data is from Cohort H of the Phase 1/b2 EV-103 clinical trial being presented at the Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Genitourinary Cancers Symposium (ASCO GU) on February 18, 2022.
Study validates therapy for aggressive bladder cancer

Findings from a new study led by Yale Cancer Center researchers show enfortumab vedotin is effective in patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC) not eligible for cisplatin chemotherapy. The data is from Cohort H of the Phase 1/b2 EV-103 clinical trial being presented at the Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Genitourinary Cancers Symposium (ASCO GU) on February 18, 2022.
Synergistic effect of plasma-activated medium and novel indirubin derivatives on human skin cancer cells by activation of the AhR pathway

Due to the increasing number of human skin cancers and the limited effectiveness of therapies, research into innovative therapeutic approaches is of enormous clinical interest. In recent years, the use of cold atmospheric pressure plasma has become increasingly important as anti-cancer therapy. The combination of plasma with small molecules offers the potential of an effective, tumour-specific, targeted therapy. The synthesised glycosylated and non glycosylated thia-analogous indirubin derivatives KD87 and KD88, respectively, were first to be investigated for their pharmaceutical efficacy in comparison with Indirubin-3'-monoxime (I3M) on human melanoma (A375) and squamous cell carcinoma (A431) cells. In combinatorial studies with plasma-activated medium (PAM) and KD87 we determined significantly decreased cell viability and cell adhesion. Cell cycle analyses revealed a marked G2/M arrest by PAM and a clear apoptotic effect by the glycosylated indirubin derivative KD87 in both cell lines and thus a synergistic anti-cancer effect. I3M had a pro-apoptotic effect only in A431 cells, so we hypothesize a different mode of action of the indirubin derivatives in the two skin cancer cells, possibly due to a different level of the aryl hydrocarbon receptor and an activation of this pathway by nuclear translocation of this receptor and subsequent activation of gene expression.
A nomogram combined with radiomics features, albuminuria, and metabolic syndrome to predict the risk of myometrial invasion of bladder cancer

Transl Cancer Res. 2021 Jul;10(7):3177-3191. doi: 10.21037/tcr-21-426. BACKGROUND: To establish a preoperative prediction model of myometrial invasion of bladder cancer (BC) based on the radiomics characteristics of multi-parameter thin-slice enhanced computed tomography (CT) imaging. METHODS: Data from 100 patients with BC were analyzed retrospectively. The patients were divided into two...
Retrospective analysis of bladder cancer morphology and depth of invasion under cystoscopy

BMC Urol. 2022 Jan 31;22(1):12. doi: 10.1186/s12894-022-00958-0. BACKGROUND: The pathological diagnosis of bladder cancer workup relies on cystoscopy, however, due to sampling restriction, the depth of local invasion is often understaged. METHODS: A total of 386 patients with bladder urothelial carcinoma underwent follow-up. The data collected included age, sex, tumor...
MIR100HG Regulates CALD1 Gene Expression by Targeting miR-142-5p to Affect the Progression of Bladder Cancer Cells in vitro, as Revealed by Transcriptome Sequencing

Front Mol Biosci. 2022 Jan 21;8:793493. doi: 10.3389/fmolb.2021.793493. eCollection 2021. Background/Aim: The role of long non-coding RNA (lncRNA) and competing endogenous RNAs (ceRNA) networks in bladder cancer, especially the function of lncRNA-miRNA-mRNA regulatory network in bladder cancer, are still relatively poorly understood. This research mainly used transcriptome sequencing to screen key lncRNAs and ceRNAs, explore their pathogenic mechanism in bladder cancer, and search for potential diagnostic and therapeutic targets. Methods: High-throughput transcriptome sequencing, combined with the limma package, Kaplan-Meier curve analysis, lncRNA-mRNA coexpression network, univariate Cox analysis, multivariate Cox analysis, protein-protein interaction (PPI), functional enrichment, weighed gene co-expression network analysis (WGCNA), ceRNA network and quantitative PCR (qPCR) analyses were performed to assess and screen differentially expressed lncRNAs and mRNAs. Then, the effects of MIR100HG on the proliferation, migration and invasion of the bladder cancer cell line 5,637 were evaluated using cell counting kit-8(CCK-8), wound-healing and transwell assays, respectively. A dual luciferase reporter assay was used to validate the MIR100HG/miR-142-5p and miR-142-5p/CALD1 targeting relationship, and the regulatory relationship among MIR100HG/miR-142-5p/CALD1 expression was explored using qPCR and western blot. Results: A total of 127 differentially expressed lncRNAs and 620 differentially expressed mRNAs were screened. Based on the survival prognosis analysis, Cox analysis, lncRNA-mRNA network, PPI network and WGCNA, we obtained 3 key lncRNAs and 13 key mRNAs, as well as the MIR100HG/miR-142-5p/CALD1 key regulatory axis. qPCR results showed that compared with the adjacent tissues, the expression of MIR100HG and CALD1 was up-regulated, and the expression of miR-142-5p was down-regulated. Moreover, MIR100HG expression was positively correlated with the tumor grade and clinical grade of patients with bladder cancer. Overexpression of MIR100HG effectively promoted the proliferation, migration and invasion of 5,637 cells, inhibited the expression of miR-142-5p, and induced the expression of CALD1 in 5,637 cells. In addition, miR-142-5p inhibited CALD1 expression in bladder cancer cells through a direct association, and reversed the proliferation and CALD1 expression in 5,637 cells overexpressing of MIR100HG. Conclusion: MIR100HG regulates CALD1 expression by targeting miR-142-5p to inhibit the proliferation, migration and invasion of bladder cancer cells. MIR100HG is an independent prognostic factor for bladder cancer, with potential as a biomarker for the diagnosis and treatment of bladder cancer.
Ferroptosis Mediation Patterns Reveal Novel Tool to Implicate Immunotherapy and Multi-Omics Characteristics in Bladder Cancer

Front Cell Dev Biol. 2022 Jan 25;10:791630. doi: 10.3389/fcell.2022.791630. eCollection 2022. Background: The regulatory role of ferroptosis in malignant tumours has been recently demonstrated. However, the potential roles of ferroptosis mediation patterns in bladder cancer remain elusive. Materials and Methods: The ferroptosis mediation patterns of 889 bladder cancer samples were comprehensively evaluated based on ferroptosis-related genes. The underlying correlations between these mediation patterns and multi-omic characteristics of bladder cancer were systematically analysed. The ferroptosis mediation patterns of individual samples were quantified by ferropscore using the principal component analysis algorithm. The typical ferroptosis-related genes with prognostic roles were further randomly validated using immunohistochemical staining, real-time polymerase chain reaction and western blotting. Results: Three different ferroptosis mediation patterns were identified. The abundance of infiltration of 23 immune cells was different among the three mediation patterns. The quantification of ferroptosis mediation patterns in individual samples served as a promising tool for predicting patient survival outcomes; immune cell infiltration abundance; tumour mutation burden; oncogenic mutation status and tumour grade, stage and molecular subtypes. Low ferropscore combined with high tumour mutation burden was associated with the best survival prognosis. Expressions of PD-L1 (p < 0.001), PD-1 (p = 0.002) and CTLA-4 (p = 0.003) were all significantly upregulated in the high ferropscore group. Low ferropscores also predicted good immunotherapy response for anti-CTLA4 strategy. The mRNA and protein levels of FADS2, a typical ferroptosis-related gene used in the study, were higher in bladder cancer cell lines than in controlled SV-HUC-1 cells. In addition, immunohistochemical staining revealed significantly higher expression levels of FADS2 in human bladder cancer tumour tissues than in normal tissues. Conclusion: This study identified three distinct ferroptosis mediation patterns in bladder cancer. Quantification of ferroptosis mediation patterns in individual samples may help to improve the understanding of multiomic characteristics and guide future immunotherapy responses to bladder cancer.
Identification and validation of a novel signature for prediction the prognosis and immunotherapy benefit in bladder cancer

PeerJ. 2022 Jan 25;10:e12843. doi: 10.7717/peerj.12843. eCollection 2022. BACKGROUND: Bladder cancer (BC) is a common urinary tract system tumor with high recurrence rate and different populations show distinct response to immunotherapy. Novel biomarkers that can accurately predict prognosis and therapeutic responses are urgently needed. Here, we aim to identify a novel prognostic and therapeutic responses immune-related gene signature of BC through a comprehensive bioinformatics analysis.
Uptake of re-resection in T1 bladder cancer: An interrupted population-based time series analysis among different groups of surgeons

Urol Oncol. 2022 Feb 5:S1078-1439(21)00553-6. doi: 10.1016/j.urolonc.2021.12.006. Online ahead of print. INTRODUCTION: A second transurethral resection of the bladder tumor (TURBT) within 2 – 6 weeks after initial TURBT is thought to have diagnostic, therapeutic, and prognostic benefits in T1 bladder cancer (BC). However, little is known about the real-world uptake of this guideline-endorsed intervention. We aimed (1) to measure re-resection rates over time, (2) to investigate if a guideline revision (April 2008) explicitly endorsing re-resection within 2 – 6 weeks in all T1 BC patients led to an increase in re-resection rates, and (3) to investigate the uptake among different groups of surgeons.
T-SIGn tumor reengineering therapy and CAR T cells synergize in combination therapy to clear human lung tumor xenografts and lung metastases in NSG mice

Oncoimmunology. 2022 Feb 10;11(1):2029070. doi: 10.1080/2162402X.2022.2029070. eCollection 2022. Although chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells have emerged as highly effective treatments for patients with hematologic malignancies, similar efficacy has not been achieved in the context of solid tumors. There are several reasons for this disparity including a) fewer solid tumor target antigens, b) heterogenous target expression amongst tumor cells, c) poor trafficking of CAR T cells to the solid tumor and d) an immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment (TME). Oncolytic viruses have the potential to change this paradigm by a) directly lysing tumor cells and releasing tumor neoantigens, b) stimulating the local host innate immune response to release cytokines and recruit additional innate and adaptive immune cells, c) carrying virus-encoded transgenes to “re-program” the TME to a pro-inflammatory environment and d) promoting an adaptive immune response to the neoantigens in this newly permissive TME. Here we show that the Tumor-Specific Immuno-Gene (T-SIGn) virus NG-347 which encodes IFNα, MIP1α and CD80 synergizes with anti-EGFR CAR T cells as well as anti-HER-2 CAR T cells to clear A549 human tumor xenografts and their pulmonary metastases at doses which are subtherapeutic when each is used as a sole treatment. We show that NG-347 changes the TME to a pro-inflammatory environment resulting in the recruitment and activation of both CAR T cells and mouse innate immune cells. We also show that the transgenes encoded by the virus are critical as synergy is lost in their absence.
Impact of carcinoma in situ on the outcome of intravesical Bacillus Calmette-Guerin therapy for non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer: a comparative analysis of large real-world data

Int J Clin Oncol. 2022 Feb 10. doi: 10.1007/s10147-022-02127-7. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: This study investigated the clinical impact of carcinoma in situ (CIS) in intravesical Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) therapy for patients with non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC). METHODS: This study retrospectively evaluated 3035 patients who were diagnosed with...
Biomarker may help predict survival in patients with bladder cancer

Long-term survival data from the first prospective, randomized biomarker validation trial in patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer being treated with cisplatin-based chemotherapy before surgery will be reported at the 2022 Genitourinary Cancers Symposium of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (GU ASCO) on February 18, 2022. The results are from...
