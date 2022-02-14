Developing high-performance DIRC detector for the Future Electron Ion Collider Experiment

Over the last decade, the interest in the spin-$1/2$ Heisenberg antiferromagnet (HAF) on the square-kagome (also called shuriken) lattice has been growing as a model system of quantum magnetism with a quantum paramagnetic ground state, flat-band physics near the saturation field, and quantum scars. Here, we present large-scale numerical investigations of the specific heat $C(T)$, the entropy $S(T)$ as well as the susceptibility $\chi(T)$ by means of the finite-temperature Lanczos method for system sizes of $N=18,24,30,36,42,48$, and $N=54$. We find that the specific heat exhibits a low-temperature shoulder below the major maximum which can be attributed to low-lying singlet excitations filling the singlet-triplet gap, which is significantly larger than the singlet-singlet gap. This observation is further supported by the behavior of the entropy $S(T)$, where a change in the curvature is present just at about $T/J=0.2$, the same temperature where the shoulder in $C$ sets in. For the susceptibility the low-lying singlet excitations are irrelevant, and the singlet-triplet gap leads to an exponentially activated low-temperature behavior. The maximum in $\chi(T)$ is found at a pretty low temperature $T_{\rm max}/J=0.146$ (for $N=42$) compared to $T_{\rm max}/J=0.935$ for the unfrustrated square-lattice HAF signaling the crucial role of frustration also for the susceptibility. We find a striking similarity of our square-kagome data with the corresponding ones for the kagome HAF down to very low $T$. The magnetization process featuring plateaus and jumps and the field dependence of the specific heat that exhibits characteristic peculiarities attributed to the existence of a flat one-magnon band are as well discussed.

SCIENCE ・ 1 DAY AGO