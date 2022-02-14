ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robust Estimation of Discrete Distributions under Local Differential Privacy

By Julien Chhor, Flore Sentenac
 2 days ago

Although robust learning and local differential privacy are both widely studied fields of research, combining the two settings is an almost unexplored topic. We consider the problem of estimating a discrete distribution in total variation from $n$ contaminated data...

arxiv.org

Optimal high-dimensional and nonparametric distributed testing under communication constraints

We derive minimax testing errors in a distributed framework where the data is split over multiple machines and their communication to a central machine is limited to $b$ bits. We investigate both the $d$- and infinite-dimensional signal detection problem under Gaussian white noise. We also derive distributed testing algorithms reaching the theoretical lower bounds.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Doubly Robust Off-Policy Evaluation for Ranking Policies under the Cascade Behavior Model

In real-world recommender systems and search engines, optimizing ranking decisions to present a ranked list of relevant items is critical. Off-policy evaluation (OPE) for ranking policies is thus gaining a growing interest because it enables performance estimation of new ranking policies using only logged data. Although OPE in contextual bandits has been studied extensively, its naive application to the ranking setting faces a critical variance issue due to the huge item space. To tackle this problem, previous studies introduce some assumptions on user behavior to make the combinatorial item space tractable. However, an unrealistic assumption may, in turn, cause serious bias. Therefore, appropriately controlling the bias-variance tradeoff by imposing a reasonable assumption is the key for success in OPE of ranking policies. To achieve a well-balanced bias-variance tradeoff, we propose the Cascade Doubly Robust estimator building on the cascade assumption, which assumes that a user interacts with items sequentially from the top position in a ranking. We show that the proposed estimator is unbiased in more cases compared to existing estimators that make stronger assumptions. Furthermore, compared to a previous estimator based on the same cascade assumption, the proposed estimator reduces the variance by leveraging a control variate. Comprehensive experiments on both synthetic and real-world data demonstrate that our estimator leads to more accurate OPE than existing estimators in a variety of settings.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

RipsNet: a general architecture for fast and robust estimation of the persistent homology of point clouds

Thibault de Surrel, Felix Hensel, Mathieu Carrière, Théo Lacombe, Yuichi Ike, Hiroaki Kurihara, Marc Glisse, Frédéric Chazal. The use of topological descriptors in modern machine learning applications, such as Persistence Diagrams (PDs) arising from Topological Data Analysis (TDA), has shown great potential in various domains. However, their practical use in applications is often hindered by two major limitations: the computational complexity required to compute such descriptors exactly, and their sensitivity to even low-level proportions of outliers. In this work, we propose to bypass these two burdens in a data-driven setting by entrusting the estimation of (vectorization of) PDs built on top of point clouds to a neural network architecture that we call RipsNet. Once trained on a given data set, RipsNet can estimate topological descriptors on test data very efficiently with generalization capacity. Furthermore, we prove that RipsNet is robust to input perturbations in terms of the 1-Wasserstein distance, a major improvement over the standard computation of PDs that only enjoys Hausdorff stability, yielding RipsNet to substantially outperform exactly-computed PDs in noisy settings. We showcase the use of RipsNet on both synthetic and real-world data. Our open-source implementation is publicly available at this https URL and will be included in the Gudhi library.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Distributed State Estimation with Deep Neural Networks for Uncertain Nonlinear Systems under Event-Triggered Communication

Distributed state estimation is examined for a sensor network tasked with reconstructing a system's state through the use of a distributed and event-triggered observer. Each agent in the sensor network employs a deep neural network (DNN) to approximate the uncertain nonlinear dynamics of the system, which is trained using a multiple timescale approach. Specifically, the outer weights of each DNN are updated online using a Lyapunov-based gradient descent update law, while the inner weights and biases are trained offline using a supervised learning method and collected input-output data. The observer utilizes event-triggered communication to promote the efficient use of network resources. A nonsmooth Lyapunov analysis shows the distributed event-triggered observer has a uniformly ultimately bounded state reconstruction error. A simulation study is provided to validate the result and demonstrate the performance improvements afforded by the DNNs.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Differentially Private Graph Classification with GNNs

Tamara T. Mueller, Johannes C. Paetzold, Chinmay Prabhakar, Dmitrii Usynin, Daniel Rueckert, Georgios Kaissis. Graph Neural Networks (GNNs) have established themselves as the state-of-the-art models for many machine learning applications such as the analysis of social networks, protein interactions and molecules. Several among these datasets contain privacy-sensitive data. Machine learning with differential privacy is a promising technique to allow deriving insight from sensitive data while offering formal guarantees of privacy protection. However, the differentially private training of GNNs has so far remained under-explored due to the challenges presented by the intrinsic structural connectivity of graphs. In this work, we introduce differential privacy for graph-level classification, one of the key applications of machine learning on graphs. Our method is applicable to deep learning on multi-graph datasets and relies on differentially private stochastic gradient descent (DP-SGD). We show results on a variety of synthetic and public datasets and evaluate the impact of different GNN architectures and training hyperparameters on model performance for differentially private graph classification. Finally, we apply explainability techniques to assess whether similar representations are learned in the private and non-private settings and establish robust baselines for future work in this area.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Learning under Storage and Privacy Constraints

Storage-efficient privacy-guaranteed learning is crucial due to enormous amounts of sensitive user data required for increasingly many learning tasks. We propose a framework for reducing the storage cost while at the same time providing privacy guarantees, without essential loss in the utility of the data for learning. Our method comprises noise injection followed by lossy compression. We show that, when appropriately matching the lossy compression to the distribution of the added noise, the compressed examples converge, in distribution, to that of the noise-free training data. In this sense, the utility of the data for learning is essentially maintained, while reducing storage and privacy leakage by quantifiable amounts. We present experimental results on the CelebA dataset for gender classification and find that our suggested pipeline delivers in practice on the promise of the theory: the individuals in the images are unrecognizable (or less recognizable, depending on the noise level), overall storage of the data is substantially reduced, with no essential loss of the classification accuracy. As an added bonus, our experiments suggest that our method yields a substantial boost to robustness in the face of adversarial test data.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Estimation of the tail index of Pareto-type distributions using regularisation

In this paper, we introduce reduced-bias estimators for the estimation of the tail index of a Pareto-type distribution. This is achieved through the use of a regularised weighted least squares with an exponential regression model for log-spacings of top order statistics. The asymptotic properties of the proposed estimators are investigated analytically and found to be asymptotically unbiased, consistent and normally distributed. Also, the finite sample behaviour of the estimators are studied through a simulations theory. The proposed estimators were found to yield low bias and MSE. In addition, the proposed estimators are illustrated through the estimation of the tail index of the underlying distribution of claims from the insurance industry.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Game of Privacy: Towards Better Federated Platform Collaboration under Privacy Restriction

Vertical federated learning (VFL) aims to train models from cross-silo data with different feature spaces stored on different platforms. Existing VFL methods usually assume all data on each platform can be used for model training. However, due to the intrinsic privacy risks of federated learning, the total amount of involved data may be constrained. In addition, existing VFL studies usually assume only one platform has task labels and can benefit from the collaboration, making it difficult to attract other platforms to join in the collaborative learning. In this paper, we study the platform collaboration problem in VFL under privacy constraint. We propose to incent different platforms through a reciprocal collaboration, where all platforms can exploit multi-platform information in the VFL framework to benefit their own tasks. With limited privacy budgets, each platform needs to wisely allocate its data quotas for collaboration with other platforms. Thereby, they naturally form a multi-party game. There are two core problems in this game, i.e., how to appraise other platforms' data value to compute game rewards and how to optimize policies to solve the game. To evaluate the contributions of other platforms' data, each platform offers a small amount of "deposit" data to participate in the VFL. We propose a performance estimation method to predict the expected model performance when involving different amount combinations of inter-platform data. To solve the game, we propose a platform negotiation method that simulates the bargaining among platforms and locally optimizes their policies via gradient descent. Extensive experiments on two real-world datasets show that our approach can effectively facilitate the collaborative exploitation of multi-platform data in VFL under privacy restrictions.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Adhesive wear with a coarse-grained discrete element model

The use of molecular dynamics (MD) simulations has led to promising results to unravel the atomistic origins of adhesive wear, and in particular for the onset of wear at nanoscale surface asperities. However, MD simulations come with a high computational cost and offer access to only a narrow window of time and length scales. We propose here to resort to the discrete element method (DEM) to mitigate the computational cost. Using DEM particles with contact and cohesive forces, we reproduce the key mechanisms observed with MD, while having particle diameters and system sizes an order of magnitude higher than with MD. The pairwise forces are tuned to obtain a solid with reasonably approximated elastic and fracture properties. The simulations of single asperity wear performed with MD are successfully reproduced with DEM using a range particle sizes, validating the coarse-graining procedure. More complex simulations should allow the study of wear particles and the evolution of worn surfaces in an adhesive wear context, while reaching scales inaccessible to MD.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Locally Random P-adic Alloy Codes with ChannelCoding Theorems for Distributed Coded Tensors

Tensors, i.e., multi-linear functions, are a fundamental building block of machine learning algorithms. In order to train on large data-sets, it is common practice to distribute the computation amongst workers. However, stragglers and other faults can severely impact the performance and overall training time. A novel strategy to mitigate these failures is the use of coded computation. We introduce a new metric for analysis called the typical recovery threshold, which focuses on the most likely event and provide a novel construction of distributed coded tensor operations which are optimal with this measure. We show that our general framework encompasses many other computational schemes and metrics as a special case. In particular, we prove that the recovery threshold and the tensor rank can be recovered as a special case of the typical recovery threshold when the probability of noise, i.e., a fault, is equal to zero, thereby providing a noisy generalization of noiseless computation as a serendipitous result. Far from being a purely theoretical construction, these definitions lead us to practical random code constructions, i.e., locally random p-adic alloy codes, which are optimal with respect to the measures. We analyze experiments conducted on Amazon EC2 and establish that they are faster and more numerically stable than many other benchmark computation schemes in practice, as is predicted by theory.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

GLPanoDepth: Global-to-Local Panoramic Depth Estimation

In this paper, we propose a learning-based method for predicting dense depth values of a scene from a monocular omnidirectional image. An omnidirectional image has a full field-of-view, providing much more complete descriptions of the scene than perspective images. However, fully-convolutional networks that most current solutions rely on fail to capture rich global contexts from the panorama. To address this issue and also the distortion of equirectangular projection in the panorama, we propose Cubemap Vision Transformers (CViT), a new transformer-based architecture that can model long-range dependencies and extract distortion-free global features from the panorama. We show that cubemap vision transformers have a global receptive field at every stage and can provide globally coherent predictions for spherical signals. To preserve important local features, we further design a convolution-based branch in our pipeline (dubbed GLPanoDepth) and fuse global features from cubemap vision transformers at multiple scales. This global-to-local strategy allows us to fully exploit useful global and local features in the panorama, achieving state-of-the-art performance in panoramic depth estimation.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Rainbow Differential Privacy

We extend a previous framework for designing differentially private (DP) mechanisms via randomized graph colorings that was restricted to binary functions, corresponding to colorings in a graph, to multi-valued functions. As before, datasets are nodes in the graph and any two neighboring datasets are connected by an edge. In our setting, we assume each dataset has a preferential ordering for the possible outputs of the mechanism, which we refer to as a rainbow. Different rainbows partition the graph of datasets into different regions. We show that when the DP mechanism is pre-specified at the boundary of such regions, at most one optimal mechanism can exist. Moreover, if the mechanism is to behave identically for all same-rainbow boundary datasets, the problem can be greatly simplified and solved by means of a morphism to a line graph. We then show closed form expressions for the line graph in the case of ternary functions. Treatment of ternary queries in this paper displays enough richness to be extended to higher-dimensional query spaces with preferential query ordering, but the optimality proof does not seem to follow directly from the ternary proof.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Robust Linear Regression for General Feature Distribution

We investigate robust linear regression where data may be contaminated by an oblivious adversary, i.e., an adversary than may know the data distribution but is otherwise oblivious to the realizations of the data samples. This model has been previously analyzed under strong assumptions. Concretely, $\textbf{(i)}$ all previous works assume that the covariance matrix of the features is positive definite; and $\textbf{(ii)}$ most of them assume that the features are centered (i.e. zero mean). Additionally, all previous works make additional restrictive assumption, e.g., assuming that the features are Gaussian or that the corruptions are symmetrically distributed.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

On Neural Differential Equations

The conjoining of dynamical systems and deep learning has become a topic of great interest. In particular, neural differential equations (NDEs) demonstrate that neural networks and differential equation are two sides of the same coin. Traditional parameterised differential equations are a special case. Many popular neural network architectures, such as residual networks and recurrent networks, are discretisations.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Differential Private Knowledge Transfer for Privacy-Preserving Cross-Domain Recommendation

Cross Domain Recommendation (CDR) has been popularly studied to alleviate the cold-start and data sparsity problem commonly existed in recommender systems. CDR models can improve the recommendation performance of a target domain by leveraging the data of other source domains. However, most existing CDR models assume information can directly 'transfer across the bridge', ignoring the privacy issues. To solve the privacy concern in CDR, in this paper, we propose a novel two stage based privacy-preserving CDR framework (PriCDR). In the first stage, we propose two methods, i.e., Johnson-Lindenstrauss Transform (JLT) based and Sparse-awareJLT (SJLT) based, to publish the rating matrix of the source domain using differential privacy. We theoretically analyze the privacy and utility of our proposed differential privacy based rating publishing methods. In the second stage, we propose a novel heterogeneous CDR model (HeteroCDR), which uses deep auto-encoder and deep neural network to model the published source rating matrix and target rating matrix respectively. To this end, PriCDR can not only protect the data privacy of the source domain, but also alleviate the data sparsity of the source domain. We conduct experiments on two benchmark datasets and the results demonstrate the effectiveness of our proposed PriCDR and HeteroCDR.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Generalised Score Distribution: A Two-Parameter Discrete Distribution Accurately Describing Responses from Quality of Experience Subjective Experiments

Jakub Nawała (1), Lucjan Janowski (1), Bogdan Ćmiel (2), Krzysztof Rusek (1), Pablo Pérez (3) ((1) AGH University of Science and Technology, Institute of Telecommunications, (2) AGH University of Science and Technology, Department of Mathematical Analysis, Computational Mathematics and Probability Methods, (3) Applications & Platforms Software Systems, Nokia Bell Labs, Madrid, Spain)
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Robust Dynamic State Estimator of Integrated Energy Systems based on Natural Gas Partial Differential Equations

The reliability and precision of dynamic database are vital for the optimal operating and global control of integrated energy systems. One of the effective ways to obtain the accurate states is state estimations. A novel robust dynamic state estimation methodology for integrated natural gas and electric power systems is proposed based on Kalman filter. To take full advantage of measurement redundancies and predictions for enhancing the estimating accuracy, the dynamic state estimation model coupling gas and power systems by gas turbine units is established. The exponential smoothing technique and gas physical model are integrated in Kalman filter. Additionally, the time-varying scalar matrix is proposed to conquer bad data in Kalman filter algorithm. The proposed method is applied to an integrated gas and power systems formed by GasLib-40 and IEEE 39-bus system with five gas turbine units. The simulating results show that the method can obtain the accurate dynamic states under three different measurement error conditions, and the filtering performance are better than separate estimation methods. Additionally, the proposed method is robust when the measurements experience bad data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
arxiv.org

Robust Parameter Estimation for the Lee-Carter Model: A Probabilistic Principal Component Approach

As a traditional and widely-adopted mortality rate projection technique, by representing the log mortality rate as a simple bilinear form $\log(m_{x,t})=a_x+b_xk_t$. The Lee-Carter model has been extensively studied throughout the past 30 years, however, the performance of the model in the presence of outliers has been paid little attention, particularly for the parameter estimation of $b_x$. In this paper, we propose a robust estimation method for Lee-Carter model by formulating it as a probabilistic principal component analysis (PPCA) with multivariate $t$-distributions, and an efficient expectation-maximization (EM) algorithm for implementation. The advantages of the method are threefold. It yields significantly more robust estimates of both $b_x$ and $k_t$, preserves the fundamental interpretation for $b_x$ as the first principal component as in the traditional approach and is flexible to be integrated into other existing time series models for $k_t$. The parameter uncertainties are examined by adopting a standard residual bootstrap. A simulation study based on Human Mortality Database shows superior performance of the proposed model compared to other conventional approaches.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Escaping Saddle Points with Bias-Variance Reduced Local Perturbed SGD for Communication Efficient Nonconvex Distributed Learning

In recent centralized nonconvex distributed learning and federated learning, local methods are one of the promising approaches to reduce communication time. However, existing work has mainly focused on studying first-order optimality guarantees. On the other side, second-order optimality guaranteed algorithms have been extensively studied in the non-distributed optimization literature. In this paper, we study a new local algorithm called Bias-Variance Reduced Local Perturbed SGD (BVR-L-PSGD), that combines the existing bias-variance reduced gradient estimator with parameter perturbation to find second-order optimal points in centralized nonconvex distributed optimization. BVR-L-PSGD enjoys second-order optimality with nearly the same communication complexity as the best known one of BVR-L-SGD to find first-order optimality. Particularly, the communication complexity is better than non-local methods when the local datasets heterogeneity is smaller than the smoothness of the local loss. In an extreme case, the communication complexity approaches to $\widetilde \Theta(1)$ when the local datasets heterogeneity goes to zero.
arxiv.org

Matching with Transfers under Distributional Constraints

We study two-sided many-to-one matching markets with transferable utilities, e.g., labor and rental housing markets, in which money can exchange hands between agents, subject to distributional constraints on the set of feasible allocations. In such markets, we establish the efficiency of equilibrium arrangements, specified by an assignment and transfers between agents on the two sides of the market, and study the conditions on the distributional constraints and agent preferences under which equilibria exist. To this end, we first consider the setting when the number of institutions (e.g., firms in a labor market) is one and show that equilibrium arrangements exist irrespective of the nature of the constraint structure or the agents' preferences. However, equilibrium arrangements may not exist in markets with multiple institutions even when agents on each side have linear (or additively separable) preferences over agents on the other side. Thus, for markets with linear preferences, we study sufficient conditions on the constraint structure that guarantee the existence of equilibria using linear programming duality. Our linear programming approach not only generalizes that of Shapley and Shubik (1971) in the one-to-one matching setting to the many-to-one matching setting under distributional constraints but also provides a method to compute market equilibria efficiently.
COMPUTER SCIENCE

