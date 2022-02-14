Contact angle measurement on curved wetting surface in multiphase lattice Boltzmann method

Claire E. Heaney, Zef Wolffs, Jón Atli Tómasson, Lyes Kahouadji, Pablo Salinas, André Nicolle, Omar K. Matar, Ionel M. Navon, Narakorn Srinil, Christopher C. Pain. The modelling of multiphase flow in a pipe presents a significant challenge for high-resolution computational fluid dynamics (CFD) models due to the high aspect ratio (length over diameter) of the domain. In subsea applications, the pipe length can be several hundreds of kilometres versus a pipe diameter of just a few inches. In this paper, we present a new AI-based non-intrusive reduced-order model within a domain decomposition framework (AI-DDNIROM) which is capable of making predictions for domains significantly larger than the domain used in training. This is achieved by using domain decomposition; dimensionality reduction; training a neural network to make predictions for a single subdomain; and by using an iteration-by-subdomain technique to converge the solution over the whole domain. To find the low-dimensional space, we explore several types of autoencoder networks, known for their ability to compress information accurately and compactly. The performance of the autoencoders is assessed on two advection-dominated problems: flow past a cylinder and slug flow in a pipe. To make predictions in time, we exploit an adversarial network which aims to learn the distribution of the training data, in addition to learning the mapping between particular inputs and outputs. This type of network has shown the potential to produce realistic outputs. The whole framework is applied to multiphase slug flow in a horizontal pipe for which an AI-DDNIROM is trained on high-fidelity CFD simulations of a pipe of length 10 m with an aspect ratio of 13:1, and tested by simulating the flow for a pipe of length 98 m with an aspect ratio of almost 130:1. Statistics of the flows obtained from the CFD simulations are compared to those of the AI-DDNIROM predictions to demonstrate the success of our approach.

