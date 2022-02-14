ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Applications of Bladder Cancer Data Using a Modified Log-Logistic Model

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 2 days ago

Appl Bionics Biomech. 2022 Feb 2;2022:6600278. doi: 10.1155/2022/6600278. eCollection 2022. In information science, modern and advanced computational methods and tools are often used to build predictive models for...

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
docwirenews.com

Identification and validation of a novel signature for prediction the prognosis and immunotherapy benefit in bladder cancer

PeerJ. 2022 Jan 25;10:e12843. doi: 10.7717/peerj.12843. eCollection 2022. BACKGROUND: Bladder cancer (BC) is a common urinary tract system tumor with high recurrence rate and different populations show distinct response to immunotherapy. Novel biomarkers that can accurately predict prognosis and therapeutic responses are urgently needed. Here, we aim to identify a novel prognostic and therapeutic responses immune-related gene signature of BC through a comprehensive bioinformatics analysis.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Ferroptosis Mediation Patterns Reveal Novel Tool to Implicate Immunotherapy and Multi-Omics Characteristics in Bladder Cancer

Front Cell Dev Biol. 2022 Jan 25;10:791630. doi: 10.3389/fcell.2022.791630. eCollection 2022. Background: The regulatory role of ferroptosis in malignant tumours has been recently demonstrated. However, the potential roles of ferroptosis mediation patterns in bladder cancer remain elusive. Materials and Methods: The ferroptosis mediation patterns of 889 bladder cancer samples were comprehensively evaluated based on ferroptosis-related genes. The underlying correlations between these mediation patterns and multi-omic characteristics of bladder cancer were systematically analysed. The ferroptosis mediation patterns of individual samples were quantified by ferropscore using the principal component analysis algorithm. The typical ferroptosis-related genes with prognostic roles were further randomly validated using immunohistochemical staining, real-time polymerase chain reaction and western blotting. Results: Three different ferroptosis mediation patterns were identified. The abundance of infiltration of 23 immune cells was different among the three mediation patterns. The quantification of ferroptosis mediation patterns in individual samples served as a promising tool for predicting patient survival outcomes; immune cell infiltration abundance; tumour mutation burden; oncogenic mutation status and tumour grade, stage and molecular subtypes. Low ferropscore combined with high tumour mutation burden was associated with the best survival prognosis. Expressions of PD-L1 (p < 0.001), PD-1 (p = 0.002) and CTLA-4 (p = 0.003) were all significantly upregulated in the high ferropscore group. Low ferropscores also predicted good immunotherapy response for anti-CTLA4 strategy. The mRNA and protein levels of FADS2, a typical ferroptosis-related gene used in the study, were higher in bladder cancer cell lines than in controlled SV-HUC-1 cells. In addition, immunohistochemical staining revealed significantly higher expression levels of FADS2 in human bladder cancer tumour tissues than in normal tissues. Conclusion: This study identified three distinct ferroptosis mediation patterns in bladder cancer. Quantification of ferroptosis mediation patterns in individual samples may help to improve the understanding of multiomic characteristics and guide future immunotherapy responses to bladder cancer.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Retrospective analysis of bladder cancer morphology and depth of invasion under cystoscopy

BMC Urol. 2022 Jan 31;22(1):12. doi: 10.1186/s12894-022-00958-0. BACKGROUND: The pathological diagnosis of bladder cancer workup relies on cystoscopy, however, due to sampling restriction, the depth of local invasion is often understaged. METHODS: A total of 386 patients with bladder urothelial carcinoma underwent follow-up. The data collected included age, sex, tumor...
CANCER
docwirenews.com

The Accuracy of Transurethral Bladder Resection in Detecting Bladder Cancer Histological Variants and Their Prognostic Value at Radical Cystectomy

J Clin Med. 2022 Jan 22;11(3):550. doi: 10.3390/jcm11030550. OBJECTIVES: to investigate the accuracy of transurethral resection of bladder tumours (TURBT) in detecting histological variants (BHV) at radical cystectomy (RC) and to evaluate the impact of TURBT before cystectomy on oncological outcomes. METHODS: Data of 410 consecutive RCs were assessed. Positive...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Predictive Models#Data Analysis#Bladder Cancer Data#Appl Bionics Biomech#Pmid
docwirenews.com

Early Warning Models to Predict the 90-Day Urinary Tract Infection Risk After Radical Cystectomy and Urinary Diversion for Patients With Bladder Cancer

Front Surg. 2022 Jan 21;8:782029. doi: 10.3389/fsurg.2021.782029. eCollection 2021. PURPOSE: To develop and validate a nomogram of the 90-day urinary tract infection (UTI) risk for patients with bladder cancer undergoing radical cystectomy (RC) and urinary diversion. PATIENTS AND METHODS: The predictive nomogram was based on a retrospective study on the...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

Mechanisms of Compound Kushen Injection for the treatment of bladder cancer based on bioinformatics and network pharmacology with experimental validation

Chin J Nat Med. 2022 Jan;20(1):43-53. doi: 10.1016/S1875-5364(22)60144-4. Bladder cancer is the most common malignancy of the urinary system. Compound Kushen Injection (CKI) is a Chinese medicinal preparation that has been widely used in the treatment of various types of cancers in the past two decades. However, the pharmacological effect of CKI on bladder cancer is not still completely understood. In the current study, network pharmacology combined with bioinformatics was used to elucidate the therapeutic mechanism and potential targets of CKI in bladder cancer. The mechanism by which CKI was effective against bladder cancer was further verified in vitro using human bladder cancer cell line T24. Network pharmacology analysis identified 35 active compounds and 268 target genes of CKI. Bioinformatics data indicated 5500 differentially expressed genes associated with bladder cancer. Common genes of CKI and bladder cancer suggested that CKI exerted anti-bladder cancer effects by regulating genes such as MMP-9, JUN, EGFR, and ERK1. Functional enrichment analysis indicated that CKI exerted therapeutic effects on bladder cancer by regulating certain biological processes, including cell proliferation, cell migration, and cell apoptosis. In addition, Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes enrichment analysis implicated pathways related to cancer, bladder cancer, and the PI3K-Akt signaling pathway. Consistently, cell experiments indicated that CKI inhibited the proliferation and migration of T24 cells, and induced their apoptosis. Moreover, RT-qPCR and Western blot results demonstrated that CKI was likely to treat bladder cancer by down-regulating the gene and protein expression of MMP-9, JUN, EGFR, and ERK1. CKI inhibited the proliferation and migration, and induced the apoptosis of T24 bladder cancer cells through multiple biological pathways and targets. CKI also exhibited significant effects on the regulation of key genes and proteins associated with bladder cancer. Overall, our findings provide solid evidence and deepen current understanding of the therapeutic effects of CKI for bladder cancer, and further support its clinical use.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Impact of carcinoma in situ on the outcome of intravesical Bacillus Calmette-Guerin therapy for non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer: a comparative analysis of large real-world data

Int J Clin Oncol. 2022 Feb 10. doi: 10.1007/s10147-022-02127-7. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: This study investigated the clinical impact of carcinoma in situ (CIS) in intravesical Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) therapy for patients with non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC). METHODS: This study retrospectively evaluated 3035 patients who were diagnosed with...
CANCER
techxplore.com

A better statistical model for environmental data

By clarifying inconsistencies in published theories and devising a flexible statistical model, KAUST researchers have established a more informed and reliable basis for selecting the most suitable statistical model for environmental data. Despite a long history of development, the statistical methods used to analyze, process and make sense of data...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
docwirenews.com

Pre-clinical and clinical studies on the role of RBM3 in muscle-invasive bladder cancer: longitudinal expression, transcriptome-level effects and modulation of chemosensitivity

BMC Cancer. 2022 Feb 2;22(1):131. doi: 10.1186/s12885-021-09168-7. BACKGROUND: The response to neoadjuvant cisplatin-based chemotherapy (NAC) in muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC) is impaired in up to 50% of patients due to chemoresistance, with no predictive biomarkers in clinical use. The proto-oncogene RNA-binding motif protein 3 (RBM3) has emerged as a putative modulator of chemotherapy response in several solid tumours but has a hitherto unrecognized role in MIBC.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

microRNA-99a-5p induces cellular senescence in gemcitabine-resistant bladder cancer by targeting SMARCD1

Mol Oncol. 2022 Feb 11. doi: 10.1002/1878-0261.13192. Online ahead of print. Patients with advanced bladder cancer are generally treated with a combination of chemotherapeutics, including gemcitabine, but the effect is limited due to acquisition of drug resistance. Thus, in this study, we investigated the mechanism of gemcitabine resistance. First, gemcitabine-resistant cells were established, and resistance confirmed in vitro and in vivo. Small RNA sequencing analyses were performed to search for miRNAs involved in gemcitabine resistance. miR-99a-5p, selected as a candidate miRNA, was down-regulated compared to its parental cells. In gain-of-function studies, miR-99a-5p inhibited cell viabilities, and restored sensitivity to gemcitabine. RNA sequencing analysis was performed to find the target gene of miR-99a-5p. SMARCD1 was selected as a candidate gene. Dual-luciferase reporter assays showed that miR-99a-5p directly regulated SMARCD1. Loss-of-function studies conducted with si-RNAs revealed suppression of cell functions, and restoration of gemcitabine sensitivity. miR-99a-5p overexpression and SMARCD1 knockdown also suppressed gemcitabine-resistant cells in vivo. Furthermore, β-galactosidase staining showed that miR-99a-5p induction and SMARCD1 suppression contributed to cellular senescence. In summary, tumor suppressive miR-99a-5p induced cellular senescence in gemcitabine-resistant bladder cancer cells by targeting SMARCD1.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Prognostic value and underlying mechanism of autophagy-related genes in bladder cancer

Sci Rep. 2022 Feb 9;12(1):2219. doi: 10.1038/s41598-022-06334-0. Bladder cancer (BLCA) is the most common malignancy whose early diagnosis can ensure a better prognosis. However, the predictive accuracy of commonly used predictors, including patients’ general condition, histological grade, and pathological stage, is insufficient to identify the patients who need invasive treatment. Autophagy is regarded as a vital factor in maintaining mitochondrial function and energy homeostasis in cancer cells. Whether autophagy-related genes (ARGs) can predict the prognosis of BLCA patients deserves to be investigated. Based on BLCA data retrieved from the Cancer Genome Atlas and ARGs list obtained from the Human Autophagy Database website, we identified prognosis-related differentially expressed ARGs (PDEARGs) through Wilcox text and constructed a PDEARGs-based prognostic model through multivariate Cox regression analysis. The predictive accuracy, independent forecasting capability, and the correlation between present model and clinical variables or tumor microenvironment were evaluated through R software. Enrichment analysis of PDEARGs was performed to explore the underlying mechanism, and a systematic prognostic signature with nomogram was constructed by integrating clinical variables and the aforementioned PDEARGs-based model. We found that the risk score generated by PDEARGs-based model could effectively reflect deteriorated clinical variables and tumor-promoting microenvironment. Additionally, several immune-related gene ontology terms were significantly enriched by PDEARGs, which might provide insights for present model and propose potential therapeutic targets for BLCA patients. Finally, a systematic prognostic signature with promoted clinical utility and predictive accuracy was constructed to assist clinician decision. PDEARGs are valuable prognostic predictors and potential therapeutic targets for BLCA patients.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

P3H4 and PLOD1 expression associates with poor prognosis in bladder cancer

Clin Transl Oncol. 2022 Feb 11. doi: 10.1007/s12094-022-02791-1. Online ahead of print. PURPOSE: The prolyl 3-hydroxylase family member 4 gene (P3H4) is involved in the development of human cancers. The association of P3H4 with bladder cancer (BC) prognosis is unclear. This study aimed to analyze the association of P3H4 with BC prognosis.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Diabetic ketoacidosis shortly after COVID-19 vaccination in a non-small-cell lung cancer patient receiving combination of PD-1 and CTLA-4 inhibitors: A case report

Thorac Cancer. 2022 Feb 14. doi: 10.1111/1759-7714.14352. Online ahead of print. We describe a case of diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA) shortly after the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) vaccination in a 65-year-old woman with non-small-cell lung cancer under a combination treatment of programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) and cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) inhibitors. She had no history of diabetic mellitus. A few days after the second shot of COVID-19 vaccination, she developed DKA. We speculate that the immune-related adverse event and immunogenicity of vaccination synergistically induced DKA.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

Thematic analysis of multiple sclerosis research by enhanced strategic diagram

Mult Scler. 2022 Feb 15:13524585221075542. doi: 10.1177/13524585221075542. Online ahead of print. Recent interest in multiple sclerosis research warrants literature analysis to evaluate the current state of the discipline and new research domains. This bibliometric review summarised the research trends and analysed research areas in multiple sclerosis over the last decade. The documents containing the term ‘multiple sclerosis’ in the article title were retrieved from the Scopus database. We used Harzing’s Publish or Perish and VOSviewer for citation analysis and data visualisation, respectively. We found a total of 18,003 articles published in journals in the English language between 2012 and 2021. The emerging keywords identified utilising the enhanced strategic diagram were ‘covid-19’, ‘teriflunomide’, ‘clinical trial’, ‘microglia’, ‘b cells’, ‘myelin’, ‘brain’, ‘white matter’, ‘functional connectivity’, ‘pain’, ’employment’, ‘health-related quality of life’, ‘meta-analysis’ and ‘comorbidity’. This study demonstrates the tremendous growth of multiple sclerosis literature worldwide, which is expected to grow more than double during the next decade especially in the identified emerging topics.
SCIENCE
atlantanews.net

Non-Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer (NMIBC) - Market Outlook, Epidemiology, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast Report - 2020 To 2030

According to a literature survey, Worldwide, bladder cancer accounted for 425,750 cases and more than154,500 deaths in 2016. With respect to the staging system that non?muscle?invasive bladder cancer accounted for 70% to 75% of cases with the remaining 20% to 25?ing muscle?invasive disease. With a high risk of recurrence after transurethral resection of an initial tumor; the 1-yr recurrence rate is 15 to 61%, and the 5-yr recurrence rate is 31 to 78%. According to Thelansis Research, Nonmuscle-invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) accounts for about 60% to 75% of all bladder cancer and is associated with more than 80% survival rate over 5 years. However, up to 70% of NMIBC repeat after initial treatment, of which 10% to 20?n progress to MIBC.
CANCER
Nature.com

CD103CD8 tissue-resident memory T cell infiltration predicts clinical outcome and adjuvant therapeutic benefit in muscle-invasive bladder cancer

CD103+CD8+ tissue-resident memory T (TRM) cells, associated with better overall survival among various malignancies, are thought to activate anti-tumour immune response and affect therapeutic sensitivity including both immunotherapy and adjuvant chemotherapy (ACT). Methods. Totally 650 muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC) patients from three independent cohorts were included in this study for...
CANCER
ohmymag.co.uk

Vitamin D deficiency: Your lower back could be giving you a sign

Vitamin D is a sunlight vitamin that is required for a variety of bodily activities. The vitamin not only ensures the health of your bones, teeth, and muscles, but it also aids in the regulation of other nutrients. Around one in every five Britons suffers from vitamin D deficiency. During the winter, your body may not be able to get enough of this vitamin from direct sunlight, making the shortage even more common.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy