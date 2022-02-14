ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

High-flux neutron generation by laser-accelerated ions from single- and double-layer targets

By Vojtěch Horný, Sophia N. Chen, Xavier Davoine, Laurent Gremillet, Julien Fuchs
 2 days ago

Contemporary ultraintense, short-pulse laser systems provide extremely compact setups for the production of high-flux neutron beams, such as required for nondestructive probing of dense matter, research on neutron-induced damage in fusion devices or laboratory astrophysics studies. Here, by coupling particle-in-cell and Monte Carlo numerical simulations, we examine possible strategies...

Digital Trends

Hubble spots a rare pair of highly active galaxies

This week’s image from the Hubble Space Telescope shows a pair of interacting galaxies, collectively known as Arp 282. The bottom galaxy, NGC 169, is a type of highly active galaxy known as a Seyfert galaxy. Many similarly active galaxies are hard to observe because they give off so much radiation, but Seyfert galaxies give off energy at wavelengths other than those observed by instruments like those on Hubble. That means the galaxy can be clearly observed, even though it’s extremely active.
ASTRONOMY
Inverse

Scientists weigh one of the most mysterious particles in the universe

Neutrinos may be the most mysterious particles in the universe. These ghostly entities zip around at nearly the speed of light and can fly through matter easily — a light-year's worth of lead would only stop about half of the neutrinos flying through it. They are so light that no experiment to date has successfully weighed them.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Moiré-like superlattice generated van Hove singularities in strained CuO$_2$ double layer

While it is known that the double-layer Bi$_2$Sr$_2$CaCu$_2$O$_{8+y}$ (BSCCO) cuprate superconductor exhibits an incommensurate superlattice (IS), the effect of IS on the electronic structure remains elusive. The interlayer interaction produces a double-peaked van Hove singularity (VHS) in the density of states (called bilayer splitting) which is strongly changed by the incommensurate period of the superlattice controlled by the misfit strain between different atomic layers in BSCCO. Recently the wave vector $\textbf{q} = \epsilon \textbf{b}$ (where $\textbf{b}$ is the reciprocal lattice vector of the average lattice) of the superlattice in a high-quality single crystal has been measured with high precision [N.~Poccia et al., Phys. Rev. Materials $\mathbf{4}$, 114007 (2020)]. This work reports the calculation of the VHS bilayer splitting in a {\it quasi-commensurate} phase with a rational number $\epsilon=9/43$ for the pure BSCCO crystal. We extend the calculation to the devil's staircase observed in the high entropy perovskite Bi$_2$Sr$_2$Ca$_{1-x}$Y$_x$Cu$_2$O$_{8+y}$ (BSCYCO), where the wave vector $\epsilon =9/\eta$ changes in the range $36 > \eta > 43$ for $1>x>0$ controlled by the lattice misfit strain. Our results are of high relevance where the chemical potential is tuned in the optimum and overdoped regime where the superconductor to metal transition takes place. The similarity of the complex VHS splitting due to the devil's staircase in mismatched CuO$_2$ bilayer with VHS due to moir{é} lattice in strained twisted graphene. This makes mismatched CuO$_2$ bilayer quite promising for constructing quantum devices with tuned physical characteristics.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Fabrication of Surface Ion Traps with Integrated Current Carrying Wires enabling High Magnetic Field Gradients

Martin Siegele-Brown, Seokjun Hong, Foni R. Lebrun-Gallagher, Samuel J. Hile, Sebastian Weidt, Winfried K. Hensinger. A major challenge for quantum computers is the scalable simultaneous execution of quantum gates. One approach to address this is the implementation of quantum gates based on static magnetic field gradients and global microwave fields. In this paper, we present the fabrication of surface ion traps with integrated copper current carrying wires embedded inside the substrate below the ion electrodes, capable of generating high magnetic field gradients. The copper layer's measured sheet resistance of 1.12 m$\Omega$/sq at room temperature is sufficiently low to incorporate complex designs, without excessive power dissipation at high currents causing a thermal runaway. At a temperature of 40 K the sheet resistance drops to 20.9 $\mu\Omega$/sq giving a lower limit for the residual resistance ratio of 100. Continuous currents of 13 A can be applied, resulting in a simulated magnetic field gradient of 144 T/m at the ion position, which is 125 $\mu$m from the trap surface for the particular anti-parallel wire pair in our design.
CHEMISTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laser#Ions#Neutrons#Monte Carlo
arxiv.org

Reconstruction of the NuSTAR point spread function using single-laser metrology

Hannah P. Earnshaw (1), Kristin K. Madsen (1 and 2), Karl Forster (1), Brian W. Grefenstette (1), Murray Brightman (1), Andreas Zoglauer (3), Fiona Harrison (1) ((1) Cahill Center for Astronomy and Astrophysics, California Institute of Technology, Pasadena, CA (2) Goddard Space Flight Center, Greenbelt, MD (3) Space Sciences Laboratory, University of California, Berkeley, CA)
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Investigating the detection rates and inference of gravitational-wave and radio emission from black hole neutron star mergers

Black hole neutron star (BHNS) mergers have recently been detected through their gravitational-wave (GW) emission. BHNS mergers could also produce electromagnetic (EM) emission as a short gamma-ray burst (sGRB), and/or an sGRB afterglow upon interaction with the circummerger medium. Here, we make predictions for the expected detection rates with the Square Kilometre Array Phase 1 (SKA1) of sGRB radio afterglows associated with BHNS mergers. We also investigate the benefits of a multimessenger analysis in inferring the properties of the merging binary. We simulate a population of BHNS mergers and estimate their sGRB afterglow flux to obtain the detection rates with SKA1. We investigate how this rate depends on the GW detector sensitivity, the primary black hole (BH) spin, and the neutron star equation of state. We then perform a multimessenger Bayesian inference study on a fiducial BHNS merger. We simulate its sGRB afterglow and GW emission and take systematic errors into account. The expected rates of a combined GW and radio detection with the current generation GW detectors are likely low. Due to the much increased sensitivity of future GW detectors like the Einstein Telescope, the chances of an sGRB localisation and radio detection increase substantially. The unknown distribution of the BH spin has a big influence on the detection rates, however, and it is a large source of uncertainty. Furthermore, for our fiducial BHNS merger we are able to infer both the binary source parameters as well as the parameters of the sGRB afterglow simultaneously when combining the GW and radio data. The radio data provides useful extra information on the binary parameters such as the mass ratio but this is limited by the systematic errors involved. A better understanding of the systematics will further increase the amount of information on the binary parameters that can be extracted from this radio data.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

High-Fidelity Ion State Detection Using Trap-Integrated Avalanche Photodiodes

David Reens, Michael Collins, Joseph Ciampi, Dave Kharas, Brian F. Aull, Kevan Donlon, Colin D. Bruzewicz, Bradley Felton, Jules Stuart, Robert J. Niffenegger, Philip Rich, Danielle Braje, Kevin K. Ryu, John Chiaverini, Robert McConnell. Integrated technologies greatly enhance the prospects for practical quantum information processing and sensing devices based on...
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Bayesian Inverse Uncertainty Quantification of the Physical Model Parameters for the Spallation Neutron Source First Target Station

The reliability of the mercury spallation target is mission-critical for the neutron science program of the spallation neutron source at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory. We present an inverse uncertainty quantification (UQ) study using the Bayesian framework for the mercury equation of state model parameters, with the assistance of polynomial chaos expansion surrogate models. By leveraging high-fidelity structural mechanics simulations and real measured strain data, the inverse UQ results reveal a maximum-a-posteriori estimate, mean, and standard deviation of $6.5\times 10^4$ ($6.49\times 10^4 \pm 2.39\times 10^3$) Pa for the tensile cutoff threshold, $12112.1$ ($12111.8 \pm 14.9$) kg/m$^3$ for the mercury density, and $1850.4$ ($1849.7 \pm 5.3$) m/s for the mercury speed of sound. These values do not necessarily represent the nominal mercury physical properties, but the ones that fit the strain data and the solid mechanics model we have used, and can be explained by three reasons: The limitations of the computer model or what is known as the model-form uncertainty, the biases and errors in the experimental data, and the mercury cavitation damage that also contributes to the change in mercury behavior. Consequently, the equation of state model parameters try to compensate for these effects to improve fitness to the data. The mercury target simulations using the updated parametric values result in an excellent agreement with 88% average accuracy compared to experimental data, 6% average increase compared to reference parameters, with some sensors experiencing an increase of more than 25%. With a more accurate simulated strain response, the component fatigue analysis can utilize the comprehensive strain history data to evaluate the target vessel's lifetime closer to its real limit, saving tremendous target costs.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

Direct-laser writing for subnanometer focusing and single-molecule imaging

Two-photon direct laser writing is an additive fabrication process that utilizes two-photon absorption of tightly focused femtosecond laser pulses to implement spatially controlled polymerization of a liquid-phase photoresist. Two-photon direct laser writing is capable of nanofabricating arbitrary three-dimensional structures with nanometer accuracy. Here, we explore direct laser writing for high-resolution optical microscopy by fabricating unique 3D optical fiducials for single-molecule tracking and 3D single-molecule localization microscopy. By having control over the position and three-dimensional architecture of the fiducials, we improve axial discrimination and demonstrate isotropic subnanometer 3D focusing (<0.8"‰nm) over tens of micrometers using a standard inverted microscope. We perform 3D single-molecule acquisitions over cellular volumes, unsupervised data acquisition and live-cell single-particle tracking with nanometer accuracy.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Target-aware Molecular Graph Generation

Generating molecules with desired biological activities has attracted growing attention in drug discovery. Previous molecular generation models are designed as chemocentric methods that hardly consider the drug-target interaction, limiting their practical applications. In this paper, we aim to generate molecular drugs in a target-aware manner that bridges biological activity and molecular design. To solve this problem, we compile a benchmark dataset from several publicly available datasets and build baselines in a unified framework. Building on the recent advantages of flow-based molecular generation models, we propose SiamFlow, which forces the flow to fit the distribution of target sequence embeddings in latent space. Specifically, we employ an alignment loss and a uniform loss to bring target sequence embeddings and drug graph embeddings into agreements while avoiding collapse. Furthermore, we formulate the alignment into a one-to-many problem by learning spaces of target sequence embeddings. Experiments quantitatively show that our proposed method learns meaningful representations in the latent space toward the target-aware molecular graph generation and provides an alternative approach to bridge biology and chemistry in drug discovery.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Multitube monitors: a new-generation of neutron beam monitors

F. Lafont, D. Barkats, J-C. Buffet, S. Cuccaro, B. Guerard, C-C Lai, J. Marchal, J. Pentenero, N. Sartor, R. Hall-Wilton, K. Kanaki, L. Robinson, P O. Svensson. With the renewal of many neutron science instruments and the commissioning of new neutron facilities, there is a rising demand for improved neutron beam monitoring systems with reduced beam perturbations and higher counting rate capability. Fission chambers are the most popular beam monitors; however, their use on some instruments may be prevented by the background generated by fast neutrons emitted during neutron captures in 235U and by neutrons scattered in the material of the fission chamber. Multitube detectors, on the other hand, offer a good alternative with minimum beam perturbations. The purpose of this paper is to report and analyse the results of the measurements performed with several Multitubes used for beam monitoring. We show that the transparency of Multitube beam monitors is 97.6 +/-0.4 %, and that their detection efficiency is uniform, with a deviation from the mean value < 0.7%. A counting rate reduction of 10% due to pile-up effects is measured at a rate of 550 kHz. In addition to neutron beam intensity monitoring, the Multitube can be configured for 1-dimensional or 2-dimensional localisation. We present the preliminary results of these additional functionalities.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Asymmetric electrostatic properties of an electric double layer: a generalized Poisson-Boltzmann approach taking into account non-uniform size effects and water polarization

We theoretically study electrostatic properties of electric double layer using a generalized Poisson-Boltzmann approach taking into account the orientational ordering of water dipoles and the excluded volume effect of water molecules as well as those of positive and negative ions with different sizes in electrolyte solution. Our approach enables one to predict that the number densities of water molecules, counterions and coions and the permittivity of electrolyte solution close to a charged surface, asymmetrically vary depending on both of sign and magnitude of the surface charge density and the volume of counterion. We treat several phenomena in more detail. Firstly, an increase in the volume of counterions and an increase in the surface charge density can cause the position of the minimum number density of water molecules to be farther from the charged surface. Secondly, width of the range of voltage in which the properties at the charged surface symmetrically vary decreases with increasing bulk salt concentration. In addition, we show that the excluded volume effect of water molecules and the orientational ordering of water dipoles can lead to early onset and lowering of the maximum of electric capacitance according to surface voltage. Our approach and results can be applied to describing electrostatic properties of biological membranes and electric double layer capacitor for which excluded volume effects of water molecules and ions with different sizes may be important.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Regimes of boundary layer ignition by heat release from a localized energy source

This paper investigates the initiation of a deflagration in a premixed boundary-layer stream by continuous heat deposition from a line energy source placed perpendicular to the flow on the wall surface, a planar flow configuration relevant for small-scale combustion applications, including portable rotary engines. Ignition is investigated in the constant density approximation with a one-step irreversible reaction with large activation energy adopted for the chemistry description. The ratio of the characteristic strain time, given by the inverse of the wall velocity gradient, to the characteristic deflagration residence time defines the relevant controlling Damköhler number $D$. The time-dependent evolution following the activation of the heat source is obtained by numerical integration of the energy and fuel conservation equations. For sufficiently small values of $D$, the solution is seen to evolve towards a steady flow in which the chemical reaction remains confined to a finite near-source reactive kernel. This becomes increasingly slender for increasing values of $D$, corresponding to smaller near-wall velocities, until a critical value $D_{c1}$ is reached at which the confined kernel is replaced by a steady anchored deflagration, assisted by the source heating rate, which develops indefinitely downstream. As the boundary-layer velocity gradient is further decreased, a second critical Damköhler number $D_{c2}>D_{c1}$ is reached at which the energy deposition results in a flashback deflagration propagating upstream against the incoming flow along the base of the boundary layer. The computations are extended to investigate the dependence of $D_{c1}$ and $D_{c2}$ on the fuel diffusivity as well as the additional dependence of $D_{c1}$ on the source heating rate, thereby delineating the boundaries that define the relevant regime diagram for these combustion systems.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Eos

Measuring Carbon Ion Loss from the Martian Atmosphere

Source: Journal of Geophysical Research: Space Physics. In recent decades, planetary scientists have developed ample evidence indicating that Mars was home to a relatively thick atmosphere and hosted liquid water on its surface during the Noachian, around 4 billion years ago. Since then, significant climate change occurred, resulting in the loss of much of the planet’s atmosphere and all of its surface water.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

NICER Observing the Evidence of Poynting-Robertson Drag and Disk Reflection During Type I X-Ray Bursts from 4U 1636$-$536

Type I X-ray bursts are unstable thermonuclear burning of accreting matter on neutron star (NS) surface. The quick releasing of energetic X-ray photons during bursts interact with the surrounding accretion disk, which increases the accretion rate due to the Poynting-Robertson drag and a fraction of burst emission is reflected. We analysed two photospheric radius expansion bursts in the NS low-mass X-ray binary 4U 1636$-$536 in 2017 using data from Neutron star Interior Composition Explorer. The time resolved burst spectra showed clear deviations from a blackbody model. The spectral fitting can be significantly improved by introducing either the enhanced persistent emission (the $f_a$ model) or the reflection from the accretion disk (the relxillNS model). The $f_a$ model provides larger blackbody temperature and higher burst flux compared with the relxillNS model. The peak fluxes of two bursts, $4.36\times10^{-8}~\mathrm{erg~cm^{-2}~s^{-1}}$ and $9.10\times10^{-8}~\mathrm{erg~cm^{-2}~s^{-1}}$, from the $f_a$ model, are slightly higher than the Eddington limits of mixed hydrogen/helium and pure helium bursts from previous observations, respectively. If the disk reflections have been taken into account simultaneously, the peak fluxes are lower to match the preferred values. We find the evidence that both the Poynting-Robertson drag and disk reflection have been appeared during these two X-ray bursts. Moreover, the disk reflection can contribute $\sim20-30\%$ of the total burst emissions.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Developing high-performance DIRC detector for the Future Electron Ion Collider Experiment

The Electron-Ion Collider (EIC) will be the next frontier project of nuclear physics in the United States. It is planned to be built in the Brookhaven National Laboratory (BNL) in close collaboration with Jefferson Lab. One of the key requirement for the EIC central detector is excellent particle identification (PID). A detector using the Detection of Internally Reflected Cherenkov light (DIRC) principle, with a radial size of only 7-8~cm, is a very attractive solution for identification of the hadrons in the final state. The R$\&$D program performed by the EIC PID collaboration (eRD14) is focused on designing a high-performance DIRC (hpDIRC) detector that would extend the momentum coverage well beyond the state-of-the-art 3 standard deviations or more separation of $\pi/K$ up to 6~GeV/$c$, $e/\pi$ up to 1.8~GeV/$c$, and $p/K$ up to 10~GeV/$c$. Key components of the hpDIRC detector are a 3-layer compound lens and small pixel-size photo-sensors. This article describes the status of the high-performance DIRC R$\&$D for the EIC detector, with a focus on efforts towards developing and validating the radiation hard 3-layer lens.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
arxiv.org

Impact of the X ray edge singularity on detection of relic neutrinos in the PTOLEMY project

Direct detection of relic neutrinos in a beta-decay experiment is an ambitious goal, which has for a long time been beyond the reach of available technology. One of the toughest practical difficulties that such an experiment has to overcome is that it needs to deal with a large amount of radioactive material in such a way as to not compromise the energy resolution required for the separation of useful events from the massive beta-decay background. The PTOLEMY project offers an innovative approach to this problem based on deposition of radioactive material on graphene. While such an approach is expected to resolve the main difficulty, new challenges arise from the proximity of the beta decayers to a solid state system. In this work, we focus on the effect of the shakeup of the graphene electron system due to a beta-decay event. We calculate the distortion of the relic neutrino peaks as resulting from such a shakeup, analyse the impact of the distortion on the visibility of neutrino capture events and discuss what technological solutions could be used to improve the visibility of neutrino capture events.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Electric double layer of colloidal particles in salt-free concentrated suspensions including non-uniform size effects and orientational ordering of water dipoles

The response of a suspension under a variety of static or alternating external fields strongly depends on the equilibrium electric double layer that surrounds the colloidal particles in the suspension. The theoretical models for salt-free suspensions can be improved by incorporating non-uniform size effects and orientational ordering of water dipoles neglected in previous mean-field approaches, which are based on the Poisson-Boltzmann approach. Our model including non-uniform size effects and orientational ordering of water dipoles seems to have quite a promising effect because the model can predict the phenomena like a heavy decrease in relative permittivity of the suspension and counterion stratification near highly charged colloidal particle. In this work we numerically obtain the electric potential, the counterions concentration and the relative permittivity around a charged particle in a concentrated salt-free suspension corrected by non-uniform size effects and orientational ordering of water dipoles. The results show the worth of such corrections for medium to high particle charges at every particle volume fraction. We conclude that non-uniform size effects and orientational ordering of water dipoles are necessary for the development of new theoretical models to study non-equilibrium properties in concentrated colloidal suspensions.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Influence of asymmetric depletion of solvents on the electric double layer of charged objects in binary polar solvent mixture

For binary solvent mixtures composed of ions and two kinds of polar solvents, electric double layer near a charged object is strongly affected by not only the binary solvent composition but also nature of solvents such as volume and dipole moment of a solvent molecule. Accounting for difference in sizes of solvents and orientational ordering of solvent dipoles, we theoretically obtain general expressions for the spatial distribution functions of solvents and ions, in planar geometry and within the mean-field approach. Although focusing on long-range electrostatic interaction, we neglect short-range interactions such as preferential solvation, our approach predicts an asymmetric depletion of the two solvents from the charged surface and a behavior of decreased permittivity of the binary solvent mixture. Furthermore, we suggest that the key factor for the depletion is the ratio of the solvent dipole moment to the solvent volume. The influence of binary solvent composition, volume of solvent and dipole moment of solvent on the number density of solvents, permittivity and differential capacitance are presented and discussed, respectively. We conclude that accounting for difference in the volume and dipole moment between polar solvents is necessary for new approach to represent more realistic situations such as preferential solvation.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Ultrafast dynamics of electrons and phonons: from the two-temperature model to the time-dependent Boltzmann equation

The advent of pump-probe spectroscopy techniques paved the way to the exploration of the ultrafast dynamics of electrons and phonons in crystalline solids. Following photo-absorption of a pump pulse and the initial electronic thermalization, the dynamics of electronic and vibrational degrees of freedom is dominated by electron-phonon and phonon-phonon scattering processes.The two-temperature model (TTM) and its generalizations -- as, e.g., the non-thermal lattice model (NLM) -- provide valuable tools to describe these phenomena and the ensuing coupled electron-phonon dynamics over timescales ranging between few hundreds of femtoseconds and tens of picoseconds. While more sophisticated theoretical approaches are nowadays available, the conceptual and computational simplicity of the TTM makes it the method of choice to model thermalization processes in pump-probe spectroscopy, and it keeps being widely applied in both experimental and theoretical studies. In the domain of ab-initio methods, the time-dependent Boltzmann equation (TDBE) ameliorates many of the shortcomings of the TTM and it enables a realistic and parameter-free description of ultrafast phenomena with full momentum resolution. After a pedagogical introduction to the TTM and TDBE, in this manuscript we review their application to the description of ultrafast process in solid-state physics and materials science as well as their theoretical foundation.
PHYSICS

