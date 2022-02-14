ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

In-beam PET and Compton imaging for enhanced accuracy proton-range verification

By Javier Balibrea-Correa, Jorge Lerendegui-Marco, Ion Ladarescu, César Domingo-Pardo, Carlos Guerrero, Teresa Rodríguez-González, Maria del Carmen Jiménez-Ramos, Begoña Fernández-Martínez
arxiv.org
 2 days ago

Javier Balibrea-Correa, Jorge Lerendegui-Marco, Ion Ladarescu, César Domingo-Pardo, Carlos Guerrero, Teresa Rodríguez-González, Maria del Carmen Jiménez-Ramos, Begoña Fernández-Martínez. We report on a combined in-beam PET and prompt-gamma Compton imaging system aimed at ion-range verification in proton-therapy treatments. A proof-of-concept experiment was carried...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Millisecond speed deep learning based proton dose calculation with Monte Carlo accuracy

Next generation online and real-time adaptive radiotherapy workflows require precise particle transport simulations in sub-second times, which is unfeasible with current analytical pencil beam algorithms (PBA) or stochastic Monte Carlo (MC) methods. We present a data-driven millisecond speed dose calculation algorithm (DoTA) accurately predicting the dose deposited by mono-energetic proton pencil beams for arbitrary energies and patient geometries. Given the forward-scattering nature of protons, we frame 3D particle transport as modeling a sequence of 2D geometries in the beam's eye view. DoTA combines convolutional neural networks extracting spatial features (e.g., tissue and density contrasts) with a transformer self-attention backbone that routes information between the sequence of geometry slices and a vector representing the beam's energy, and is trained to predict low noise MC simulations of proton beamlets using 80,000 different head and neck, lung, and prostate geometries. Predicting beamlet doses in 5 ms with a very high gamma pass rate of 99.37% (1%, 3 mm) compared to the ground truth MC calculations, DoTA significantly improves upon analytical pencil beam algorithms both in precision and speed. Offering MC accuracy 100 times faster than PBAs for pencil beams, our model calculates full treatment plan doses in 10 to 15 s depending on the number of beamlets, achieving a 99.70% (2%, 2 mm) gamma pass rate across 9 test patients. Outperforming all previous analytical pencil beam and deep learning based approaches, DoTA represents a new state of the art in data-driven dose calculation and can directly compete with the speed of even commercial GPU MC approaches. Providing the sub-second speed required for adaptive treatments, straightforward implementations could offer similar benefits to other steps of the radiotherapy workflow or other modalities such as helium or carbon treatments.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Gradient Variance Loss for Structure-Enhanced Image Super-Resolution

Recent success in the field of single image super-resolution (SISR) is achieved by optimizing deep convolutional neural networks (CNNs) in the image space with the L1 or L2 loss. However, when trained with these loss functions, models usually fail to recover sharp edges present in the high-resolution (HR) images for the reason that the model tends to give a statistical average of potential HR solutions. During our research, we observe that gradient maps of images generated by the models trained with the L1 or L2 loss have significantly lower variance than the gradient maps of the original high-resolution images. In this work, we propose to alleviate the above issue by introducing a structure-enhancing loss function, coined Gradient Variance (GV) loss, and generate textures with perceptual-pleasant details. Specifically, during the training of the model, we extract patches from the gradient maps of the target and generated output, calculate the variance of each patch and form variance maps for these two images. Further, we minimize the distance between the computed variance maps to enforce the model to produce high variance gradient maps that will lead to the generation of high-resolution images with sharper edges. Experimental results show that the GV loss can significantly improve both Structure Similarity (SSIM) and peak signal-to-noise ratio (PSNR) performance of existing image super-resolution (SR) deep learning models.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Low-light Image Enhancement by Retinex Based Algorithm Unrolling and Adjustment

Motivated by their recent advances, deep learning techniques have been widely applied to low-light image enhancement (LIE) problem. Among which, Retinex theory based ones, mostly following a decomposition-adjustment pipeline, have taken an important place due to its physical interpretation and promising performance. However, current investigations on Retinex based deep learning are still not sufficient, ignoring many useful experiences from traditional methods. Besides, the adjustment step is either performed with simple image processing techniques, or by complicated networks, both of which are unsatisfactory in practice. To address these issues, we propose a new deep learning framework for the LIE problem. The proposed framework contains a decomposition network inspired by algorithm unrolling, and adjustment networks considering both global brightness and local brightness sensitivity. By virtue of algorithm unrolling, both implicit priors learned from data and explicit priors borrowed from traditional methods can be embedded in the network, facilitate to better decomposition. Meanwhile, the consideration of global and local brightness can guide designing simple yet effective network modules for adjustment. Besides, to avoid manually parameter tuning, we also propose a self-supervised fine-tuning strategy, which can always guarantee a promising performance. Experiments on a series of typical LIE datasets demonstrated the effectiveness of the proposed method, both quantitatively and visually, as compared with existing methods.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Sensitivity to Dijet Resonances at Proton-Proton Colliders

A significant benchmark for discovery at a proton-proton collider is the sensitivity to a dijet resonance, X, the intermediate state of the s-channel process $pp \rightarrow X \rightarrow 2\mbox{ jets}$. To probe the highest resonance masses, hadron collider experiments have used the classic technique of searching for bumps in the mass spectrum of two individually resolved jets. In this Snowmass 2021 study, we explore the search sensitivity to multiple benchmark models of dijet resonances at current and future proton-proton colliders. We present the expected masses for $5\sigma$ discovery and 95\% confidence level exclusion of diquarks, colorons, excited quarks, $W^{\prime}s$, $Z^{\prime}s$ and Randall-Sundrum gravitons, resulting from accumulation of integrated luminosities between 10 and $10^5$ fb$^{-1}$, at proton-proton colliders operating at energies $\sqrt{s}=$ 13, 14, 27, 75, 100, 150, 300 and 500 TeV.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beam#Proton#Medical Imaging#Pet#Cna#Monte
arxiv.org

Accuracy of Restricted Boltzmann Machines for the one-dimensional $J_1-J_2$ Heisenberg model

Neural networks have been recently proposed as variational wave functions for quantum many-body systems [G. Carleo and M. Troyer, Science 355, 602 (2017)]. In this work, we focus on a specific architecture, known as Restricted Boltzmann Machine (RBM), and analyse its accuracy for the spin-1/2 $J_1-J_2$ antiferromagnetic Heisenberg model in one spatial dimension. The ground state of this model has a non-trivial sign structure, especially for $J_2/J_1>0.5$, forcing us to work with complex-valued RBMs. Two variational Ansätze are discussed: one defined through a fully complex RBM, and one in which two different real-valued networks are used to approximate modulus and phase of the wave function. In both cases, translational invariance is imposed by considering linear combinations of RBMs, giving access also to the lowest-energy excitations at fixed momentum $k$. We perform a systematic study on small clusters to evaluate the accuracy of these wave functions in comparison to exact results, providing evidence for the supremacy of the fully complex RBM. Our calculations show that this kind of Ansätze is very flexible and describes both gapless and gapped ground states, also capturing the incommensurate spin-spin correlations and low-energy spectrum for $J_2/J_1>0.5$. The RBM results are also compared to the ones obtained with Gutzwiller-projected fermionic states, often employed to describe quantum spin models [F. Ferrari, A. Parola, S. Sorella and F. Becca, Phys. Rev. B 97, 235103 (2018)]. Contrary to the latter class of variational states, the fully-connected structure of RBMs hampers the transferability of the wave function from small to large clusters, implying an increase of the computational cost with the system size.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Controlling the CERN Experimental Area Beams

B. Rae, M. Hrabia, V. Baggiolini, D. Banerjee, J. Bernhard, M. Brugger, N. Charitonidis, L. Gatignon, A. Gerbershagen, R. Gorbonosov, M. Peryt, M. Gabriel, G. Romagnoli, C. Roderick. The CERN fixed target experimental areas are composed of more than 8 km of beam lines with around 800 devices used to...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Control and stabilization of geometrically exact beams

We study well-posedness, stabilization and control problems involving freely vibrating beams that may undergo motions of large magnitude -- i.e. large displacements of the reference line and large rotations of the cross sections. Such beams, shearable and very flexible, are often called geometrically exact beams and are especially needed in modern highly flexible light-weight structures, where one cannot neglect these large motions. We view these beams from two perspectives. The first perspective is one in which the beam is described in terms of the position of its reference line and the orientation of its cross sections (expressed in some fixed coordinate system). This is the generally encountered model, due to Eric Reissner and Juan C. Simo. Of second order in time and space, it is a quasilinear system of six equations. The second perspective is one in which the beam is rather described by intrinsic variables -- velocities and strains or internal forces and moments -- which are moreover expressed in a moving coordinate system attached to the beam. This system, proposed in its most general form by Dewey H. Hodges, consists of twice as many equations, but is of first order in time and space, hyperbolic and only semilinear (quadratic). From the definition of the state of the latter model, one can see that both perspectives are linked by a nonlinear transformation. The questions of well-posedness, stabilization and control are addressed for beams governed by the intrinsic model, while by using the transformation we also prove that the existence and uniqueness of a classical solution to the intrinsic model implies that of a classical solution to the model written in terms of positions and rotations. In particular, this enables us to deduce corresponding results for the latter model. We also also address these questions for networks of beams attached to each other by means of rigid joints.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Layer-dependent Raman spectroscopy and electronic applications of wide-bandgap 2D semiconductor \b{eta}-ZrNCl

In recent years, two-dimensional (2D) layered semiconductors have received much attention for their potential in next-generation electronics and optoelectronics. Wide-bandgap 2D semiconductors are especially important in blue and ultraviolet wavelength region, while there are very few 2D materials in this region. Here, monolayer \b{eta}-type zirconium nitride chloride (\b{eta}-ZrNCl) is isolated for the first time, which is an air-stable layered material with a bandgap of ~3.0 eV in bulk. Systematical investigation of layer-dependent Raman scattering of ZrNCl from monolayer, bilayer, to bulk reveals a blue shift of its out-of-plane A1g peak at ~189 cm-1. Importantly, this A1g peak is absent in monolayer, suggesting that it is a fingerprint to quickly identify monolayer and for the thickness determination of 2D ZrNCl. The back-gate field-effect transistor based on few-layer ZrNCl shows a high on/off ratio of 108. These results suggest the potential of 2D \b{eta}-ZrNCl for electronic applications.
CHEMISTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

Design Principles and Physical Properties of Two-Dimensional Heterostructured Borides

Principles of design to create dynamically stable transition metal, lanthanide, and actinide based low-dimensional borides are presented. A charge transfer analysis of donor metal atoms to electron deficient honeycombed B lattices allows to predict complex covalent heterostructures hosting Dirac states. The applicable guidelines are supported with the analysis of phonon spectra computed with first-principles calculations to demonstrate the physical stability of nanometer-thick heterostructures. Similar or dissimilar layered borides can be stacked on top of each other in a layer-by-layer fashion creating an interface that can be fundamentally different from the individual layers, opening a rich playground to explore novel physical properties and new materials. Functionalities such as multiple Dirac states, highly dispersive electronic bands, and decoupled acoustic-optical phonon are studied. The combination of appealing electronic properties and physical realization make of predicted layered borides promising materials to integrate a new generation of two-dimensional materials.
DESIGN
arxiv.org

Noise correction of large deviations with anomalous scaling

We present a path integral calculation of the probability distribution associated with the time-integrated moments of the Ornstein-Uhlenbeck process that includes the Gaussian prefactor in addition to the dominant path or instanton term obtained in the low-noise limit. The instanton term was obtained recently [D. Nickelsen, H. Touchette, Phys. Rev. Lett. 121, 090602 (2018)] and shows that the large deviations of the time-integrated moments are anomalous in the sense that the logarithm of their distribution scales nonlinearly with the integration time. The Gaussian prefactor gives a correction to the low-noise approximation and leads us to define an instanton variance giving some insights as to how anomalous large deviations are created in time. The results are compared with simulations based on importance sampling, extending our previous results based on direct Monte Carlo simulations. We conclude by explaining why many of the standard analytical and numerical methods of large deviation theory fail in the case of anomalous large deviations.
SCIENCE
gwu.edu

Fantastic Voyage: Physics Student Peers into Protons

Since he first took a physics class at his Colorado Springs high school, junior Gabriel Grauvogel has looked to science to satisfy his curiosity about everything from how the natural world works to the expanses of the universes. “I’ve always had a fascination with the unknown,” said Grauvogel, a physics major. “I want to get to the absolute bottom of things at their deepest, fundamental state.”
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Equilibrium Fluctuations in Mean-field Disordered Models

Mean-field models of glasses that present a random first order transition exhibit highly non-trivial fluctuations. Building on previous studies that focused on the critical scaling regime, we here obtain a fully quantitative framework for all equilibrium conditions. By means of the replica method we evaluate Gaussian fluctuations of the overlaps around the thermodynamic limit, decomposing them in thermal fluctuations inside each state and heterogeneous fluctuations between different states. We first test and compare our analytical results with numerical simulation results for the $p$-spin spherical model and the random orthogonal model, and then analyze the random Lorentz gas. In all cases, a strong quantitative agreement is obtained. Our analysis thus provides a robust scheme for identifying the key finite-size (or finite-dimensional) corrections to the mean-field treatment of these paradigmatic glass models, and opens the way for later identifying instantonic corrections.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Validation and Improvement of the Pan-STARRS Photometric Calibration with the Stellar Color Regression Method

As one of the best ground-based photometric dataset, Pan-STARRS1 (PS1) has been widely used as the reference to calibrate other surveys. In this work, we present an independent validation and re-calibration of the PS1 photometry using spectroscopic data from the LAMOST DR7 and photometric data from the corrected Gaia EDR3 with the Stellar Color Regression (SCR) method. Using per band typically a total of 1.5 million LAMOST-PS1-Gaia stars as standards, we show that the PS1 photometric calibration precisions in the $grizy$ filters are around $4\sim 5$ mmag when averaged over $20'$ regions. However, significant large- and small-scale spatial variation of magnitude offset, up to over 1 per cent, probably caused by the calibration errors in the PS1, are found for all the $grizy$ filters. The calibration errors in different filters are un-correlated, and are slightly larger for the $g$ and $y$ filters. We also detect moderate magnitude-dependent errors (0.005, 0.005, 0.005, 0.004, 0.003 mag per magnitude in the 14 -- 17 magnitude range for the $grizy$ filters, respectively) in the PS1 photometry by comparing with the Gaia EDR3 and other catalogs. The errors are likely caused by the systematic uncertainties in the PSF magnitudes. We provide two-dimensional maps to correct for such magnitude offsets in the LAMOST footprint at different spatial resolutions from $20'$ to $160'$. The results demonstrate the power of the SCR method in improving the calibration precision of wide-field surveys when combined with the LAMOST spectroscopy and Gaia photometry.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Time-dependent variational Monte Carlo study of the dynamic structure factor for bosons in an optical lattice

We study the dynamics of a one-dimensional Bose gas at unit filling in both shallow and deep optical lattices and obtain the dynamic structure factor $S(k,\omega)$ by monitoring the linear response to a weak probe pulse. In order to do that we introduce a new procedure, based on the time-dependent variational Monte Carlo method (tVMC), which allows to evolve the system in real time, using as a variational model a Jastrow-Feenberg wave function that includes pair correlations. Comparison with exact diagonalization results of $S(k,\omega)$ obtained on a lattice in the Bose-Hubbard limit shows good agreement of the dispersion relation for sufficiently deep optical lattices, while for shallow lattices we observe the influence of higher Bloch bands. We also investigate non-linear response and obtain the excitation spectrum, albeit broadened, by higher harmonic generation after a strong pulse with a single low wave number. As a remarkable feature of our simulations we demonstrate that the full excitation spectrum can be retrieved from the stochastic noise inherent in any Monte Carlo method, without applying an actual perturbation.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Detecting Gravitational-waves from Extreme Mass Ratio Inspirals using Convolutional Neural Networks

Extreme mass ratio inspirals (EMRIs) are among the most interesting gravitational wave (GW) sources for space-borne GW detectors. However, successful GW data analysis remains challenging due to many issues, ranging from the difficulty of modeling accurate waveforms, to the impractically large template bank required by the traditional matched filtering search method. In this work, we introduce a proof-of-principle approach for EMRI detection based on convolutional neural networks (CNNs). We demonstrate the performance with simulated EMRI signals buried in Gaussian noise. We show that over a wide range of physical parameters, the network is effective for EMRI systems with a signal-to-noise ratio larger than 50, and the performance is most strongly related to the signal-to-noise ratio. The method also shows good generalization ability towards different waveform models. Our study reveals the potential applicability of machine learning technology like CNNs towards more realistic EMRI data analysis.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Deciphering stellar chorus: apollinaire, a Python 3 module for Bayesian peakbagging in helio- and asteroseismology

Since the asteroseismic revolution, availability of efficient and reliable methods to extract stellar-oscillation mode parameters has been one of the keystone of modern stellar physics. In the helio- and asteroseismology fields, these methods are usually referred as peakbagging. We introduce in this paper the apollinaire module, a new Python 3 open-source Markov Chains Monte Carlo (MCMC) framework dedicated to peakbagging. The theoretical framework necessary to understand MCMC peakbagging methods for integrated helio- and asteroseismic observations are extensively described. In particular, we present the models that are used to compute the posterior probability in a peakbagging framework. A description of the apollinaire module is then provided. We explain how the module enables stellar background, p-mode global pattern and individual-mode parameters extraction. By taking into account instrumental particularities, stellar inclination angle, rotational splittings, and asymmetries, the module allows fitting a large variety of p-mode models suited for solar as well as stellar data analysis with different instruments. After having been validated through a Monte Carlo fitting trial on synthetic data, the module is benchmarked by comparing its outputs with results obtained with other peakbagging codes. An analysis of the PSD of 89 one-year subseries of GOLF observations is performed. Six stars are also selected from the Kepler LEGACY sample in order to demonstrate the code abilities on asteroseismic data. The parameters we extract with apollinaire are in good agreement with those presented in the literature and demonstrate the precision and reliability of the module.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Numerical simulation of the coalescence-induced polymeric droplet jumping on superhydrophobic surfaces

Self-propelled jumping of two polymeric droplets on superhydrophobic surfaces is investigated by three-dimensional direct numerical simulations. Two identical droplets of a viscoelastic fluid slide, meet and coalesce on a surface with contact angle 180 degrees. The droplets are modelled by the Giesekus constitutive equation, introducing both viscoelasticity and a shear-thinning effects. The Cahn-Hilliard Phase-Field method is used to capture the droplet interface. The simulations capture the spontaneous coalescence and jumping of the droplets. The effect of elasticity and shear-thinning on the coalescence and jumping is investigated at capillary-inertial and viscous regimes. The results reveal that the elasticity of the droplet changes the known capillary-inertial velocity scaling of the Newtonian drops at large Ohnesorge numbers; the resulting viscoelastic droplet jumps from the surface at larger Ohnesorge numbers than a Newtonian drop, when elasticity gives rise to visible shape oscillations of the merged droplet. The numerical results show that polymer chains are stretched during the coalescence and prior to the departure of two drops, and the resulting elastic stresses at the interface induce the jumping of the liquid out of the surface. This study shows that viscoelasticity, typical of many biological and industrial applications, affects the droplet behaviour on superhydrophobic and self-cleaning surfaces.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

The effect of inter-particle hydrodynamic and magnetic interactions in a magnetorheological fluid

A magnetorheological fluid, which consists of magnetic particles suspended in a viscous fluid, flows freely with well-dispersed particles in a the absence of a magnetic field, but particle aggregation results in flow cessation when a field is applied. The mechanism of dynamical arrest is examined by analysing interactions between magnetic particles in a magnetic field subject to a shear flow. An isolated spherical magnetic particle undergoes a transition between a rotating state at low magnetic field and a static orientation at high magnetic field. The effect of interactions for spherical dipolar and polarisable particles with static orientation is examined for a dilute viscous suspension. There are magnetic interactions due to the magnetic field disturbance at one particle caused by the dipole moment of another, hydrodynamic interactions due to the antisymmetric force moment of a non-rotating particle in a shear flow, and a modification of the magnetic field due to the particle magnetic moment density. When there is a concentration variation, the torque balance condition results in a disturbance to the orientation of the particle magnetic moment. The net force and the drift velocity due to these disturbances is calculated, and the collective motion generated is equivalent to an anisotropic diffusion process. When the magnetic field is in the flow plane, the diffusion coefficients in the two directions perpendicular to the field direction are negative, implying that concentration fluctuations are unstable in these directions. This instability could initiate field-induced dynamical arrest in a magnetorheological fluid.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Photometric Redshifts for Cosmology: Improving Accuracy and Uncertainty Estimates Using Bayesian Neural Networks

We present results exploring the role that probabilistic deep learning models can play in cosmology from large scale astronomical surveys through estimating the distances to galaxies (redshifts) from photometry. Due to the massive scale of data coming from these new and upcoming sky surveys, machine learning techniques using galaxy photometry are increasingly adopted to predict galactic redshifts which are important for inferring cosmological parameters such as the nature of dark energy. Associated uncertainty estimates are also critical measurements, however, common machine learning methods typically provide only point estimates and lack uncertainty information as outputs. We turn to Bayesian neural networks (BNNs) as a promising way to provide accurate predictions of redshift values. We have compiled a new galaxy training dataset from the Hyper Suprime-Cam Survey, designed to mimic large surveys, but over a smaller portion of the sky. We evaluate the performance and accuracy of photometric redshift (photo-z) predictions from photometry using machine learning, astronomical and probabilistic metrics. We find that while the Bayesian neural network did not perform as well as non-Bayesian neural networks if evaluated solely by point estimate photo-z values, BNNs can provide uncertainty estimates that are necessary for cosmology.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Nonlinear Hall effect with non-centrosymmetric topological phase in ZrTe$_5$

Naizhou Wang, Jing-Yang You, Aifeng Wang, Xiaoyuan Zhou, Zhaowei Zhang, Shen Lai, Hung-Ju Tien, Tay-Rong Chang, Yuan-Ping Feng, Hsin Lin, Guoqing Chang, Wei-bo Gao. The non-centrosymmetric topological material has attracted intense attention due to its superior characters as compared to the centrosymmetric one. On one side, the topological phase coming from global geometric properties of the quantum wave function remains unchanged, on the other side, abundant exotic phenomena are predicted to be merely emerged in non-centrosymmetric ones, due to the redistribution of local quantum geometry. Whereas, probing the local quantum geometry in non-centrosymmetric topological material remains challenging. Here, we report a non-centrosymmetric topological phase in ZrTe$_5$, probed by the nonlinear Hall (NLH) effect. The angle-resolved and temperature-dependent NLH measurement reveals the inversion and ab-plane mirror symmetries breaking under 30 K, consistent with our theoretical calculation. Our findings identify a new non-centrosymmetric phase of ZrTe$_5$ and provide a platform to probe and control local quantum geometry via crystal symmetries.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy