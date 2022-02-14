ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two is better than one: Regularized shrinkage of large minimum variance portfolio

By Taras Bodnar, Nestor Parolya, Erik Thorsén
arxiv.org
 2 days ago

In this paper we construct a shrinkage estimator of the global minimum variance (GMV) portfolio by a combination of two techniques: Tikhonov regularization and direct shrinkage of portfolio weights. More specifically, we employ a double shrinkage approach, where the covariance matrix and portfolio weights are shrunk simultaneously. The ridge...

arxiv.org

A discussion of stochastic dominance and mean-CVaR optimal portfolio problems based on mean-variance-mixture models

The classical Markowitz mean-variance model uses variance as a risk measure and calculates frontier portfolios in closed form by using standard optimization techniques. For general mean-risk models such closed form optimal portfolios are difficult to obtain. In this note, we obtain closed form expressions for frontier portfolios under mean-CVaR criteria when return vectors have normal mean-variance mixture (NMVM) distributions. To achieve this goal, we first present necessary conditions for stochastic dominance within the class of one dimensional NMVM models and then we apply them to portfolio optimization problems. Our main result in this paper states that when return vectors follow NMVM distributions the associated mean- CVaR frontier portfolios can be obtained by optimizing a Markowitz mean-variance model with an appropriately adjusted return vector.
arxiv.org

Asymptotics of Cointegration Tests for High-Dimensional VAR($k$)

The paper studies non-stationary high-dimensional vector autoregressions of order $k$, VAR($k$). Additional deterministic terms such as trend or seasonality are allowed. The number of time periods, $T$, and number of coordinates, $N$, are assumed to be large and of the same order. Under such regime the first-order asymptotics of the Johansen likelihood ratio (LR), Pillai-Barlett, and Hotelling-Lawley tests for cointegration is derived: Test statistics converge to non-random integrals. For more refined analysis, the paper proposes and analyzes a modification of the Johansen test. The new test for the absence of cointegration converges to the partial sum of the Airy$_1$ point process. Supporting Monte Carlo simulations indicate that the same behavior persists universally in many situations beyond our theorems.
Nature.com

Graphene-based metasurface solar absorber design with absorption prediction using machine learning

Solar absorber is required to absorb most of the energy of the solar spectral irradiance. We propose a graphene-based solar absorber design with two different metasurfaces to improve this absorption and increase the efficiency of the solar absorber. The metasurfaces are selected based on their symmetrical/asymmetrical nature (O-shape and L-shape). The O-shape metasurface design is showing better performance over the L-shape metasurface design. The absorption performance is also compared with AM 1.5 solar spectral irradiance to show the effectiveness of the solar absorber. The absorption values are also enhanced by varying the parameters like resonator thickness and substrate thickness. The proposed solar absorber design gives maximum absorption in the ultraviolet and visible range. Furthermore, the design is also showing a high and similar absorption rate over a wide angle of incidence. The absorption of O-shape metasurface design is also predicted using machine learning. 1D-Convolutional Neural Network Regression is used to develop a Machine Learning model to determine absorption values of intermediate wavelength for assorted values of angle of incidence, resonator thickness, and substrate thickness. The results of experiments reveal that absorption values may be predicted with a high degree of accuracy. The proposed absorber with its high absorbing capacity can be applied for green energy applications.
Nature.com

Disentangling surface atomic motions from surface field effects in ultrafast low-energy electron diffraction

Ultrafast low-energy electron diffraction holds potential to provide atomic level details to the surface dynamics controlling processes from surface chemistry to exotic collective effects. Accessing the primary timescales requires subpicosecond excitation pulses to prepare the corresponding nonequilibrium state. The needed excitation for maximum contrast above background invariably leads to photoinduced electron emission with the creation of surface fields that affect diffraction and must be quantified to recover the key structural dynamics. Using 2"‰keV ultrashort low-energy electronÂ bunches, we investigate this field effect on the ensuing electron distribution in projection imaging and diffraction as a function of excitation intensity. Using a structural model, we demonstrate a quantitative separation of the surface field effect on electron diffraction, enabling isolation of the structural dynamics of interest. Particle trajectory simulations provide insight into the correlation between geometrical characteristics of the charge separated region and the corresponding intensity modulation at the detector.
Nature.com

Impact of charge noise on electron exchange interactions in semiconductors

The electron exchange interaction is a promising medium for the entanglement of single-spin qubits in semiconductors as it results in high-speed two-qubit gates. The quality of such entangling gates is reduced by the presence of noise caused by nearby defects acting as two-level fluctuators. To date, the effect of charge noise has been calculated assuming a Gaussian distribution of exchange interaction frequencies between the qubits equivalent to a linear coupling of charge noise with the exchange interaction. In reality the coupling can differ significantly from this linear-coupling approximation depending on the inter-qubit tunnel coupling, detuning of the qubit system, and the magnitude of charge noise. We derive analytical expressions for the frequency spectra of exchange oscillations that encompasses both linear and non-linear coupling to charge-noise. The resulting decoherence times and decay profiles of the exchange oscillations vary considerably. When compared with recent experiments our model shows that non-linear charge-noise coupling is significant and requires consideration to characterise and optimise exchange-based entangling gates.
Nature.com

A suspended polymeric microfluidic sensor for liquid flow rate measurement in microchannels

In this study, a microfluidic cantilever flow sensor was designed and manufactured to monitor liquid flow rate within the range of 100"“1000Â Âµl/min. System simulation was also performed to determine the influential optimal parameters and compare the results with experimental data. A flowmeter was constructed as a curved cantilever with dimensions of 6.9"‰Ã—"‰0.5"‰Ã—"‰0.6Â mm3 and a microchannel carved with a CO2 laser inside the cantilever beam. The fabrication substance was Polydimethylsiloxane. Different flow rates were injected using a syringe pump to test the performance of the flowmeter. Vertical displacement of the cantilever was measured in each flowrate using a digital microscope. According to the results, the full-scale overall device accuracy was up to"‰Â±"‰1.39%, and the response time of the sensor was measured to be 6.3Â s. The microchip sensitivity was 0.126Â Âµm/(Âµl/min) in the range of measured flow rates. The sensor could also be utilized multiple times with an acceptable error value. The experimental data obtained by the constructed microchip had a linear trend (R2"‰="‰0.995) and were of good consistency with simulation results. Furthermore, according to the experimental and the simulation data, the initially curved cantilever structure had a higher bending and sensitivity level than a perfectly straight cantilever construction.
Nature.com

Differential clock comparisons with a multiplexed optical lattice clock

Rapid progress in optical atomic clock performance has advanced the frontiers of timekeeping, metrology and quantum science1,2,3. Despite considerable efforts, the instabilities of most optical clocks remain limited by the local oscillator rather than the atoms themselves4,5. Here we implement a 'multiplexed' one-dimensional optical lattice clock, in which spatially resolved strontium atom ensembles are trapped in the same optical lattice, interrogated simultaneously by a shared clock laser and read-out in parallel. In synchronous Ramsey interrogations of ensemble pairs we observe atom"“atom coherence times of 26"‰s, a 270-fold improvement over the measured atom"“laser coherence time, demonstrate a relative instability of \(9.7(4)\times {10}^{-18}/\sqrt{\tau }\) (where Ï„ is the averaging time) and reach a relative statistical uncertainty of 8.9"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’20 after 3.3"‰h of averaging. These results demonstrate that applications involving optical clock comparisons need not be limited by the instability of the local oscillator. We further realize a miniaturized clock network consisting of 6 atomic ensembles and 15 simultaneous pairwise comparisons with relative instabilities below \(3\times {10}^{-17}/\sqrt{\tau }\), and prepare spatially resolved, heterogeneous ensemble pairs of all four stable strontium isotopes. These results pave the way for multiplexed precision isotope shift measurements, spatially resolved characterization of limiting clock systematics, the development of clock-based gravitational wave and dark matter detectors6,7,8,9,10,11,12 and new tests of relativity in the lab13,14,15,16.
TechCrunch

AI acquires the power to manipulate fusion, but wait, it’s actually good news

The project is a collaboration between Google’s DeepMind and l’École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) started years ago when AI researchers from the former and fusion researchers from the latter met at a London hackathon. EPFL’s Federico Felici explained the problem his lab was having with plasma maintenance in his tokamak.
Phys.org

Forest canopy covers 'obviously' underestimated by current assessments, researchers find

Satellite mapping, bolstered by algorithmic assessment, provides an indispensable view of Earth's canopy covering. The fraction of ground covered by tree crowns serves as a critical parameter for measuring forest ecosystems and potential carbon sinks. The maps are typically assessed by visually reviewing the satellite images or by cross-examining overlapping views but are rarely confirmed via field observations due to the sheer size of coverage and difficult terrain. Now, with the advent of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) equipped with high-resolution cameras, researchers are getting a better look at the greenery and calling the maps' accuracy into question.
SCIENCE
nanowerk.com

Graphene and an intense laser open the door to the extreme

(Nanowerk News) Laser-driven ion acceleration has been studied to develop a compact and efficient plasma-based accelerator, which is applicable to cancer therapy, nuclear fusion, and high energy physics. Osaka University researchers, in collaboration with researchers at National Institutes for Quantum Science and Technology (QST), Kobe University, and National Central University...
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

TURF: A Two-factor, Universal, Robust, Fast Distribution Learning Algorithm

Approximating distributions from their samples is a canonical statistical-learning problem. One of its most powerful and successful modalities approximates every distribution to an $\ell_1$ distance essentially at most a constant times larger than its closest $t$-piece degree-$d$ polynomial, where $t\ge1$ and $d\ge0$. Letting $c_{t,d}$ denote the smallest such factor, clearly $c_{1,0}=1$, and it can be shown that $c_{t,d}\ge 2$ for all other $t$ and $d$. Yet current computationally efficient algorithms show only $c_{t,1}\le 2.25$ and the bound rises quickly to $c_{t,d}\le 3$ for $d\ge 9$. We derive a near-linear-time and essentially sample-optimal estimator that establishes $c_{t,d}=2$ for all $(t,d)\ne(1,0)$. Additionally, for many practical distributions, the lowest approximation distance is achieved by polynomials with vastly varying number of pieces. We provide a method that estimates this number near-optimally, hence helps approach the best possible approximation. Experiments combining the two techniques confirm improved performance over existing methodologies.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Engineering topological phases in triple HgTe/CdTe quantum wells

Quantum wells formed by layers of HgTe between Hg\(_{1-x}\)Cd\(_x\)Te barriers lead to two-dimensional (2D) topological insulators, as predicted by the BHZ model. Here, we theoretically and experimentally investigate the characteristics of triple HgTe quantum wells. We describe such heterostructure with a three dimensional \(8\times 8\) Kane model, and use its eigenstates to derive an effective 2D Hamiltonian for the system. From these we obtain a phase diagram as a function of the well and barrier widths and we identify the different topological phases composed by zero, one, two, and three sets of edge states hybridized along the quantum wells. The phase transitions are characterized by a change of the spin Chern numbers and their corresponding band inversions. Complementary, transport measurements are experimentally investigated on a sample close to the transition line between the phases with one and two sets of edges states. Accordingly, for this sample we predict a gapless spectrum with low energy bulk conduction subbands given by one parabolic and one Dirac subband, and with edge states immersed in the bulk valence subbands. Consequently, we show that under these conditions, local and non-local transport measurements are inconclusive to characterize a sole edge state conductivity due to bulk conductivity. On the other hand, Shubnikov-de Haas (SdH) oscillations show an excellent agreement with our theory. Particularly, we show that the measured SdH oscillation frequencies agrees with our model and show clear signatures of the coexistence of a parabolic and Dirac subbands.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Pessimistic Minimax Value Iteration: Provably Efficient Equilibrium Learning from Offline Datasets

We study episodic two-player zero-sum Markov games (MGs) in the offline setting, where the goal is to find an approximate Nash equilibrium (NE) policy pair based on a dataset collected a priori. When the dataset does not have uniform coverage over all policy pairs, finding an approximate NE involves challenges in three aspects: (i) distributional shift between the behavior policy and the optimal policy, (ii) function approximation to handle large state space, and (iii) minimax optimization for equilibrium solving. We propose a pessimism-based algorithm, dubbed as pessimistic minimax value iteration (PMVI), which overcomes the distributional shift by constructing pessimistic estimates of the value functions for both players and outputs a policy pair by solving NEs based on the two value functions. Furthermore, we establish a data-dependent upper bound on the suboptimality which recovers a sublinear rate without the assumption on uniform coverage of the dataset. We also prove an information-theoretical lower bound, which suggests that the data-dependent term in the upper bound is intrinsic. Our theoretical results also highlight a notion of "relative uncertainty", which characterizes the necessary and sufficient condition for achieving sample efficiency in offline MGs. To the best of our knowledge, we provide the first nearly minimax optimal result for offline MGs with function approximation.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Long-term Causal Inference Under Persistent Confounding via Data Combination

We study the identification and estimation of long-term treatment effects when both experimental and observational data are available. Since the long-term outcome is observed only after a long delay, it is not measured in the experimental data, but only recorded in the observational data. However, both types of data include observations of some short-term outcomes. In this paper, we uniquely tackle the challenge of persistent unmeasured confounders, i.e., some unmeasured confounders that can simultaneously affect the treatment, short-term outcomes and the long-term outcome, noting that they invalidate identification strategies in previous literature. To address this challenge, we exploit the sequential structure of multiple short-term outcomes, and develop three novel identification strategies for the average long-term treatment effect. We further propose three corresponding estimators and prove their asymptotic consistency and asymptotic normality. We finally apply our methods to estimate the effect of a job training program on long-term employment using semi-synthetic data. We numerically show that our proposals outperform existing methods that fail to handle persistent confounders.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Towards machine learning for microscopic mechanisms: a formula search for crystal structure stability based on atomic properties

Machine Learning (ML) techniques are revolutionizing the way to perform efficient materials modeling. Nevertheless, not all the ML approaches allow for the understanding of microscopic mechanisms at play in different phenomena. To address the latter aspect, we propose a combinatorial machine-learning approach to obtain physical formulas based on simple and easily-accessible ingredients, such as atomic properties. The latter are used to build materials features that are finally employed, through Linear Regression, to predict the energetic stability of semiconducting binary compounds with respect to zincblende and rocksalt crystal structures. The adopted models are trained using dataset built from first-principles calculations. Our results show that already one-dimensional (1D) formulas well describe the energetics; a simple grid-search optimization of the automatically-obtained 1D-formulas enhances the prediction performances at a very small computational cost. In addition, our approach allows to highlight the role of the different atomic properties involved in the formulas. The computed formulas clearly indicate that "spatial" atomic properties (i.e. radii indicating maximum probability densities for $s,p,d$ electronic shells) drive the stabilization of one crystal structure with respect to the other, suggesting the major relevance of the radius associated to the $p$-shell of the cation species.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Identifying strongly correlated groups of sections in a large motorway network

In a motorway network, correlations between the different links, i.e. between the parts of (different) motorways, are of considerable interest. Knowledge of fluxes and velocities on individual motorways is not sufficient, rather, their correlations determine or reflect, respectively, the functionality of and the dynamics on the network as a whole. These correlations are time dependent as the dynamics on the network is highly non-stationary, as it strongly varies during the day and over the week. Correlations are indispensable to detect risks of failure in a traffic network. Discovery of alternative routes less correlated with the vulnerable ones helps to make the traffic network robust and to avoid a collapse. Hence, the identification of, especially, groups of strongly correlated road sections is needed. To this end, we employ an optimized $k$-means clustering method. A major ingredient is the spectral information of certain correlation matrices in which the leading collective motion of the network has been removed. We identify strongly correlated groups of sections in the large motorway network of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW), Germany. The groups classify the motorway sections in terms of spectral and geographic features as well as of traffic phases during different time periods. The representation and visualization of the groups on the real topology, i.e. on the road map, provides new results on the dynamics on the motorway network. Our approach is very general and can also be applied to other correlated complex systems.
TRAFFIC
arxiv.org

Information-Theoretic Analysis of Minimax Excess Risk

Two main concepts studied in machine learning theory are generalization gap (difference between train and test error) and excess risk (difference between test error and the minimum possible error). While information-theoretic tools have been used extensively to study the generalization gap of learning algorithms, the information-theoretic nature of excess risk has not yet been fully investigated. In this paper, some steps are taken toward this goal. We consider the frequentist problem of minimax excess risk as a zero-sum game between algorithm designer and the world. Then, we argue that it is desirable to modify this game in a way that the order of play can be swapped. We prove that, under some regularity conditions, if the world and designer can play randomly the duality gap is zero and the order of play can be changed. In this case, a Bayesian problem surfaces in the dual representation. This makes it possible to utilize recent information-theoretic results on minimum excess risk in Bayesian learning to provide bounds on the minimax excess risk. We demonstrate the applicability of the results by providing information theoretic insight on two important classes of problems: classification when the hypothesis space has finite VC-dimension, and regularized least squares.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Exact Penalty Algorithm of Strong Convertible Nonconvex Optimization

This paper defines a strong convertible nonconvex(SCN) function for solving the unconstrained optimization problems with the nonconvex or nonsmooth(nondifferentiable) function. First, many examples of SCN function are given, where the SCN functions are nonconvex or nonsmooth. Second, the operational properties of the SCN functions are proved, including addition, multiplication, compound operations and so on. Third, the SCN forms of some special functions common in machine learning and engineering applications are presented respectively where these SCN function optimization problems can be transformed into minmax problems with a convex and concave objective function. Fourth,a minmax optimization problem of SCN function and its penalty function are defined. The optimization condition,exactness and stability of the minmax optimization problem are proved. Finally, an algorithm of penalty function to solve the minmax optimization problem and its convergence are given. This paper provides an efficient technique for solving unconstrained nonconvex or nonsmooth(nondifferentiable) optimization problems to avoid using subdifferentiation or smoothing techniques.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Noise correction of large deviations with anomalous scaling

We present a path integral calculation of the probability distribution associated with the time-integrated moments of the Ornstein-Uhlenbeck process that includes the Gaussian prefactor in addition to the dominant path or instanton term obtained in the low-noise limit. The instanton term was obtained recently [D. Nickelsen, H. Touchette, Phys. Rev. Lett. 121, 090602 (2018)] and shows that the large deviations of the time-integrated moments are anomalous in the sense that the logarithm of their distribution scales nonlinearly with the integration time. The Gaussian prefactor gives a correction to the low-noise approximation and leads us to define an instanton variance giving some insights as to how anomalous large deviations are created in time. The results are compared with simulations based on importance sampling, extending our previous results based on direct Monte Carlo simulations. We conclude by explaining why many of the standard analytical and numerical methods of large deviation theory fail in the case of anomalous large deviations.
SCIENCE

