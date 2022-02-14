ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Identifying a Novel Defined Pyroptosis-Associated Long Noncoding RNA Signature Contributes to Predicting Prognosis and Tumor Microenvironment of Bladder Cancer

 2 days ago

Front Immunol. 2022 Jan 27;13:803355. doi: 10.3389/fimmu.2022.803355. eCollection 2022. BACKGROUND: Bladder cancer (BLCA) is a common malignant tumor of the urinary tract, which is the sixth most common cancer among men. Numerous studies suggested that pyroptosis and long noncoding RNAs (lncRNAs) played an essential role in the development of cancers. However,...

Pan-cancer analysis of CXCR4 carcinogenesis in human tumors

Transl Cancer Res. 2021 Sep;10(9):4180-4195. doi: 10.21037/tcr-21-1561. BACKGROUND: C-X-C chemokine receptor 4 (CXCR4) is a specific receptor of stromal cell-derived factor-1, also known as CXCL12. The interaction between CXCL12 and its receptor CXCR4 can activate various signaling pathways, including gene expression, cell proliferation, migration, tumorigenesis, angiogenesis, etc. Although there is evidence to support the association between CXCR4 and some cancers, there is no pan-cancer analysis. To fill this gap, we analyzed the role of CXCR4 in cancer-based on The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA).
A nomogram combined with radiomics features, albuminuria, and metabolic syndrome to predict the risk of myometrial invasion of bladder cancer

Transl Cancer Res. 2021 Jul;10(7):3177-3191. doi: 10.21037/tcr-21-426. BACKGROUND: To establish a preoperative prediction model of myometrial invasion of bladder cancer (BC) based on the radiomics characteristics of multi-parameter thin-slice enhanced computed tomography (CT) imaging. METHODS: Data from 100 patients with BC were analyzed retrospectively. The patients were divided into two...
Is metabolic syndrome associated with high tumor grade and stage of bladder cancer: a systematic review and meta-analysis

Transl Cancer Res. 2021 May;10(5):2188-2198. doi: 10.21037/tcr-20-3350. BACKGROUND: The aim of our study was to elaborate the association between metabolic syndrome (MS) and the tumor stage and grade of bladder cancer (BC). METHODS: A systematic review and pooled analysis on PubMed, the Cochrane Library, Embase, Web of Science, CNKI, WANFANG...
Scientists identify germline signature that predicts side effects from anti-PD1/PDL1 checkpoint therapy

Investigators from UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center have identified a germline biomarker signature that successfully predicts which patients will suffer serious side effects that occur in up to 3 in ten patients on anti-PD1/PDL1 therapy, a promising new approach to treating cancer. Checkpoint inhibitors that enhance the immune system against...
Ferroptosis Mediation Patterns Reveal Novel Tool to Implicate Immunotherapy and Multi-Omics Characteristics in Bladder Cancer

Front Cell Dev Biol. 2022 Jan 25;10:791630. doi: 10.3389/fcell.2022.791630. eCollection 2022. Background: The regulatory role of ferroptosis in malignant tumours has been recently demonstrated. However, the potential roles of ferroptosis mediation patterns in bladder cancer remain elusive. Materials and Methods: The ferroptosis mediation patterns of 889 bladder cancer samples were comprehensively evaluated based on ferroptosis-related genes. The underlying correlations between these mediation patterns and multi-omic characteristics of bladder cancer were systematically analysed. The ferroptosis mediation patterns of individual samples were quantified by ferropscore using the principal component analysis algorithm. The typical ferroptosis-related genes with prognostic roles were further randomly validated using immunohistochemical staining, real-time polymerase chain reaction and western blotting. Results: Three different ferroptosis mediation patterns were identified. The abundance of infiltration of 23 immune cells was different among the three mediation patterns. The quantification of ferroptosis mediation patterns in individual samples served as a promising tool for predicting patient survival outcomes; immune cell infiltration abundance; tumour mutation burden; oncogenic mutation status and tumour grade, stage and molecular subtypes. Low ferropscore combined with high tumour mutation burden was associated with the best survival prognosis. Expressions of PD-L1 (p < 0.001), PD-1 (p = 0.002) and CTLA-4 (p = 0.003) were all significantly upregulated in the high ferropscore group. Low ferropscores also predicted good immunotherapy response for anti-CTLA4 strategy. The mRNA and protein levels of FADS2, a typical ferroptosis-related gene used in the study, were higher in bladder cancer cell lines than in controlled SV-HUC-1 cells. In addition, immunohistochemical staining revealed significantly higher expression levels of FADS2 in human bladder cancer tumour tissues than in normal tissues. Conclusion: This study identified three distinct ferroptosis mediation patterns in bladder cancer. Quantification of ferroptosis mediation patterns in individual samples may help to improve the understanding of multiomic characteristics and guide future immunotherapy responses to bladder cancer.
Nomograms to predict individual prognosis of patients with primary signet ring cell carcinoma of the urinary bladder

Transl Cancer Res. 2021 Sep;10(9):3948-3962. doi: 10.21037/tcr-21-929. BACKGROUND: Signet ring cell carcinoma (SRCC) is a rare but highly malignant variant of bladder carcinoma. Nomograms have demonstrated good accuracy in predicting the prognosis and guiding the management of pure urothelial carcinoma (UC). However, no accurate and applicable nomogram has been formulated for primary SRCC cases. This study aimed to determine significant prognostic factors and to construct nomograms for predicting the survival outcomes of patients with primary SRCCs of the urinary bladder.
Prognostic value and underlying mechanism of autophagy-related genes in bladder cancer

Sci Rep. 2022 Feb 9;12(1):2219. doi: 10.1038/s41598-022-06334-0. Bladder cancer (BLCA) is the most common malignancy whose early diagnosis can ensure a better prognosis. However, the predictive accuracy of commonly used predictors, including patients’ general condition, histological grade, and pathological stage, is insufficient to identify the patients who need invasive treatment. Autophagy is regarded as a vital factor in maintaining mitochondrial function and energy homeostasis in cancer cells. Whether autophagy-related genes (ARGs) can predict the prognosis of BLCA patients deserves to be investigated. Based on BLCA data retrieved from the Cancer Genome Atlas and ARGs list obtained from the Human Autophagy Database website, we identified prognosis-related differentially expressed ARGs (PDEARGs) through Wilcox text and constructed a PDEARGs-based prognostic model through multivariate Cox regression analysis. The predictive accuracy, independent forecasting capability, and the correlation between present model and clinical variables or tumor microenvironment were evaluated through R software. Enrichment analysis of PDEARGs was performed to explore the underlying mechanism, and a systematic prognostic signature with nomogram was constructed by integrating clinical variables and the aforementioned PDEARGs-based model. We found that the risk score generated by PDEARGs-based model could effectively reflect deteriorated clinical variables and tumor-promoting microenvironment. Additionally, several immune-related gene ontology terms were significantly enriched by PDEARGs, which might provide insights for present model and propose potential therapeutic targets for BLCA patients. Finally, a systematic prognostic signature with promoted clinical utility and predictive accuracy was constructed to assist clinician decision. PDEARGs are valuable prognostic predictors and potential therapeutic targets for BLCA patients.
P3H4 and PLOD1 expression associates with poor prognosis in bladder cancer

Clin Transl Oncol. 2022 Feb 11. doi: 10.1007/s12094-022-02791-1. Online ahead of print. PURPOSE: The prolyl 3-hydroxylase family member 4 gene (P3H4) is involved in the development of human cancers. The association of P3H4 with bladder cancer (BC) prognosis is unclear. This study aimed to analyze the association of P3H4 with BC prognosis.
Does pathological sub stratification of T2 bladder cancer predict outcome in a contemporary pure urothelial carcinoma cohort?

Urol Oncol. 2022 Feb 8:S1078-1439(21)00556-1. doi: 10.1016/j.urolonc.2021.12.008. Online ahead of print. INTRODUCTION: Studies evaluating outcomes in bladder cancer sub stratified into T2a and T2b pathologic staging have demonstrated inconsistent results. Survival outcomes in a cohort of pure urothelial carcinoma patient undergoing radical cystectomy were evaluated to determine the prognostic value of T2 sub staging.
Comprehensive analysis of N(6)-methyladenosine regulators with the tumor immune landscape and correlation between the insulin-like growth factor 2 mRNA-binding protein 3 and programmed death ligand 1 in bladder cancer

Cancer Cell Int. 2022 Feb 11;22(1):72. doi: 10.1186/s12935-022-02456-7. BACKGROUND: N6-methyladenosine (m6A) is one of the most abundant post-transcriptional modifications of RNA. However, there is limited information about the potential roles of m6A regulators in tumor immunity. Therefore, in this study, we aimed to testify the functions of m6A regulators in bladder cancer as well as their association with the tumor immune landscape.
The Accuracy of Transurethral Bladder Resection in Detecting Bladder Cancer Histological Variants and Their Prognostic Value at Radical Cystectomy

J Clin Med. 2022 Jan 22;11(3):550. doi: 10.3390/jcm11030550. OBJECTIVES: to investigate the accuracy of transurethral resection of bladder tumours (TURBT) in detecting histological variants (BHV) at radical cystectomy (RC) and to evaluate the impact of TURBT before cystectomy on oncological outcomes. METHODS: Data of 410 consecutive RCs were assessed. Positive...
Study validates therapy for aggressive bladder cancer

Findings from a new study led by Yale Cancer Center researchers show enfortumab vedotin is effective in patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC) not eligible for cisplatin chemotherapy. The data is from Cohort H of the Phase 1/b2 EV-103 clinical trial being presented at the Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Genitourinary Cancers Symposium (ASCO GU) on February 18, 2022.
Retrospective analysis of bladder cancer morphology and depth of invasion under cystoscopy

BMC Urol. 2022 Jan 31;22(1):12. doi: 10.1186/s12894-022-00958-0. BACKGROUND: The pathological diagnosis of bladder cancer workup relies on cystoscopy, however, due to sampling restriction, the depth of local invasion is often understaged. METHODS: A total of 386 patients with bladder urothelial carcinoma underwent follow-up. The data collected included age, sex, tumor...
Macrophage-Mediated Melanoma Reduction after HP-NAP Treatment in a Zebrafish Xenograft Model

Int J Mol Sci. 2022 Jan 31;23(3):1644. doi: 10.3390/ijms23031644. The Helicobacter pylori Neutrophil Activating Protein (HP-NAP) is endowed with immunomodulatory properties that make it a potential candidate for anticancer therapeutic applications. By activating cytotoxic Th1 responses, HP-NAP inhibits the growth of bladder cancer and enhances the anti-tumor activity of oncolytic viruses in the treatment of metastatic breast cancer and neuroendocrine tumors. The possibility that HP-NAP exerts its anti-tumor effect also by modulating the activity of innate immune cells has not yet been explored. Taking advantage of the zebrafish model, we examined the therapeutic efficacy of HP-NAP against metastatic human melanoma, limiting the observational window to 9 days post-fertilization, well before the maturation of the adaptive immunity. Human melanoma cells were xenotransplanted into zebrafish embryos and tracked in the presence or absence of HP-NAP. The behavior and phenotype of macrophages and the impact of their drug-induced depletion were analyzed exploiting macrophage-expressed transgenes. HP-NAP administration efficiently inhibited tumor growth and metastasis and this was accompanied by strong recruitment of macrophages with a pro-inflammatory profile at the tumor site. The depletion of macrophages almost completely abrogated the ability of HP-NAP to counteract tumor growth. Our findings highlight the pivotal role of activated macrophages in counteracting melanoma growth and support the notion that HP-NAP might become a new biological therapeutic agent for the treatment of metastatic melanomas.
Pancreatic cancer cells feed off hyaluronic acid

Newswise — Hyaluronic acid, or HA, is a known presence in pancreatic tumors, but a new study from researchers at the University of Michigan Health Rogel Cancer Center shows that hyaluronic acid also acts as food to the cancer cells. These findings, recently published in eLife, provide insight into how pancreatic cancer cells grow and indicate new possibilities to treat them.
Tumor mutation burden for predicting immune checkpoint blockade response: the more, the better

J Immunother Cancer. 2022 Jan;10(1):e003087. doi: 10.1136/jitc-2021-003087. BACKGROUND: Recently, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved immune checkpoint blockade (ICB) for treating cancer patients with tumor mutation burden (TMB) >10 mutations/megabase (mut/Mb). However, high TMB (TMB-H) defined by >10 mut/Mb fails to predict ICB response across different cancer types, which has raised serious concerns on the current FDA approval. Thus, to better implement TMB as a robust biomarker of ICB response, an optimal and generalizable TMB cut-off within and across cancer types must be addressed as soon as possible.
Restoration of miR-143 reduces migration and proliferation of bladder cancer cells by regulating signaling pathways involved in EMT

Mol Cell Probes. 2022 Feb 1:101794. doi: 10.1016/j.mcp.2022.101794. Online ahead of print. MicroRNAs (miRNAs), a class of regulatory endogenous short RNAs, are involved in various biological functions by targeting the mRNA of multiple protein-coding genes and influencing their related signaling pathways. In this investigation, we upregulated microRNA-143 (miR-143) expression levels in bladder cancer (BC) EJ138 cells by pCMV-miR-143 vectors. The efficacy of transfection was verified by Flow cytometry. The influence of miR-143 overexpression on BC cells migration, proliferation, and apoptosis was detected using wound-healing assay, MTT assay, and DAPI and Annexin V/PI staining, respectively. The results demonstrated that upregulation of miR-143 in BC EJ138 cells leads to inhibited proliferation and migration. Also, restoration of miR-143 was negatively associated with the expression levels of metastatic, apoptotic, invasion, and EMT-related genes, including C-Myc, CXCR4, MDM2, Vimentin, Snail-1, and MMP-9, along with increased E-Cadherin and TP53 expression. Therefore, miR-143 may be considered a potential therapeutic target for BC.
Primary Immunodeficiencies Linked to Early-Onset GI Cancers

The study covered in this summary was published on medRxiv.org as a preprint and has not yet been peer reviewed. Patients with primary immunodeficiencies, also known as inborn errors of immunity (IEIs), are at higher risk for early-onset gastrointestinal (GI) cancers. These patients should be screened for GI cancers earlier...
Carboplatin-based adjuvant chemotherapy versus observation after radical cystectomy in patients with pN1-3 urothelial bladder cancer

World J Urol. 2022 Feb 10. doi: 10.1007/s00345-022-03948-x. Online ahead of print. PURPOSE: To test the impact of carboplatin-based ACT on overall survival (OS) in patients with pN1-3 cM0 BCa. METHODS: A retrospective analysis was conducted on 1057 patients with pTany pN1-3 cM0 urothelial BCa treated with or without carboplatin-based...
