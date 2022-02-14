ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

When Is A Head Injury Cause For Concern?

By Henry Ford Health System Staff
henryford.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost people won’t get through their life without hitting their head. After all, accidents happen, and a minor bump usually isn’t cause for concern. But sometimes hitting your head can lead to a serious injury—and it’s important to know when you can walk it off and when you should head straight...

www.henryford.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lifehacker

Watch for These Signs of Severe Brain Injury After Bumping Your Head

Comedian Bob Saget’s January death was recently revealed by his family and the Florida medical examiner’s office to be a result of accidental head trauma. “They [the authorities] have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep,” his family’s statement said. “No drugs or alcohol were involved.” According to ABC News, Saget was found “lying face up on his bed; his left arm was across his chest and his right arm was resting on his bed.”
CELEBRITIES
belmarrahealth.com

Leg Pain Causes and Treatments

Your lower extremities put up with a lot of pressure; they carry you around all day. Leg pain can make the most simplistic and natural movements, like walking, seem like a real challenge. If you’re experiencing leg pain, it could be coming from several causes. Let’s take a look at...
WEIGHT LOSS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Ford
ptproductsonline.com

COVID-19-Associated Strokes Link to Higher Disability and Death Risk

Among the many hard lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic is that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 infections, can affect every organ system in the body, including the brain. Approximately one third of all patients with COVID-19 may develop neurological complications from infection, and many patients present to hospitals with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Harvard Health

Can ALS be caused by traumatic brain injury?

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s disease) is a neurologic disease that damages nerve cells in the spinal cord and brain, causing widespread muscle wasting and weakness. It strikes without warning, usually beginning between the ages of 55 and 75. As it worsens, ALS disables a person’s ability to move, speak, eat, or breathe. Although two FDA-approved medications can modestly slow its progress, death generally occurs within three to five years of diagnosis.
NFL
fox5dc.com

Dangers of potential head injuries

Newly shared findings from actor and comedian Bob Saget's autopsy reveal that the nature of his head injury was much more severe than previously thought. Dr. Amin Amini joined us with more on the dangers of potential head injuries.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Head Injury#Concussion#Clot#X Ray#Unconsciousness#Henry Ford Health System
henryford.com

Henry Ford Study: High Mortality Associated with Acute Kidney Injury

DETROIT (February 10, 2022) – One in four patients who developed a serious complication called acute kidney injury (AKI) in the hospital will die within one year, heightening the urgency for new treatment options to improve patients’ survival, according to a Henry Ford Health System study. The study,...
DETROIT, MI
Lancaster Online

Leg Pain You Shouldn’t Ignore

If you are actively dealing with leg pain, it can be difficult to know when it’s time to seek medical treatment. A muscle cramp, pinched nerve, or arthritis could be the reason, or it may be something more serious. Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) is a circulatory disease of the...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

These are the worst pains humans can experience: From kidney stones to cracked ribs

Pain is a tricky subject - as it is often considered subjective and dependent on individual pain threshold.However, while the painfulness of getting a tattoo or having a baby may be debatable, there are certain health conditions or illnesses that are undeniably excruciating.According to the NHS, there are 20 conditions that rank as “pain so disabling” that they can prevent you from performing daily tasks - and they include well-known pains such as broken bones and kidney stones to the lesser-known but still agony-causing gout or trigeminal neuralgia.The NHS also names frozen shoulder as one of the worst pains...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Miami Herald

Numbness, burning or tingling in the hand may be the result of this condition

Q. I have developed intermittent pain, numbness, and tingling in my thumb and index finger on my palm side of the hand. The symptoms have bothered me off and on for three months, but recently have gotten much worse. At times, the symptoms even wake me from my sleep. I have tried not to use my hand as much and have also taken ibuprofen but this has not helped. What should I do to feel better?
MIAMI, FL
The Independent

Peer’s daughter, 25, died after ‘unexplained headache’ as mother claims chances to save her were missed

The mother of a woman who died of unexplained swelling of her brain has told an inquest that “proper care” would have saved her.Gaia Young, whose father was the late Labour peer Michael Young, was 25 years old when she fell severely ill on 17 July last year after spending the day cycling and meeting friends.Her death has been treated as unexplained because the first post-mortem carried out on her came back inconclusive.Ms Young’s father, who was a social entrepreneur, died in 2002. Her mother is Dorit Uhlemann, Lady Young, and her half-brother Toby Young is associate editor of The Spectator.At...
HEALTH
radioplusinfo.com

1-28-22 fdl cardiologist says he is seeing more patients with heart complications due to covid-19

A Fond du Lac cardiologist says he is seeing more and more patients who have suffered from heart complications due to COVID-19. “I have seen people come in with heart failure, I’ve have seen people with inflammation from getting COVID infection, rhythm abnormalities, some of which unfortunately have been fatal, SSM Health Doctor Tadeo Diaz Balderrama, told WFDL news. “Unfortunately with the variants I’m seeing younger and younger patients presenting with this. Patients who this deep into the pandemic have not gotten vaccinated.” Dr. Balderrama says COVID-19 can also lead to inflammation of the vascular lining and increase the risk of blood clots. “Looking at the studies that are available, a total of 425 studies with over 8,000 patients, if you had COVID you had a higher risk of having a blood clot and a higher risk of dying from that blood clot.” Dr. Balderrama says concern for cardiac complications with the vaccine are far outweighed by the risk from the virus. Nearly two years into the pandemic Dr. Balderrama says while the COVID vaccination may not prevent infection it can significantly reduce your chances of dying or suffering complications.
FOND DU LAC, WI
KRON4 News

4 Your Health: Early warning signs of female heart attacks

On Friday, you may have seen a lot of red because it was “National Wear Red Day” — a day to raise awareness about heart disease and women. Men experience more heart attacks compared to women, but women are less likely survive. To support the American Heart Association’s initiative, “Go Red for Women”, here’s why […]
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy