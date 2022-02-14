Towards Deployment-Efficient Reinforcement Learning: Lower Bound and Optimality

The continuous expanded scale of the industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) leads to IIoT equipments generating massive amounts of user data every moment. According to the different requirement of end users, these data usually have high heterogeneity and privacy, while most of users are reluctant to expose them to the public view. How to manage these time series data in an efficient and safe way in the field of IIoT is still an open issue, such that it has attracted extensive attention from academia and industry. As a new machine learning (ML) paradigm, federated learning (FL) has great advantages in training heterogeneous and private data. This paper studies the FL technology applications to manage IIoT equipment data in wireless network environments. In order to increase the model aggregation rate and reduce communication costs, we apply deep reinforcement learning (DRL) to IIoT equipment selection process, specifically to select those IIoT equipment nodes with accurate models. Therefore, we propose a FL algorithm assisted by DRL, which can take into account the privacy and efficiency of data training of IIoT equipment. By analyzing the data characteristics of IIoT equipments, we use MNIST, fashion MNIST and CIFAR-10 data sets to represent the data generated by IIoT. During the experiment, we employ the deep neural network (DNN) model to train the data, and experimental results show that the accuracy can reach more than 97\%, which corroborates the effectiveness of the proposed algorithm.
