Denver, CO

Exploring DU: The history of Margery Reed Hall

University of Denver Clarion
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article is part two of a series that explores the history and importance of various buildings across the University of Denver campus in order to highlight the people, places and stories that have made the university what it is today. In the previous article of this series, I...

duclarion.com

Related
Fox 59

Indy Maven explores local Black history events

It's not too late to celebrate Black History Month. There are still several local events highlighting art, music, and even sports that are perfect for the whole family. Leslie Bailey is the founder and CEO of Indy Maven. She has a few suggestions.
MUSIC
The Daily Collegian

Art history grad student explores ‘social fibers’ in downtown exhibit

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State art history doctoral candidate and artist Kyle Marini’s traveling exhibition, "America’s Social Fibers: Mobility and Migration in the Western Hemisphere Before 1492," will be on display at 3 Dots Downtown, Feb. 8-26. The gallery is located at 137 East Beaver Ave., State College.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Hyperallergic

Deborah Jack Explores the Shared Histories of the Body and Landscape

Deborah Jack uses lens-based media to unravel the presumed discreteness of the racialized and gendered body from its environment. Born in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, she was raised on the Caribbean island of St. Maarten, which features prominently in her work. Its physical environment, and the engagement of Black women with it, produce a dynamic repository for the modern African diasporic histories excluded from the archive because of slavery and colonialism. The 2015 photograph “history on our skin, #4” emblematizes Jack’s insistence on photography’s capacity to express stories held in the environment rather than the archive. The images focuses in on the face of a young Black woman, who tips her head back to look straight up. A barely legible image of flamboyant blooms and feathery leaves is projected onto the apple of her cheek and follows the line of her jaw down her neck, casting a kaleidoscope of flaming orange-red and bright green countered by twilight purples and noon-sky blue. The camera is set slightly askew from the sitter, coyly nudging the photograph away from the conventions of portraiture and toward the play of light and shadow that underscores the tiny scars on the sitter’s chin near the center of the composition. Jack claims histories in this image that traverse the scale of the body and the landscape.
PHOTOGRAPHY
stmarynow.com

Museum exhibition explores Rex role in Mardi Gras history

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana State Museum announce the opening of a new exhibition, Rex: The 150th Anniversary of the School of Design, at the Presbytère. Just in time for Mardi Gras, this new exhibit celebrates the history and contributions of the Rex organization to the Carnival season, and commemorates the sesquicentennial of the organization. Since its founding in 1872, Rex, also known by its official name, the School of Design, has taken on an unparalleled leadership role in Carnival, setting the standard of excellence for the dozens of krewes formed since then.
LOUISIANA STATE
Sheridan Press

SCLT to host 'Explore History' program in Tongue River valley

DAYTON — Sheridan Community Land Trust and the Tongue River Valley Community Center will host Explore History programs in Dayton beginning in February. Explore History at TRVCC programs will be held the third Tuesday of each month at TRVCC in Dayton. They will begin at 10:30 a.m. and run until about noon. All Explore History programs are free to attend and open to the public.
DAYTON, WY
onu.edu

Students explore ONU history in special topics course

A military-style sword, a medal from the celebrated 1893 Chicago World’s Fair, and a recreational pipe that belonged to a KISS band member, are just a few of the curious artifacts from ONU’s past that were unearthed this fall by students taking a special sesquicentennial history course. Senior...
ADA, OH
Springfield News Sun

New documentary explores Miami Valley’s history of redlining

The Miami Valley is in the spotlight in a new documentary produced by Dayton’s PBS station. “Redlining: Mapping Inequality in Dayton & Springfield” tells the national and local story of redlining, a practice which embedded racial segregation and inequality into the development of American cities and suburbs. ExploreRESTAURANT...
DAYTON, OH
hendersoncountypublicschoolsnc.org

Exploring Black History Through Active Learning

Students at Hillandale Elementary School are responding to a literal wall of questions this month, all centered on honoring the triumphs and struggles of African Americans throughout U.S. history. To explore the lives of important leaders during Black History Month, ESL Teacher Lisa DeWitt is bringing to life the walls...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
Villanovan

Bartley Hall Displays Mural for Black History Month

On Thursday, Feb. 3, senior Alicia Mangan, junior Kendall Rogers and sophomores Trinity Rogers and Kamryn Rogers spent six hours working on a mural on the chalk wall in Bartley Hall for Black History Month. The mural features a black fist with the words, “Rest in Power.” Adjacent to the...
VILLANOVA, PA
stlmag.com

Explore Black History Month programs for all ages at the Missouri History Museum

The Missouri Historical Society is hosting a series of free, in-person events at the Missouri History Museum in honor of Black History Month. The programs mark the return of public events for the organization's three locations, which closed for much of January due to the spike of COVID cases in the St. Louis area. The Missouri History Museum, the Soldiers Memorial Military Museum, and the MHS Library and Research Center all reopened in early February.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
24/7 Wall St.

Must-Visit Museums in Every State

There are more than 35,000 museums in the U.S. Though many of them showcase art, there are many other kinds as well. Some celebrate humankind’s achievements, while others concentrate on certain regions or certain parts of our history (including humanity’s darker moments involving slavery and genocide). Some look to the future with exhibits on space […]
MUSEUMS

