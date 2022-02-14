ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bayesian semi-parametric inference for clustered recurrent events with zero-inflation and a terminal event/4163305

By Yize Zhao, Xinyuan Tian, Jiachen Cai, Erich Greene, Denise Esserman, Fan Li, Maria Ciarleglio
arxiv.org
 2 days ago

Recurrent event data are common in clinical studies when participants are followed longitudinally, and are often subject to a terminal event. With the increasing popularity of large pragmatic trials and a heterogeneous source population, participants are often nested in clinics and can be...

arxiv.org

