KNIFE: Kernelized-Neural Differential Entropy Estimation

We discuss quantum entanglement between fast and slow degrees of freedom, in a two dimensional (2D) large $N_c$ gauge theory with Dirac quarks, quantized on the light front. Using the 't Hooft wave functions, we construct the reduced density matrix for an interval in the momentum fraction $x$-space, and calculate its von Neumann entropy in terms of structure functions, that are measured by DIS on mesons (hadrons in general). We found that the entropy is bounded by an area law with logarithmic divergences, proportional to the rapidity of the meson. The evolution of the entanglement entropy with rapidity, is fixed by the cumulative singlet PDF, and bounded from above by a Kolmogorov-Sinai entropy of 1. At low-$x$, the entanglement exhibits an asymptotic expansion, similar to the forward meson-meson scattering amplitude in the Regge limit. The evolution of the entanglement entropy in parton-$x$ per unit rapidity, measures the meson singlet PDF. The re-summed entanglement entropy along the single meson Regge trajectory, is string-like. We suggest that its extension to multi-meson states, models DIS scattering on a large 2D $^\prime$nucleus$^\prime$. The result, is a large rate of change of the entanglement entropy with rapidity, that matches the current Bekenstein-Bremermann bound for maximum quantum information flow. This mechanism may be at the origin of the large entropy deposition and rapid thermalization, reported in current heavy ion colliders, and may extend to future electron-ion colliders.
