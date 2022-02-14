ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mathematics

Upper tail behavior of the number of triangles in random graphs with constant average degree

By Shirshendu Ganguly, Ella Hiesmayr, Kyeongsik Nam
arxiv.org
 2 days ago

Let $N$ be the number of triangles in an Erdős-Rényi graph $\mathcal{G}(n,p)$ on $n$ vertices with edge density $p=d/n,$ where $d>0$ is a fixed constant. It is well known that $N$ weakly converges to the Poisson distribution with mean ${d^3}/{6}$ as $n\rightarrow \infty$. We address the upper tail problem...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Misspecification Tests on Models of Random Graphs

A class of models that have been widely used are the exponential random graph (ERG) models, which form a comprehensive family of models that include independent and dyadic edge models, Markov random graphs, and many other graph distributions, in addition to allow the inclusion of covariates that can lead to a better fit of the model.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Degree 2 Boolean Functions on Grassmann Graphs

We investigate Boolean degree $d$ functions on the Grassmann Graph of $k$-spaces in $\mathbb{F}_q^n$. Our focus are degree 2 functions for $(n, k)=(6,3)$ and $(n,k) = (8, 4)$. We also discuss connections to the analysis of Boolean functions, regular sets/equitable bipartitions/perfect 2-colorings in graphs, $q$-analogs of designs, and permutation groups. In particular, this represents a natural generalization of Cameron-Liebler line classes.
MATHEMATICS
Phys.org

Researchers use tiny magnetic swirls to generate true random numbers

Whether for use in cybersecurity, gaming or scientific simulation, the world needs true random numbers, but generating them is harder than one might think. But a group of Brown University physicists has developed a technique that can potentially generate millions of random digits per second by harnessing the behavior of skyrmions—tiny magnetic anomalies that arise in certain two-dimensional materials.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

The chromatic number of triangle-free hypergraphs

A triangle in a hypergraph $\mathcal{H}$ is a set of three distinct edges $e, f, g\in\mathcal{H}$ and three distinct vertices $u, v, w\in V(\mathcal{H})$ such that $\{u, v\}\subseteq e$, $\{v, w\}\subseteq f$, $\{w, u\}\subseteq g$ and $\{u, v, w\}\cap e\cap f\cap g=\emptyset$. Johansson proved in 1996 that $\chi(G)=\mathcal{O}(\Delta/\log\Delta)$ for any triangle-free graph $G$ with maximum degree $\Delta$. Cooper and Mubayi later generalized the Johansson's theorem to all rank $3$ hypergraphs. In this paper we provide a common generalization of both these results for all hypergraphs, showing that if $\mathcal{H}$ is a rank $k$, triangle-free hypergraph, then the list chromatic number \[ \chi_{\ell}(\mathcal{H})\leq \mathcal{O}\left(\max_{2\leq \ell \leq k} \left\{\left( \frac{\Delta_{\ell}}{\log \Delta_{\ell}} \right)^{\frac{1}{\ell-1}} \right\}\right), \] where $\Delta_{\ell}$ is the maximum $\ell$-degree of $\mathcal{H}$. The result is sharp apart from the constant. Moreover, our result implies, generalizes and improves several earlier results on the chromatic number and also independence number of hypergraphs, while its proof is based on a different approach than prior works in hypergraphs (and therefore provides alternative proofs to them). In particular, as an application, we establish a bound on chromatic number of sparse hypergraphs in which each vertex is contained in few triangles, and thus extend results of Alon, Krivelevich and Sudakov, and Cooper and Mubayi from hypergraphs of rank 2 and 3, respectively, to all hypergraphs.
MATHEMATICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Triangles#Graphs#Discrete Mathematics#Log N#Harel Moussat
arxiv.org

Path eccentricity of graphs

Let $G$ be a connected graph. The eccentricity of a path $P$, denoted by ecc$_G(P)$, is the maximum distance from $P$ to any vertex in $G$. In the \textsc{Central path} (CP) problem our aim is to find a path of minimum eccentricity. This problem was introduced by Cockayne et al., in 1981, in the study of different centrality measures on graphs. They showed that CP can be solved in linear time in trees, but it is known to be NP-hard in many classes of graphs such as chordal bipartite graphs, planar 3-connected graphs, split graphs, etc.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Metastability of the Potts ferromagnet on random regular graphs

Amin Coja-Oghlan, Andreas Galanis, Leslie Ann Goldberg, Jean Bernoulli Ravelomanana, Daniel Stefankovic, Eric Vigoda. We study the performance of Markov chains for the $q$-state ferromagnetic Potts model on random regular graphs. It is conjectured that their performance is dictated by metastability phenomena, i.e., the presence of "phases" (clusters) in the sample space where Markov chains with local update rules, such as the Glauber dynamics, are bound to take exponential time to escape, and therefore cause slow mixing. The phases that are believed to drive these metastability phenomena in the case of the Potts model emerge as local, rather than global, maxima of the so-called Bethe functional, and previous approaches of analysing these phases based on optimisation arguments fall short of the task.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Distance Laplacian eigenvalues of graphs and chromatic and independence number

For a connected graph $G$ of order $n$, let $Diag(Tr)$ be the diagonal matrix of vertex transmissions and $D(G)$ be the distance matrix of $G$. The distance Laplacian matrix of $G$ is defined as $D^L(G)=Diag(Tr)-D(G)$ and the eigenvalues of $D^{L}(G)$ are called the distance Laplacian eigenvalues of $G$. Let $\partial_{1}^{L}(G)\geq \partial_{2}^{L}(G)\geq \dots \geq \partial_{n}^{L}(G)$ be the distance Laplacian eigenvalues of $G$. Given an interval $I$, let $m_{D^{L} (G)} I$ (or simply $m_{D^{L} } I$) be the number of distance Laplacian eigenvalues of $G$ which lie in the interval $I$. For a prescribed interval $I$, we determine $m_{D^{L} }I$ in terms of independence number $\alpha(G)$, chromatic number $\chi$, number of pendant vertices and diameter $d$ of the graph $G$. In particular, we prove that $m_{D^{L}(G) }[n,n+2)\leq \chi-1$, ~$m_{D^{L}(G) }[n,n+\alpha(G))\leq n-\alpha(G)$ and we show that the inequalities are sharp. We also show that $m_{D^{L} (G )}\bigg( n,n+\left\lceil\frac{n}{\chi}\right\rceil\bigg)\leq n- \left\lceil\frac{n}{\chi}\right\rceil-C_{\overline{G}}+1 $, where $C_{\overline{G}}$ is the number of components in $\overline{G}$, and discuss some cases where the bound is best possible. In addition, we prove that $m_{D^{L} (G )}[n,n+p)\leq n-p$, where $p\geq 1$ is the number of pendant vertices. Also, we characterize graphs of diameter $d\leq 2$ which satisfy $m_{D^{L}(G) } (2n-1,2n )= \alpha(G)-1=\frac{n}{2}-1$. At the end, we propose some problems of interest.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

On constant-time quantum annealing and guaranteed approximations for graph optimization problems

Quantum Annealing (QA) is a computational framework where a quantum system's continuous evolution is used to find the global minimum of an objective function over an unstructured search space. It can be seen as a general metaheuristic for optimization problems, including NP-hard ones if we allow an exponentially large running time. While QA is widely studied from a heuristic point of view, little is known about theoretical guarantees on the quality of the solutions obtained in polynomial time.
MATHEMATICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mathematics
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
arxiv.org

Beyond symmetry in generalized Petersen graphs

A graph is a core or unretractive if all its endomorphisms are automorphisms. Well-known examples of cores include the Petersen graph and the graph of the dodecahedron -- both generalized Petersen graphs. We characterize the generalized Petersen graphs that are cores. A simple characterization of endomorphism-transitive generalized Petersen graphs follows. This extends the characterization of vertex-transitive generalized Petersen graphs due to Frucht, Graver, and Watkins and solves a problem of Fan and Xie.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Graph-Relational Domain Adaptation

Existing domain adaptation methods tend to treat every domain equally and align them all perfectly. Such uniform alignment ignores topological structures among different domains; therefore it may be beneficial for nearby domains, but not necessarily for distant domains. In this work, we relax such uniform alignment by using a domain graph to encode domain adjacency, e.g., a graph of states in the US with each state as a domain and each edge indicating adjacency, thereby allowing domains to align flexibly based on the graph structure. We generalize the existing adversarial learning framework with a novel graph discriminator using encoding-conditioned graph embeddings. Theoretical analysis shows that at equilibrium, our method recovers classic domain adaptation when the graph is a clique, and achieves non-trivial alignment for other types of graphs. Empirical results show that our approach successfully generalizes uniform alignment, naturally incorporates domain information represented by graphs, and improves upon existing domain adaptation methods on both synthetic and real-world datasets. Code will soon be available at this https URL.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Number of distinct sites visited by a resetting random walker

We investigate the number $V_p(n)$ of distinct sites visited by an $n$-step resetting random walker on a $d$-dimensional hypercubic lattice with resetting probability $p$. In the case $p=0$, we recover the well-known result that the average number of distinct sites grows for large $n$ as $\langle V_0(n)\rangle\sim n^{d/2}$ for $d<2$ and as $\langle V_0(n)\rangle\sim n$ for $d>2$. For $p>0$, we show that $\langle V_p(n)\rangle$ grows extremely slowly as $\sim \left[\log(n)\right]^d$. We observe that the recurrence-transience transition at $d=2$ for standard random walks (without resetting) disappears in the presence of resetting. In the limit $p\to 0$, we compute the exact crossover scaling function between the two regimes. In the one-dimensional case, we derive analytically the full distribution of $V_p(n)$ in the limit of large $n$. Moreover, for a one-dimensional random walker, we introduce a new observable, which we call imbalance, that measures how much the visited region is symmetric around the starting position. We analytically compute the full distribution of the imbalance both for $p=0$ and for $p>0$. Our theoretical results are verified by extensive numerical simulations.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Minimum rank and failed zero forcing number of graphs

Let $G$ be a simple, finite, and undirected graph with vertices each given an initial coloring of either blue or white. Zero forcing on graph $G$ is an iterative process of forcing its white vertices to become blue after a finite application of a specified color-change rule. We say that an initial set $S$ of blue vertices of $G$ is a zero forcing set for $G$ under the specified color-change rule if a finite number of iterations of zero forcing results to an updated coloring where all vertices of $G$ are blue. Otherwise, we say that $S$ is a failed zero forcing set for $G$ under the specified color-change rule. It is not difficult to see that any subset of a failed zero forcing set is also failed. Hence, our interest lies on the maximum possible cardinality of a failed zero forcing set, which we refer to as the failed zero forcing number of $G$. In this paper, we consider two color-change rules $-$ standard and positive semidefinite. We compute for the failed zero forcing numbers of several graph families. Furthermore, under each graph family, we characterize the graphs $G$ for which the failed zero forcing number is equal to the minimum rank of $G$.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Triangle Graph Interest Network for Click-through Rate Prediction

Wensen Jiang, Yizhu Jiao, Qingqin Wang, Chuanming Liang, Lijie Guo, Yao Zhang, Zhijun Sun, Yun Xiong, Yangyong Zhu. Click-through rate prediction is a critical task in online advertising. Currently, many existing methods attempt to extract user potential interests from historical click behavior sequences. However, it is difficult to handle sparse user behaviors or broaden interest exploration. Recently, some researchers incorporate the item-item co-occurrence graph as an auxiliary. Due to the elusiveness of user interests, those works still fail to determine the real motivation of user click behaviors. Besides, those works are more biased towards popular or similar commodities. They lack an effective mechanism to break the diversity restrictions. In this paper, we point out two special properties of triangles in the item-item graphs for recommendation systems: Intra-triangle homophily and Inter-triangle heterophiy. Based on this, we propose a novel and effective framework named Triangle Graph Interest Network (TGIN). For each clicked item in user behavior sequences, we introduce the triangles in its neighborhood of the item-item graphs as a supplement. TGIN regards these triangles as the basic units of user interests, which provide the clues to capture the real motivation for a user clicking an item. We characterize every click behavior by aggregating the information of several interest units to alleviate the elusive motivation problem. The attention mechanism determines users' preference for different interest units. By selecting diverse and relative triangles, TGIN brings in novel and serendipitous items to expand exploration opportunities of user interests. Then, we aggregate the multi-level interests of historical behavior sequences to improve CTR prediction. Extensive experiments on both public and industrial datasets clearly verify the effectiveness of our framework.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

TURF: A Two-factor, Universal, Robust, Fast Distribution Learning Algorithm

Approximating distributions from their samples is a canonical statistical-learning problem. One of its most powerful and successful modalities approximates every distribution to an $\ell_1$ distance essentially at most a constant times larger than its closest $t$-piece degree-$d$ polynomial, where $t\ge1$ and $d\ge0$. Letting $c_{t,d}$ denote the smallest such factor, clearly $c_{1,0}=1$, and it can be shown that $c_{t,d}\ge 2$ for all other $t$ and $d$. Yet current computationally efficient algorithms show only $c_{t,1}\le 2.25$ and the bound rises quickly to $c_{t,d}\le 3$ for $d\ge 9$. We derive a near-linear-time and essentially sample-optimal estimator that establishes $c_{t,d}=2$ for all $(t,d)\ne(1,0)$. Additionally, for many practical distributions, the lowest approximation distance is achieved by polynomials with vastly varying number of pieces. We provide a method that estimates this number near-optimally, hence helps approach the best possible approximation. Experiments combining the two techniques confirm improved performance over existing methodologies.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Modeling User Behavior with Graph Convolution for Personalized Product Search

User preference modeling is a vital yet challenging problem in personalized product search. In recent years, latent space based methods have achieved state-of-the-art performance by jointly learning semantic representations of products, users, and text tokens. However, existing methods are limited in their ability to model user preferences. They typically represent users by the products they visited in a short span of time using attentive models and lack the ability to exploit relational information such as user-product interactions or item co-occurrence relations. In this work, we propose to address the limitations of prior arts by exploring local and global user behavior patterns on a user successive behavior graph, which is constructed by utilizing short-term actions of all users. To capture implicit user preference signals and collaborative patterns, we use an efficient jumping graph convolution to explore high-order relations to enrich product representations for user preference modeling. Our approach can be seamlessly integrated with existing latent space based methods and be potentially applied in any product retrieval method that uses purchase history to model user preferences. Extensive experiments on eight Amazon benchmarks demonstrate the effectiveness and potential of our approach. The source code is available at \url{this https URL}.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Contrasting pseudo-criticality in the classical two-dimensional Heisenberg and $\mathrm{RP}^2$ models: zero-temperature phase transition versus finite-temperature crossover

Tensor-network methods are used to perform a comparative study of the two-dimensional classical Heisenberg and $\mathrm{RP}^2$ models. We demonstrate that uniform matrix product states (MPS) with explicit $\mathrm{SO}(3)$ symmetry can probe correlation lengths up to $\mathcal{O}(10^3)$ sites accurately, and we study the scaling of entanglement entropy and universal features of MPS entanglement spectra. For the Heisenberg model, we find no signs of a finite-temperature phase transition, supporting the scenario of asymptotic freedom. For the $\mathrm{RP}^2$ model we observe an abrupt onset of scaling behaviour, consistent with hints of a finite-temperature phase transition reported in previous studies. A careful analysis of the softening of the correlation length divergence, the scaling of the entanglement entropy and the MPS entanglement spectra shows that our results are inconsistent with true criticality, but are rather in agreement with the scenario of a crossover to a pseudo-critical region which exhibits strong signatures of nematic quasi-long-range order at length scales below the true correlation length. Our results reveal a fundamental difference in scaling behaviour between the Heisenberg and $\mathrm{RP}^2$ models: Whereas the emergence of scaling in the former shifts to zero temperature if the bond dimension is increased, it occurs at a finite bond-dimension independent crossover temperature in the latter.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Equilibrium Fluctuations in Mean-field Disordered Models

Mean-field models of glasses that present a random first order transition exhibit highly non-trivial fluctuations. Building on previous studies that focused on the critical scaling regime, we here obtain a fully quantitative framework for all equilibrium conditions. By means of the replica method we evaluate Gaussian fluctuations of the overlaps around the thermodynamic limit, decomposing them in thermal fluctuations inside each state and heterogeneous fluctuations between different states. We first test and compare our analytical results with numerical simulation results for the $p$-spin spherical model and the random orthogonal model, and then analyze the random Lorentz gas. In all cases, a strong quantitative agreement is obtained. Our analysis thus provides a robust scheme for identifying the key finite-size (or finite-dimensional) corrections to the mean-field treatment of these paradigmatic glass models, and opens the way for later identifying instantonic corrections.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Robust Multi-Objective Bayesian Optimization Under Input Noise

Bayesian optimization (BO) is a sample-efficient approach for tuning design parameters to optimize expensive-to-evaluate, black-box performance metrics. In many manufacturing processes, the design parameters are subject to random input noise, resulting in a product that is often less performant than expected. Although BO methods have been proposed for optimizing a single objective under input noise, no existing method addresses the practical scenario where there are multiple objectives that are sensitive to input perturbations. In this work, we propose the first multi-objective BO method that is robust to input noise. We formalize our goal as optimizing the multivariate value-at-risk (MVaR), a risk measure of the uncertain objectives. Since directly optimizing MVaR is computationally infeasible in many settings, we propose a scalable, theoretically-grounded approach for optimizing MVaR using random scalarizations. Empirically, we find that our approach significantly outperforms alternative methods and efficiently identifies optimal robust designs that will satisfy specifications across multiple metrics with high probability.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Control and stabilization of geometrically exact beams

We study well-posedness, stabilization and control problems involving freely vibrating beams that may undergo motions of large magnitude -- i.e. large displacements of the reference line and large rotations of the cross sections. Such beams, shearable and very flexible, are often called geometrically exact beams and are especially needed in modern highly flexible light-weight structures, where one cannot neglect these large motions. We view these beams from two perspectives. The first perspective is one in which the beam is described in terms of the position of its reference line and the orientation of its cross sections (expressed in some fixed coordinate system). This is the generally encountered model, due to Eric Reissner and Juan C. Simo. Of second order in time and space, it is a quasilinear system of six equations. The second perspective is one in which the beam is rather described by intrinsic variables -- velocities and strains or internal forces and moments -- which are moreover expressed in a moving coordinate system attached to the beam. This system, proposed in its most general form by Dewey H. Hodges, consists of twice as many equations, but is of first order in time and space, hyperbolic and only semilinear (quadratic). From the definition of the state of the latter model, one can see that both perspectives are linked by a nonlinear transformation. The questions of well-posedness, stabilization and control are addressed for beams governed by the intrinsic model, while by using the transformation we also prove that the existence and uniqueness of a classical solution to the intrinsic model implies that of a classical solution to the model written in terms of positions and rotations. In particular, this enables us to deduce corresponding results for the latter model. We also also address these questions for networks of beams attached to each other by means of rigid joints.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

$\texttt{matryoshka}$ II: Accelerating Effective Field Theory Analyses of the Galaxy Power Spectrum

In this paper we present an extension to the $\texttt{matryoshka}$ suite of neural network based emulators. The new editions have been developed to accelerate EFTofLSS analyses of galaxy power spectrum multipoles in redshift space. They are collectively referred to as the $\texttt{EFTEMU}$. We test the $\texttt{EFTEMU}$ at the power spectrum level and achieve a prediction accuracy of better than 1\% with BOSS-like bias parameters and counterterms on scales $0.001\ h\ \mathrm{Mpc}^{-1} \leq k \leq 0.19\ h\ \mathrm{Mpc}^{-1}$. We also run a series of mock full shape analyses to test the $\texttt{EFTEMU}$ at the inference level. Through these mock analyses we verify that the $\texttt{EFTEMU}$ recovers the true cosmology within $1\sigma$ at several redshifts ($z=[0.38,0.51,0.61]$), and with several noise levels (the most stringent of which being a Gaussian covariance associated with a volume of $5000^3 \ \mathrm{Mpc}^3 \ h^{-3}$). We compare mock inference results from the $\texttt{EFTEMU}$ to those obtained with a fully analytic EFTofLSS model and again find no significant bias, whilst speeding up the inference by three orders of magnitude. The $\texttt{EFTEMU}$ is publicly available as part of the $\texttt{matryoshka}$ $\texttt{Python}$ package this https URL.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy