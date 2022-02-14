ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Coefficient Decomposition of Spatial Regressive Models Based on Standardized Variables

By Yanguang Chen
 2 days ago

Spatial autocorrelation analysis is the basis for spatial autoregressive modeling. However, the relationships between spatial correlation coefficients and spatial regression models are not yet well clarified. The paper is devoted to explore the deep structure of spatial regression coefficients. By means of mathematical reasoning, a pair of...

