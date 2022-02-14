ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agent-Based Model Framework for North Carolina's Healthcare Facilities Overview, Design Concepts, and Details Protocol

By Kasey Jones, Emily Hadley, Caroline Kery, Alexander Preiss, Marie C.D. Stoner, Sarah Rhea
 2 days ago

To help facilitate a variety of simulations related to healthcare facilities in North Carolina, we have developed an agent-based model (ABM) to accurately simulate patient (i.e., agent) movement to and from these facilities....

ncpoliticalnews.com

Innovative healthcare payment and delivery to be piloted in North Carolina

RALEIGH – To improve the health of Medicaid beneficiaries, and to reduce costs, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is building an innovative health care delivery system with a payment structure that rewards better health outcomes, integrates physical and behavioral health, and invests in non-medical interventions. The effort is part of Managed Care Transformation.
Sustainable waterfront infrastructure uses unique concrete technology to replace traditional rock ripraps

ECOncrete’s patented technology is used to replace inorganic concrete rock ripraps with durable and sustainable infrastructure to provide long-lasting protection for vulnerable shorelines. While ripraps are familiar sights, their structural formation and the effects they have on the environment are largely left unknown by the general public. Used to...
Electreon Wants to Bring Wireless, In-Road Electric Charging to American Roads

A new entrant in Los Angeles’ crowded electric vehicle space wants to charge the EVs of tomorrow—without a plug. Tel Aviv-based Electreon specializes in wireless induction charging, similar to the technology that allows you to charge your cell phone on a wireless mat or dock without plugging it in. By embedding a system of coiled wires into the pavement, Electreon plans to turn the road itself into a charging station for vehicles—one that can be used even while cars are moving.
State
North Carolina State
Gensler Takes a Transparent Approach to Designing its Raleigh, North Carolina Locale

2021 Best of Year winner for Firm’s Own Domestic Office. Transparency in both the workplace and design is the governing precept Gensler took for its Raleigh-Durham office. The 6,400-square-foot, two-story studio, peppered with accents, such as the statement stair’s balustrade, in the signature crimson, has a ground-floor presence linking it to the street and celebrating pride of place. Not only do employees see out, encouraging strolls through the city’s green spaces to promote wellness (in fact, the five squares around which Raleigh was shaped—Union, Burke, Caswell, Nash, Moore—are the names of the conference rooms) but passersby are also able to peer in and see the creative process at work.
Rolling in the deep—3D printing parts for marine instruments

3D printed parts are now commonplace in end-use applications, but not all are used in as exacting an environment like the ones used by Planet Ocean, based in Camberley, UK. Planet Ocean is a specialist in the provision of high-quality, marine scientific instruments for research, survey, naval, and operations support. The company represents some of the world’s foremost manufacturers of oceanographic and marine meteorological equipment covering a wide spectrum of disciplines from radar wave measuring systems, to seabed assessment systems, and autonomous underwater and surface vehicles. ecoSUB Robotics — a company spun out of Planet Ocean to engage in the design and manufacture of underwater vehicles — regularly uses 3DPPRINTUK as a supplier for a number of key 3D printed parts. These 3D printed components have to operate in saltwater, in very low temperatures, and under extreme pressure some 2,500 m below sea level, while at the same time remaining water-tight and intact.
Voices: America is losing its superpower status to China. There’s only one way we can get it back

Louisiana, the third-largest producer of natural gas in America and home to the largest population center at risk from sea-level rise in the country, is on track to double its solar capacity with the addition of a new solar farm, the state’s biggest to date. The tides are changing across the nation, even in states that have traditionally been politically red and dependent on fossil fuel industries. A third of North Dakota’s energy comes from clean resources. Entire towns are powered by wind energy in Texas. West Virginia will soon be manufacturing zero-emission, all-electric school buses.We are living at...
Cannabis testing laboratory approved to start testing

The independent testing laboratory Smithers began testing cannabis on Monday, after being approved to do so by the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission. Smithers received its final cannabis testing license and has passed its final inspections, the company said in a press release. The lab is now allowed to test medical and adult-use cannabis products for licensed cultivators and manufacturers in the state. The lab has operated at its Main Street location for years, and is just now beginning to test cannabis products.
A Model-Agnostic Causal Learning Framework for Recommendation using Search Data

Zihua Si (1 and 2), Xueran Han (1 and 2), Xiao Zhang (1 and 2), Jun Xu (1 and 2), Yue Yin (3), Yang Song (3), Ji-Rong Wen (1 and 2) ((1) Gaoling School of Artificial Intelligence, Renmin University of China, Beijing, China, (2) Beijing Key Laboratory of Big Data Management and Analysis Methods, (3) Kuaishou Technology Co., Ltd., China)
ABG: A Multi-Party Mixed Protocol Framework for Privacy-Preserving Cooperative Learning

Cooperative learning, that enables two or more data owners to jointly train a model, has been widely adopted to solve the problem of insufficient training data in machine learning. Nowadays, there is an urgent need for institutions and organizations to train a model cooperatively while keeping each other's data privately. To address the issue of privacy-preserving in collaborative learning, secure outsourced computation and federated learning are two typical methods. Nevertheless, there are many drawbacks for these two methods when they are leveraged in cooperative learning. For secure outsourced computation, semi-honest servers need to be introduced. Once the outsourced servers collude or perform other active attacks, the privacy of data will be disclosed. For federated learning, it is difficult to apply to the scenarios where vertically partitioned data are distributed over multiple parties. In this work, we propose a multi-party mixed protocol framework, ABG$^n$, which effectively implements arbitrary conversion between Arithmetic sharing (A), Boolean sharing (B) and Garbled-Circuits sharing (G) for $n$-party scenarios. Based on ABG$^n$, we design a privacy-preserving multi-party cooperative learning system, which allows different data owners to cooperate in machine learning in terms of data security and privacy-preserving. Additionally, we design specific privacy-preserving computation protocols for some typical machine learning methods such as logistic regression and neural networks. Compared with previous work, the proposed method has a wider scope of application and does not need to rely on additional servers. Finally, we evaluate the performance of ABG$^n$ on the local setting and on the public cloud setting. The experiments indicate that ABG$^n$ has excellent performance, especially in the network environment with low latency.
A Decision Support Design Framework for Selecting a Robotic Interface

Shreepriya Gonzalez Jimenez, Danilo Gallo, Ricardo Sosa, Eduardo B. Sandoval, Tommasso Colombino, Antonietta Grasso. The design and development of robots involve the essential step of selecting and testing robotic interfaces. This interface selection requires careful consideration as the robot's physical embodiment influences and adds to the traditional interfaces' complexities. Our paper presents a decision support design framework for the a priori selection of robotic interface that was inductively formulated from our case study of designing a robot to collaborate with employees with cognitive disabilities. Our framework outlines the interface requirements according to User, Robot, Tasks and Environment and facilitates a structured comparison of interfaces against those requirements. The framework is assessed for its potential applicability and usefulness through a qualitative study with HRI experts. The framework is appreciated as a systematic tool that enables documentation and discussion, and identified issues inform the frameworks' iteration. The themes of ownership of this process in interdisciplinary teams and its role in iteratively designing interfaces are discussed.
Heterogeneous Calibration: A post-hoc model-agnostic framework for improved generalization

We introduce the notion of heterogeneous calibration that applies a post-hoc model-agnostic transformation to model outputs for improving AUC performance on binary classification tasks. We consider overconfident models, whose performance is significantly better on training vs test data and give intuition onto why they might under-utilize moderately effective simple patterns in the data. We refer to these simple patterns as heterogeneous partitions of the feature space and show theoretically that perfectly calibrating each partition separately optimizes AUC. This gives a general paradigm of heterogeneous calibration as a post-hoc procedure by which heterogeneous partitions of the feature space are identified through tree-based algorithms and post-hoc calibration techniques are applied to each partition to improve AUC. While the theoretical optimality of this framework holds for any model, we focus on deep neural networks (DNNs) and test the simplest instantiation of this paradigm on a variety of open-source datasets. Experiments demonstrate the effectiveness of this framework and the future potential for applying higher-performing partitioning schemes along with more effective calibration techniques.
Single-channel speech enhancement by using psychoacoustical model inspired fusion framework

When the parameters of Bayesian Short-time Spectral Amplitude (STSA) estimator for speech enhancement are selected based on the characteristics of the human auditory system, the gain function of the estimator becomes more flexible. Although this type of estimator in acoustic domain is quite effective in reducing the back-ground noise at high frequencies, it produces more speech distortions, which make the high-frequency contents of the speech such as friciatives less perceptible in heavy noise conditions, resulting in intelligibility reduction. On the other hand, the speech enhancement scheme, which exploits the psychoacoustic evidence of frequency selectivity in the modulation domain, is found to be able to increase the intelligibility of noisy speech by a substantial amount, but also suffers from the temporal slurring problem due to its essential design constraint. In order to achieve the joint improvements in both the perceived speech quality and intelligibility, we proposed and investigated a fusion framework by combining the merits of acoustic and modulation domain approaches while avoiding their respective weaknesses. Objective measure evaluation shows that the proposed speech enhancement fusion framework can provide consistent improvements in the perceived speech quality and intelligibility across different SNR levels in various noise conditions, while compared to the other baseline techniques.
Viewpoint: Moving innovations out of the lab and into the market

Innovation ecosystems and economic growth in the U.S. and across the world depend on an efficient lab-to-market process. A lab can be a highly sophisticated and well-equipped place at a research university or federal research facility. On the other hand, it can be in a garage or a basement, which...
Biden Administration, DOE to Invest $3 Billion to Strengthen U.S. Supply Chain for Advanced Batteries for Vehicles and Energy Storage

Biden Administration, DOE to Invest $3 Billion to Strengthen U.S. Supply Chain for Advanced Batteries for Vehicles and Energy Storage. Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Will Fund Projects That Bolster Domestic Battery Manufacturing and Recycling to Support Growing Electric Vehicle and Storage Demand. WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE)...
