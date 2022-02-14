ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Joint Modeling and Prediction of Massive Spatio-Temporal Wildfire Count and Burnt Area Data with the INLA-SPDE Approach

By Zhongwei Zhang, Elias Krainski, Peng Zhong, Håvard Rue, Raphaël Huser
arxiv.org
 2 days ago

This paper describes the methodology used by the team RedSea in the data competition organized for EVA 2021 conference. We develop a novel two-part model to jointly describe the wildfire count data and burnt area data provided by the competition organizers with covariates. Our proposed...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Modularity-Aware Graph Autoencoders for Joint Community Detection and Link Prediction

Graph autoencoders (GAE) and variational graph autoencoders (VGAE) emerged as powerful methods for link prediction. Their performances are less impressive on community detection problems where, according to recent and concurring experimental evaluations, they are often outperformed by simpler alternatives such as the Louvain method. It is currently still unclear to which extent one can improve community detection with GAE and VGAE, especially in the absence of node features. It is moreover uncertain whether one could do so while simultaneously preserving good performances on link prediction. In this paper, we show that jointly addressing these two tasks with high accuracy is possible. For this purpose, we introduce and theoretically study a community-preserving message passing scheme, doping our GAE and VGAE encoders by considering both the initial graph structure and modularity-based prior communities when computing embedding spaces. We also propose novel training and optimization strategies, including the introduction of a modularity-inspired regularizer complementing the existing reconstruction losses for joint link prediction and community detection. We demonstrate the empirical effectiveness of our approach, referred to as Modularity-Aware GAE and VGAE, through in-depth experimental validation on various real-world graphs.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Covariate Selection Based on a Model-free Approach to Linear Regression with Exact Probabilities

In this paper we give a completely new approach to the problem of covariate selection in linear regression. A covariate or a set of covariates is included only if it is better in the sense of least squares than the same number of Gaussian covariates consisting of i.i.d. $N(0,1)$ random variables. The Gaussian P-value is defined as the probability that the Gaussian covariates are better. It is given in terms of the Beta distribution, it is exact and it holds for all data making it model-free free. The covariate selection procedures require only a cut-off value $\alpha$ for the Gaussian P-value: the default value in this paper is $\alpha=0.01$. The resulting procedures are very simple, very fast, do not overfit and require only least squares. In particular there is no regularization parameter, no data splitting, no use of simulations, no shrinkage and no post selection inference is required. The paper includes the results of simulations, applications to real data sets and theorems on the asymptotic behaviour under the standard linear model. Here the step-wise procedure performs overwhelmingly better than any other procedure we are aware of. An R-package {\it gausscov} is available.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Towards machine learning for microscopic mechanisms: a formula search for crystal structure stability based on atomic properties

Machine Learning (ML) techniques are revolutionizing the way to perform efficient materials modeling. Nevertheless, not all the ML approaches allow for the understanding of microscopic mechanisms at play in different phenomena. To address the latter aspect, we propose a combinatorial machine-learning approach to obtain physical formulas based on simple and easily-accessible ingredients, such as atomic properties. The latter are used to build materials features that are finally employed, through Linear Regression, to predict the energetic stability of semiconducting binary compounds with respect to zincblende and rocksalt crystal structures. The adopted models are trained using dataset built from first-principles calculations. Our results show that already one-dimensional (1D) formulas well describe the energetics; a simple grid-search optimization of the automatically-obtained 1D-formulas enhances the prediction performances at a very small computational cost. In addition, our approach allows to highlight the role of the different atomic properties involved in the formulas. The computed formulas clearly indicate that "spatial" atomic properties (i.e. radii indicating maximum probability densities for $s,p,d$ electronic shells) drive the stabilization of one crystal structure with respect to the other, suggesting the major relevance of the radius associated to the $p$-shell of the cation species.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Review of a Simplified Approach to study the Bose gas at all densities

In this paper, we will review the results obtained thus far by Eric A. Carlen, Elliott H. Lieb and me on a Simplified Approach to the Bose gas. The Simplified Approach yields a family of effective one-particle equations, which capture some non-trivial physical properties of the Bose gas at both low and high densities, and even some of the behavior at intermediate densities. In particular, the Simplified Approach reproduces Bogolyubov's estimates for the ground state energy and condensate fraction at low density, as well as the mean-field estimate for the energy at high densities. We will also discuss a phase that appears at intermediate densities with liquid-like properties. The simplest of the effective equations in the Simplified Approach can be studied analytically, and we will review several results about it; the others are so far only amenable to numerical analysis, and we will discuss several numerical results. We will start by reviewing some results and conjectures on the Bose gas, and then introduce the Simplified Approach and its derivation from the Bose gas. We will then discuss the predictions of the Simplified Approach and compare these to results and conjectures about the Bose gas. Finally, we will discuss a few open problems about the Simplified Approach.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Count Data#Wildfire#Burnt#Inla#Ap
arxiv.org

Robust Parameter Estimation for the Lee-Carter Model: A Probabilistic Principal Component Approach

As a traditional and widely-adopted mortality rate projection technique, by representing the log mortality rate as a simple bilinear form $\log(m_{x,t})=a_x+b_xk_t$. The Lee-Carter model has been extensively studied throughout the past 30 years, however, the performance of the model in the presence of outliers has been paid little attention, particularly for the parameter estimation of $b_x$. In this paper, we propose a robust estimation method for Lee-Carter model by formulating it as a probabilistic principal component analysis (PPCA) with multivariate $t$-distributions, and an efficient expectation-maximization (EM) algorithm for implementation. The advantages of the method are threefold. It yields significantly more robust estimates of both $b_x$ and $k_t$, preserves the fundamental interpretation for $b_x$ as the first principal component as in the traditional approach and is flexible to be integrated into other existing time series models for $k_t$. The parameter uncertainties are examined by adopting a standard residual bootstrap. A simulation study based on Human Mortality Database shows superior performance of the proposed model compared to other conventional approaches.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Constructing Large Nonstationary Spatio-Temporal Covariance Models via Compositional Warpings

Understanding and predicting environmental phenomena often requires the construction of spatio-temporal statistical models, which are typically Gaussian processes. A common assumption made on Gausian processes is that of covariance stationarity, which is unrealistic in many geophysical applications. In this article, we introduce a new approach to construct descriptive nonstationary spatio-temporal models by modeling stationary processes on warped spatio-temporal domains. The warping functions we use are constructed using several simple injective warping units which, when combined through composition, can induce complex warpings. A stationary spatio-temporal covariance function on the warped domain induces covariance nonstationarity on the original domain. Sparse linear algebraic methods are used to reduce the computational complexity when fitting the model in a big data setting. We show that our proposed nonstationary spatio-temporal model can capture covariance nonstationarity in both space and time, and provide better probabilistic predictions than conventional stationary models in both simulation studies and on a real-world data set.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Joint user association and power allocation in ultra-dense mmWave networks: a multi-connectivity approach

In ultra-dense millimeter wave (mmWave) networks, mmWave signals suffer from severe path losses and are easily blocked by obstacles. Meanwhile, ultra-dense deployment causes excessive handovers, which reduces the data link reliability. To alleviate the above issues, the novel technology, known as multi-connectivity enabled user association (MCUA) is incorporated in this letter. We aim to jointly optimize MCUAs and downlink (DL) power allocations (PAs) to maximize the DL rate of each user simultaneously, rather than total. This is a non-convex nonlinear 0-1 mixed integer multi-objective optimization problem and quite complicated. To solve it, we first use the weighted sum method to scalarize it as a single-objective optimization problem (SOOP), and then relax the binary association variables to real ones. Considering that the relaxed SOOP is still non-convex, we perform a series of transformations upon it and make it a differential of convex programming. Finally, we develop an iterative algorithm based on the convex-concave procedure to solve the SOOP. Numerical results are presented to demonstrate the effectiveness of the proposed algorithms.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

SAMPL9 blind predictions using nonequilibrium alchemical approaches

We present our blind predictions for the Statistical Assessment of the Modeling of Proteins and Ligands (SAMPL), 9th challenge, focusing on binding of WP6 (carboxy-pillar[6]arene) with ammonium/diammonium cationic guests. Host-guest binding free energies have been calculated using the recently developed virtual double system single box approach, based on the enhanced sampling of the bound and unbound end-states followed by fast switching nonequilibrium alchemical simulations [M Macchiagodena, M Pagliai, M Karrenbrock, G Guarnieri, F.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

Ultrafast dynamics of electrons and phonons: from the two-temperature model to the time-dependent Boltzmann equation

The advent of pump-probe spectroscopy techniques paved the way to the exploration of the ultrafast dynamics of electrons and phonons in crystalline solids. Following photo-absorption of a pump pulse and the initial electronic thermalization, the dynamics of electronic and vibrational degrees of freedom is dominated by electron-phonon and phonon-phonon scattering processes.The two-temperature model (TTM) and its generalizations -- as, e.g., the non-thermal lattice model (NLM) -- provide valuable tools to describe these phenomena and the ensuing coupled electron-phonon dynamics over timescales ranging between few hundreds of femtoseconds and tens of picoseconds. While more sophisticated theoretical approaches are nowadays available, the conceptual and computational simplicity of the TTM makes it the method of choice to model thermalization processes in pump-probe spectroscopy, and it keeps being widely applied in both experimental and theoretical studies. In the domain of ab-initio methods, the time-dependent Boltzmann equation (TDBE) ameliorates many of the shortcomings of the TTM and it enables a realistic and parameter-free description of ultrafast phenomena with full momentum resolution. After a pedagogical introduction to the TTM and TDBE, in this manuscript we review their application to the description of ultrafast process in solid-state physics and materials science as well as their theoretical foundation.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Detecting Gravitational-waves from Extreme Mass Ratio Inspirals using Convolutional Neural Networks

Extreme mass ratio inspirals (EMRIs) are among the most interesting gravitational wave (GW) sources for space-borne GW detectors. However, successful GW data analysis remains challenging due to many issues, ranging from the difficulty of modeling accurate waveforms, to the impractically large template bank required by the traditional matched filtering search method. In this work, we introduce a proof-of-principle approach for EMRI detection based on convolutional neural networks (CNNs). We demonstrate the performance with simulated EMRI signals buried in Gaussian noise. We show that over a wide range of physical parameters, the network is effective for EMRI systems with a signal-to-noise ratio larger than 50, and the performance is most strongly related to the signal-to-noise ratio. The method also shows good generalization ability towards different waveform models. Our study reveals the potential applicability of machine learning technology like CNNs towards more realistic EMRI data analysis.
SCIENCE
Outsider.com

Scientists Record Largest Rogue Wave Ever on Record in North Pacific

Outsiders have seen scores of natural disasters and devastation striking regions internationally this last year. Now, scientists have added another record monster to that list, recording the largest rogue wave ever in the North Pacific Ocean. According to Science Alert, the massive wave took place in November of 2020, equivalent...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Generic thermodynamic model for ternary solutions in various configurations

A generic thermodynamic model for ternary solutions has been derived regardless of whether the solutions contain short-ranger ordering configurations or how to select geometric interpolation methods. The model is formulated by extensions of the Modified Quasichemical Model in the Pair Approximation (MQMPA) into ternary solutions using an unbiased interpolation scheme which might be ergodic over all reported geometric solution models, such as Kohler, Toop, Muggianu and Chou models, with changeable interpolation parameters. The interpolation is practically conducted to express the pair interaction energies in ternary solutions by employing the counterparts in their constituent binary solutions. The pair energies could be expanded in terms of either the coordination-equivalent fractions (composition-dependent) or the pair fractions (configuration-dependent). The generic thermodynamic model is eventually validated by the real Li-Cu-Sn liquid with complicated solution configurations over the entire composition zone to demonstrate its effectiveness and accuracy.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

EvoKG: Jointly Modeling Event Time and Network Structure for Reasoning over Temporal Knowledge Graphs

How can we perform knowledge reasoning over temporal knowledge graphs (TKGs)? TKGs represent facts about entities and their relations, where each fact is associated with a timestamp. Reasoning over TKGs, i.e., inferring new facts from time-evolving KGs, is crucial for many applications to provide intelligent services. However, despite the prevalence of real-world data that can be represented as TKGs, most methods focus on reasoning over static knowledge graphs, or cannot predict future events. In this paper, we present a problem formulation that unifies the two major problems that need to be addressed for an effective reasoning over TKGs, namely, modeling the event time and the evolving network structure. Our proposed method EvoKG jointly models both tasks in an effective framework, which captures the ever-changing structural and temporal dynamics in TKGs via recurrent event modeling, and models the interactions between entities based on the temporal neighborhood aggregation framework. Further, EvoKG achieves an accurate modeling of event time, using flexible and efficient mechanisms based on neural density estimation. Experiments show that EvoKG outperforms existing methods in terms of effectiveness (up to 77% and 116% more accurate time and link prediction) and efficiency.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Assessing the Influence of Input Magnetic Maps on Global Modeling of the Solar Wind and CME-driven Shock in the 2013 April 11 Event

In the past decade, significant efforts have been made in developing physics-based solar wind and coronal mass ejection (CME) models, which have been or are being transferred to national centers (e.g., SWPC, CCMC) to enable space weather predictive capability. However, the input data coverage for space weather forecasting is extremely limited. One major limitation is the solar magnetic field measurements, which are used to specify the inner boundary conditions of the global magnetohydrodynamic (MHD) models. In this study, using the Alfven wave solar model (AWSoM), we quantitatively assess the influence of the magnetic field map input (synoptic/diachronic vs. synchronic magnetic maps) on the global modeling of the solar wind and the CME-driven shock in the 2013 April 11 solar energetic particle (SEP) event. Our study shows that due to the inhomogeneous background solar wind and dynamical evolution of the CME, the CME-driven shock parameters change significantly both spatially and temporally as the CME propagates through the heliosphere. The input magnetic map has a great impact on the shock connectivity and shock properties in the global MHD simulation. Therefore this study illustrates the importance of taking into account the model uncertainty due to the imperfect magnetic field measurements when using the model to provide space weather predictions.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Personalized visual encoding model construction with small data

Encoding models that predict brain response patterns to stimuli are one way to capture this relationship between variability in bottom-up neural systems and individual's behavior or pathological state. However, they generally need a large amount of training data to achieve optimal accuracy. Here, we propose and test an alternative personalized ensemble encoding model approach to utilize existing encoding models, to create encoding models for novel individuals with relatively little stimuli-response data. We show that these personalized ensemble encoding models trained with small amounts of data for a specific individual, i.e. ~400 image-response pairs, achieve accuracy not different from models trained on ~24,000 image-response pairs for the same individual. Importantly, the personalized ensemble encoding models preserve patterns of inter-individual variability in the image-response relationship. Additionally, we use our personalized ensemble encoding model within the recently developed NeuroGen framework to generate optimal stimuli designed to maximize specific regions' activations for a specific individual. We show that the inter-individual differences in face area responses to images of dog vs human faces observed previously is replicated using NeuroGen with the ensemble encoding model. Finally, and most importantly, we show the proposed approach is robust against domain shift by validating on a prospectively collected set of image-response data in novel individuals with a different scanner and experimental setup. Our approach shows the potential to use previously collected, deeply sampled data to efficiently create accurate, personalized encoding models and, subsequently, personalized optimal synthetic images for new individuals scanned under different experimental conditions.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Time-dependent variational Monte Carlo study of the dynamic structure factor for bosons in an optical lattice

We study the dynamics of a one-dimensional Bose gas at unit filling in both shallow and deep optical lattices and obtain the dynamic structure factor $S(k,\omega)$ by monitoring the linear response to a weak probe pulse. In order to do that we introduce a new procedure, based on the time-dependent variational Monte Carlo method (tVMC), which allows to evolve the system in real time, using as a variational model a Jastrow-Feenberg wave function that includes pair correlations. Comparison with exact diagonalization results of $S(k,\omega)$ obtained on a lattice in the Bose-Hubbard limit shows good agreement of the dispersion relation for sufficiently deep optical lattices, while for shallow lattices we observe the influence of higher Bloch bands. We also investigate non-linear response and obtain the excitation spectrum, albeit broadened, by higher harmonic generation after a strong pulse with a single low wave number. As a remarkable feature of our simulations we demonstrate that the full excitation spectrum can be retrieved from the stochastic noise inherent in any Monte Carlo method, without applying an actual perturbation.
SCIENCE
1310kfka.com

Wildfire mitigation standards could come to areas hard hit by Marshall Fire

Homes being built in the foothills of Boulder County are required to have roofs and decks made of fireproof materials; fences must be 3 ft. from homes with gravel surrounding a home’s foundations, and vents covered with wire mesh. But just a few miles away in Louisville and Superior, where the Marshal Fire claimed two lives and ravaged nearly 1,000 homes late last year, these rules don’t apply, according to a report in the Colorado Sun. Now both cities are considering changes to their rules to reflect wildfire mitigation standards. But critics said it’s time for local control over this issue to end; they’d like to see a statewide code that tackles wildfire mitigation. Read the full story at https://coloradosun.com/.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
arxiv.org

A Clustering Approach to Integrative Analysis of Multiomic Cancer Data

Rapid technological advances have allowed for molecular profiling across multiple omics domains from a single sample for clinical decision making in many diseases, especially cancer. As tumor development and progression are dynamic biological processes involving composite genomic aberrations, key challenges are to effectively assimilate information from these domains to identify genomic signatures and biological entities that are druggable, develop accurate risk prediction profiles for future patients, and identify novel patient subgroups for tailored therapy and monitoring.
CANCER
laboratoryequipment.com

Air Chemistry Data from South Korea Field Study Puts Models to the Test

An international effort to measure air quality in South Korea, a region with complex sources of pollution, may provide new insights into the atmospheric chemistry that produces ozone pollution, according to a team of scientists. “This study shows that observations of the hydroxyl radical—OH—and hydroperoxyl radical—HO2 provide valuable tests of...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy