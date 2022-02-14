Exploring DU: The history of Margery Reed Hall

Deborah Jack uses lens-based media to unravel the presumed discreteness of the racialized and gendered body from its environment. Born in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, she was raised on the Caribbean island of St. Maarten, which features prominently in her work. Its physical environment, and the engagement of Black women with it, produce a dynamic repository for the modern African diasporic histories excluded from the archive because of slavery and colonialism. The 2015 photograph “history on our skin, #4” emblematizes Jack’s insistence on photography’s capacity to express stories held in the environment rather than the archive. The images focuses in on the face of a young Black woman, who tips her head back to look straight up. A barely legible image of flamboyant blooms and feathery leaves is projected onto the apple of her cheek and follows the line of her jaw down her neck, casting a kaleidoscope of flaming orange-red and bright green countered by twilight purples and noon-sky blue. The camera is set slightly askew from the sitter, coyly nudging the photograph away from the conventions of portraiture and toward the play of light and shadow that underscores the tiny scars on the sitter’s chin near the center of the composition. Jack claims histories in this image that traverse the scale of the body and the landscape.

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 3 DAYS AGO