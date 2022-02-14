ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mathematics

Perverse schobers and 3d mirror symmetry

By Benjamin Gammage, Justin Hilburn, Aaron Mazel-Gee
arxiv.org
 2 days ago

The proposed physical duality known as 3d mirror symmetry relates the geometries of dual pairs of holomorphic symplectic stacks. It has served in recent years as a guiding principle for developments in representation theory. However, due to the lack of definitions, thus far only small pieces of...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Time-Reversal Symmetry Breaking Superconductivity in Three-Dimensional Dirac Semimetallic Silicides

Superconductors with broken time-reversal symmetry represent arguably one of the most promising venues for realizing highly sought-after topological superconductivity that is vital to fault-tolerant quantum computation. Here, by using extensive muon-spin relaxation and rotation measurements, we report that the isostructural silicide superconductors (Ta, Nb)OsSi spontaneously break time-reversal symmetry at the superconducting transition while surprisingly showing a fully-gapped superconductivity characteristic of conventional superconductors. The first-principles calculations show that (Ta, Nb)OsSi are three-dimensional Dirac semimetals protected by nonsymmorphic symmetries. Taking advantage of the exceptional low symmetry crystal structure of these materials, we have performed detailed theoretical calculations to establish that the superconducting ground state for both (Ta, Nb)OsSi is most likely a nonunitary triplet state.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Reciprocal symmetry breaking in Pareto sampling

Let $W_1,\ldots,W_N$ be a sample of $\mathrm{Pareto}(\alpha)$ random variables normalized by their sum, such that $\sum_i W_i=1$. The $W_i$ may represent the weights of valleys in a spin glass (if $0<\alpha<1$), or the frequency of different lineages (families) in a genealogy. This paper considers a population in which there are $N$ individuals reproducing with $\mathrm{Pareto}(\alpha)$ offspring-number distribution ($1<\alpha<2$). The probability of two randomly-chosen individuals being siblings, $Y_2=\sum_i W_i^2$, gives the sample mean of the normalized size of families, and its reciprocal gives the effective number of families (or reproducing lineages) in the population, $N_{\mathrm{e}}=1/Y_2$. The typical sample mean is very different from the average over all possible samples, i.e. $Y_2$ is not a self-averaging quantity. The typical $Y_2$ and its reciprocal do not vary with $N$ in opposite ways. Non-self-averaging effects are crucial in understanding genetic diversity in mass spawning species such as marine fishes.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Symmetries of systems of first order ODEs: Symbolic symmetry computations, mechanistic model construction and applications in biology

We discuss the role and merits of symmetry methods for the analysis of biological systems. In particular, we consider systems of first order ordinary differential equations and provide a comprehensive review of the geometrical foundations pertinent to symmetries of such systems. Subsequently, we present an algorithm for finding infinitesimal generators of symmetries for systems with rational reaction terms, and an open-source implementation of the algorithm using symbolic computations. We discuss two complementary perspectives on symmetries in mechanistic modelling; as tools for the analysis of a given model or as a geometrical principle for incorporating biological properties in the construction of new models. Through numerous examples of relevance to modelling in biology we demonstrate the different uses of symmetry methods, and also discuss how to infer symmetries from experimental data.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

On the symmetries of electrodynamic interactions

While mechanics was developed under the idea of reciprocal action (interactions), electromagnetism, as we know it today, takes a form more akin to unilateral action. Interactions call for spatial relations, unilateral action calls for space, just one reference centre. In contrast, interactions are matters of relations that require at least two centres. The development of the relational electromagnetism encouraged by Gauss appears to stop around 1870 for reasons that are not completely clear but are certainly not solely scientific. By the same time, Maxwell recognised the equivalence in formulae of his electromagnetism and the one advocated by Gauss and called for an explanation of why such theories so differently conceived have such a large part in common. In this work we reconstruct and update the relational electromagnetism up to the contributions of Lorentz guided by the non-arbitrariness principle (NAP) that requests arbitrary choices to be accompanied by groups of symmetries. We show that a-priori there must be two more symmetries in electromagnetism, one related to the breaking (in the description) of the relation source/detector and one relating all the perceptions of the same source by detectors moving with different (constant) relative velocities.
PHYSICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hypertoric Varieties#Koszul#Hypertoric Categories
arxiv.org

A Group-Equivariant Autoencoder for Identifying Spontaneously Broken Symmetries in the Ising Model

We introduce the group-equivariant autoencoder (GE-autoencoder) -- a novel deep neural network method that locates phase boundaries in the Ising universality class by determining which symmetries of the Hamiltonian are broken at each temperature. The encoder network of the GE-autoencoder models the order parameter observable associated with the phase transition. The parameters of the GE-autoencoder are constrained such that the encoder is invariant to the subgroup of symmetries that never break; this results in a dramatic reduction in the number of free parameters such that the GE-autoencoder size is independent of the system size. The loss function of the GE-autoencoder includes regularization terms that enforce equivariance to the remaining quotient group of symmetries. We test the GE-autoencoder method on the 2D classical ferromagnetic and antiferromagnetic Ising models, finding that the GE-autoencoder (1) accurately determines which symmetries are broken at each temperature, and (2) estimates the critical temperature with greater accuracy and time-efficiency than a symmetry-agnostic autoencoder, once finite-size scaling analysis is taken into account.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Higher-Group Symmetries and Weak Gravity Conjecture Mixing

In four-dimensional axion electrodynamics, a Chern-Simons coupling of the form $\theta F \wedge F$ leads to a higher-group global symmetry between background gauge fields. At the same time, such a Chern-Simons coupling leads to a mixing between the Weak Gravity Conjectures for the axion and the gauge field, so that the charged excitations of a Weak Gravity Conjecture-satisfying axion string will also satisfy the Weak Gravity Conjecture for the gauge field. In this paper, we argue that these higher-group symmetries and this phenomenon of Weak Gravity Conjecture mixing are related to one another. We show that this relationship extends to supergravities in 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 dimensions, so higher-dimensional supergravity is endowed with precisely the structure needed to ensure consistency with emergent higher-group symmetries and with the Weak Gravity Conjecture. We further argue that a similar mixing of Weak Gravity Conjectures can occur in two-term Chern-Simons theories or in theories with kinetic mixing, though the connection with higher-group symmetries here is more tenuous, and accordingly the constraints on effective field theory are not as sharp.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

An Exploration of a New Group of Channel Symmetries

We study a certain symmetry group associated to any given communication channel, which can informally be viewed as the set of transformations of the set of inputs that "commute" with the action of the channel. In a general setting, we show that the distribution over the inputs that maximizes the mutual information between the input and output of a given channel is a "fixed point" of the action of the channel's group. We consider as examples the groups associated with the binary symmetric channel and the binary deletion channel. We show that the group of the binary symmetric channel is extremely large (it contains a number of elements that grows faster than any exponential function of $n$), and we give empirical evidence that the group of the binary deletion channel is extremely small (it contains a number of elements constant in $n$). This serves as some formal justification for why the analysis of the binary deletion channel has proved much more difficult than its memoryless counterparts.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Projecting local and global symmetries to the Planck scale

The Standard Model of the elementary particles is controlled by more than 20 parameters, of which it is not known today how they can be linked to deeper principles. Any attempt to clean up this theory, in general results in producing more such parameters rather than less. Yet it is clear that, at distance scales of the order of the Planck length, the gravitational force presents itself in such a way that the need for new physical principles is evident. A stand-in-the-way is then quantum mechanics, a theory that demands the occurrence of superpositions of physical states in such a way that, when combined with general relativity, space and time themselves may require new formalisms for being used as primary frames for the descriptions of events. In previous papers the author proposed that quantum mechanics as a theory for the elementary particles should be rephrased as originating from a combination of deterministic evolution laws and discreteness at the Planck scale. This may well have a drastic effect on the symmetry structures and algebras. Local, discrete and continuous symmetries do not emerge without a cause, and we suggest that the symmetries can tell us more about fundamental constants, among which the Higgs mass is the most peculiar and the most challenging one.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mathematics
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Physics
arxiv.org

SABRE Enhancement with Oscillating Pulse Sequences: Symmetry Reduces Robustness

SABRE (Signal Amplification by Reversible Exchange) methods provide a simple, fast, and cost-effective method to hyperpolarize a wide variety of molecules in solution, and have been demonstrated with protons and, more recently, with heteronuclei (X-SABRE). The conventional analysis of the SABRE effect is based on level anti-crossings (LACs), which requires very low magnetic fields (~ 0.6uT) to achieve resonance and transfer spin order from the para-hydrogen to target heteronuclei. We have demonstrated in our recent study that the validity of LACs used in SABRE is very limited, so the maximum SABRE polarization predicted with LACs is not correct. Here, we present several oscillating pulse sequences that use magnetic fields far away from the resonance condition and can commonly triple the polarization. An analysis with average Hamiltonian theory indicates that the oscillating pulse, in effect, adjusts the J-couplings between hydrides and target nuclei and that a much weaker coupling produces maximum polarization. This theoretical treatment, combined with simulations and experiment, show substantial magnetization improvements relative to traditional X-SABRE methods. It also shows that, in contrast to most pulse sequence applications, waveforms with reduced time symmetry in the toggling frame make magnetization generation more robust to experimental imperfections.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

The effect of inter-particle hydrodynamic and magnetic interactions in a magnetorheological fluid

A magnetorheological fluid, which consists of magnetic particles suspended in a viscous fluid, flows freely with well-dispersed particles in a the absence of a magnetic field, but particle aggregation results in flow cessation when a field is applied. The mechanism of dynamical arrest is examined by analysing interactions between magnetic particles in a magnetic field subject to a shear flow. An isolated spherical magnetic particle undergoes a transition between a rotating state at low magnetic field and a static orientation at high magnetic field. The effect of interactions for spherical dipolar and polarisable particles with static orientation is examined for a dilute viscous suspension. There are magnetic interactions due to the magnetic field disturbance at one particle caused by the dipole moment of another, hydrodynamic interactions due to the antisymmetric force moment of a non-rotating particle in a shear flow, and a modification of the magnetic field due to the particle magnetic moment density. When there is a concentration variation, the torque balance condition results in a disturbance to the orientation of the particle magnetic moment. The net force and the drift velocity due to these disturbances is calculated, and the collective motion generated is equivalent to an anisotropic diffusion process. When the magnetic field is in the flow plane, the diffusion coefficients in the two directions perpendicular to the field direction are negative, implying that concentration fluctuations are unstable in these directions. This instability could initiate field-induced dynamical arrest in a magnetorheological fluid.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Physical symmetries and gauge choices in the Landau problem

Due to a special nature of the Landau problem, in which the magnetic field is uniformly spreading over the whole two-dimensional plane, there necessarily exist three conserved quantities, i.e. two conserved momenta and one conserved orbital angular momentum for the electron, independently of the choice of the gauge potential. Accordingly, the quantum eigen-functions of the Landau problem can be obtained by diagonalizing the Landau Hamiltonian together with one of the above three conserved operators with the result that the quantum mechanical eigen-functions of the Landau problem can be written down for arbitrary gauge potential. The purpose of the present paper is to pursue the logical consequences of this gauge-potential-independent formulation of the Landau problem, with a particular intention of unraveling the physical significance of the concept of gauge-invariant-extension of the canonical orbital angular momentum advocated in recent literature on the nucleon spin decomposition problem. At the end, our analysis is shown to disclose physically insubstantial aspects of the gauge symmetry concept.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Interplay of leakage radiation and protection in topological photonic crystal cavities

René Barczyk (1), Nikhil Parappurath (1), Sonakshi Arora (2), Thomas Bauer (2), L. Kuipers (2), Ewold Verhagen (1) ((1) AMOLF, (2) Delft University of Technology) The introduction of topological concepts to the design of photonic crystal cavities holds great promise for applications in integrated photonics due to the prospect of topological protection. This study examines the signatures of topological light confinement in the leakage radiation of two-dimensional topological photonic crystal cavities. The cavities are implemented in an all-dielectric platform that features the photonic quantum spin Hall effect at telecom wavelengths and supports helical edge states that are weakly coupled to the radiation continuum. The modes of resonators scaling down to single point defects in the surrounding bulk lattice are characterized via spectral position and multipolar nature of the eigenstates. The mode profiles in real and momentum space are mapped using far field imaging and Fourier spectropolarimetry, revealing how certain properties of the cavity modes reflect on their origin in the topological bandstructure. This includes band-inversion-induced confinement and inverted scaling of mode spectra for trivial and topological defect cavities. Furthermore, hallmarks of topological protection in the loss rates are demonstrated, which are largely unaffected by cavity shape and size. The results constitute an important step toward the use of radiative topological cavities for on-chip confinement of light, control of emitted wave fronts, and enhancing light-matter interactions.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Control and stabilization of geometrically exact beams

We study well-posedness, stabilization and control problems involving freely vibrating beams that may undergo motions of large magnitude -- i.e. large displacements of the reference line and large rotations of the cross sections. Such beams, shearable and very flexible, are often called geometrically exact beams and are especially needed in modern highly flexible light-weight structures, where one cannot neglect these large motions. We view these beams from two perspectives. The first perspective is one in which the beam is described in terms of the position of its reference line and the orientation of its cross sections (expressed in some fixed coordinate system). This is the generally encountered model, due to Eric Reissner and Juan C. Simo. Of second order in time and space, it is a quasilinear system of six equations. The second perspective is one in which the beam is rather described by intrinsic variables -- velocities and strains or internal forces and moments -- which are moreover expressed in a moving coordinate system attached to the beam. This system, proposed in its most general form by Dewey H. Hodges, consists of twice as many equations, but is of first order in time and space, hyperbolic and only semilinear (quadratic). From the definition of the state of the latter model, one can see that both perspectives are linked by a nonlinear transformation. The questions of well-posedness, stabilization and control are addressed for beams governed by the intrinsic model, while by using the transformation we also prove that the existence and uniqueness of a classical solution to the intrinsic model implies that of a classical solution to the model written in terms of positions and rotations. In particular, this enables us to deduce corresponding results for the latter model. We also also address these questions for networks of beams attached to each other by means of rigid joints.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Beyond symmetry in generalized Petersen graphs

A graph is a core or unretractive if all its endomorphisms are automorphisms. Well-known examples of cores include the Petersen graph and the graph of the dodecahedron -- both generalized Petersen graphs. We characterize the generalized Petersen graphs that are cores. A simple characterization of endomorphism-transitive generalized Petersen graphs follows. This extends the characterization of vertex-transitive generalized Petersen graphs due to Frucht, Graver, and Watkins and solves a problem of Fan and Xie.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Symmetry and inverse-closedness of some $p$-Beurling algebras

Let $(G,d)$ be a metric space with the counting measure $\mu$ satisfying some growth conditions. Let $\omega(x,y)=(1+d(x,y))^\delta$ for some $0<\delta\leq1$. Let $0<p\leq1$. Let $\mathcal A_{p\omega}$ be the collection of kernels $K$ on $G\times G$ satisfying $\max\{\sup_x\sum_y |K(x,y)|^p\omega(x,y)^p, \sup_y\sum_x |K(x,y)|^p\omega(x,y)^p\}<\infty$. Each $K \in \mathcal A_{p\omega}$ defines a bounded linear operator on $\ell^2(G)$. If in addition, $\omega$ satisfies the weak growth condition, then we show that $\mathcal A_{p\omega}$ is inverse closed in $B(\ell^2(G))$. We shall also discuss inverse-closedness of $p$-Banach algebra of infinite matrices over $\mathbb Z^d$ and the $p$-Banach algebra of weighted $p$-summable sequences over $\mathbb Z^{2d}$ with the twisted convolution. In order to show these results, we prove Hulanicki's lemma and Barnes' lemma for $p$-Banach algebras.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Symmetry-resolved entanglement in a long-range free-fermion chain

We investigate the symmetry resolution of entanglement in the presence of long-range couplings. To this end, we study the symmetry-resolved entanglement entropy in the ground state of a fermionic chain that has dimerised long-range hoppings with power-like decaying amplitude -- a long-range generalisation of the Su-Schrieffer-Heeger model. This is a system that preserves the number of particles. The entropy of each symmetry sector is calculated via the charged moments of the reduced density matrix. We exploit some recent results on block Toeplitz determinants generated by a discontinuous symbol to obtain analytically the asymptotic behaviour of the charged moments and of the symmetry-resolved entropies for a large subsystem. At leading order we find entanglement equipartition, but comparing with the short-range counterpart its breaking occurs at a different order and it does depend on the hopping amplitudes.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Numerical simulation of the coalescence-induced polymeric droplet jumping on superhydrophobic surfaces

Self-propelled jumping of two polymeric droplets on superhydrophobic surfaces is investigated by three-dimensional direct numerical simulations. Two identical droplets of a viscoelastic fluid slide, meet and coalesce on a surface with contact angle 180 degrees. The droplets are modelled by the Giesekus constitutive equation, introducing both viscoelasticity and a shear-thinning effects. The Cahn-Hilliard Phase-Field method is used to capture the droplet interface. The simulations capture the spontaneous coalescence and jumping of the droplets. The effect of elasticity and shear-thinning on the coalescence and jumping is investigated at capillary-inertial and viscous regimes. The results reveal that the elasticity of the droplet changes the known capillary-inertial velocity scaling of the Newtonian drops at large Ohnesorge numbers; the resulting viscoelastic droplet jumps from the surface at larger Ohnesorge numbers than a Newtonian drop, when elasticity gives rise to visible shape oscillations of the merged droplet. The numerical results show that polymer chains are stretched during the coalescence and prior to the departure of two drops, and the resulting elastic stresses at the interface induce the jumping of the liquid out of the surface. This study shows that viscoelasticity, typical of many biological and industrial applications, affects the droplet behaviour on superhydrophobic and self-cleaning surfaces.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Purity of thermal mixed quantum states

We develop a formula to evaluate the purity of a series of thermal equilibrium states that can be calculated in numerical experiments without knowing the exact form of the quantum state {\it a priori}. Canonical typicality guarantees that there are numerous microscopically different expressions of such states, which we call thermal mixed quantum (TMQ) states. Suppose that we construct a TMQ state by a mixture of $N_\mathrm{samp}$ independent pure states. The weight of each pure state is given by its norm, and the partition function is given by the average of the norms. To qualify how efficiently the mixture is done, we introduce a quantum statistical quantity called "normalized fluctuation of partition function (NFPF)". For smaller NFPF, the TMQ state is closer to the equally weighted mixture of pure states, which means higher efficiency, requiring a smaller $N_\mathrm{samp}$. The largest NFPF is realized in the Gibbs state with purity-zero and exponentially large $N_\mathrm{samp}$, while the smallest NFPF is given for thermal pure quantum state with purity-1 and $N_\mathrm{samp}=1$. The purity is formulated using solely the NFPF and roughly gives $N_\mathrm{samp}^{-1}$. Our analytical results are numerically tested and confirmed by the two random sampling methods built on matrix-product-state-based wave functions.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Can a spin chain relate combinatorics to number theory?

The Motzkin spin chain is a spin-$1$ frustration-free model introduced by Shor & Movassagh. The ground state is constructed by mapping of random walks on upper half of the square lattice to spin configurations. It has unusually large entanglement entropy [quantum fluctuations]. We simplify the model by removing one of the local equivalence moves of the Motzkin paths. The system becomes integrable [similar to the XXX spin chain]. We call it free Motzkin chain. From the point of view of quantum integrability, the model is special since its $R$-matrix does not have crossing-unitarity. We solve the periodic free Motzkin chain by generalized functional Bethe Ansatz method. We construct a $T-Q$ relation with an additional parameter to formulate the energy spectrum. This new parameter is related to the roots of unity and can be described by the Möbius function of the number theory. We observe further patterns of the number theory.
MATHEMATICS
Wired

Symmetries Reveal Clues About the Holographic Universe

We’ve known about gravity since Newton’s apocryphal encounter with the apple, but we’re still struggling to make sense of it. While the other three forces of nature are all due to the activity of quantum fields, our best theory of gravity describes it as bent spacetime. For decades, physicists have tried to use quantum field theories to describe gravity, but those efforts are incomplete at best.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy