The crypto market is still reeling from the impact of a slow start to the year. The nascent industry has slumped more than 30% from its all-time-high (ATH) of $2.92 trillion in November 2021. However, cryptocurrencies are still the most talked-about asset classes in the investing space. This has led several investors to search for the next cryptocurrency to explode besides established names like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

STOCKS ・ 9 DAYS AGO