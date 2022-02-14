Virginia Chenier Dion Obituary

The incomparable Carolyn Moss left this earth on Feb. 15, 2022, in her mother’s arms. She was taken way too soon due to an inescapable chronic illness. She faced all this with bravery and her famous irreverent attitude and sarcasm. She certainly wasn’t ready to leave, and we weren’t ready to lose her.
Don “Donnie” Goldberg, 91, passed away on Dec. 22, 2021. He was preceded in death 11 months earlier by his beloved wife, Ruth. Don was born in Detroit, MI on May 1, 1930, and attended Central High School. At 20, he became “the man of the family” and supported his mother and younger sister after his father, Ben, died suddenly.
On 31 January, the daily Tribune de Genève announced that four of Geneva’s best-known characters had suddenly been orphaned by the death of their maker, John Aldus, at the age of 81. These figures – a pair of art collectors, a poet and a pretty young woman, name unknown – were not actual Genevois but life-size, hyper-realist bronze sculptures of them, mingling with other burghers in the city’s Plainpalais Square. Placed there in 1982, they were collectively titled Alter Ego – Aldus was one such himself, the artist having for five decades been known by his birth name, Gérald John Ducimetière.
Nathan Maleski and Ashley Munger of Sutton, Vt. announce the birth of their daughter, Beatrix Mae Maleski, at 5:24 p.m. on February 7, 2022 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Beatrix weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces and was 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Kimberly Brown of Newark, Vt. and Kevin...
At All Around Flowers in St. Johnsbury on Saturday the trio of floral designers on hand, Lisa Wood, Olivia Heltzel and Missy Sylvia were deluged with work to get ready for a very busy Valentines Day, a day that rivals only Mother’s Day for how busy it gets. Wood...
A simple meeting this past fall to discuss building a garage somehow resulted in the Hazen Community Bell now being fully restored. It’s one step closer to former Hazen Union student Finn Rooney’s dream of a community bell ringing again. The bell, which was donated by the town...
ST. JOHNSBURY — Love comes in many forms, and this Valentine’s Day a group of thoughtful middle schoolers and their advisors are spreading the love of community. The group, The Sunshine Squad at the St. Johnsbury School, led by 5th grade teacher Tammy McQueen and paraprofessional April Sholan, has been hard at work for two years now helping students in their after-school club to spread kindness and cheer throughout the community - even during the pandemic.
The Fairbanks Museum & Planetarium is St. Johnsbury’s museum. We apologize to have been unable to attend the Q&A for Special Appropriations meeting held on Monday, February 14. We welcome a chance to address any questions or concerns about how community support is invested to make St. Johnsbury a great place to live, an attractive destination for tourists, and an important resource for schools.
I am writing in support of Steve Isham’s candidacy for the three-year term on the St. Johnsbury selectboard. Steve was born and raised in St. Johnsbury, graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy and Lyndon State College. He worked for many years as a data analyst in Princeton, New Jersey and returned to his hometown in 2017, ready to give back to his community.
David Baruch Lorsch of Scottsdale died Feb. 4, 2022. He was 62. Born in Chicago, IL, David was an entrepreneur, had an incredible sense of humor, and a philanthropic heart. He was the most generous and exceptional man!. David never did small. He had to have the biggest and best...
