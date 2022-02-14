ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Magnesium-Assisted Cisplatin Inhibits Bladder Cancer Cell Survival by Modulating Wnt/beta-Catenin Signaling Pathway

 2 days ago

Front Pharmacol. 2022 Jan 27;12:804615. doi: 10.3389/fphar.2021.804615. eCollection 2021. Magnesium, an essential mineral micronutrient, plays a role in the activation of various transporters and enzymes. The present study aimed to investigate the possibility of applying magnesium to enhance the efficacy of cisplatin which is still ranked as one of the major...

Good News Network

Magnesium May Prime the Immune System to Fight Cancer and Infections

A simple mineral we all learned about in high school PE class could be the active ingredient in a new method of cancer treatment and prevention. In this way, magnesium has gone from being something to help us play sports longer to something that lets us play life longer. That’s...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Neural stem cell therapy may improve metastatic cancer survival

Neural stem cells (NSCs) engineered by Northwestern Medicine investigators used in combination with the HER2 inhibitor drug tucatinib improved survival in mice with HER2-positive breast cancer brain metastases, according to findings published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. The study, led by Maciej Lesniak, MD, chair and the...
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

Enfortumab Vedotin Is Effective in Patients With Aggressive Bladder Cancer

Findings from a new study led by Yale Cancer Center researchers show enfortumab vedotin is effective in patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC) not eligible for cisplatin chemotherapy. The data is from Cohort H of the Phase 1/b2 EV-103 clinical trial being presented at the Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Genitourinary Cancers Symposium (ASCO GU) on February 18, 2022.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Restoration of miR-143 reduces migration and proliferation of bladder cancer cells by regulating signaling pathways involved in EMT

Mol Cell Probes. 2022 Feb 1:101794. doi: 10.1016/j.mcp.2022.101794. Online ahead of print. MicroRNAs (miRNAs), a class of regulatory endogenous short RNAs, are involved in various biological functions by targeting the mRNA of multiple protein-coding genes and influencing their related signaling pathways. In this investigation, we upregulated microRNA-143 (miR-143) expression levels in bladder cancer (BC) EJ138 cells by pCMV-miR-143 vectors. The efficacy of transfection was verified by Flow cytometry. The influence of miR-143 overexpression on BC cells migration, proliferation, and apoptosis was detected using wound-healing assay, MTT assay, and DAPI and Annexin V/PI staining, respectively. The results demonstrated that upregulation of miR-143 in BC EJ138 cells leads to inhibited proliferation and migration. Also, restoration of miR-143 was negatively associated with the expression levels of metastatic, apoptotic, invasion, and EMT-related genes, including C-Myc, CXCR4, MDM2, Vimentin, Snail-1, and MMP-9, along with increased E-Cadherin and TP53 expression. Therefore, miR-143 may be considered a potential therapeutic target for BC.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pre-clinical and clinical studies on the role of RBM3 in muscle-invasive bladder cancer: longitudinal expression, transcriptome-level effects and modulation of chemosensitivity

BMC Cancer. 2022 Feb 2;22(1):131. doi: 10.1186/s12885-021-09168-7. BACKGROUND: The response to neoadjuvant cisplatin-based chemotherapy (NAC) in muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC) is impaired in up to 50% of patients due to chemoresistance, with no predictive biomarkers in clinical use. The proto-oncogene RNA-binding motif protein 3 (RBM3) has emerged as a putative modulator of chemotherapy response in several solid tumours but has a hitherto unrecognized role in MIBC.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Prognostic value and underlying mechanism of autophagy-related genes in bladder cancer

Sci Rep. 2022 Feb 9;12(1):2219. doi: 10.1038/s41598-022-06334-0. Bladder cancer (BLCA) is the most common malignancy whose early diagnosis can ensure a better prognosis. However, the predictive accuracy of commonly used predictors, including patients’ general condition, histological grade, and pathological stage, is insufficient to identify the patients who need invasive treatment. Autophagy is regarded as a vital factor in maintaining mitochondrial function and energy homeostasis in cancer cells. Whether autophagy-related genes (ARGs) can predict the prognosis of BLCA patients deserves to be investigated. Based on BLCA data retrieved from the Cancer Genome Atlas and ARGs list obtained from the Human Autophagy Database website, we identified prognosis-related differentially expressed ARGs (PDEARGs) through Wilcox text and constructed a PDEARGs-based prognostic model through multivariate Cox regression analysis. The predictive accuracy, independent forecasting capability, and the correlation between present model and clinical variables or tumor microenvironment were evaluated through R software. Enrichment analysis of PDEARGs was performed to explore the underlying mechanism, and a systematic prognostic signature with nomogram was constructed by integrating clinical variables and the aforementioned PDEARGs-based model. We found that the risk score generated by PDEARGs-based model could effectively reflect deteriorated clinical variables and tumor-promoting microenvironment. Additionally, several immune-related gene ontology terms were significantly enriched by PDEARGs, which might provide insights for present model and propose potential therapeutic targets for BLCA patients. Finally, a systematic prognostic signature with promoted clinical utility and predictive accuracy was constructed to assist clinician decision. PDEARGs are valuable prognostic predictors and potential therapeutic targets for BLCA patients.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Potential therapeutic effects of adjuvant chemotherapy after neoadjuvant chemotherapy for locally advanced muscle-invasive bladder cancer

Jpn J Clin Oncol. 2022 Feb 1:hyab210. doi: 10.1093/jjco/hyab210. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Although the administration of neoadjuvant chemotherapy has been associated with improved prognosis in patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer, the therapeutic effects of adjuvant chemotherapy remain unknown in real-world settings. Therefore, we herein evaluated the clinical outcomes of adjuvant chemotherapy in pT3/4 muscle-invasive bladder cancer patients.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Targeting HNRNPU to overcome cisplatin resistance in bladder cancer

Mol Cancer. 2022 Feb 7;21(1):37. doi: 10.1186/s12943-022-01517-9. PURPOSE: The overall response of cisplatin-based chemotherapy in bladder urothelial carcinoma (BUC) remains unsatisfactory due to the complex pathological subtypes, genomic difference, and drug resistance. The genes that associated with cisplatin resistance remain unclear. Herein, we aimed to identify the cisplatin resistance associated genes in BUC. EXPERIMENTAL DESIGN: The cytotoxicity of cisplatin was evaluated in six bladder cancer cell lines to compare their responses to cisplatin. The T24 cancer cells exhibited the lowest sensitivity to cisplatin and was therefore selected to explore the mechanisms of drug resistance. We performed genome-wide CRISPR screening in T24 cancer cells in vitro, and identified that the gene heterogeneous nuclear ribonucleoprotein U (HNRNPU) was the top candidate gene related to cisplatin resistance. Epigenetic and transcriptional profiles of HNRNPU-depleted cells after cisplatin treatment were analyzed to investigate the relationship between HNRNPU and cisplatin resistance. In vivo experiments were also performed to demonstrate the function of HNRNPU depletion in cisplatin sensitivity.
CANCER
microRNA-99a-5p induces cellular senescence in gemcitabine-resistant bladder cancer by targeting SMARCD1

Mol Oncol. 2022 Feb 11. doi: 10.1002/1878-0261.13192. Online ahead of print. Patients with advanced bladder cancer are generally treated with a combination of chemotherapeutics, including gemcitabine, but the effect is limited due to acquisition of drug resistance. Thus, in this study, we investigated the mechanism of gemcitabine resistance. First, gemcitabine-resistant cells were established, and resistance confirmed in vitro and in vivo. Small RNA sequencing analyses were performed to search for miRNAs involved in gemcitabine resistance. miR-99a-5p, selected as a candidate miRNA, was down-regulated compared to its parental cells. In gain-of-function studies, miR-99a-5p inhibited cell viabilities, and restored sensitivity to gemcitabine. RNA sequencing analysis was performed to find the target gene of miR-99a-5p. SMARCD1 was selected as a candidate gene. Dual-luciferase reporter assays showed that miR-99a-5p directly regulated SMARCD1. Loss-of-function studies conducted with si-RNAs revealed suppression of cell functions, and restoration of gemcitabine sensitivity. miR-99a-5p overexpression and SMARCD1 knockdown also suppressed gemcitabine-resistant cells in vivo. Furthermore, β-galactosidase staining showed that miR-99a-5p induction and SMARCD1 suppression contributed to cellular senescence. In summary, tumor suppressive miR-99a-5p induced cellular senescence in gemcitabine-resistant bladder cancer cells by targeting SMARCD1.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

CANCER
docwirenews.com

Advances in Management of Bladder Cancer-The Role of Photodynamic Therapy

Molecules. 2022 Jan 23;27(3):731. doi: 10.3390/molecules27030731. Photodynamic therapy (PDT) is a non-invasive and modern form of therapy. It is used in the treatment of non-oncological diseases and more and more often in the treatment of various types of neoplasms in various locations including bladder cancer. The PDT method consists of local or systemic application of a photosensitizer, i.e., a photosensitive compound that accumulates in pathological tissue. Light of appropriate wavelength is absorbed by the photosensitizer molecules, which in turn transfers energy to oxygen or initiates radical processes that leads to selective destruction of diseased cells. The technique enables the selective destruction of malignant cells, as the photocytotoxicity reactions induced by the photosensitizer take place strictly within the pathological tissue. PDT is known to be well tolerated in a clinical setting in patients. In cited papers herein no new safety issues were identified. The development of anti-cancer PDT therapies has greatly accelerated over the last decade. There was no evidence of increased or cumulative toxic effects with each PDT treatment. Many modifications have been made to enhance the effects. Clinically, bladder cancer remains one of the deadliest urological diseases of the urinary system. The subject of this review is the anti-cancer use of PDT, its benefits and possible modifications that may lead to more effective treatments for bladder cancer. Bladder cancer, if localized, would seem to be a good candidate for PDT therapy since this does not involve the toxicity of systemic chemotherapy and can spare normal tissues from damage if properly carried out. It is clear that PDT deserves more investment in clinical research, especially for plant-based photosensitizers. Natural PS isolated from plants and other biological sources can be considered a green approach to PDT in cancer therapy. Currently, PDT is widely used in the treatment of skin cancer, but numerous studies show the advantages of related therapeutic strategies that can help eliminate various types of cancer, including bladder cancer. PDT for bladder cancer in which photosensitizer is locally activated and generates cytotoxic reactive oxygen species and causing cell death, is a modern treatment. Moreover, PDT is an innovative technique in oncologic urology.
CANCER
NIH Director's Blog

Identifying immune cells for personalized cancer immunotherapy

A new technique identified rare immune cells found in patients’ tumors that can recognize and potentially kill cancer cells. The approach could help advance the development and effectiveness of personalized cancer immunotherapies. A type of cancer immunotherapy called adoptive cell transfer (ACT) holds the promise of truly personalized treatment....
CANCER
2minutemedicine.com

Pembrolizumab improves survival outcomes in cervical cancer patients

1. Patients receiving pembrolizumab with or without platinum-based chemotherapy experienced longer progression-free and overall survival than the placebo group. 2. Pembrolizumab with or without platinum-based chemotherapy treatment was shown to increase overall survival compared to the placebo group. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Pembrolizumab is an immunotherapeutic that...
CANCER
scitechdaily.com

New Drug Could Prevent Tumor Metastasis by Putting Cancer Cells to Sleep

A new therapeutic approach prevents the growth of metastatic tumors in mice by forcing cancer cells into a dormant state in which they are unable to proliferate. The study, published in the Journal of Experimental Medicine (JEM), could lead to new treatments that prevent the recurrence or spread of various cancer types, including breast cancer and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC).
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Biomarker may help predict survival in patients with bladder cancer

Long-term survival data from the first prospective, randomized biomarker validation trial in patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer being treated with cisplatin-based chemotherapy before surgery will be reported at the 2022 Genitourinary Cancers Symposium of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (GU ASCO) on February 18, 2022. The results are from...
CANCER
Nature.com

DNAJB8 in small extracellular vesicles promotes Oxaliplatin resistance through TP53/MDR1 pathway in colon cancer

Chemotherapy is one of the most frequently used therapies for the treatment of colon cancer (COAD). However, Oxaliplatin (L-OHP) resistance is a major obstacle to the effective treatment of COAD. Here, we investigated whether DNAJB8, a heat shock protein 40 (HSP40) family protein, could be used for the prognosis and therapy of L-OHP resistance in COAD. Treatment with small interfering RNA targeting DNAJB8 could restore the response to L-OHP in vitro and in vivo. On the mechanism, we demonstrated that DNAJB8 could interact with TP53 and inhibit the ubiquitination degradation of TP53, leading to MDR1 upregulation which promotes colon cancer L-OHP resistance. We found that small extracellular vesicle (sEV)-mediated transfer of DNAJB8 from L-OHP-resistant COAD cells to sensitive cells contributed to L-OHP resistance. A prognostic signature based on the DNAJB8 levels in both tissue and serum showed that COAD patients with high-risk scores exhibited significantly worse overall survival and disease-free survival than patients with low-risk scores. These results indicate that DNAJB8 levels in serum sEVs may serve as a biomarker for COAD. DNAJB8 from sEVs might be a promising therapeutic target for L-OHP resistance and a prognostic predictor of clinical response.
CANCER
studyfinds.org

Noninvasive laser treatment destroys cancerous tumors in just 5 minutes

BEIJING, China — A single five-minute treatment has the ability to destroy cancerous tumors without invasive surgery or noticeable side-effects, a new study reveals. Researchers at Tsinghua University say the promising procedure uses a laser to heat nanomaterials injected into the tumor — heating the cells and killing them.
CANCER
Phys.org

Nanoparticle system that can release fluorescent dyes in pancreatic cancer tumor cell samples

Theranostics have the potential to both diagnose cancers and treat them, all in one package. But it's challenging to tell when—or even if—the package has reached and penetrated a tumor. Now, researchers reporting in JACS Au have designed a nanoparticle system that can get through tough pancreatic cancer tumors, releasing fluorescent dyes in human cell samples and 3D lab-made tumor masses for diagnostics and therapy.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Intravesical delivery of KDM6A-mRNA via mucoadhesive nanoparticles inhibits the metastasis of bladder cancer

Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A. 2022 Feb 15;119(7):e2112696119. doi: 10.1073/pnas.2112696119. Lysine-specific demethylase 6A (KDM6A), also named UTX, is frequently mutated in bladder cancer (BCa). Although known as a tumor suppressor, KDM6A’s therapeutic potential in the metastasis of BCa remains elusive. It also remains difficult to fulfill the effective up-regulation of KDM6A levels in bladder tumor tissues in situ to verify its potential in treating BCa metastasis. Here, we report a mucoadhesive messenger RNA (mRNA) nanoparticle (NP) strategy for the intravesical delivery of KDM6A-mRNA in mice bearing orthotopic Kdm6a-null BCa and show evidence of KDM6A’s therapeutic potential in inhibiting the metastasis of BCa. Through this mucoadhesive mRNA NP strategy, the exposure of KDM6A-mRNA to the in situ BCa tumors can be greatly prolonged for effective expression, and the penetration can be also enhanced by adhering to the bladder for sustained delivery. This mRNA NP strategy is also demonstrated to be effective for combination cancer therapy with other clinically approved drugs (e.g., elemene), which could further enhance therapeutic outcomes. Our findings not only report intravesical delivery of mRNA via a mucoadhesive mRNA NP strategy but also provide the proof-of-concept for the usefulness of these mRNA NPs as tools in both mechanistic understanding and translational study of bladder-related diseases.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

P3H4 and PLOD1 expression associates with poor prognosis in bladder cancer

Clin Transl Oncol. 2022 Feb 11. doi: 10.1007/s12094-022-02791-1. Online ahead of print. PURPOSE: The prolyl 3-hydroxylase family member 4 gene (P3H4) is involved in the development of human cancers. The association of P3H4 with bladder cancer (BC) prognosis is unclear. This study aimed to analyze the association of P3H4 with BC prognosis.
CANCER

