Science

Contact angle measurement on curved wetting surface in multiphase lattice Boltzmann method

By Yangsha Liu, Yichen Yao, Quanying Li, Binghai Wen
 2 days ago

Contact angle is an essential physical quantity that characterizes the wettability of a substrate. Although it is widely used in the studies of surface wetting, capillary phenomena and moving contact lines, measuring contact angles in experiments and simulations is still complicated and time-consuming. In this paper,...

Fox News

NASA probe captures first images of Venus' surface in visible light

Using its Wide-Field Imager (WISPR) instrument, Parker imaged the entire nightside in wavelengths of the visible spectrum and extending into the near-infrared in two recent flybys. According to an agency release, the images show a faint glow, revealing distinctive features of the planet – as well as a halo of...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

The Scatman: an approximate method for fast wide-angle scattering simulations

Alessandro Colombo, Julian Zimmermann, Bruno Langbehn, Thomas Moller, Christian Peltz, Katharina Sander, Bjorn Kruse, Paul Tummler, Ingo Barke, Daniela Rupp, Thomas Fennel. Single-shot Coherent Diffraction Imaging (CDI) is a powerful approach to characterize the structure and dynamics of isolated nanoscale objects such as single viruses, aerosols, nanocrystals or droplets. Using X-ray wavelengths, the diffraction images in CDI experiments usually cover only small scattering angles of few degrees. These small-angle patterns represent the magnitude of the Fourier transform of the two-dimensional projection of the sample's electron density, which can be reconstructed efficiently but lacks any depth information. In cases where the diffracted signal can be measured up to scattering angles exceeding 10 degrees, i.e. in the wide-angle regime, three-dimensional morphological information of the target is contained in a single-shot diffraction pattern. However, the extraction of the 3D structural information is no longer straightforward and defines the key challenge in wide-angle CDI. So far, the most convenient approach relies on iterative forward fitting of the scattering pattern using scattering simulations. Here we present the Scatman, an approximate and fast numerical tool for the simulation and iterative fitting of wide-angle scattering images of isolated samples. Furthermore, we publish and describe in detail our Open Source software implementation of the Scatman algorithm, PyScatman. The Scatman approach yields quantitative results for weakly scattering samples. PyScatman is capable of computing wide-angle scattering patterns in few milliseconds even on consumer-level computing hardware. The high computational efficiency of PyScatman enables effective data analysis based on model fitting, thus representing an important step towards a systematic application of 3D Coherent Diffraction Imaging from single wide-angle diffraction patterns in various scientific communities.
COMPUTERS
#Contact Angle#Boltzmann#Lattice#Wetting#Gravity#Fluid Dynamics#Computational Physics
arxiv.org

Evaluation Methods and Measures for Causal Learning Algorithms

The convenient access to copious multi-faceted data has encouraged machine learning researchers to reconsider correlation-based learning and embrace the opportunity of causality-based learning, i.e., causal machine learning (causal learning). Recent years have therefore witnessed great effort in developing causal learning algorithms aiming to help AI achieve human-level intelligence. Due to the lack-of ground-truth data, one of the biggest challenges in current causal learning research is algorithm evaluations. This largely impedes the cross-pollination of AI and causal inference, and hinders the two fields to benefit from the advances of the other. To bridge from conventional causal inference (i.e., based on statistical methods) to causal learning with big data (i.e., the intersection of causal inference and machine learning), in this survey, we review commonly-used datasets, evaluation methods, and measures for causal learning using an evaluation pipeline similar to conventional machine learning. We focus on the two fundamental causal-inference tasks and causality-aware machine learning tasks. Limitations of current evaluation procedures are also discussed. We then examine popular causal inference tools/packages and conclude with primary challenges and opportunities for benchmarking causal learning algorithms in the era of big data. The survey seeks to bring to the forefront the urgency of developing publicly available benchmarks and consensus-building standards for causal learning evaluation with observational data. In doing so, we hope to broaden the discussions and facilitate collaboration to advance the innovation and application of causal learning.
COMPUTERS
Phys.org

Laminating organic photovoltaics onto curved surfaces

Heat-shrinkable technology developed by an all-RIKEN team could allow solar cells and touch sensors to be attached to objects whose shapes make them challenging to laminate. Recent studies have indicated that curved solar-cell panels capture sunlight more efficiently than flat ones on cloudy days. One way to produce curved electronics is with rubber-like substrates, but solar cells on such substrates usually have much lower performance. In contrast, solar cells fabricated on flexible sheets have high efficiency, but can be difficult to attach to curved surfaces —a fact that anyone who has tried to gift wrap a soccer ball can attest to.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

TV-based Spline Reconstruction with Fourier Measurements: Uniqueness and Convergence of Grid-Based Methods

We study the problem of recovering piecewise-polynomial periodic functions from their low-frequency information. This means that we only have access to possibly corrupted versions of the Fourier samples of the ground truth up to a maximum cutoff frequency $K_c$. The reconstruction task is specified as an optimization problem with total-variation (TV) regularization (in the sense of measures) involving the $M$-th order derivative regularization operator $\mathrm{L} = \mathrm{D}^M$. The order $M \geq 1$ determines the degree of the reconstructed piecewise polynomial spline, whereas the TV regularization norm, which is known to promote sparsity, guarantees a small number of pieces. We show that the solution of our optimization problem is always unique, which, to the best of our knowledge, is a first for TV-based problems. Moreover, we show that this solution is a periodic spline matched to the regularization operator $\mathrm{L}$ whose number of knots is upper-bounded by $2 K_c$. We then consider the grid-based discretization of our optimization problem in the space of uniform $\mathrm{L}$-splines. On the theoretical side, we show that any sequence of solutions of the discretized problem converges uniformly to the unique solution of the gridless problem as the grid size vanishes. Finally, on the algorithmic side, we propose a B-spline-based algorithm to solve the grid-based problem, and we demonstrate its numerical feasibility experimentally. On both of these aspects, we leverage the uniqueness of the solution of the original problem.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Clean quantum point contacts in an InAs quantum well grown on a lattice-mismatched InP substrate

Connie L. Hsueh, Praveen Sriram, Tiantian Wang, Candice Thomas, Geoffrey Gardner, Marc A. Kastner, Michael J. Manfra, David Goldhaber-Gordon. Strong spin-orbit coupling, the resulting large $g$-factor, and small effective mass make InAs an attractive material platform for inducing topological superconductivity. The surface Fermi level pinning in the conduction band enables highly transparent ohmic contact without excessive doping. We investigate electrostatically-defined quantum point contacts (QPCs) in deep-well InAs 2DEGs. Despite the 3.3\% lattice mismatch between the InAs quantum well and the InP substrate, we report clean QPCs with up to eight pronounced quantized conductance plateaus at zero magnetic field. Source-drain DC bias spectroscopy reveals a harmonic confinement potential with a nearly $5$ meV subband spacing. We find a many-body exchange interaction enhancement for the out-of-plane $g$-factor $|g_{\perp}^*| = 27 \pm 1$, whereas the in-plane $g$-factor is isotropic $|g^*_{x}| = |g^*_{y}| = 12 \pm 2$, close to the bulk value for InAs.
PHYSICS
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
arxiv.org

Nucleon Form Factors from the Feynman-Hellmann Method in Lattice QCD

M. Batelaan, R. Horsley, Y. Nakamura, H. Perlt, D. Pleiter, P. E. L. Rakow, G. Schierholz, H. Stüben, R. D. Young, J. M. Zanotti. Lattice QCD calculations of the nucleon electromagnetic form factors are of interest at both the high and low momentum transfer regions. For high momentum transfers especially there are open questions which require more intense study, such as the potential zero crossing in the proton's electric form factor. We will present recent progress from the QCDSF/UKQCD/CSSM collaboration on the calculation of these form factors using the Feynman-Hellmann method in lattice QCD. The Feynman-Hellmann method allows for greater control over excited states which we take advantage of by going to high values of the momentum transfer. In this proceeding we present results of the form factors up to $6 \textrm{GeV}^{2}$, using $N_{f}=2+1$ flavour fermions for three different pion masses in the range 310-470 $\textrm{MeV}$. The results are extrapolated to the physical pion mass through the use of a flavour breaking expansion.
PHYSICS
The Daily Collegian

Grant to help scientists use AI to better measure Antarctic surface ice, climate

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. -- A $300,000 National Science Foundation grant will help scientists develop artificial intelligence (AI) to better analyze imagery from satellites and other remote sensing devices that are currently monitoring surface ice in the Antarctic, according to a team of researchers. They add that better monitoring of this region for melting ice is critical for better understanding and predicting trends in the global climate.
EARTH SCIENCE
arxiv.org

An AI-based Domain-Decomposition Non-Intrusive Reduced-Order Model for Extended Domains applied to Multiphase Flow in Pipes

Claire E. Heaney, Zef Wolffs, Jón Atli Tómasson, Lyes Kahouadji, Pablo Salinas, André Nicolle, Omar K. Matar, Ionel M. Navon, Narakorn Srinil, Christopher C. Pain. The modelling of multiphase flow in a pipe presents a significant challenge for high-resolution computational fluid dynamics (CFD) models due to the high aspect ratio (length over diameter) of the domain. In subsea applications, the pipe length can be several hundreds of kilometres versus a pipe diameter of just a few inches. In this paper, we present a new AI-based non-intrusive reduced-order model within a domain decomposition framework (AI-DDNIROM) which is capable of making predictions for domains significantly larger than the domain used in training. This is achieved by using domain decomposition; dimensionality reduction; training a neural network to make predictions for a single subdomain; and by using an iteration-by-subdomain technique to converge the solution over the whole domain. To find the low-dimensional space, we explore several types of autoencoder networks, known for their ability to compress information accurately and compactly. The performance of the autoencoders is assessed on two advection-dominated problems: flow past a cylinder and slug flow in a pipe. To make predictions in time, we exploit an adversarial network which aims to learn the distribution of the training data, in addition to learning the mapping between particular inputs and outputs. This type of network has shown the potential to produce realistic outputs. The whole framework is applied to multiphase slug flow in a horizontal pipe for which an AI-DDNIROM is trained on high-fidelity CFD simulations of a pipe of length 10 m with an aspect ratio of 13:1, and tested by simulating the flow for a pipe of length 98 m with an aspect ratio of almost 130:1. Statistics of the flows obtained from the CFD simulations are compared to those of the AI-DDNIROM predictions to demonstrate the success of our approach.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Measuring the complexity of micro and nanostructured surfaces

A. Arapis, V. Constantoudis, D. Kontziampasis, A. Milionis, C.W.E. Lam, A. Tripathy, D. Poulikakos, E. Gogolides. Nanostructured surfaces usually exhibit complicated morphologies that cannot be described in terms of Euclidean geometry. Simultaneously, they do not constitute fully random noise fields to be characterized by simple stochastics and probability theory. In most cases, nanomorphologies consist of complicated mixtures of order and randomness, which should be described quantitatively if one aims to control their fabrication and properties. In this work, inspired by recent developments in complexity theory, we propose a method to measure nanomorphology complexity that is based on the deviation from the average symmetry of surfaces. We present the methodology for its calculation and the validation of its performance, using a series of synthetic surfaces where the proposed complexity measure obtains a maximum value at the most heterogeneous morphologies between the fully ordered and fully random cases. Additionally, we measure the complexity of experimental micro and nanostructured surfaces (polymeric and metallic), and demonstrate the usefulness of the proposed method in quantifying the impact of processing conditions on their morphologies. Finally, we hint on the relationship between the complexity measure and the functional properties of surfaces.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Computation of lattice isomorphisms and the integral matrix similarity problem

Let $K$ be a number field, let $A$ be a finite-dimensional $K$-algebra, let $\mathrm{J}(A)$ denote the Jacobson radical of $A$, and let $\Lambda$ be an $\mathcal{O}_{K}$-order in $A$. Suppose that each simple component of the semisimple $K$-algebra $A/{\mathrm{J}(A)}$ is isomorphic to a matrix ring over a field. Under this hypothesis on $A$, we give an efficient algorithm that given two $\Lambda$-lattices $X$ and $Y$, determines whether $X$ and $Y$ are isomorphic, and if so, computes an explicit isomorphism $X \rightarrow Y$. As an application, we give an efficient algorithm for the following long-standing problem: given a number field $K$, a positive integer $n$ and two matrices $A,B \in \mathrm{Mat}_{n}(\mathcal{O}_{K})$, determine whether $A$ and $B$ are similar over $\mathcal{O}_{K}$, and if so, return a matrix $C \in \mathrm{GL}_{n}(\mathcal{O}_{K})$ such that $B= CAC^{-1}$. We give explicit examples that show that their implementations for $\mathcal{O}_{K}=\mathbb{Z}$ vastly outperform implementations of all previous algorithms, as predicted by our complexity analysis.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Entropy of group actions beyond uniform lattices

Entropy of measure preserving or continuous actions of amenable discrete groups allows for various equivalent approaches. Among them are the ones given by the techniques developed by Ollagnier and Pinchon on the one hand and the Ornstein-Weiss lemma on the other. We extend these two approaches to the context of actions of amenable topological groups. In contrast to the discrete setting, our results reveal a remarkable difference between the two concepts of entropy in the realm of non-discrete groups: while the first quantity collapses to 0 in the non-discrete case, the second yields a well-behaved invariant for amenable unimodular groups. Concerning the latter, we moreover study the corresponding notion of topological pressure, prove a Goodwyn-type theorem, and establish the equivalence with the uniform lattice approach (for locally compact groups admitting a uniform lattice). Our study elaborates on a version of the Ornstein-Weiss lemma due to Gromov.
MATHEMATICS
rubbernews.com

Technical Notebook: Measurement of wet and snow/ice traction with torsional dynamic rheometer

Historically, measurements to evaluate tread rubber compound performance with respect to tire labeling requirements had been performed on dynamic mechanical analyzers (DMA). A DMA measures viscoelastic properties of cured rubber samples as a function of time, temperature, frequency and strain, usually in tension, compression or shear. DMA has been extensively...
CARS
arxiv.org

Self-organized Kagome-lattice in a metal-organic monolayer

Nesrine Shaiek, Hassan Denawi, Mathieu Koudia, Roland Hayn, Steffen Schäfer, Isabelle Berbezier, Chokri Lamine, Olivier Siri, Abdelwaheb Akremi, Mathieu Abel. We report on the successful on-surface synthesis of metal-organic covalent coordination networks with a dense Kagome lattice of metallic centers. In the case of Mn centers ab-initio calculations show that the adsorbed monolayer on Ag(111) has all the characteristic features of a strictly two-dimensional (2D) ferromagnetic Kagome metal. Tetrahydroxyquinone (THQ) and metal atoms (M=Cu or Mn) are co-deposited on the Ag(111) substrate to build well-ordered 2D lattices M$_3$C$_6$O$_6$. The surface is studied by scanning tunneling microscopy (STM), low energy electron diffraction (LEED) and X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy (XPS) to optimize the growth conditions like fluxes and temperatures. The details of the atomic, electronic and magnetic structures are clarified by density functional theory (DFT) calculations. XPS and DFT reveal a Cu$^+$ charge state and no local magnetic moments for the Cu-organic network. For the Mn-organic network, we find the charge state Mn$^{2+}$ and a local spin S=5/2. Charge transfer stabilizes the Cu$^+$ and Mn$^{2+}$ charge states. We find two different modifications of the M$_3$C$_6$O$_6$ lattice. DFT calculations which neglect the small spin-orbit coupling show a Dirac point, i.e. a band crossing with linear electron dispersion at the K-point of the Brillouin zone. This Dirac point is at the Fermi level if there is no charge transfer but drops by 100 meV if electron doping of Cu$_3$C$_6$O$_6$ on Ag(111) surface is acknowledged. We predict the magnetic couplings of an isolated M$_3$C$_6$O$_6$ monolayer to be short range and antiferromagnetic leading to high frustration at the Kagome lattice and a tendency towards a spin-liquid ground state. In the case of hole transfer from the substrates ferromagnetic ordering is introduced, making M$_3$C$_6$O$_6$ an interesting candidate for the quantum anomalous Hall effect.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Accuracy of Restricted Boltzmann Machines for the one-dimensional $J_1-J_2$ Heisenberg model

Neural networks have been recently proposed as variational wave functions for quantum many-body systems [G. Carleo and M. Troyer, Science 355, 602 (2017)]. In this work, we focus on a specific architecture, known as Restricted Boltzmann Machine (RBM), and analyse its accuracy for the spin-1/2 $J_1-J_2$ antiferromagnetic Heisenberg model in one spatial dimension. The ground state of this model has a non-trivial sign structure, especially for $J_2/J_1>0.5$, forcing us to work with complex-valued RBMs. Two variational Ansätze are discussed: one defined through a fully complex RBM, and one in which two different real-valued networks are used to approximate modulus and phase of the wave function. In both cases, translational invariance is imposed by considering linear combinations of RBMs, giving access also to the lowest-energy excitations at fixed momentum $k$. We perform a systematic study on small clusters to evaluate the accuracy of these wave functions in comparison to exact results, providing evidence for the supremacy of the fully complex RBM. Our calculations show that this kind of Ansätze is very flexible and describes both gapless and gapped ground states, also capturing the incommensurate spin-spin correlations and low-energy spectrum for $J_2/J_1>0.5$. The RBM results are also compared to the ones obtained with Gutzwiller-projected fermionic states, often employed to describe quantum spin models [F. Ferrari, A. Parola, S. Sorella and F. Becca, Phys. Rev. B 97, 235103 (2018)]. Contrary to the latter class of variational states, the fully-connected structure of RBMs hampers the transferability of the wave function from small to large clusters, implying an increase of the computational cost with the system size.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Overdamped Lattice Dynamics of Sedimenting Active Cosserat Crystals

Micropolar active matter requires for its kinematic description both positional and orientational degrees of freedom. Activity generates dynamic coupling between these kinematic variables that are absent in micropolar passive matter, such as the oriented crystals first studied by the Cosserat brothers. Here we study the effect of uniaxial activity on the dynamics of an initially crystalline state of spheroidal colloids sedimenting slowly in a viscous fluid remote from confining boundaries. Despite frictional overdamping by the fluid, the crystalline lattice admits traveling waves of position and orientation. At long wavelengths these obey a vector wave equation with Lamé constants determined by the activity. We find that at least one polarization mode of these waves is always unstable, leading to the melting of the crystal. These results are elucidated by identifying an odd-dimensional Poisson structure consisting of a Hamiltonian and an associated Casimir invariant, where linear combinations of position and orientation are identified as conjugate variables. Our results suggest that Poisson structures may exist generally for active particles in slow viscous flow and thereby allow equilibrium arguments to be applied in the presence of these dissipative systems.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Survey for Distant Solar Twins (SDST) -- I. EPIC method for stellar parameter measurement

Solar twins are stars of key importance to the field of astronomy and offer a multitude of science applications. Only a small number ($\lesssim200$) of solar twins are known today, all of which are relatively close to our Sun ($\lesssim800\,pc$). The goal of our Survey for Distant Solar Twins (SDST) is to identify many more solar twin and solar analogue stars out to much larger distances ($\sim4\,kpc$). In this paper, we present a new method to identify solar twins using relatively low $S/N$, medium resolving power ($R\sim 28{,}000$) spectra that will be typical of such distant targets observed with HERMES on the $3.9\,m$ Anglo-Australian Telescope (AAT). We developed a novel approach, namely EPIC, to measure stellar parameters which we use to identify stars similar to our Sun. EPIC determines the stellar atmospheric parameters (effective temperature $T_{\mathrm{eff}}$, surface gravity $\log g$ and metallicity [Fe/H]) using differential equivalent width (EW) measurements of selected spectroscopic absorption features and a simple model, trained on previously analysed spectra, that connects these EWs to the stellar parameters. The reference for the EW measurements is a high $S/N$ solar spectrum which is used to minimise several systematic effects. EPIC is fast, optimised for Sun-like stars and yields stellar parameter measurements with small enough uncertainties to enable spectroscopic identification of solar twin and analogue stars up to $\sim4\,kpc$ away using AAT/HERMES, i.e.\ $\sigma\left(T_{\mathrm{eff}}, \log g, \textrm{[Fe/H]}\right) = \left(50\,K, 0.08\,dex, 0.03\,dex\right)$ on average at $S/N=25$.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

More methods for calculating the topological charge (density) of SU(N) lattice gauge fields in 3+1 dimensions

We revisit old ideas that smearing or blocking an SU(N) lattice gauge field, or averaging over an ensemble of fields created in the neighbourhood of that field, can reduce the high frequency fluctuations sufficiently that the naive lattice operator for the topological charge density is able to provide a reliable measure of the topological charge of the field. We show that these three methods do indeed provide additional simple methods for calculating the total topological charge, with smearing particularly economical at current couplings. More interestingly, the ensemble average method can also be used to expose the distribution in space-time of the topological charge and this conceptually transparent, albeit computationally expensive, method provides a useful benchmark against which to compare other methods. Using this benchmark we find that a few smearing steps are also reliable in exposing the distribution in space-time of the topological charge, thus providing a very economical and simple method for doing so. We also use the same benchmark to determine what is the number of `cooling' sweeps one needs to perform in order to expose the charge density reliably.
PHYSICS

