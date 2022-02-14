ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Stochastic linear optimization never overfits with quadratically-bounded losses on general data

By Matus Telgarsky
arxiv.org
 2 days ago

This work shows that a diverse collection of linear optimization methods, when run on general data, fail to overfit, despite lacking any explicit constraints or regularization: with high probability, their trajectories stay near the curve of optimal constrained solutions over the population distribution. This analysis is powered...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
r-bloggers.com

SEM Stochastic Simulation and Optimal Control

Andrea Luciani is a Technical Advisor for the Directorate General for Economics, Statistics and Research at the Bank of Italy, and co-author of the bimets package. In this post, I show how to analyze the forecast error for a Structural Equation Model (SEM) by means of a stochastic simulation, and how to perform optimal control. In my previous post, I presented an approach to estimating and simulating SEMs in R which focused on R tools that allow users to forecast advanced simultaneous equations models having linear restrictions on coefficients, error autocorrelation on residuals, and conditional equation evaluation. I described how simulating these econometric models often requires using iterative algorithms in ways that are well beyond what the ts(), lm() and predict() functions were designed to do and worked through a forecasting exercise of a Klein model by using the deterministic simulation procedure available into the bimets package.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Quadratic-Gradient Metasurface-Dome for Wide-Angle Beam Steering Phased Array with Reduced Gain-Loss at Broadside

Alessio Monti, Stefano Vellucci, Mirko Barbuto, Davide Ramaccia, Michela Longhi, Claudio Massagrande, Alessandro Toscano, Filiberto Bilotti. The quest for increasing the scanning range of a phased array is a challenging task for antenna engineers, and its solution could lead to significant advances in different applicative scenarios, ranging from 5G and beyond 5G communications to radar and satellite systems. For this purpose, the use of a deflecting meta-dome is one of the most promising solutions recently proposed that, however, still presents some inherent limitations, such as the significant reduction of the broadside gain of the array, due to the diverging effect of the dome, as well as the complexity of the implementation due to the need of a continuous phase profile. In this framework, the paper aims at proposing some technical solutions for maximizing the meta-dome performance and relaxing the implementation complexity. In particular, by properly discretizing and engineering the phase profile along the dome and by taking into account the different angles of incidence onto the meta-cells, we show how it is possible designing realistic meta-domes with reduced insertion loss at broadside, improved steering capabilities, and a reduced profile. In addition, a complete design workflow for a realistic meta-dome based on cascaded metasurfaces is presented.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Service Scheduling for Random Requests with Quadratic Waiting Costs

We study service scheduling problems in a slotted system in which agents arrive with service requests according to a Bernoulli process and have to leave within two slots after arrival, service costs are quadratic in service rates, and there are also waiting costs. We consider quadratic waiting costs. We frame the problems as average cost Markov decision processes. While the studied system is a linear system with quadratic costs, it has state dependent control. Moreover, it also possesses a non-standard cost function structure in the case of fixed waiting costs, rendering the optimization problem complex. We characterize optimal policy. We provide an explicit expression showing that the optimal policy is linear in the system state. We also consider systems in which the agents make scheduling decisions for their respective service requests keeping their own cost in view. We consider quadratic waiting costs and frame these scheduling problems as stochastic games. We provide Nash equilibria of this game. To address the issue of unknown system parameters, we propose an algorithm to estimate them. We also bound the cost difference of the actual cost incurred and the cost incurred using estimated parameters.
arxiv.org

Quadratic reciprocity from a family of adelic conformal field theories

We consider a deformation of the two-dimensional free scalar field theory by raising the Laplacian to a positive real power. It turns out that the resulting non-local generalized free action is invariant under two commuting actions of the global conformal symmetry algebra, although it is no longer invariant under the full Witt algebra. Furthermore, there is an adelic version of this family of conformal field theories, parameterized by the choice of a number field, together with a Hecke character. Tate's thesis gives the Green's functions of these theories, and ensures that these Green's functions satisfy an adelic product formula. In particular, the local $L$-factors contribute to the prefactors of these Green's functions. Quadratic reciprocity turns out to be a consequence of an adelic version of a holomorphic factorization property of this family of theories on a quadratic extension of $\mathbb{Q}$. We explain that at the Archimedean place, the desired holomorphic factorization follows from the global conformal symmetry.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stochastic#Optimization#Lg#Oc#Machine Learning
arxiv.org

Diffusion-mediated surface reactions and stochastic resetting

In this paper, we investigate the effects of stochastic resetting on diffusion in $\R^d\backslash \calU$, where $\calU$ is a bounded obstacle with a partially absorbing surface $\partial \calU$. We begin by considering a Robin boundary condition with a constant reactivity $\kappa_0$, and show how previous results are recovered in the limits $\kappa_0\rightarrow 0,\infty$. We then generalize the Robin boundary condition to a more general probabilistic model of diffusion-mediated surface reactions using an encounter-based approach. The latter considers the joint probability density or propagator $P(\x,\ell,t|\x_0)$ for the pair $(\X_t,\ell_t)$ in the case of a perfectly reflecting surface, where $\X_t$ and $\ell_t$ denote the particle position and local time, respectively. The local time determines the amount of time that a Brownian particle spends in a neighborhood of the boundary. The effects of surface reactions are then incorporated via an appropriate stopping condition for the boundary local time. We construct the boundary value problem (BVP) satisfied by the propagator in the presence of resetting, and use this to derive implicit equations for the marginal density of particle position and the survival probability. Finally, we show how to explicitly solve these equations in the case of a spherically symmetric surface using separation of variables. A major result of our analysis is that, although resetting is not governed by a renewal process, the survival probability with resetting can be expressed in terms of the survival probability without resetting, and can thus be calculated explicitly. This allows us to explore the dependence of the MFPT on the resetting rate $r$ and the type of surface reactions.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Parameter-free Online Linear Optimization with Side Information via Universal Coin Betting

A class of parameter-free online linear optimization algorithms is proposed that harnesses the structure of an adversarial sequence by adapting to some side information. These algorithms combine the reduction technique of Orabona and P{á}l (2016) for adapting coin betting algorithms for online linear optimization with universal compression techniques in information theory for incorporating sequential side information to coin betting. Concrete examples are studied in which the side information has a tree structure and consists of quantized values of the previous symbols of the adversarial sequence, including fixed-order and variable-order Markov cases. By modifying the context-tree weighting technique of Willems, Shtarkov, and Tjalkens (1995), the proposed algorithm is further refined to achieve the best performance over all adaptive algorithms with tree-structured side information of a given maximum order in a computationally efficient manner.
GAMBLING
arxiv.org

General linear stability properties of monoclinal shallow waves

We analyze the linear stability of monoclinal traveling waves on a constant incline, which connect uniform flowing regions of differing depths. The classical shallow-water equations are employed, subject to a general resistive drag term. This approach incorporates many flow rheologies into a single setting and enables us to investigate the features that set different systems apart. We derive simple formulae for the onset of linear instability, the corresponding linear growth rates and related properties including the existence of monoclinal waves, development of shocks and whether instability is initially triggered up- or downstream of the wave front. Also included within our framework is the presence of shear in the flow velocity profile, which is often neglected in depth-averaged studies. We find that it can significantly modify the threshold for instability. Constant corrections to the governing equations to account for sheared profiles via a 'momentum shape factor' act to stabilize traveling waves. More general correction terms are found to have a nontrivial and potentially important quantitative effect on the properties explored. Finally, we have investigated the spatial properties of the dominant (fastest growing) linear modes. We derive equations for their amplitude and frequency and find that both features can become severely amplified near the front of the traveling wave. For flood waves that propagate into a dry downstream region, this amplification is unbounded in the limit of high disturbance frequency. We show that the rate of divergence is a function of the spatial dependence of the wave depth profile at the front, which may be determined straightforwardly from the drag law.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Generalized Langevin Equation with a Non-Linear Potential of Mean Force and Non-Linear Memory Friction From a Hybrid Projection Scheme

We introduce a hybrid projection scheme that combines linear Mori projection and conditional Zwanzig projection techniques and use it to derive a Generalized Langevin Equation (GLE) for a general interacting many-body system. The resulting GLE includes i) explicitly the potential of mean force (PMF) that describes the equilibrium distribution of the system in the chosen space of reaction coordinates, ii) a random force term that explicitly depends on the initial state of the system, and iii) a memory friction contribution that splits into two parts: a part that is linear in the past reaction-coordinate velocity and a part that is in general non-linear in the past reaction coordinates but does not depend on velocities. Our hybrid scheme thus combines all desirable properties of the Zwanzig and Mori projection schemes. The non-linear memory friction contribution is shown to be related to correlations between the reaction-coordinate velocity and the random force. We present a numerical method to compute all parameters of our GLE, in particular, the non-linear memory friction function and the random force distribution, from a trajectory in reaction coordinate space. We apply our method to the dihedral-angle dynamics of a butane molecule in water obtained from atomistic molecular dynamics simulations. For this example, we demonstrate that non-linear memory friction is present and that the random force exhibits significant non-Gaussian corrections. We also present the derivation of the GLE for multidimensional reaction coordinates that are general functions of all positions in the phase space of the underlying many-body system; this corresponds to a systematic coarse-graining procedure that preserves not only the correct equilibrium behavior but also the correct dynamics of the coarse-grained system.
MATHEMATICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
arxiv.org

Robust Linear Regression for General Feature Distribution

We investigate robust linear regression where data may be contaminated by an oblivious adversary, i.e., an adversary than may know the data distribution but is otherwise oblivious to the realizations of the data samples. This model has been previously analyzed under strong assumptions. Concretely, $\textbf{(i)}$ all previous works assume that the covariance matrix of the features is positive definite; and $\textbf{(ii)}$ most of them assume that the features are centered (i.e. zero mean). Additionally, all previous works make additional restrictive assumption, e.g., assuming that the features are Gaussian or that the corruptions are symmetrically distributed.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Infinite-horizon risk-sensitive performance criteria for translation invariant networks of linear quantum stochastic systems

This paper is concerned with networks of identical linear quantum stochastic systems which interact with each other and external bosonic fields in a translation invariant fashion. The systems are associated with sites of a multidimensional lattice and are governed by coupled linear quantum stochastic differential equations (QSDEs). The block Toeplitz coefficients of these QSDEs are specified by the energy and coupling matrices which quantify the Hamiltonian and coupling operators for the component systems. We discuss the invariant Gaussian quantum state of the network when it satisfies a stability condition and is driven by statistically independent vacuum fields. A quadratic-exponential functional (QEF) is considered as a risk-sensitive performance criterion for a finite fragment of the network over a bounded time interval. This functional involves a quadratic function of dynamic variables of the component systems with a block Toeplitz weighting matrix. Assuming the invariant state, we study the spatio-temporal asymptotic rate of the QEF per unit time and per lattice site in the thermodynamic limit of unboundedly growing time horizons and fragments of the lattice. A spatio-temporal frequency-domain formula is obtained for the QEF rate in terms of two spectral functions associated with the real and imaginary parts of the invariant quantum covariance kernel of the network variables. A homotopy method and asymptotic expansions for evaluating the QEF rate are also discussed.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

On Linear Separability under Linear Compression with Applications to Hard Support Vector Machine

This paper investigates the theoretical problem of maintaining linear separability of the data-generating distribution under linear compression. While it has been long known that linear separability may be maintained by linear transformations that approximately preserve the inner products between the domain points, the limit to which the inner products are preserved in order to maintain linear separability was unknown. In this paper, we show that linear separability is maintained as long as the distortion of the inner products is smaller than the squared margin of the original data-generating distribution. The proof is mainly based on the geometry of hard support vector machines (SVM) extended from the finite set of training examples to the (possibly) infinite domain of the data-generating distribution. As applications, we derive bounds on the (i) compression length of random sub-Gaussian matrices; and (ii) generalization error for compressive learning with hard-SVM.
MATHEMATICS
KTEN.com

How To Improve Data Loss Prevention: A Guide

Originally Posted On: https://netkiller.com/blog/how-to-improve-data-loss-prevention-a-guide/. A single data breach costs the average company around $4.24 million. This high number is enough to drive any SMB into the ground, so it’s critical that you prioritize data loss prevention and secure your information. Luckily, this is easier than ever before with data...
TECHNOLOGY
towardsdatascience.com

Implementing Stochastic Depth/Drop Path In PyTorch

Code is here an interactive version of this article can be downloaded from here. Today we are going to implement Stochastic Depth also known as Drop Path in PyTorch! Stochastic Depth introduced by Gao Huang et al is a technique to “deactivate” some layers during training. We’ll stick with DropPath.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Self-emulsification in chemical and pharmaceutical technologies

The interest in the low energy self-emulsification techniques has exploded in the recent years, driven by three main trends: by the transition to "greener" technologies in both its aspects - less energy consumption and replacement of the petrochemicals by natural ingredients; by the costly and maintenance demanding equipment for nanoemulsification; and by the quest for efficient and robust self-emulsifying formulations for oral drug delivery. Here we first present a brief overview of the main known low-energy methods for nanoemulsion formation, focusing on their mechanistic understanding and discussing some recent advances in their development and applications. Next, we review three conceptually new approaches for self-emulsification in chemical technologies, discovered in the last several years. The colloidal features and the specific requirements of the self-emulsifying drug-delivery systems (SEDDS) are also discussed briefly. Finally, we summarize the current trends and the main challenges in this vivid research area.
INDUSTRY
arxiv.org

A discussion of stochastic dominance and mean-CVaR optimal portfolio problems based on mean-variance-mixture models

The classical Markowitz mean-variance model uses variance as a risk measure and calculates frontier portfolios in closed form by using standard optimization techniques. For general mean-risk models such closed form optimal portfolios are difficult to obtain. In this note, we obtain closed form expressions for frontier portfolios under mean-CVaR criteria when return vectors have normal mean-variance mixture (NMVM) distributions. To achieve this goal, we first present necessary conditions for stochastic dominance within the class of one dimensional NMVM models and then we apply them to portfolio optimization problems. Our main result in this paper states that when return vectors follow NMVM distributions the associated mean- CVaR frontier portfolios can be obtained by optimizing a Markowitz mean-variance model with an appropriately adjusted return vector.
MARKETS
arxiv.org

Communication Efficient Federated Learning for Generalized Linear Bandits

Contextual bandit algorithms have been recently studied under the federated learning setting to satisfy the demand of keeping data decentralized and pushing the learning of bandit models to the client side. But limited by the required communication efficiency, existing solutions are restricted to linear models to exploit their closed-form solutions for parameter estimation. Such a restricted model choice greatly hampers these algorithms' practical utility. In this paper, we take the first step to addressing this challenge by studying generalized linear bandit models under a federated learning setting. We propose a communication-efficient solution framework that employs online regression for local update and offline regression for global update. We rigorously proved that, though the setting is more general and challenging, our algorithm can attain sub-linear rate in both regret and communication cost, which is also validated by our extensive empirical evaluations.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Recovering Stochastic Dynamics via Gaussian Schrödinger Bridges

We propose a new framework to reconstruct a stochastic process $\left\{\mathbb{P}_{t}: t \in[0, T]\right\}$ using only samples from its marginal distributions, observed at start and end times $0$ and $T$. This reconstruction is useful to infer population dynamics, a crucial challenge, e.g., when modeling the time-evolution of cell populations from single-cell sequencing data. Our general framework encompasses the more specific Schrödinger bridge (SB) problem, where $\mathbb{P}_{t}$ represents the evolution of a thermodynamic system at almost equilibrium. Estimating such bridges is notoriously difficult, motivating our proposal for a novel adaptive scheme called the GSBflow. Our goal is to rely on Gaussian approximations of the data to provide the reference stochastic process needed to estimate SB. To that end, we solve the \acs{SB} problem with Gaussian marginals, for which we provide, as a central contribution, a closed-form solution and SDE-representation. We use these formulas to define the reference process used to estimate more complex SBs, and show that this does indeed help with its numerical solution. We obtain notable improvements when reconstructing both synthetic processes and single-cell genomics experiments.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

On simultaneous fitting of nonlinear and linear rheology data: Preventing a false sense of certainty

Uncertainty propagates through calculations, down to molecular scales to infer microstructural features, and up to macroscopic scales with predictive flow simulations. Here we study uncertainty quantification for sequential (two-step) versus simultaneous (all at once) fitting methods with linear and weakly-nonlinear rheological data. Using an example of a combined dataset on small-amplitude oscillatory shear (SAOS) and medium-amplitude oscillatory shear (MAOS) for a linear entangled polymer melt (cis-1,4-polyisoprene), we demonstrate with a multi-mode Giesekus model how the fit parameter uncertainties are significantly under-estimated with the sequential fit because of the neglect of model parameter correlations. These results are surprising because weakly-nonlinear data is only an asymptotic step away from the linear data, yet it has significant impact on calibrating the linear model parameters. Similarly, the nonlinear parameter estimates and uncertainties are impacted by considering the linear data in a simultaneous fit. To compare multi-mode spectra of nonlinear parameters (mobility parameters {\alpha_i} from the Giesekus model), we derive new average measures based on moments of the spectra related to the high-frequency MAOS limit. The spectral averages are also sensitive to sequential versus simultaneous fitting. Our results reveal the importance of using simultaneous fitting for honest uncertainty quantification, even with weakly-nonlinear data.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Optimal $L^2$ error estimates of the penalty finite element method for the unsteady Navier-Stokes equations with nonsmooth initial data

In this paper, both semidiscrete and fully discrete finite element methods are analyzed for the penalized two-dimensional unsteady Navier-Stokes equations with nonsmooth initial data. First order backward Euler method is applied for the time discretization, whereas conforming finite element method is used for the spatial discretization. Optimal $L^2$ error estimates for the semidiscrete as well as the fully discrete approximations of the velocity and of the pressure are derived for realistically assumed conditions on the data. The main ingredient in the proof is the appropriate exploitation of the inverse of the penalized Stokes operator, negative norm estimates and time weighted estimates. Numerical examples are discussed at the end which conform our theoretical results.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Temporal Robustness of Stochastic Signals

We study the temporal robustness of stochastic signals. This topic is of particular interest in interleaving processes such as multi-agent systems where communication and individual agents induce timing uncertainty. For a deterministic signal and a given specification, we first introduce the synchronous and the asynchronous temporal robustness to quantify the signal's robustness with respect to synchronous and asynchronous time shifts in its sub-signals. We then define the temporal robustness risk by investigating the temporal robustness of the realizations of a stochastic signal. This definition can be interpreted as the risk associated with a stochastic signal to not satisfy a specification robustly in time. In this definition, general forms of specifications such as signal temporal logic specifications are permitted. We show how the temporal robustness risk is estimated from data for the value-at-risk. The usefulness of the temporal robustness risk is underlined by both theoretical and empirical evidence. In particular, we provide various numerical case studies including a T-intersection scenario in autonomous driving.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy