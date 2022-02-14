ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Observed dependence of characteristics of liquid-pool fires on swirl magnitude

By W. Coenen, E. J. Kolb, A. L. Sánchez, F. A. Williams
arxiv.org
 2 days ago

One dozen vertically oriented thin rectangular vanes, 62 cm tall and 15.2 cm wide, were placed 27 cm from the center of heptane and ethanol pool fires in continuously fed, floor-flush pans 3.2 cm and 5.1 cm in diameter in the laboratory. The vanes were all oriented at the same fixed...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

New Largest Comet Ever Observed “Wings its way” Toward the Interior Solar System

Astronomers officially hailed Bernardinelli-Bernstein as the biggest comet ever observed, hitting a new record after it was identified in 2021. According to recent observations, the 85-mile-wide comet is winging its way toward the interior of the solar system, but will remain outside Saturn's orbit. At the time the comet was...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Where on Earth did the water come from?

Earth's supply of water is incredibly important for its ability to sustain life, but where did that water come from? Was it present when Earth formed or was it delivered later by meteorites or comets from outer space?. The source of Earth's water has been a longstanding debate and Lawrence...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Earth's water was around before Earth

To understand how life emerged, scientists investigate the chemistry of carbon and water. In the case of water, they track the various forms, or isotopes, of its constituent hydrogen and oxygen atoms over the history of the universe, like a giant treasure hunt. Researchers from the CNRS, Paris-Saclay University, the...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swirl#Pool Fire#Dependence#Ethanol#Arxiv#Fluid Dynamics
Inverse

Scientists weigh one of the most mysterious particles in the universe

Neutrinos may be the most mysterious particles in the universe. These ghostly entities zip around at nearly the speed of light and can fly through matter easily — a light-year's worth of lead would only stop about half of the neutrinos flying through it. They are so light that no experiment to date has successfully weighed them.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Maximum Likelihood Estimation of Optimal Receiver Operating Characteristic Curves from Likelihood Ratio Observations

The optimal receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curve, giving the maximum probability of detection as a function of the probability of false alarm, is a key information-theoretic indicator of the difficulty of a binary hypothesis testing problem (BHT). It is well known that the optimal ROC curve for a given BHT, corresponding to the likelihood ratio test, is theoretically determined by the probability distribution of the observed data under each of the two hypotheses. In some cases, these two distributions may be unknown or computationally intractable, but independent samples of the likelihood ratio can be observed. This raises the problem of estimating the optimal ROC for a BHT from such samples. The maximum likelihood estimator of the optimal ROC curve is derived, and it is shown to converge to the true optimal ROC curve in the \levy\ metric, as the number of observations tends to infinity. A classical empirical estimator, based on estimating the two types of error probabilities from two separate sets of samples, is also considered. The maximum likelihood estimator is observed in simulation experiments to be considerably more accurate than the empirical estimator, especially when the number of samples obtained under one of the two hypotheses is small. The area under the maximum likelihood estimator is derived; it is a consistent estimator of the true area under the optimal ROC curve.
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Appreciation of Nature – A Heritable Characteristic?

A new twin study has explored the extent to which our genetics shape our desire to spend time in nature. The results are published in PLoS Biology. Sometimes there’s nothing the heart yearns for more than a walk in nature, to bask in the fresh air and take in our surroundings. Research has shown that spending at least 120 minutes in nature per week is associated with good health and wellbeing. Lack of time in nature was arguably one of the most difficult aspects of the COVID-19 lockdowns, for many people.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

Quantum spin liquids of Rydberg excitations in a honeycomb lattice induced by density-dependent Peierls phases

We show that the nonlinear transport of bosonic excitations in a two-dimensional honeycomb lattice of spin-orbit coupled Rydberg atoms gives rise to disordered quantum phases which are candidates for quantum spin liquids. As recently demonstrated in [Lienhard et al. Phys. Rev. X, 10, 021031 (2020)] the spin-orbit coupling breaks time-reversal and chiral symmetries and leads to a tunable density-dependent complex hopping of the hard-core bosons or equivalently to complex XY spin interactions. Using exact diagonalization (ED) we numerically investigate the phase diagram resulting from the competition between density-dependent and direct transport terms. In mean-field approximation there is a phase transition from a quasi-condensate to a 120° phase when the amplitude of the complex hopping exceeds that of the direct one. In the full model a new phase with a finite spin gap emerges close to the mean-field critical point as a result of quantum fluctuations induced by the density-dependence of the complex hopping. We show that this phase is a genuine disordered one, has a non-vanishing spin chirality and is characterized by a non-trivial many-body Chern number. ED simulations of small lattices with up to 28 lattice sites point to a non-degenerate ground state and thus to a bosonic integer-quantum Hall (BIQH) phase, protected by U(1) symmetry. The Chern number of C = 1, which is robust to disorder, is however different from the even Chern numbers found in BIQH phases. For very strong, nonlinear hoppings of opposite sign we find another disordered regime with vanishing spin gap. This phase also has a large spin chirality and could be a gapless spin-liquid but lies outside the parameter regime accessible in the Rydberg system.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

The effect of inter-particle hydrodynamic and magnetic interactions in a magnetorheological fluid

A magnetorheological fluid, which consists of magnetic particles suspended in a viscous fluid, flows freely with well-dispersed particles in a the absence of a magnetic field, but particle aggregation results in flow cessation when a field is applied. The mechanism of dynamical arrest is examined by analysing interactions between magnetic particles in a magnetic field subject to a shear flow. An isolated spherical magnetic particle undergoes a transition between a rotating state at low magnetic field and a static orientation at high magnetic field. The effect of interactions for spherical dipolar and polarisable particles with static orientation is examined for a dilute viscous suspension. There are magnetic interactions due to the magnetic field disturbance at one particle caused by the dipole moment of another, hydrodynamic interactions due to the antisymmetric force moment of a non-rotating particle in a shear flow, and a modification of the magnetic field due to the particle magnetic moment density. When there is a concentration variation, the torque balance condition results in a disturbance to the orientation of the particle magnetic moment. The net force and the drift velocity due to these disturbances is calculated, and the collective motion generated is equivalent to an anisotropic diffusion process. When the magnetic field is in the flow plane, the diffusion coefficients in the two directions perpendicular to the field direction are negative, implying that concentration fluctuations are unstable in these directions. This instability could initiate field-induced dynamical arrest in a magnetorheological fluid.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Control and stabilization of geometrically exact beams

We study well-posedness, stabilization and control problems involving freely vibrating beams that may undergo motions of large magnitude -- i.e. large displacements of the reference line and large rotations of the cross sections. Such beams, shearable and very flexible, are often called geometrically exact beams and are especially needed in modern highly flexible light-weight structures, where one cannot neglect these large motions. We view these beams from two perspectives. The first perspective is one in which the beam is described in terms of the position of its reference line and the orientation of its cross sections (expressed in some fixed coordinate system). This is the generally encountered model, due to Eric Reissner and Juan C. Simo. Of second order in time and space, it is a quasilinear system of six equations. The second perspective is one in which the beam is rather described by intrinsic variables -- velocities and strains or internal forces and moments -- which are moreover expressed in a moving coordinate system attached to the beam. This system, proposed in its most general form by Dewey H. Hodges, consists of twice as many equations, but is of first order in time and space, hyperbolic and only semilinear (quadratic). From the definition of the state of the latter model, one can see that both perspectives are linked by a nonlinear transformation. The questions of well-posedness, stabilization and control are addressed for beams governed by the intrinsic model, while by using the transformation we also prove that the existence and uniqueness of a classical solution to the intrinsic model implies that of a classical solution to the model written in terms of positions and rotations. In particular, this enables us to deduce corresponding results for the latter model. We also also address these questions for networks of beams attached to each other by means of rigid joints.
SCIENCE
theiet.org

Scientists tap into turning water into oxygen on Moon and Mars

Scientists at the University of Manchester and the University of Glasgow have together offered new insights into the possibility of establishing a pathway to generate oxygen for humans to potentially call the Moon or Mars ‘home’ for extended periods of time. Creating a reliable source of oxygen could...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Ultrafast dynamics of electrons and phonons: from the two-temperature model to the time-dependent Boltzmann equation

The advent of pump-probe spectroscopy techniques paved the way to the exploration of the ultrafast dynamics of electrons and phonons in crystalline solids. Following photo-absorption of a pump pulse and the initial electronic thermalization, the dynamics of electronic and vibrational degrees of freedom is dominated by electron-phonon and phonon-phonon scattering processes.The two-temperature model (TTM) and its generalizations -- as, e.g., the non-thermal lattice model (NLM) -- provide valuable tools to describe these phenomena and the ensuing coupled electron-phonon dynamics over timescales ranging between few hundreds of femtoseconds and tens of picoseconds. While more sophisticated theoretical approaches are nowadays available, the conceptual and computational simplicity of the TTM makes it the method of choice to model thermalization processes in pump-probe spectroscopy, and it keeps being widely applied in both experimental and theoretical studies. In the domain of ab-initio methods, the time-dependent Boltzmann equation (TDBE) ameliorates many of the shortcomings of the TTM and it enables a realistic and parameter-free description of ultrafast phenomena with full momentum resolution. After a pedagogical introduction to the TTM and TDBE, in this manuscript we review their application to the description of ultrafast process in solid-state physics and materials science as well as their theoretical foundation.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Inner Skin Effects on Non-Hermitian Topological Fractals

Non-Hermitian (NH) crystals, quasicrystals and amorphous network with only open boundary condition feature skin effect, displaying accumulation of a macroscopic number of states near one of its specific interfaces (edge, surface, hinge or corner, for example) with vacuum. In this regard fractals, by virtue of manifesting self-similarity, resulting in inner boundaries in the interior of the system harbor a novel phenomenon, the \emph{inner skin effect} (ISE), in which the skin effect appears at inner boundaries of the fractal lattice with periodic boundary condition. We showcase this observation by implementing paradigmatic models for NH insulators and superconductors on representative planar Sierpinski carpet fractals, accommodating both first- and second-order ISEs at inner edges and corners, respectively, for charged and neutral Majorana fermions. Furthermore, over extended parameter regimes ISEs are tied with nontrivial bulk topological invariants, thereby yielding intrinsic ISEs. With the recent success in engineering NH topological phases on highly tunable metamaterial platforms, such as photonic and phononic lattices, as well as topolectric circuits, the proposed ISEs can be observed experimentally at least on periodic fractal metamaterials.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Numerical simulation of the coalescence-induced polymeric droplet jumping on superhydrophobic surfaces

Self-propelled jumping of two polymeric droplets on superhydrophobic surfaces is investigated by three-dimensional direct numerical simulations. Two identical droplets of a viscoelastic fluid slide, meet and coalesce on a surface with contact angle 180 degrees. The droplets are modelled by the Giesekus constitutive equation, introducing both viscoelasticity and a shear-thinning effects. The Cahn-Hilliard Phase-Field method is used to capture the droplet interface. The simulations capture the spontaneous coalescence and jumping of the droplets. The effect of elasticity and shear-thinning on the coalescence and jumping is investigated at capillary-inertial and viscous regimes. The results reveal that the elasticity of the droplet changes the known capillary-inertial velocity scaling of the Newtonian drops at large Ohnesorge numbers; the resulting viscoelastic droplet jumps from the surface at larger Ohnesorge numbers than a Newtonian drop, when elasticity gives rise to visible shape oscillations of the merged droplet. The numerical results show that polymer chains are stretched during the coalescence and prior to the departure of two drops, and the resulting elastic stresses at the interface induce the jumping of the liquid out of the surface. This study shows that viscoelasticity, typical of many biological and industrial applications, affects the droplet behaviour on superhydrophobic and self-cleaning surfaces.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Noise correction of large deviations with anomalous scaling

We present a path integral calculation of the probability distribution associated with the time-integrated moments of the Ornstein-Uhlenbeck process that includes the Gaussian prefactor in addition to the dominant path or instanton term obtained in the low-noise limit. The instanton term was obtained recently [D. Nickelsen, H. Touchette, Phys. Rev. Lett. 121, 090602 (2018)] and shows that the large deviations of the time-integrated moments are anomalous in the sense that the logarithm of their distribution scales nonlinearly with the integration time. The Gaussian prefactor gives a correction to the low-noise approximation and leads us to define an instanton variance giving some insights as to how anomalous large deviations are created in time. The results are compared with simulations based on importance sampling, extending our previous results based on direct Monte Carlo simulations. We conclude by explaining why many of the standard analytical and numerical methods of large deviation theory fail in the case of anomalous large deviations.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Impact of the X ray edge singularity on detection of relic neutrinos in the PTOLEMY project

Direct detection of relic neutrinos in a beta-decay experiment is an ambitious goal, which has for a long time been beyond the reach of available technology. One of the toughest practical difficulties that such an experiment has to overcome is that it needs to deal with a large amount of radioactive material in such a way as to not compromise the energy resolution required for the separation of useful events from the massive beta-decay background. The PTOLEMY project offers an innovative approach to this problem based on deposition of radioactive material on graphene. While such an approach is expected to resolve the main difficulty, new challenges arise from the proximity of the beta decayers to a solid state system. In this work, we focus on the effect of the shakeup of the graphene electron system due to a beta-decay event. We calculate the distortion of the relic neutrino peaks as resulting from such a shakeup, analyse the impact of the distortion on the visibility of neutrino capture events and discuss what technological solutions could be used to improve the visibility of neutrino capture events.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Validation and Improvement of the Pan-STARRS Photometric Calibration with the Stellar Color Regression Method

As one of the best ground-based photometric dataset, Pan-STARRS1 (PS1) has been widely used as the reference to calibrate other surveys. In this work, we present an independent validation and re-calibration of the PS1 photometry using spectroscopic data from the LAMOST DR7 and photometric data from the corrected Gaia EDR3 with the Stellar Color Regression (SCR) method. Using per band typically a total of 1.5 million LAMOST-PS1-Gaia stars as standards, we show that the PS1 photometric calibration precisions in the $grizy$ filters are around $4\sim 5$ mmag when averaged over $20'$ regions. However, significant large- and small-scale spatial variation of magnitude offset, up to over 1 per cent, probably caused by the calibration errors in the PS1, are found for all the $grizy$ filters. The calibration errors in different filters are un-correlated, and are slightly larger for the $g$ and $y$ filters. We also detect moderate magnitude-dependent errors (0.005, 0.005, 0.005, 0.004, 0.003 mag per magnitude in the 14 -- 17 magnitude range for the $grizy$ filters, respectively) in the PS1 photometry by comparing with the Gaia EDR3 and other catalogs. The errors are likely caused by the systematic uncertainties in the PSF magnitudes. We provide two-dimensional maps to correct for such magnitude offsets in the LAMOST footprint at different spatial resolutions from $20'$ to $160'$. The results demonstrate the power of the SCR method in improving the calibration precision of wide-field surveys when combined with the LAMOST spectroscopy and Gaia photometry.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Waves in weakly ionised solar plasmas

Here we study the nature and characteristics of waves propagating in partially ionised plasmas in the weakly ionised limit, typical for the lower part of the solar atmosphere. The framework in which the properties of waves are discussed depends on the relative magnitude of collisions between particles, but also on the relative magnitude of the collisional frequencies compared to the gyro-frequency of charged particles. Our investigation shows that the weakly ionised solar atmospheric plasma can divided into two regions and this division occurs, roughly, at the base of the chromosphere. In the solar photosphere the plasma is non-magnetised and the dynamics can described within the three-fluid framework where acoustic waves associated to each species can propagate. Due to the very high concentration of neutrals, the neutral sound waves propagates with no damping, while for the other two modes the damping rate is determined by collisions with neutrals. The ion and electron-related acoustic modes propagate with a cut-off determined by the collisional frequency of these species with neutrals. In the weakly ionised chromosphere only electrons are magnetised, however, the strong coupling of charged particles reduces the working framework to a two-fluid model. The disassociation of charged particles creates electric currents that can influence the characteristic of waves. The propagation properties of waves with respect to the angle of propagation are studied with the help of polar diagrams.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy