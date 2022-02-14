Stochastic linear optimization never overfits with quadratically-bounded losses on general data

Alessio Monti, Stefano Vellucci, Mirko Barbuto, Davide Ramaccia, Michela Longhi, Claudio Massagrande, Alessandro Toscano, Filiberto Bilotti. The quest for increasing the scanning range of a phased array is a challenging task for antenna engineers, and its solution could lead to significant advances in different applicative scenarios, ranging from 5G and beyond 5G communications to radar and satellite systems. For this purpose, the use of a deflecting meta-dome is one of the most promising solutions recently proposed that, however, still presents some inherent limitations, such as the significant reduction of the broadside gain of the array, due to the diverging effect of the dome, as well as the complexity of the implementation due to the need of a continuous phase profile. In this framework, the paper aims at proposing some technical solutions for maximizing the meta-dome performance and relaxing the implementation complexity. In particular, by properly discretizing and engineering the phase profile along the dome and by taking into account the different angles of incidence onto the meta-cells, we show how it is possible designing realistic meta-domes with reduced insertion loss at broadside, improved steering capabilities, and a reduced profile. In addition, a complete design workflow for a realistic meta-dome based on cascaded metasurfaces is presented.
