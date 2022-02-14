ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mathematics

Large Deviation Estimates of Selberg's Central Limit Theorem and Applications

By Louis-Pierre Arguin, Emma Bailey
arxiv.org
 2 days ago

For $V\sim \alpha \log\log T$ with $0<\alpha<2$, we prove \[ \frac{1}{T}\text{meas}\{t\in [T,2T]: \log|\zeta(1/2+ {\rm i} t)|>V\}\ll \frac{1}{\sqrt{\log\log T}} e^{-V^2/\log\log T}. \] This improves prior results of Soundararajan and of Harper on the large deviations of Selberg's...

arxiv.org

