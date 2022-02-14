ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

On Pitfalls of Identifiability in Unsupervised Learning. A Note on: "Desiderata for Representation Learning: A Causal Perspective"

By Shubhangi Ghosh, Luigi Gresele, Julius von Kügelgen, Michel Besserve, Bernhard Schölkopf
arxiv.org
 2 days ago

Model identifiability is a desirable property in the context of unsupervised representation learning. In absence thereof, different models may be observationally indistinguishable while yielding representations that are...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
Inverse

Massive review shows “science” behind most mental-health apps is wildly flawed

The Covid-19 pandemic has taken a toll on the mental health of countless Americans. To make matters worse, necessary stay-at-home measures hamper access to care. In the gap, some people have turned to mental-health apps for solace: Some of these claim to provide everything from cognitive behavioral therapy to guided meditation. But a new study published in PLOS Digital Health finds these apps are not backed by the rigorous evidence their claims require — they also just don’t seem to work all that well.
MENTAL HEALTH
arxiv.org

Urban Region Profiling via A Multi-Graph Representation Learning Framework

Urban region profiling can benefit urban analytics. Although existing studies have made great efforts to learn urban region representation from multi-source urban data, there are still three limitations: (1) Most related methods focused merely on global-level inter-region relations while overlooking local-level geographical contextual signals and intra-region information; (2) Most previous works failed to develop an effective yet integrated fusion module which can deeply fuse multi-graph correlations; (3) State-of-the-art methods do not perform well in regions with high variance socioeconomic attributes. To address these challenges, we propose a multi-graph representative learning framework, called Region2Vec, for urban region profiling. Specifically, except that human mobility is encoded for inter-region relations, geographic neighborhood is introduced for capturing geographical contextual information while POI side information is adopted for representing intra-region information by knowledge graph. Then, graphs are used to capture accessibility, vicinity, and functionality correlations among regions. To consider the discriminative properties of multiple graphs, an encoder-decoder multi-graph fusion module is further proposed to jointly learn comprehensive representations. Experiments on real-world datasets show that Region2Vec can be employed in three applications and outperforms all state-of-the-art baselines. Particularly, Region2Vec has better performance than previous studies in regions with high variance socioeconomic attributes.
arxiv.org

AtmoDist: Self-supervised Representation Learning for Atmospheric Dynamics

Representation learning has proven to be a powerful methodology in a wide variety of machine learning applications. For atmospheric dynamics, however, it has so far not been considered, arguably due to the lack of large-scale, labeled datasets that could be used for training. In this work, we show that the difficulty is benign and introduce a self-supervised learning task that defines a categorical loss for a wide variety of unlabeled atmospheric datasets. Specifically, we train a neural network on the simple yet intricate task of predicting the temporal distance between atmospheric fields, e.g. the components of the wind field, from distinct but nearby times. Despite this simplicity, a neural network will provide good predictions only when it develops an internal representation that captures intrinsic aspects of atmospheric dynamics. We demonstrate this by introducing a data-driven distance metric for atmospheric states based on representations learned from ERA5 reanalysis. When employ as a loss function for downscaling, this Atmodist distance leads to downscaled fields that match the true statistics more closely than the previous state-of-the-art based on an l2-loss and whose local behavior is more realistic. Since it is derived from observational data, AtmoDist also provides a novel perspective on atmospheric predictability.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Auto-Transfer: Learning to Route Transferrable Representations

Keerthiram Murugesan (1), Vijay Sadashivaiah (2), Ronny Luss (1), Karthikeyan Shanmugam (1), Pin-Yu Chen (1), Amit Dhurandhar (1) ((1) IBM Research, Yorktown Heights, (2) Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, New York) Knowledge transfer between heterogeneous source and target networks and tasks has received a lot of attention in recent times as large...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unsupervised Learning#Identifiability#Desiderata#Wang Jordan#Machine Learning#Lg
arxiv.org

VNE Solution for Network Differentiated QoS and Security Requirements: From the Perspective of Deep Reinforcement Learning

The rapid development and deployment of network services has brought a series of challenges to researchers. On the one hand, the needs of Internet end users/applications reflect the characteristics of travel alienation, and they pursue different perspectives of service quality. On the other hand, with the explosive growth of information in the era of big data, a lot of private information is stored in the network. End users/applications naturally start to pay attention to network security. In order to solve the requirements of differentiated quality of service (QoS) and security, this paper proposes a virtual network embedding (VNE) algorithm based on deep reinforcement learning (DRL), aiming at the CPU, bandwidth, delay and security attributes of substrate network. DRL agent is trained in the network environment constructed by the above attributes. The purpose is to deduce the mapping probability of each substrate node and map the virtual node according to this probability. Finally, the breadth first strategy (BFS) is used to map the virtual links. In the experimental stage, the algorithm based on DRL is compared with other representative algorithms in three aspects: long term average revenue, long term revenue consumption ratio and acceptance rate. The results show that the algorithm proposed in this paper has achieved good experimental results, which proves that the algorithm can be effectively applied to solve the end user/application differentiated QoS and security requirements.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

The Disagreement Problem in Explainable Machine Learning: A Practitioner's Perspective

As various post hoc explanation methods are increasingly being leveraged to explain complex models in high-stakes settings, it becomes critical to develop a deeper understanding of if and when the explanations output by these methods disagree with each other, and how such disagreements are resolved in practice. However, there is little to no research that provides answers to these critical questions. In this work, we introduce and study the disagreement problem in explainable machine learning. More specifically, we formalize the notion of disagreement between explanations, analyze how often such disagreements occur in practice, and how do practitioners resolve these disagreements. To this end, we first conduct interviews with data scientists to understand what constitutes disagreement between explanations generated by different methods for the same model prediction, and introduce a novel quantitative framework to formalize this understanding. We then leverage this framework to carry out a rigorous empirical analysis with four real-world datasets, six state-of-the-art post hoc explanation methods, and eight different predictive models, to measure the extent of disagreement between the explanations generated by various popular explanation methods. In addition, we carry out an online user study with data scientists to understand how they resolve the aforementioned disagreements. Our results indicate that state-of-the-art explanation methods often disagree in terms of the explanations they output. Our findings underscore the importance of developing principled evaluation metrics that enable practitioners to effectively compare explanations.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Targeted-BEHRT: Deep learning for observational causal inference on longitudinal electronic health records

Shishir Rao, Mohammad Mamouei, Gholamreza Salimi-Khorshidi, Yikuan Li, Rema Ramakrishnan, Abdelaali Hassaine, Dexter Canoy, Kazem Rahimi. Observational causal inference is useful for decision making in medicine when randomized clinical trials (RCT) are infeasible or non generalizable. However, traditional approaches fail to deliver unconfounded causal conclusions in practice. The rise of "doubly robust" non-parametric tools coupled with the growth of deep learning for capturing rich representations of multimodal data, offers a unique opportunity to develop and test such models for causal inference on comprehensive electronic health records (EHR). In this paper, we investigate causal modelling of an RCT-established null causal association: the effect of antihypertensive use on incident cancer risk. We develop a dataset for our observational study and a Transformer-based model, Targeted BEHRT coupled with doubly robust estimation, we estimate average risk ratio (RR). We compare our model to benchmark statistical and deep learning models for causal inference in multiple experiments on semi-synthetic derivations of our dataset with various types and intensities of confounding. In order to further test the reliability of our approach, we test our model on situations of limited data. We find that our model provides more accurate estimates of RR (least sum absolute error from ground truth) compared to benchmarks for risk ratio estimation on high-dimensional EHR across experiments. Finally, we apply our model to investigate the original case study: antihypertensives' effect on cancer and demonstrate that our model generally captures the validated null association.
HEALTH
arxiv.org

Identifying Self-Admitted Technical Debt in Issue Tracking Systems using Machine Learning

Technical debt is a metaphor indicating sub-optimal solutions implemented for short-term benefits by sacrificing the long-term maintainability and evolvability of software. A special type of technical debt is explicitly admitted by software engineers (e.g. using a TODO comment); this is called Self-Admitted Technical Debt or SATD. Most work on automatically identifying SATD focuses on source code comments. In addition to source code comments, issue tracking systems have shown to be another rich source of SATD, but there are no approaches specifically for automatically identifying SATD in issues. In this paper, we first create a training dataset by collecting and manually analyzing 4,200 issues (that break down to 23,180 sections of issues) from seven open-source projects (i.e., Camel, Chromium, Gerrit, Hadoop, HBase, Impala, and Thrift) using two popular issue tracking systems (i.e., Jira and Google Monorail). We then propose and optimize an approach for automatically identifying SATD in issue tracking systems using machine learning. Our findings indicate that: 1) our approach outperforms baseline approaches by a wide margin with regard to the F1-score; 2) transferring knowledge from suitable datasets can improve the predictive performance of our approach; 3) extracted SATD keywords are intuitive and potentially indicating types and indicators of SATD; 4) projects using different issue tracking systems have less common SATD keywords compared to projects using the same issue tracking system; 5) a small amount of training data is needed to achieve good accuracy.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
arxiv.org

Using Large-scale Heterogeneous Graph Representation Learning for Code Review Recommendations

Jiyang Zhang, Chandra Maddila, Ram Bairi, Christian Bird, Ujjwal Raizada, Apoorva Agrawal, Yamini Jhawar, Kim Herzig, Arie van Deursen. Code review is an integral part of any mature software development process, and identifying the best reviewer for a code change is a well accepted problem within the software engineering community. Selecting a reviewer who lacks expertise and understanding can slow development or result in more defects. To date, most reviewer recommendation systems rely primarily on historical file change and review information; those who changed or reviewed a file in the past are the best positioned to review in the future. We posit that while these approaches are able to identify and suggest qualified reviewers, they may be blind to reviewers who have the needed expertise and have simply never interacted with the changed files before. To address this, we present CORAL, a novel approach to reviewer recommendation that leverages a socio-technical graph built from the rich set of entities (developers, repositories, files, pull requests, work-items, etc.) and their relationships in modern source code management systems. We employ a graph convolutional neural network on this graph and train it on two and a half years of history on 332 repositories. We show that CORAL is able to model the manual history of reviewer selection remarkably well. Further, based on an extensive user study, we demonstrate that this approach identifies relevant and qualified reviewers who traditional reviewer recommenders miss, and that these developers desire to be included in the review process. Finally, we find that "classical" reviewer recommendation systems perform better on smaller (in terms of developers) software projects while CORAL excels on larger projects, suggesting that there is "no one model to rule them all."
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Unsupervised topological learning approach of crystal nucleation in pure Tantalum

Nucleation phenomena commonly observed in our every day life are of fundamental, technological and societal importance in many areas, but some of their most intimate mechanisms remain however to be unraveled. Crystal nucleation, the early stages where the liquid-to-solid transition occurs upon undercooling, initiates at the atomic level on nanometer length and sub-picoseconds time scales and involves complex multidimensional mechanisms with local symmetry breaking that can hardly be observed experimentally in the very details. To reveal their structural features in simulations without a priori, an unsupervised learning approach founded on topological descriptors loaned from persistent homology concepts is proposed. Applied here to a monatomic metal, namely Tantalum (Ta), it shows that both translational and orientational ordering always come into play simultaneously when homogeneous nucleation starts in regions with low five-fold symmetry.
PHYSICS
towardsdatascience.com

Jump with deep learning

A deep learning model that captures jump discontinuity and an example of application in PDE. Jump discontinuities in a function are formed when all the one-sided limits exist and are finite, but are or not equal and you will usually encounter them in piece-wise functions for which different parts of domains are defined by different continuous functions. As is said by the universal approximation theorem, in the mathematical theory of artificial neural networks, a feed-forward network with a single hidden layer containing a finite number of neurons can approximate continuous functions on compact subsets in a finite-dimensional real space, under mild assumptions on the activation function.” However, learning functions with jump discontinuities is hard for a deep neural network as the error around the point where the value jumps are usually large.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
r-bloggers.com

The Causal Representation of Panel Data: A Comment On Xu (2022)

NB: An earlier version of this post critiqued Victor Chernozhukov’s approach to directed a-cyclic graphs and fixed effects, but made some critical errors in interpreting his approach. These errors were entirely mine, and I apologize to Victor for doing so. With the explosion of work in the causal analysis...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

CoST: Contrastive Learning of Disentangled Seasonal-Trend Representations for Time Series Forecasting

Deep learning has been actively studied for time series forecasting, and the mainstream paradigm is based on the end-to-end training of neural network architectures, ranging from classical LSTM/RNNs to more recent TCNs and Transformers. Motivated by the recent success of representation learning in computer vision and natural language processing, we argue that a more promising paradigm for time series forecasting, is to first learn disentangled feature representations, followed by a simple regression fine-tuning step -- we justify such a paradigm from a causal perspective. Following this principle, we propose a new time series representation learning framework for time series forecasting named CoST, which applies contrastive learning methods to learn disentangled seasonal-trend representations. CoST comprises both time domain and frequency domain contrastive losses to learn discriminative trend and seasonal representations, respectively. Extensive experiments on real-world datasets show that CoST consistently outperforms the state-of-the-art methods by a considerable margin, achieving a 21.3\% improvement in MSE on multivariate benchmarks. It is also robust to various choices of backbone encoders, as well as downstream regressors.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Unsupervised Learning Based Hybrid Beamforming with Low-Resolution Phase Shifters for MU-MIMO Systems

Millimeter wave (mmWave) is a key technology for fifth-generation (5G) and beyond communications. Hybrid beamforming has been proposed for large-scale antenna systems in mmWave communications. Existing hybrid beamforming designs based on infinite-resolution phase shifters (PSs) are impractical due to hardware cost and power consumption. In this paper, we propose an unsupervised-learning-based scheme to jointly design the analog precoder and combiner with low-resolution PSs for multiuser multiple-input multiple-output (MU-MIMO) systems. We transform the analog precoder and combiner design problem into a phase classification problem and propose a generic neural network architecture, termed the phase classification network (PCNet), capable of producing solutions of various PS resolutions. Simulation results demonstrate the superior sum-rate and complexity performance of the proposed scheme, as compared to state-of-the-art hybrid beamforming designs for the most commonly used low-resolution PS configurations.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Unsupervised Learning on 3D Point Clouds by Clustering and Contrasting

Learning from unlabeled or partially labeled data to alleviate human labeling remains a challenging research topic in 3D modeling. Along this line, unsupervised representation learning is a promising direction to auto-extract features without human intervention. This paper proposes a general unsupervised approach, named \textbf{ConClu}, to perform the learning of point-wise and global features by jointly leveraging point-level clustering and instance-level contrasting. Specifically, for one thing, we design an Expectation-Maximization (EM) like soft clustering algorithm that provides local supervision to extract discriminating local features based on optimal transport. We show that this criterion extends standard cross-entropy minimization to an optimal transport problem, which we solve efficiently using a fast variant of the Sinkhorn-Knopp algorithm. For another, we provide an instance-level contrasting method to learn the global geometry, which is formulated by maximizing the similarity between two augmentations of one point cloud. Experimental evaluations on downstream applications such as 3D object classification and semantic segmentation demonstrate the effectiveness of our framework and show that it can outperform state-of-the-art techniques.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Nature.com

Identifying schizophrenia stigma on Twitter: a proof of principle model using service user supervised machine learning

Stigma has negative effects on people with mental health problems by making them less likely to seek help. We develop a proof of principle service user supervised machine learning pipeline to identify stigmatising tweets reliably and understand the prevalence of public schizophrenia stigma on Twitter. A service user group advised on the machine learning model evaluation metric (fewest false negatives) and features for machine learning. We collected 13,313 public tweets on schizophrenia between January and May 2018. Two service user researchers manually identified stigma in 746 English tweets; 80% were used to train eight models, and 20% for testing. The two models with fewest false negatives were compared in two service user validation exercises, and the best model used to classify all extracted public English tweets. Tweets classed as stigmatising by service users were more negative in sentiment (t (744)"‰="‰12.02, p"‰<"‰0.001 [95% CI: 0.196"“0.273]). Our linear Support Vector Machine was the best performing model with fewest false negatives and higher service user validation. This model identified public stigma in 47% of English tweets (n5,676) which were more negative in sentiment (t (12,143)"‰="‰64.38, p"‰<"‰0.001 [95% CI: 0.29"“0.31]). Machine learning can identify stigmatising tweets at large scale, with service user involvement. Given the prevalence of stigma, there is an urgent need for education and online campaigns to reduce it. Machine learning can provide a real time metric on their success.
MENTAL HEALTH
arxiv.org

Causal Disentanglement for Semantics-Aware Intent Learning in Recommendation

Traditional recommendation models trained on observational interaction data have generated large impacts in a wide range of applications, it faces bias problems that cover users' true intent and thus deteriorate the recommendation effectiveness. Existing methods tracks this problem as eliminating bias for the robust recommendation, e.g., by re-weighting training samples or learning disentangled representation. The disentangled representation methods as the state-of-the-art eliminate bias through revealing cause-effect of the bias generation. However, how to design the semantics-aware and unbiased representation for users true intents is largely unexplored. To bridge the gap, we are the first to propose an unbiased and semantics-aware disentanglement learning called CaDSI (Causal Disentanglement for Semantics-Aware Intent Learning) from a causal perspective. Particularly, CaDSI explicitly models the causal relations underlying recommendation task, and thus produces semantics-aware representations via disentangling users true intents aware of specific item context. Moreover, the causal intervention mechanism is designed to eliminate confounding bias stemmed from context information, which further to align the semantics-aware representation with users true intent. Extensive experiments and case studies both validate the robustness and interpretability of our proposed model.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Learning fair representation with a parametric integral probability metric

As they have a vital effect on social decision-making, AI algorithms should be not only accurate but also fair. Among various algorithms for fairness AI, learning fair representation (LFR), whose goal is to find a fair representation with respect to sensitive variables such as gender and race, has received much attention. For LFR, the adversarial training scheme is popularly employed as is done in the generative adversarial network type algorithms. The choice of a discriminator, however, is done heuristically without justification. In this paper, we propose a new adversarial training scheme for LFR, where the integral probability metric (IPM) with a specific parametric family of discriminators is used. The most notable result of the proposed LFR algorithm is its theoretical guarantee about the fairness of the final prediction model, which has not been considered yet. That is, we derive theoretical relations between the fairness of representation and the fairness of the prediction model built on the top of the representation (i.e., using the representation as the input). Moreover, by numerical experiments, we show that our proposed LFR algorithm is computationally lighter and more stable, and the final prediction model is competitive or superior to other LFR algorithms using more complex discriminators.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Covariate-informed Representation Learning with Samplewise Optimal Identifiable Variational Autoencoders

Recently proposed identifiable variational autoencoder (iVAE, Khemakhem et al. (2020)) framework provides a promising approach for learning latent independent components of the data. Although the identifiability is appealing, the objective function of iVAE does not enforce the inverse relation between encoders and decoders. Without the inverse relation, representations from the encoder in iVAE may not reconstruct observations,i.e., representations lose information in observations. To overcome this limitation, we develop a new approach, covariate-informed identifiable VAE (CI-iVAE). Different from previous iVAE implementations, our method critically leverages the posterior distribution of latent variables conditioned only on observations. In doing so, the objective function enforces the inverse relation, and learned representation contains more information of observations. Furthermore, CI-iVAE extends the original iVAE objective function to a larger class and finds the optimal one among them, thus providing a better fit to the data. Theoretically, our method has tighter evidence lower bounds (ELBOs) than the original iVAE. We demonstrate that our approach can more reliably learn features of various synthetic datasets, two benchmark image datasets (EMNIST and Fashion MNIST), and a large-scale brain imaging dataset for adolescent mental health research.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

CAUSPref: Causal Preference Learning for Out-of-Distribution Recommendation

In spite of the tremendous development of recommender system owing to the progressive capability of machine learning recently, the current recommender system is still vulnerable to the distribution shift of users and items in realistic scenarios, leading to the sharp decline of performance in testing environments. It is even more severe in many common applications where only the implicit feedback from sparse data is available. Hence, it is crucial to promote the performance stability of recommendation method in different environments. In this work, we first make a thorough analysis of implicit recommendation problem from the viewpoint of out-of-distribution (OOD) generalization. Then under the guidance of our theoretical analysis, we propose to incorporate the recommendation-specific DAG learner into a novel causal preference-based recommendation framework named CAUSPref, mainly consisting of causal learning of invariant user preference and anti-preference negative sampling to deal with implicit feedback. Extensive experimental results from real-world datasets clearly demonstrate that our approach surpasses the benchmark models significantly under types of out-of-distribution settings, and show its impressive interpretability.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy