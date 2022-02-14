ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combinatorial aspects of sandpile models on wheel and fan graphs: subgraphs of cycles and lattice paths

By Thomas Selig
arxiv.org
 2 days ago

We study combinatorial aspects of the sandpile model on wheel and fan graphs, seeking bijective characterisations of the model's recurrent configurations on these families. For wheel graphs, we exhibit a bijection between these recurrent configuations and the set of subgraphs of the cycle graph...

arxiv.org

arxiv.org

A quantum searching model finding one of the edges of a subgraph in a complete graph

Some of the quantum searching models have been given by perturbed quantum walks. Driving some perturbed quantum walks, we may quickly find one of the targets with high probability. In this paper, we construct a quantum searching model finding one of the edges of a given subgraph in a complete graph. How to construct our model is that we label the arcs by $+1$ or $-1$, and define a perturbed quantum walk by the sign function on the set of arcs. After that, we detect one of the edges labeled $-1$ by the induced sign function as fast as possible. This idea was firstly proposed by Segawa et al. in 2021. They only addressed the case where the subgraph forms a matching, and obtained by a combinatorial argument that the time of finding one of the edges of the subgraph is quadratically faster than a classical searching model. In this paper, we show that the model is valid for any subgraph, i.e., we obtain by spectral analysis a quadratic speed-up for finding one of the edges of the subgraph in a complete graph.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Stochastic aspects of crack deflection and crack path prediction in short fiber reinforced polymer matrix composites

Owing to the production process, short fiber reinforced composites exhibit a pronounced anisotropy of both elastic properties and crack growth resistance. In particular the latter issue has a major impact on crack deflection and inevitably has to be taken into account for the sake of an accurate prediction of crack paths. The perpendicular axes of transverse isotropy are associated with the fiber orientations, whereupon a crack in transverse direction encounters the largest fracture toughness. While the local mean fiber orientations in polymer matrix composites are determined by the injection molding process, their statistical fluctuations can approximately be described in terms of Gaussian random field models. Furthermore, statistical variations of the volume fraction of fibers and the fiber-matrix adhesion give rise to stochasticity of the local ratio of fracture toughness anisotropy. Influencing factors of prediction regions of crack paths obtained from finite element simulations with an adapted J-integral deflection criterion are investigated, just as stochastic aspects of bifurcation phenomena of crack deflection observed under mode-I loading.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Pivot Gray Codes for the Spanning Trees of a Graph ft. the Fan

We consider the problem of listing all spanning trees of a graph $G$ such that successive trees differ by pivoting a single edge around a vertex. Such a listing is called a "pivot Gray code", and it has more stringent conditions than known "revolving-door" Gray codes for spanning trees. Most revolving-door algorithms employ a standard edge-deletion/edge-contraction recursive approach which we demonstrate presents natural challenges when requiring the "pivot" property. Our main result is the discovery of a greedy strategy to list the spanning trees of the fan graph in a pivot Gray code order. It is the first greedy algorithm for exhaustively generating spanning trees using such a minimal change operation. The resulting listing is then studied to find a recursive algorithm that produces the same listing in $O(1)$-amortized time using $O(n)$ space. Additionally, we present $O(n)$-time algorithms for ranking and unranking the spanning trees for our listing; an improvement over the generic $O(n^3)$-time algorithm for ranking and unranking spanning trees of an arbitrary graph. Finally, we discuss how our listing can be applied to find a pivot Gray code for the wheel graph.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Hole Spectral Function of a Chiral Spin Liquid in the Triangular Lattice Hubbard Model

Quantum spin liquids are fascinating phases of matter, hosting fractionalized spin excitations and unconventional long-range quantum entanglement. These exotic properties, however, also render their experimental characterization challenging and finding ways to diagnose quantum spin liquids is therefore a pertinent challenge. Here, we numerically compute the spectral function of a single hole doped into the half-filled Hubbard model on the triangular lattice using techniques based on matrix product states. At half filling the system has been proposed to realize a chiral spin liquid at intermediate interaction strength, surrounded by a magnetically ordered phase at strong interactions and a superconducting/metallic phase at weak interactions. We find that the spectra of these phases exhibit distinct signatures. By developing appropriate parton mean-field descriptions, we gain insight into the relevant low energy features. While the magnetic phase is characterized by a dressed hole moving through the ordered spin background, we find indications of spinon dynamics in the chiral spin liquid. Our results suggest that the hole spectral function, as measured by Angle-Resolved Photoemission Spectroscopy (ARPES), provides a useful tool to characterize quantum spin liquids.
PHYSICS
#Lattice#Subgraph#Graphs#Cycle Graph#Wheel Graph#Abelian
arxiv.org

Budgeted Combinatorial Multi-Armed Bandits

We consider a budgeted combinatorial multi-armed bandit setting where, in every round, the algorithm selects a super-arm consisting of one or more arms. The goal is to minimize the total expected regret after all rounds within a limited budget. Existing techniques in this literature either fix the budget per round or fix the number of arms pulled in each round. Our setting is more general where based on the remaining budget and remaining number of rounds, the algorithm can decide how many arms to be pulled in each round. First, we propose CBwK-Greedy-UCB algorithm, which uses a greedy technique, CBwK-Greedy, to allocate the arms to the rounds. Next, we propose a reduction of this problem to Bandits with Knapsacks (BwK) with a single pull. With this reduction, we propose CBwK-LPUCB that uses PrimalDualBwK ingeniously. We rigorously prove regret bounds for CBwK-LP-UCB. We experimentally compare the two algorithms and observe that CBwK-Greedy-UCB performs incrementally better than CBwK-LP-UCB. We also show that for very high budgets, the regret goes to zero.
arxiv.org

Path eccentricity of graphs

Let $G$ be a connected graph. The eccentricity of a path $P$, denoted by ecc$_G(P)$, is the maximum distance from $P$ to any vertex in $G$. In the \textsc{Central path} (CP) problem our aim is to find a path of minimum eccentricity. This problem was introduced by Cockayne et al., in 1981, in the study of different centrality measures on graphs. They showed that CP can be solved in linear time in trees, but it is known to be NP-hard in many classes of graphs such as chordal bipartite graphs, planar 3-connected graphs, split graphs, etc.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A note on hamiltonian cycles in $4$-tough $(P_2\cup kP_1)$-free graphs

Let $t>0$ be a real number and $G$ be a graph. We say $G$ is $t$-tough if for every cutset $S$ of $G$, the ratio of $|S|$ to the number of components of $G-S$ is at least $t$. The Toughness Conjecture of Chvátal, stating that there exists a constant $t_0$ such that every $t_0$-tough graph with at least three vertices is hamiltonian, is still open in general. For any given integer $k\ge 1$, a graph $G$ is $(P_2\cup kP_1)$ free if $G$ does not contain the disjoint union of $P_2$ and $k$ isolated vertices as an induced subgraph.
arxiv.org

Misspecification Tests on Models of Random Graphs

A class of models that have been widely used are the exponential random graph (ERG) models, which form a comprehensive family of models that include independent and dyadic edge models, Markov random graphs, and many other graph distributions, in addition to allow the inclusion of covariates that can lead to a better fit of the model.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Principled Graph Management

Graph Generation is a recently introduced enhanced Column Generation algorithm for solving expanded Linear Programming relaxations of mixed integer linear programs without weakening the expanded relaxations which characterize these methods. To apply Graph Generation we must be able to map any given column generated during pricing to a small directed acyclic graph for which any path from source to sink describes a feasible column. This structure is easily satisfied for vehicle routing, crew scheduling and various logistics problems where pricing is a constrained shortest path problem. The construction of such graphs trades off the size/diversity of a subset of columns modeled by the graphs versus the additional computational time required to solve the problems induced by larger graphs.
ECONOMY
arxiv.org

Understanding Knowledge Integration in Language Models with Graph Convolutions

Pretrained language models (LMs) do not capture factual knowledge very well. This has led to the development of a number of knowledge integration (KI) methods which aim to incorporate external knowledge into pretrained LMs. Even though KI methods show some performance gains over vanilla LMs, the inner-workings of these methods are not well-understood. For instance, it is unclear how and what kind of knowledge is effectively integrated into these models and if such integration may lead to catastrophic forgetting of already learned knowledge. This paper revisits the KI process in these models with an information-theoretic view and shows that KI can be interpreted using a graph convolution operation. We propose a probe model called \textit{Graph Convolution Simulator} (GCS) for interpreting knowledge-enhanced LMs and exposing what kind of knowledge is integrated into these models. We conduct experiments to verify that our GCS can indeed be used to correctly interpret the KI process, and we use it to analyze two well-known knowledge-enhanced LMs: ERNIE and K-Adapter, and find that only a small amount of factual knowledge is integrated in them. We stratify knowledge in terms of various relation types and find that ERNIE and K-Adapter integrate different kinds of knowledge to different extent. Our analysis also shows that simply increasing the size of the KI corpus may not lead to better KI; fundamental advances may be needed.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Graph-Relational Domain Adaptation

Existing domain adaptation methods tend to treat every domain equally and align them all perfectly. Such uniform alignment ignores topological structures among different domains; therefore it may be beneficial for nearby domains, but not necessarily for distant domains. In this work, we relax such uniform alignment by using a domain graph to encode domain adjacency, e.g., a graph of states in the US with each state as a domain and each edge indicating adjacency, thereby allowing domains to align flexibly based on the graph structure. We generalize the existing adversarial learning framework with a novel graph discriminator using encoding-conditioned graph embeddings. Theoretical analysis shows that at equilibrium, our method recovers classic domain adaptation when the graph is a clique, and achieves non-trivial alignment for other types of graphs. Empirical results show that our approach successfully generalizes uniform alignment, naturally incorporates domain information represented by graphs, and improves upon existing domain adaptation methods on both synthetic and real-world datasets. Code will soon be available at this https URL.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Computation of lattice isomorphisms and the integral matrix similarity problem

Let $K$ be a number field, let $A$ be a finite-dimensional $K$-algebra, let $\mathrm{J}(A)$ denote the Jacobson radical of $A$, and let $\Lambda$ be an $\mathcal{O}_{K}$-order in $A$. Suppose that each simple component of the semisimple $K$-algebra $A/{\mathrm{J}(A)}$ is isomorphic to a matrix ring over a field. Under this hypothesis on $A$, we give an efficient algorithm that given two $\Lambda$-lattices $X$ and $Y$, determines whether $X$ and $Y$ are isomorphic, and if so, computes an explicit isomorphism $X \rightarrow Y$. As an application, we give an efficient algorithm for the following long-standing problem: given a number field $K$, a positive integer $n$ and two matrices $A,B \in \mathrm{Mat}_{n}(\mathcal{O}_{K})$, determine whether $A$ and $B$ are similar over $\mathcal{O}_{K}$, and if so, return a matrix $C \in \mathrm{GL}_{n}(\mathcal{O}_{K})$ such that $B= CAC^{-1}$. We give explicit examples that show that their implementations for $\mathcal{O}_{K}=\mathbb{Z}$ vastly outperform implementations of all previous algorithms, as predicted by our complexity analysis.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

From graph to Riesz continuity

We show that every graph continuous family of unbounded operators in a Hilbert space becomes Riesz continuous after multiplication by an appropriate family of unitaries. This result leads to two corollaries for operators with compact resolvents: (1) the identity map between the spaces of such operators equipped with the Riesz and the graph topology is a homotopy equivalence; (2) every graph continuous family of such operators acting between fibers of Hilbert bundles becomes Riesz continuous in an appropriate trivializations of the bundles.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Bogoyavlensky lattices and generalized Catalan numbers

We study the problem of the decay of initial data in the form of a unit step for the Bogoyavlensky lattices. In contrast to the Gurevich--Pitaevskii problem of the decay of initial discontinuity for the KdV equation, it turns out to be exactly solvable, since the dynamics is linearizable due to termination on the half-line. The answer is written in terms of generalized hypergeometric functions, which serve as exponential generating functions for generalized Catalan numbers. This can be proved by the fact that the generalized Hankel determinants for these numbers are equal to 1, which is a well-known result in combinatorics. Another method is based on a non-autonomous symmetry reduction consistent with the dynamics. It reduces the lattice equation to a finite-dimensional system and makes it possible to solve the problem for a more general finite-parameter family of initial data.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Target-aware Molecular Graph Generation

Generating molecules with desired biological activities has attracted growing attention in drug discovery. Previous molecular generation models are designed as chemocentric methods that hardly consider the drug-target interaction, limiting their practical applications. In this paper, we aim to generate molecular drugs in a target-aware manner that bridges biological activity and molecular design. To solve this problem, we compile a benchmark dataset from several publicly available datasets and build baselines in a unified framework. Building on the recent advantages of flow-based molecular generation models, we propose SiamFlow, which forces the flow to fit the distribution of target sequence embeddings in latent space. Specifically, we employ an alignment loss and a uniform loss to bring target sequence embeddings and drug graph embeddings into agreements while avoiding collapse. Furthermore, we formulate the alignment into a one-to-many problem by learning spaces of target sequence embeddings. Experiments quantitatively show that our proposed method learns meaningful representations in the latent space toward the target-aware molecular graph generation and provides an alternative approach to bridge biology and chemistry in drug discovery.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Score-based Generative Modeling of Graphs via the System of Stochastic Differential Equations

Generating graph-structured data requires learning the underlying distribution of graphs. Yet, this is a challenging problem, and the previous graph generative methods either fail to capture the permutation-invariance property of graphs or cannot sufficiently model the complex dependency between nodes and edges, which is crucial for generating real-world graphs such as molecules. To overcome such limitations, we propose a novel score-based generative model for graphs with a continuous-time framework. Specifically, we propose a new graph diffusion process that models the joint distribution of the nodes and edges through a system of stochastic differential equations (SDEs). Then, we derive novel score matching objectives tailored for the proposed diffusion process to estimate the gradient of the joint log-density with respect to each component, and introduce a new solver for the system of SDEs to efficiently sample from the reverse diffusion process. We validate our graph generation method on diverse datasets, on which it either achieves significantly superior or competitive performance to the baselines. Further analysis shows that our method is able to generate molecules that lie close to the training distribution yet do not violate the chemical valency rule, demonstrating the effectiveness of the system of SDEs in modeling the node-edge relationships.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Estimating the Euclidean Quantum Propagator with Deep Generative Modelling of Feynman paths

Feynman path integrals provide an elegant, classically-inspired representation for the quantum propagator and the quantum dynamics, through summing over a huge manifold of all possible paths. From computational and simulational perspectives, the ergodic tracking of the whole path manifold is a hard problem. Machine learning can help, in an efficient manner, to identify the relevant subspace and the intrinsic structure residing at a small fraction of the vast path manifold. In this work, we propose the concept of Feynman path generator, which efficiently generates Feynman paths with fixed endpoints from a (low-dimensional) latent space, by targeting a desired density of paths in the Euclidean space-time. With such path generators, the Euclidean propagator as well as the ground state wave function can be estimated efficiently for a generic potential energy. Our work leads to a fresh approach for calculating the quantum propagator, paves the way toward generative modelling of Feynman paths, and may also provide a future new perspective to understand the quantum-classical correspondence through deep learning.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

A Variational Edge Partition Model for Supervised Graph Representation Learning

Graph neural networks (GNNs), which propagate the node features through the edges and learn how to transform the aggregated features under label supervision, have achieved great success in supervised feature extraction for both node-level and graph-level classification tasks. However, GNNs typically treat the graph structure as given and ignore how the edges are formed. This paper introduces a graph generative process to model how the observed edges are generated by aggregating the node interactions over a set of overlapping node communities, each of which contributes to the edges via a logical OR mechanism. Based on this generative model, we partition each edge into the summation of multiple community-specific weighted edges and use them to define community-specific GNNs. A variational inference framework is proposed to jointly learn a GNN based inference network that partitions the edges into different communities, these community-specific GNNs, and a GNN based predictor that combines community-specific GNNs for the end classification task. Extensive evaluations on real-world graph datasets have verified the effectiveness of the proposed method in learning discriminative representations for both node-level and graph-level classification tasks.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Entropy of group actions beyond uniform lattices

Entropy of measure preserving or continuous actions of amenable discrete groups allows for various equivalent approaches. Among them are the ones given by the techniques developed by Ollagnier and Pinchon on the one hand and the Ornstein-Weiss lemma on the other. We extend these two approaches to the context of actions of amenable topological groups. In contrast to the discrete setting, our results reveal a remarkable difference between the two concepts of entropy in the realm of non-discrete groups: while the first quantity collapses to 0 in the non-discrete case, the second yields a well-behaved invariant for amenable unimodular groups. Concerning the latter, we moreover study the corresponding notion of topological pressure, prove a Goodwyn-type theorem, and establish the equivalence with the uniform lattice approach (for locally compact groups admitting a uniform lattice). Our study elaborates on a version of the Ornstein-Weiss lemma due to Gromov.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Learning MAX-SAT from Contextual Examples for Combinatorial Optimisation

Combinatorial optimisation problems are ubiquitous in artificial intelligence. Designing the underlying models, however, requires substantial expertise, which is a limiting factor in practice. The models typically consist of hard and soft constraints, or combine hard constraints with an objective function. We introduce a novel setting for learning combinatorial optimisation problems from contextual examples. These positive and negative examples show - in a particular context - whether the solutions are good enough or not. We develop our framework using the MAX-SAT formalism as it is simple yet powerful setting having these features. We study the learnability of MAX-SAT models. Our theoretical results show that high-quality MAX-SAT models can be learned from contextual examples in the realisable and agnostic settings, as long as the data satisfies an intuitive "representativeness" condition. We also contribute two implementations based on our theoretical results: one leverages ideas from syntax-guided synthesis while the other makes use of stochastic local search techniques. The two implementations are evaluated by recovering synthetic and benchmark models from contextual examples. The experimental results support our theoretical analysis, showing that MAX-SAT models can be learned from contextual examples. Among the two implementations, the stochastic local search learner scales much better than the syntax-guided implementation while providing comparable or better models.
CODING & PROGRAMMING

