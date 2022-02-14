ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Developing high-performance DIRC detector for the Future Electron Ion Collider Experiment

By Greg Kalicy
arxiv.org
 2 days ago

The Electron-Ion Collider (EIC) will be the next frontier project of nuclear physics in the United States. It is planned to be built in the Brookhaven National Laboratory (BNL) in close collaboration with Jefferson Lab. One of the key requirement for the...

arxiv.org

Nature.com

Graphene-based metasurface solar absorber design with absorption prediction using machine learning

Solar absorber is required to absorb most of the energy of the solar spectral irradiance. We propose a graphene-based solar absorber design with two different metasurfaces to improve this absorption and increase the efficiency of the solar absorber. The metasurfaces are selected based on their symmetrical/asymmetrical nature (O-shape and L-shape). The O-shape metasurface design is showing better performance over the L-shape metasurface design. The absorption performance is also compared with AM 1.5 solar spectral irradiance to show the effectiveness of the solar absorber. The absorption values are also enhanced by varying the parameters like resonator thickness and substrate thickness. The proposed solar absorber design gives maximum absorption in the ultraviolet and visible range. Furthermore, the design is also showing a high and similar absorption rate over a wide angle of incidence. The absorption of O-shape metasurface design is also predicted using machine learning. 1D-Convolutional Neural Network Regression is used to develop a Machine Learning model to determine absorption values of intermediate wavelength for assorted values of angle of incidence, resonator thickness, and substrate thickness. The results of experiments reveal that absorption values may be predicted with a high degree of accuracy. The proposed absorber with its high absorbing capacity can be applied for green energy applications.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Graphene and an Intense Laser Open the Door to Extreme Energetic Ion Acceleration

First experimental realization of energetic ions driven by intense laser irradiating the world’s thinnest and strongest target. Laser-driven ion acceleration has been studied to develop a compact and efficient plasma-based accelerator, which is applicable to cancer therapy, nuclear fusion, and high energy physics. Osaka University researchers, in collaboration with researchers at National Institutes for Quantum Science and Technology (QST), Kobe University, and National Central University in Taiwan, have reported direct energetic ion acceleration by irradiating the world’s thinnest and strongest graphene target with the ultra-intense J-KAREN laser at Kansai Photon Science Institute, QST in Japan. Their findings are published in Springer Nature, Scientific Reports.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Impact of charge noise on electron exchange interactions in semiconductors

The electron exchange interaction is a promising medium for the entanglement of single-spin qubits in semiconductors as it results in high-speed two-qubit gates. The quality of such entangling gates is reduced by the presence of noise caused by nearby defects acting as two-level fluctuators. To date, the effect of charge noise has been calculated assuming a Gaussian distribution of exchange interaction frequencies between the qubits equivalent to a linear coupling of charge noise with the exchange interaction. In reality the coupling can differ significantly from this linear-coupling approximation depending on the inter-qubit tunnel coupling, detuning of the qubit system, and the magnitude of charge noise. We derive analytical expressions for the frequency spectra of exchange oscillations that encompasses both linear and non-linear coupling to charge-noise. The resulting decoherence times and decay profiles of the exchange oscillations vary considerably. When compared with recent experiments our model shows that non-linear charge-noise coupling is significant and requires consideration to characterise and optimise exchange-based entangling gates.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

'Tuning' gel-forming protein molecules to boost their versatility for biomedical applications

Self-assembling protein molecules are versatile materials for medical applications because their ability to form gels can be accelerated or retarded by variations in pH, as well as changes in temperature or ionic strength. These biomaterials, responsive to physiological conditions, can therefore be easily adapted for applications where their effectiveness depends on gelation kinetics, such as how quickly and under what stimuli they form gels.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Differential clock comparisons with a multiplexed optical lattice clock

Rapid progress in optical atomic clock performance has advanced the frontiers of timekeeping, metrology and quantum science1,2,3. Despite considerable efforts, the instabilities of most optical clocks remain limited by the local oscillator rather than the atoms themselves4,5. Here we implement a 'multiplexed' one-dimensional optical lattice clock, in which spatially resolved strontium atom ensembles are trapped in the same optical lattice, interrogated simultaneously by a shared clock laser and read-out in parallel. In synchronous Ramsey interrogations of ensemble pairs we observe atom"“atom coherence times of 26"‰s, a 270-fold improvement over the measured atom"“laser coherence time, demonstrate a relative instability of \(9.7(4)\times {10}^{-18}/\sqrt{\tau }\) (where Ï„ is the averaging time) and reach a relative statistical uncertainty of 8.9"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’20 after 3.3"‰h of averaging. These results demonstrate that applications involving optical clock comparisons need not be limited by the instability of the local oscillator. We further realize a miniaturized clock network consisting of 6 atomic ensembles and 15 simultaneous pairwise comparisons with relative instabilities below \(3\times {10}^{-17}/\sqrt{\tau }\), and prepare spatially resolved, heterogeneous ensemble pairs of all four stable strontium isotopes. These results pave the way for multiplexed precision isotope shift measurements, spatially resolved characterization of limiting clock systematics, the development of clock-based gravitational wave and dark matter detectors6,7,8,9,10,11,12 and new tests of relativity in the lab13,14,15,16.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Hydrogen trapping and embrittlement in high-strength Al alloys

Ever more stringent regulations on greenhouse gas emissions from transportation motivate efforts to revisit materials used for vehicles1. High-strength aluminium alloys often used in aircrafts could help reduce the weight of automobiles, but are susceptible to environmental degradation2,3. Hydrogen 'embrittlement' is often indicated as the main culprit4; however, the exact mechanisms underpinning failure are not precisely known: atomic-scale analysis of H inside an alloy remains a challenge, and this prevents deploying alloy design strategies to enhance the durability of the materials. Here we performed near-atomic-scale analysis of H trapped in second-phase particles and at grain boundaries in a high-strength 7xxx Al alloy. We used these observations to guide atomistic ab"‰initio calculations, which show that the co-segregation of alloying elements and H favours grain boundary decohesion, and the strong partitioning of H into the second-phaseÂ particles removes solute H from the matrix, hence preventing H embrittlement. Our insights further advance the mechanistic understanding of H-assisted embrittlement in Al alloys, emphasizing the role of H traps in minimizing cracking and guiding new alloy design.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Engineering topological phases in triple HgTe/CdTe quantum wells

Quantum wells formed by layers of HgTe between Hg\(_{1-x}\)Cd\(_x\)Te barriers lead to two-dimensional (2D) topological insulators, as predicted by the BHZ model. Here, we theoretically and experimentally investigate the characteristics of triple HgTe quantum wells. We describe such heterostructure with a three dimensional \(8\times 8\) Kane model, and use its eigenstates to derive an effective 2D Hamiltonian for the system. From these we obtain a phase diagram as a function of the well and barrier widths and we identify the different topological phases composed by zero, one, two, and three sets of edge states hybridized along the quantum wells. The phase transitions are characterized by a change of the spin Chern numbers and their corresponding band inversions. Complementary, transport measurements are experimentally investigated on a sample close to the transition line between the phases with one and two sets of edges states. Accordingly, for this sample we predict a gapless spectrum with low energy bulk conduction subbands given by one parabolic and one Dirac subband, and with edge states immersed in the bulk valence subbands. Consequently, we show that under these conditions, local and non-local transport measurements are inconclusive to characterize a sole edge state conductivity due to bulk conductivity. On the other hand, Shubnikov-de Haas (SdH) oscillations show an excellent agreement with our theory. Particularly, we show that the measured SdH oscillation frequencies agrees with our model and show clear signatures of the coexistence of a parabolic and Dirac subbands.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Laser-patterned submicron Bi2Se3-WS2 pixels with tunable circular polarization at room temperature

Zachariah Hennighausen, Darshana Wickramaratne, Kathleen M. McCreary, Bethany M. Hudak, Todd Brintlinger, Hsun-Jen Chuang, Mehmet A. Noyan, Berend T. Jonker, Rhonda M. Stroud, Olaf M. vant Erve. Characterizing and manipulating the circular polarization of light is central to numerous emerging technologies, including spintronics and quantum computing. Separately, monolayer tungsten disulfide...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Impact of the X ray edge singularity on detection of relic neutrinos in the PTOLEMY project

Direct detection of relic neutrinos in a beta-decay experiment is an ambitious goal, which has for a long time been beyond the reach of available technology. One of the toughest practical difficulties that such an experiment has to overcome is that it needs to deal with a large amount of radioactive material in such a way as to not compromise the energy resolution required for the separation of useful events from the massive beta-decay background. The PTOLEMY project offers an innovative approach to this problem based on deposition of radioactive material on graphene. While such an approach is expected to resolve the main difficulty, new challenges arise from the proximity of the beta decayers to a solid state system. In this work, we focus on the effect of the shakeup of the graphene electron system due to a beta-decay event. We calculate the distortion of the relic neutrino peaks as resulting from such a shakeup, analyse the impact of the distortion on the visibility of neutrino capture events and discuss what technological solutions could be used to improve the visibility of neutrino capture events.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Towards machine learning for microscopic mechanisms: a formula search for crystal structure stability based on atomic properties

Machine Learning (ML) techniques are revolutionizing the way to perform efficient materials modeling. Nevertheless, not all the ML approaches allow for the understanding of microscopic mechanisms at play in different phenomena. To address the latter aspect, we propose a combinatorial machine-learning approach to obtain physical formulas based on simple and easily-accessible ingredients, such as atomic properties. The latter are used to build materials features that are finally employed, through Linear Regression, to predict the energetic stability of semiconducting binary compounds with respect to zincblende and rocksalt crystal structures. The adopted models are trained using dataset built from first-principles calculations. Our results show that already one-dimensional (1D) formulas well describe the energetics; a simple grid-search optimization of the automatically-obtained 1D-formulas enhances the prediction performances at a very small computational cost. In addition, our approach allows to highlight the role of the different atomic properties involved in the formulas. The computed formulas clearly indicate that "spatial" atomic properties (i.e. radii indicating maximum probability densities for $s,p,d$ electronic shells) drive the stabilization of one crystal structure with respect to the other, suggesting the major relevance of the radius associated to the $p$-shell of the cation species.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Thermodynamics of the spin-half square-kagome lattice antiferromagnet

Over the last decade, the interest in the spin-$1/2$ Heisenberg antiferromagnet (HAF) on the square-kagome (also called shuriken) lattice has been growing as a model system of quantum magnetism with a quantum paramagnetic ground state, flat-band physics near the saturation field, and quantum scars. Here, we present large-scale numerical investigations of the specific heat $C(T)$, the entropy $S(T)$ as well as the susceptibility $\chi(T)$ by means of the finite-temperature Lanczos method for system sizes of $N=18,24,30,36,42,48$, and $N=54$. We find that the specific heat exhibits a low-temperature shoulder below the major maximum which can be attributed to low-lying singlet excitations filling the singlet-triplet gap, which is significantly larger than the singlet-singlet gap. This observation is further supported by the behavior of the entropy $S(T)$, where a change in the curvature is present just at about $T/J=0.2$, the same temperature where the shoulder in $C$ sets in. For the susceptibility the low-lying singlet excitations are irrelevant, and the singlet-triplet gap leads to an exponentially activated low-temperature behavior. The maximum in $\chi(T)$ is found at a pretty low temperature $T_{\rm max}/J=0.146$ (for $N=42$) compared to $T_{\rm max}/J=0.935$ for the unfrustrated square-lattice HAF signaling the crucial role of frustration also for the susceptibility. We find a striking similarity of our square-kagome data with the corresponding ones for the kagome HAF down to very low $T$. The magnetization process featuring plateaus and jumps and the field dependence of the specific heat that exhibits characteristic peculiarities attributed to the existence of a flat one-magnon band are as well discussed.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Cooperative effect of electrons spin polarization in a hybrid nanostructure of a magnetic thin film with adsorbed chiral molecules studied with non-spin-polarized scanning tunneling microscopy

Nguyen T. N. Ha, L. Rasabathina, O. Hellwig, A. Sharma, G. Salvan, S. Yochelis, Y. Paltiel, L.T. Baczewski, C. Tegenkamp. Polyalanine molecules (PA) with an {\alpha}-helix conformation gathered recently a lot of interest as the propagation of electrons through the chiral backbone structure comes along with spin polarization of the transmitted electrons. By means of scanning tunneling microscopy and spectroscopy at ambient conditions, PA molecules adsorbed on surfaces of epitaxial magnetic Al2O3/Pt/Au/Co/Au nanostructures with perpendicular anisotropy were studied. Thereby, a correlation between the PA molecules ordering at the surface with the electron tunneling across this hybrid system as a function of the substrate magnetization orientation as well as the coverage density and helicity of the was observed. The highest spin polarization values, P, were found for well-ordered self-assembled monolayers and with a defined chemical coupling of the molecules to the magnetic substrate surface, showing that the current induced spin selectivity is a cooperative effect. Thereby, P deduced from the electron transmission along unoccupied molecular orbitals of the helical molecules is larger as compared to values derived from the occupied molecular orbitals. Apparently, the larger orbital overlap is resulting in a higher electron mobility yielding a higher P value. By switching the magnetization direction of the Co-layer, it was demonstrated that the non-spin-polarized STM can be used to study chiral molecules with a sub-molecular resolution, to detect properties of buried magnetic layers and to detect the spin polarization of the molecules from the change of the magnetoresistance of such hybrid structures.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Validation and Improvement of the Pan-STARRS Photometric Calibration with the Stellar Color Regression Method

As one of the best ground-based photometric dataset, Pan-STARRS1 (PS1) has been widely used as the reference to calibrate other surveys. In this work, we present an independent validation and re-calibration of the PS1 photometry using spectroscopic data from the LAMOST DR7 and photometric data from the corrected Gaia EDR3 with the Stellar Color Regression (SCR) method. Using per band typically a total of 1.5 million LAMOST-PS1-Gaia stars as standards, we show that the PS1 photometric calibration precisions in the $grizy$ filters are around $4\sim 5$ mmag when averaged over $20'$ regions. However, significant large- and small-scale spatial variation of magnitude offset, up to over 1 per cent, probably caused by the calibration errors in the PS1, are found for all the $grizy$ filters. The calibration errors in different filters are un-correlated, and are slightly larger for the $g$ and $y$ filters. We also detect moderate magnitude-dependent errors (0.005, 0.005, 0.005, 0.004, 0.003 mag per magnitude in the 14 -- 17 magnitude range for the $grizy$ filters, respectively) in the PS1 photometry by comparing with the Gaia EDR3 and other catalogs. The errors are likely caused by the systematic uncertainties in the PSF magnitudes. We provide two-dimensional maps to correct for such magnitude offsets in the LAMOST footprint at different spatial resolutions from $20'$ to $160'$. The results demonstrate the power of the SCR method in improving the calibration precision of wide-field surveys when combined with the LAMOST spectroscopy and Gaia photometry.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Ultrafast dynamics of electrons and phonons: from the two-temperature model to the time-dependent Boltzmann equation

The advent of pump-probe spectroscopy techniques paved the way to the exploration of the ultrafast dynamics of electrons and phonons in crystalline solids. Following photo-absorption of a pump pulse and the initial electronic thermalization, the dynamics of electronic and vibrational degrees of freedom is dominated by electron-phonon and phonon-phonon scattering processes.The two-temperature model (TTM) and its generalizations -- as, e.g., the non-thermal lattice model (NLM) -- provide valuable tools to describe these phenomena and the ensuing coupled electron-phonon dynamics over timescales ranging between few hundreds of femtoseconds and tens of picoseconds. While more sophisticated theoretical approaches are nowadays available, the conceptual and computational simplicity of the TTM makes it the method of choice to model thermalization processes in pump-probe spectroscopy, and it keeps being widely applied in both experimental and theoretical studies. In the domain of ab-initio methods, the time-dependent Boltzmann equation (TDBE) ameliorates many of the shortcomings of the TTM and it enables a realistic and parameter-free description of ultrafast phenomena with full momentum resolution. After a pedagogical introduction to the TTM and TDBE, in this manuscript we review their application to the description of ultrafast process in solid-state physics and materials science as well as their theoretical foundation.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Selective measurement of longitudinal electron spin relaxation time $T_1$ of Ce$^{3+}$ ions in YAG lattice: Resonant spin inertia

Electron spin oriented along an external magnetic field is subject to longitudinal spin relaxation with characteristic time $T_1$. The corresponding decay is nonoscillating, so one cannot readily ascribe $T_1$ to a certain $g$ factor. This becomes a problem when several electronic states with different $g$ factors are present in the system, e.g. electrons and holes. We solve this problem by optically pumping spin polarization and then selectively depolarizing it using a radio frequency (rf) field. By modulating the rf field one can observe the retarded modulation of spin polarization which depends on the relation between the modulation period and $T_1$. Using this selective spin inertia method, we unveil the strong anisotropy of $T_1$ for rare-earth Ce$^{3+}$ ions in a YAG crystal at low temperatures and low magnetic fields. We also show that the large spread of Larmor frequencies within the electron ensemble in this system is not static, but results from the fluctuations of internal magnetic fields on a timescale much shorter than $T_1$.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Semi-metallicity and electron-hole liquid in two-dimensional C and BN based compounds

Insulating-metallic transition mediated by substitutional atoms is predicted in a series of two-dimensional carbon-based structures. Introducing Si atoms in selected sites of tetrahexcarbon [Carbon 137 (2018) 266] according to rational chemical rules, metallicity by trivial band inversion without band gap opening is induced. Additional substitution of remaining C atoms by BN dimers introduces no changes in the metallic properties. A series of isomorphous two-dimensional materials with isoelectronic structures derived by exchanging group IV elements exhibiting various band gaps is obtained. Dynamical stability is verified with phonon analysis and beyond the harmonic approximation with molecular dynamics up to room temperature. The semi-metallic compounds have well-nested pockets of carriers and are good candidates for the formation of an excitonic insulator.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Orientated energy absorption from mid-infrared laser pulses in constrained water systems

The energy acquisition based on resonant excitations are of great importance in chemical and biological systems. Here, the intramolecular resonant absorption of polarized mid-infrared pulses by bulk water and surface water is investigated using molecular dynamics simulation. The consequent heating based on the OH stretching vibrations is found to be very prompt, achieving more than 100 K temperature jump under irradiation of a pulse with 1 ps width and maximum intensity of 0.5 V/nm. A general anisotropic phenomenon is manifested as a result of preferential resonant excitation of symmetric or asymmetric OH stretching vibration, depending on the relationships between the orientations of water molecules and the polarized direction of the pulse. In the case of water molecules with the preferred dipole orientation, constrained by applied static electric field or spacial confinement, parallel to the polarized direction of the pulses, the energy absorption is dominated by the symmetric stretching mode (around 99 THz), while in the perpendicular case, the asymmetric stretching mode (around 101 THz) is more efficient. Since orientated water molecules are prevalent in chemical and biological systems, these findings concerning orientation-dependent excitation of intramolecular vibrations are of special significance to understood the energy absorption and transition in relevant biochemical processes.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Numerical simulation of the coalescence-induced polymeric droplet jumping on superhydrophobic surfaces

Self-propelled jumping of two polymeric droplets on superhydrophobic surfaces is investigated by three-dimensional direct numerical simulations. Two identical droplets of a viscoelastic fluid slide, meet and coalesce on a surface with contact angle 180 degrees. The droplets are modelled by the Giesekus constitutive equation, introducing both viscoelasticity and a shear-thinning effects. The Cahn-Hilliard Phase-Field method is used to capture the droplet interface. The simulations capture the spontaneous coalescence and jumping of the droplets. The effect of elasticity and shear-thinning on the coalescence and jumping is investigated at capillary-inertial and viscous regimes. The results reveal that the elasticity of the droplet changes the known capillary-inertial velocity scaling of the Newtonian drops at large Ohnesorge numbers; the resulting viscoelastic droplet jumps from the surface at larger Ohnesorge numbers than a Newtonian drop, when elasticity gives rise to visible shape oscillations of the merged droplet. The numerical results show that polymer chains are stretched during the coalescence and prior to the departure of two drops, and the resulting elastic stresses at the interface induce the jumping of the liquid out of the surface. This study shows that viscoelasticity, typical of many biological and industrial applications, affects the droplet behaviour on superhydrophobic and self-cleaning surfaces.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Nonlinear tidal excitation of super-harmonic gravity waves in main-sequence stars in binary and exoplanetary systems

We study the role of nonlinear effects on tidally-excited internal gravity waves in stellar radiation zones in exoplanetary or binary systems. We are partly motivated to study tides due to massive short-period hot Jupiters, which preferentially orbit stars with convective cores, for which wave breaking near the stellar centre cannot operate. We develop a theory (and test it with numerical calculations) for the nonlinear excitation of super-harmonic "secondary" waves (with frequencies $2\omega_p$) by a "primary" tidal wave (with frequency $\omega_p$) near the interface between the radiation zone and convective envelope. These waves have the same horizontal phase speeds to leading order, and this nonlinear effect could contribute importantly to tidal dissipation if the secondary waves can efficiently damp the primary. We derive criteria involving the orbital and stellar parameters required to excite these secondary waves to large amplitudes using a local model of the radiative/convective interface, which we convert to apply to tides in a spherical star. We numerically evaluate the critical amplitudes required for this new nonlinear effect to become important using stellar models, comparing them to the "conventional" criteria for wave breaking in radiative cores and the application of WKBJ theory near convective cores. The criteria for this new effect are easier to satisfy than the conventional measures of nonlinearity in $1.4$ and $2M_\odot$ stars on the main-sequence. We predict nonlinear effects to be important even for planetary-mass companions around the latter, but this effect is probably less important in stars with radiative cores.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Design Principles and Physical Properties of Two-Dimensional Heterostructured Borides

Principles of design to create dynamically stable transition metal, lanthanide, and actinide based low-dimensional borides are presented. A charge transfer analysis of donor metal atoms to electron deficient honeycombed B lattices allows to predict complex covalent heterostructures hosting Dirac states. The applicable guidelines are supported with the analysis of phonon spectra computed with first-principles calculations to demonstrate the physical stability of nanometer-thick heterostructures. Similar or dissimilar layered borides can be stacked on top of each other in a layer-by-layer fashion creating an interface that can be fundamentally different from the individual layers, opening a rich playground to explore novel physical properties and new materials. Functionalities such as multiple Dirac states, highly dispersive electronic bands, and decoupled acoustic-optical phonon are studied. The combination of appealing electronic properties and physical realization make of predicted layered borides promising materials to integrate a new generation of two-dimensional materials.
DESIGN

