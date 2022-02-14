Identifying a Novel Defined Pyroptosis-Associated Long Noncoding RNA Signature Contributes to Predicting Prognosis and Tumor Microenvironment of Bladder Cancer

Front Cell Dev Biol. 2022 Jan 25;10:791630. doi: 10.3389/fcell.2022.791630. eCollection 2022. Background: The regulatory role of ferroptosis in malignant tumours has been recently demonstrated. However, the potential roles of ferroptosis mediation patterns in bladder cancer remain elusive. Materials and Methods: The ferroptosis mediation patterns of 889 bladder cancer samples were comprehensively evaluated based on ferroptosis-related genes. The underlying correlations between these mediation patterns and multi-omic characteristics of bladder cancer were systematically analysed. The ferroptosis mediation patterns of individual samples were quantified by ferropscore using the principal component analysis algorithm. The typical ferroptosis-related genes with prognostic roles were further randomly validated using immunohistochemical staining, real-time polymerase chain reaction and western blotting. Results: Three different ferroptosis mediation patterns were identified. The abundance of infiltration of 23 immune cells was different among the three mediation patterns. The quantification of ferroptosis mediation patterns in individual samples served as a promising tool for predicting patient survival outcomes; immune cell infiltration abundance; tumour mutation burden; oncogenic mutation status and tumour grade, stage and molecular subtypes. Low ferropscore combined with high tumour mutation burden was associated with the best survival prognosis. Expressions of PD-L1 (p < 0.001), PD-1 (p = 0.002) and CTLA-4 (p = 0.003) were all significantly upregulated in the high ferropscore group. Low ferropscores also predicted good immunotherapy response for anti-CTLA4 strategy. The mRNA and protein levels of FADS2, a typical ferroptosis-related gene used in the study, were higher in bladder cancer cell lines than in controlled SV-HUC-1 cells. In addition, immunohistochemical staining revealed significantly higher expression levels of FADS2 in human bladder cancer tumour tissues than in normal tissues. Conclusion: This study identified three distinct ferroptosis mediation patterns in bladder cancer. Quantification of ferroptosis mediation patterns in individual samples may help to improve the understanding of multiomic characteristics and guide future immunotherapy responses to bladder cancer.

CANCER ・ 5 DAYS AGO