Continuous-time stochastic gradient descent for optimizing over the stationary distribution of stochastic differential equations
By Ziheng Wang, Justin Sirignano
arxiv.org
2 days ago
We develop a new continuous-time stochastic gradient descent method for optimizing over the stationary distribution of stochastic differential equation (SDE) models. The algorithm continuously updates the SDE model's parameters using an estimate for...
Andrea Luciani is a Technical Advisor for the Directorate General for Economics, Statistics and Research at the Bank of Italy, and co-author of the bimets package. In this post, I show how to analyze the forecast error for a Structural Equation Model (SEM) by means of a stochastic simulation, and how to perform optimal control. In my previous post, I presented an approach to estimating and simulating SEMs in R which focused on R tools that allow users to forecast advanced simultaneous equations models having linear restrictions on coefficients, error autocorrelation on residuals, and conditional equation evaluation. I described how simulating these econometric models often requires using iterative algorithms in ways that are well beyond what the ts(), lm() and predict() functions were designed to do and worked through a forecasting exercise of a Klein model by using the deterministic simulation procedure available into the bimets package.
The full history recursive multilevel Picard approximation method for semilinear parabolic partial differential equations (PDEs) is the only method which provably overcomes the curse of dimensionality for general time horizons if the coefficient functions and the nonlinearity are globally Lipschitz continuous and the nonlinearity is gradient-independent. In this article we extend this result to locally monotone coefficient functions. Our results cover a range of semilinear PDEs with polynomial coefficient functions.
We study the non-stationary dueling bandits problem with $K$ arms, where the time horizon $T$ consists of $M$ stationary segments, each of which is associated with its own preference matrix. The learner repeatedly selects a pair of arms and observes a binary preference between them as feedback. To minimize the accumulated regret, the learner needs to pick the Condorcet winner of each stationary segment as often as possible, despite preference matrices and segment lengths being unknown. We propose the $\mathrm{Beat\, the\, Winner\, Reset}$ algorithm and prove a bound on its expected binary weak regret in the stationary case, which tightens the bound of current state-of-art algorithms. We also show a regret bound for the non-stationary case, without requiring knowledge of $M$ or $T$. We further propose and analyze two meta-algorithms, $\mathrm{DETECT}$ for weak regret and $\mathrm{Monitored\, Dueling\, Bandits}$ for strong regret, both based on a detection-window approach that can incorporate any dueling bandit algorithm as a black-box algorithm. Finally, we prove a worst-case lower bound for expected weak regret in the non-stationary case.
Space-air-ground integrated network (SAGIN) is a new type of wireless network mode. The effective management of SAGIN resources is a prerequisite for high-reliability communication. However, the storage capacity of space-air network segment is extremely limited. The air servers also do not have sufficient storage resources to centrally accommodate the information uploaded by each edge server. So the problem of how to coordinate the storage resources of SAGIN has arisen. This paper proposes a SAGIN storage resource management algorithm based on distributed deep reinforcement learning (DRL). The resource management process is modeled as a Markov decision model. In each edge physical domain, we extract the network attributes represented by storage resources for the agent to build a training environment, so as to realize the distributed training. In addition, we propose a SAGIN resource management framework based on distributed DRL. Simulation results show that the agent has an ideal training effect. Compared with other algorithms, the resource allocation revenue and user request acceptance rate of the proposed algorithm are increased by about 18.15\% and 8.35\% respectively. Besides, the proposed algorithm has good flexibility in dealing with the changes of resource conditions.
The reliability and precision of dynamic database are vital for the optimal operating and global control of integrated energy systems. One of the effective ways to obtain the accurate states is state estimations. A novel robust dynamic state estimation methodology for integrated natural gas and electric power systems is proposed based on Kalman filter. To take full advantage of measurement redundancies and predictions for enhancing the estimating accuracy, the dynamic state estimation model coupling gas and power systems by gas turbine units is established. The exponential smoothing technique and gas physical model are integrated in Kalman filter. Additionally, the time-varying scalar matrix is proposed to conquer bad data in Kalman filter algorithm. The proposed method is applied to an integrated gas and power systems formed by GasLib-40 and IEEE 39-bus system with five gas turbine units. The simulating results show that the method can obtain the accurate dynamic states under three different measurement error conditions, and the filtering performance are better than separate estimation methods. Additionally, the proposed method is robust when the measurements experience bad data.
We provide a data-driven framework for optimal control of a continuous-time stochastic dynamical system. The proposed framework relies on the linear operator theory involving linear Perron-Frobenius (P-F) and Koopman operators. Our first results involving the P-F operator provide a convex formulation to the optimal control problem in the dual space of densities. This convex formulation of the stochastic optimal control problem leads to an infinite-dimensional convex program. The finite-dimensional approximation of the convex program is obtained using a data-driven approximation of the P-F operator. Our second results demonstrate the use of the Koopman operator, which is dual to the P-F operator, for the stochastic optimal control design. We show that the Hamilton Jacobi Bellman (HJB) equation can be expressed using the Koopman operator. We provide an iterative procedure along the lines of a popular policy iteration algorithm based on the data-driven approximation of the Koopman operator for solving the HJB equation. The two formulations, namely the convex formulation involving P-F operator and Koopman based formulation using HJB equation, can be viewed as dual to each other where the duality follows due to the dual nature of P-F and Koopman operators. Finally, we present several numerical examples to demonstrate the efficacy of the developed framework.
We identify time-optimal laser pulses to implement the controlled-Z gate and its three qubit generalization, the C$_2$Z gate, for Rydberg atoms in the blockade regime. Pulses are optimized using a combination of numerical and semi-analytical quantum optimal control techniques that result in smooth Ansätze with just a few variational parameters. For the CZ gate, the time-optimal implementation corresponds to a global laser pulse that does not require single site addressability of the atoms, simplifying experimental implementation of the gate. We employ quantum optimal control techniques to mitigate errors arising due to the finite lifetime of Rydberg states and finite blockade strengths, while several other types of errors affecting the gates are directly mitigated by the short gate duration. For the considered error sources, we achieve theoretical gate fidelities compatible with error correction using reasonable experimental parameters for CZ and C$_2$Z gates.
Cortical networks exhibit synchronized activity which often occurs in spontaneous events in the form of spike avalanches. Since synchronization has been causally linked to central aspects of brain function such as selective signal processing and integration of stimulus information, participating in an avalanche is a form of a transient synchrony which temporarily creates neural assemblies and hence might especially be useful for implementing flexible information processing. For understanding how assembly formation supports neural computation, it is therefore essential to establish a comprehensive theory of how network structure and dynamics interact to generate specific avalanche patterns and sequences. Here we derive exact avalanche distributions for a finite network of recurrently coupled spiking neurons with arbitrary non-negative interaction weights, which is made possible by formally mapping the model dynamics to a linear, random dynamical system on the $N$-torus and by exploiting self-similarities inherent in the phase space. We introduce the notion of relative unique ergodicity and show that this property is guaranteed if the system is driven by a time-invariant Bernoulli process. This approach allows us not only to provide closed-form analytical expressions for avalanche size, but also to determine the detailed set(s) of units firing in an avalanche (i.e., the avalanche assembly). The underlying dependence between network structure and dynamics is made transparent by expressing the distribution of avalanche assemblies in terms of the induced graph Laplacian. We explore analytical consequences of this dependence and provide illustrating examples.
In this paper, we investigate the effects of stochastic resetting on diffusion in $\R^d\backslash \calU$, where $\calU$ is a bounded obstacle with a partially absorbing surface $\partial \calU$. We begin by considering a Robin boundary condition with a constant reactivity $\kappa_0$, and show how previous results are recovered in the limits $\kappa_0\rightarrow 0,\infty$. We then generalize the Robin boundary condition to a more general probabilistic model of diffusion-mediated surface reactions using an encounter-based approach. The latter considers the joint probability density or propagator $P(\x,\ell,t|\x_0)$ for the pair $(\X_t,\ell_t)$ in the case of a perfectly reflecting surface, where $\X_t$ and $\ell_t$ denote the particle position and local time, respectively. The local time determines the amount of time that a Brownian particle spends in a neighborhood of the boundary. The effects of surface reactions are then incorporated via an appropriate stopping condition for the boundary local time. We construct the boundary value problem (BVP) satisfied by the propagator in the presence of resetting, and use this to derive implicit equations for the marginal density of particle position and the survival probability. Finally, we show how to explicitly solve these equations in the case of a spherically symmetric surface using separation of variables. A major result of our analysis is that, although resetting is not governed by a renewal process, the survival probability with resetting can be expressed in terms of the survival probability without resetting, and can thus be calculated explicitly. This allows us to explore the dependence of the MFPT on the resetting rate $r$ and the type of surface reactions.
The classical Markowitz mean-variance model uses variance as a risk measure and calculates frontier portfolios in closed form by using standard optimization techniques. For general mean-risk models such closed form optimal portfolios are difficult to obtain. In this note, we obtain closed form expressions for frontier portfolios under mean-CVaR criteria when return vectors have normal mean-variance mixture (NMVM) distributions. To achieve this goal, we first present necessary conditions for stochastic dominance within the class of one dimensional NMVM models and then we apply them to portfolio optimization problems. Our main result in this paper states that when return vectors follow NMVM distributions the associated mean- CVaR frontier portfolios can be obtained by optimizing a Markowitz mean-variance model with an appropriately adjusted return vector.
An exponential polynomial is a finite linear sum of terms $P(z)e^{Q(z)}$, where $P(z)$ and $Q(z)$ are polynomials. The early results on the value distribution of exponential polynomials can be traced back to Georg Pólya's paper published in 1920, while the latest results have come out in 2021. Despite of over a century of research work, many intriguing problems on value distribution of exponential polynomials still remain unsolved. The role of exponential polynomials and their quotients in the theories of linear/non-linear differential equations, oscillation theory and differential-difference equations will also be discussed. Thirteen open problems are given to motivate the readers for further research in these topics.
We study the fluctuations of the area $A(t)= \int_0^t x(\tau)\, d\tau$ under a self-similar Gaussian process (SGP) $x(\tau)$ with Hurst exponent $H>0$ (e.g., standard or fractional Brownian motion, or the random acceleration process) that stochastically resets to the origin at rate $r$. Typical fluctuations of $A(t)$ scale as $\sim \sqrt{t}$ for large $t$ and on this scale the distribution is Gaussian, as one would expect from the central limit theorem. Here our main focus is on atypically large fluctuations of $A(t)$. In the long-time limit $t\to\infty$, we find that the full distribution of the area takes the form $P_{r}\left(A|t\right)\sim\exp\left[-t^{\alpha}\Phi\left(A/t^{\beta}\right)\right]$ with anomalous exponents $\alpha=1/(2H+2)$ and $\beta = (2H+3)/(4H+4)$ in the regime of moderately large fluctuations, and by a different anomalous scaling form $P_{r}\left(A|t\right)\sim\exp\left[-t\Psi\left(A/t^{\left(2H+3\right)/2}\right)\right]$ in the regime of very large fluctuations. The associated rate functions $\Phi(y)$ and $\Psi(w)$ depend on $H$ and are found exactly. Remarkably, $\Phi(y)$ has a singularity that we interpret as a first-order dynamical condensation transition, while $\Psi(w)$ exhibits a second-order dynamical phase transition above which the number of resetting events ceases to be extensive. The parabolic behavior of $\Phi(y)$ around the origin $y=0$ correctly describes the typical, Gaussian fluctuations of $A(t)$. Despite these anomalous scalings, we find that all of the cumulants of the distribution $P_{r}\left(A|t\right)$ grow linearly in time, $\langle A^n\rangle_c\approx c_n \, t$, in the long-time limit. For the case of reset Brownian motion (corresponding to $H=1/2$), we develop a recursive scheme to calculate the coefficients $c_n$ exactly and use it to calculate the first 6 nonvanishing cumulants.
Tianqu Kang, Anh-Dung Dinh, Binghong Wang, Tianyuan Du, Yijia Chen, Kevin Chau (Hong Kong University of Science and Technology) The optimization of a wavelet-based algorithm to improve speech intelligibility is reported. The discrete-time speech signal is split into frequency sub-bands via a multi-level discrete wavelet transform. Various gains are applied to the sub-band signals before they are recombined to form a modified version of the speech. The sub-band gains are adjusted while keeping the overall signal energy unchanged, and the speech intelligibility under various background interference and simulated hearing loss conditions is enhanced and evaluated objectively and quantitatively using Google Speech-to-Text transcription. For English and Chinese noise-free speech, overall intelligibility is improved, and the transcription accuracy can be increased by as much as 80 percentage points by reallocating the spectral energy toward the mid-frequency sub-bands, effectively increasing the consonant-vowel intensity ratio. This is reasonable since the consonants are relatively weak and of short duration, which are therefore the most likely to become indistinguishable in the presence of background noise or high-frequency hearing impairment. For speech already corrupted by noise, improving intelligibility is challenging but still realizable. The proposed algorithm is implementable for real-time signal processing and comparatively simpler than previous algorithms. Potential applications include speech enhancement, hearing aids, machine listening, and a better understanding of speech intelligibility.
We present substantially generalized and improved quantum algorithms over prior work for inhomogeneous linear and nonlinear ordinary differential equations (ODE). In Berry et al., (2017), a quantum algorithm for a certain class of linear ODEs is given, where the matrix involved needs to be diagonalizable. The quantum algorithm for linear ODEs presented here extends to many classes of non-diagonalizable matrices. The algorithm here can also be exponentially faster for certain classes of diagonalizable matrices. Our linear ODE algorithm is then applied to nonlinear differential equations using Carleman linearization (an approach taken recently by us in Liu et al., (2021)). The improvement over that result is two-fold. First, we obtain an exponentially better dependence on error. This kind of logarithmic dependence on error has also been achieved by Xue et al., (2021), but only for homogeneous nonlinear equations. Second, the present algorithm can handle any sparse, invertible matrix (that models dissipation) if it has a negative log-norm (including non-diagonalizable matrices), whereas Liu et al., (2021) and Xue et al., (2021) additionally require normality.
This paper is concerned with networks of identical linear quantum stochastic systems which interact with each other and external bosonic fields in a translation invariant fashion. The systems are associated with sites of a multidimensional lattice and are governed by coupled linear quantum stochastic differential equations (QSDEs). The block Toeplitz coefficients of these QSDEs are specified by the energy and coupling matrices which quantify the Hamiltonian and coupling operators for the component systems. We discuss the invariant Gaussian quantum state of the network when it satisfies a stability condition and is driven by statistically independent vacuum fields. A quadratic-exponential functional (QEF) is considered as a risk-sensitive performance criterion for a finite fragment of the network over a bounded time interval. This functional involves a quadratic function of dynamic variables of the component systems with a block Toeplitz weighting matrix. Assuming the invariant state, we study the spatio-temporal asymptotic rate of the QEF per unit time and per lattice site in the thermodynamic limit of unboundedly growing time horizons and fragments of the lattice. A spatio-temporal frequency-domain formula is obtained for the QEF rate in terms of two spectral functions associated with the real and imaginary parts of the invariant quantum covariance kernel of the network variables. A homotopy method and asymptotic expansions for evaluating the QEF rate are also discussed.
We derive minimax testing errors in a distributed framework where the data is split over multiple machines and their communication to a central machine is limited to $b$ bits. We investigate both the $d$- and infinite-dimensional signal detection problem under Gaussian white noise. We also derive distributed testing algorithms reaching the theoretical lower bounds.
We develop and analyze DASHA: a new family of methods for nonconvex distributed optimization problems. When the local functions at the nodes have a finite-sum or an expectation form, our new methods, DASHA-PAGE and DASHA-SYNC-MVR, improve the theoretical oracle and communication complexity of the previous state-of-the-art method MARINA by Gorbunov et al. (2020). In particular, to achieve an epsilon-stationary point, and considering the random sparsifier RandK as an example, our methods compute the optimal number of gradients $\mathcal{O}\left(\frac{\sqrt{m}}{\varepsilon\sqrt{n}}\right)$ and $\mathcal{O}\left(\frac{\sigma}{\varepsilon^{3/2}n}\right)$ in finite-sum and expectation form cases, respectively, while maintaining the SOTA communication complexity $\mathcal{O}\left(\frac{d}{\varepsilon \sqrt{n}}\right)$. Furthermore, unlike MARINA, the new methods DASHA, DASHA-PAGE and DASHA-MVR send compressed vectors only and never synchronize the nodes, which makes them more practical for federated learning. We extend our results to the case when the functions satisfy the Polyak-Lojasiewicz condition. Finally, our theory is corroborated in practice: we see a significant improvement in experiments with nonconvex classification and training of deep learning models.
We study the statistical properties of first-passage time functionals of a one dimensional Brownian motion in the presence of stochastic resetting. A first-passage functional is defined as $V=\int_0^{t_f} Z[x(\tau)]$ where $t_f$ is the first-passage time of a reset Brownian process $x(\tau)$, i.e., the first time the process crosses zero. In here, the particle is reset to $x_R>0$ at a constant rate $r$ starting from $x_0>0$ and we focus on the following functionals: (i) local time $T_{loc} = \int _0^{t_f}d \tau ~ \delta (x-x_R)$, (ii) residence time $T_{res} = \int _0^{t_f} d \tau ~\theta (x-x_R)$, and (iii) functionals of the form $A_n = \int _{0}^{t_f} d \tau [x(\tau)]^n $ with $n >-2$. For first two functionals, we analytically derive the exact expressions for the moments and distributions. Interestingly, the residence time moments reach minima at some optimal resetting rates. A similar phenomena is also observed for the moments of the functional $A_n$. Finally, we show that the distribution of $A_n$ for large $A_n$ decays exponentially as $\sim \text{exp}\left( -A_n/a_n\right)$ for all values of $n$ and the corresponding decay length $a_n$ is also estimated. In particular, exact distribution for the first passage time under resetting (which corresponds to the $n=0$ case) is derived and shown to be exponential at large time limit in accordance with the generic observation. This behavioural drift from the underlying process can be understood as a ramification due to the resetting mechanism which curtails the undesired long Brownian first passage trajectories and leads to an accelerated completion. We confirm our results to high precision by numerical simulations.
We revisit the model of axion inflation in the context of stochastic inflation and investigate the effects of the stochastic noises associated to the electromagnetic fields. Because of the parity violating interaction, one polarization of the gauge field is amplified inducing large curvature perturbation power spectrum. Taking into account the stochastic kicks arising from the short modes at the time of horizon crossing we obtain the corresponding Langevin equations for the long modes of the electromagnetic and axion fields. It is shown that a mean-reverting process governs the dynamics of the electromagnetic fields such that the tachyonic growth of the gauge fields is balanced by the diffusion forces. As the instability parameter grows towards the end of inflation, the large curvature perturbations induced from gauge field perturbations lead to copious production of small mass primordial black holes (PBHs). It is shown that the produced PBHs follow a Gaussian statistics. Imposing the observational constraints on PBHs formation relaxes the previous bounds on the instability parameter by about fifty percents.
Comments / 0