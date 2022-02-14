Continuous-time stochastic gradient descent for optimizing over the stationary distribution of stochastic differential equations

In this paper, we investigate the effects of stochastic resetting on diffusion in $\R^d\backslash \calU$, where $\calU$ is a bounded obstacle with a partially absorbing surface $\partial \calU$. We begin by considering a Robin boundary condition with a constant reactivity $\kappa_0$, and show how previous results are recovered in the limits $\kappa_0\rightarrow 0,\infty$. We then generalize the Robin boundary condition to a more general probabilistic model of diffusion-mediated surface reactions using an encounter-based approach. The latter considers the joint probability density or propagator $P(\x,\ell,t|\x_0)$ for the pair $(\X_t,\ell_t)$ in the case of a perfectly reflecting surface, where $\X_t$ and $\ell_t$ denote the particle position and local time, respectively. The local time determines the amount of time that a Brownian particle spends in a neighborhood of the boundary. The effects of surface reactions are then incorporated via an appropriate stopping condition for the boundary local time. We construct the boundary value problem (BVP) satisfied by the propagator in the presence of resetting, and use this to derive implicit equations for the marginal density of particle position and the survival probability. Finally, we show how to explicitly solve these equations in the case of a spherically symmetric surface using separation of variables. A major result of our analysis is that, although resetting is not governed by a renewal process, the survival probability with resetting can be expressed in terms of the survival probability without resetting, and can thus be calculated explicitly. This allows us to explore the dependence of the MFPT on the resetting rate $r$ and the type of surface reactions.

CHEMISTRY ・ 14 DAYS AGO