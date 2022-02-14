ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deferred Optical Photon simulation for the JUNO experiment

By Tao Lin
arxiv.org
 2 days ago

The Jiangmen Underground Neutrino Observatory (JUNO) is designed to determine the neutrino mass ordering and precisely measure oscillation parameters. It is being built in South China at a depth of 700~m underground and comprises a central detector, water Cerenkov detector and top...

arxiv.org

Related
Inverse

Scientists weigh one of the most mysterious particles in the universe

Neutrinos may be the most mysterious particles in the universe. These ghostly entities zip around at nearly the speed of light and can fly through matter easily — a light-year's worth of lead would only stop about half of the neutrinos flying through it. They are so light that no experiment to date has successfully weighed them.
SCIENCE
NASA

Photons Incoming: Webb Team Begins Aligning the Telescope

This week, the three-month process of aligning the telescope began – and over the last day, Webb team members saw the first photons of starlight that traveled through the entire telescope and were detected by the Near Infrared Camera (NIRCam) instrument. This milestone marks the first of many steps to capture images that are at first unfocused and use them to slowly fine-tune the telescope. This is the very beginning of the process, but so far the initial results match expectations and simulations.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Three-photon excitation of quantum two-level systems

Viviana Villafañe, Bianca Scaparra, Manuel Rieger, Stefan Appel, Rahul Trivedi, Tongtong Zhu, John Jarman, Rachel A. Oliver, Robert A. Taylor, Jonathan J. Finley, Kai Mueller. We demonstrate experimentally the long-standing fundamental theoretical prediction that quantum two-level systems can only be efficiently resonantly excited via multi-photon pulses involving an odd number of photons. This prediction can be seen directly from time-dependent Floquet theory that also allows us to quantify the strength of the multi-photon processes. For the experimental demonstration, we perform spectroscopy measurements on a single InGaN quantum dot with a variety of laser detunings, and observe that the system can be excited in a resonant three-photon process, whilst resonant two-photon excitation is entirely suppressed. Finally, we exploit this technique to probe intrinsic properties of InGaN quantum dots. In contrast to non-resonant excitation, slow relaxation of charge carriers is avoided which allows us to measure directly the radiative lifetime of the lowest energy exciton states. Since the emission energy is detuned far from the resonant driving laser field, polarization filtering is not required and emission with a greater degree of linear polarization is observed compared to non-resonant excitation.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Individually Addressable Artificial Atoms in Silicon Photonics

Artificial atoms in solids have emerged as leading systems for quantum information processing tasks such as quantum networking, sensing, and computing. A central goal is to develop platforms for precise and scalable control of individually addressable artificial atoms that feature efficient optical interfaces. Color centers in silicon, such as the recently-isolated carbon-related 'G-center', exhibit emission directly into the telecommunications O-band and can leverage the maturity of silicon-on-insulator (SOI) photonics. Here, we demonstrate generation and individual addressing of G-center artificial atoms in a SOI photonic integrated circuit (PIC) platform. Focusing on the neutral charge state emission at 1278nm, we observe waveguide-coupled single photon emission with an exceptionally narrow inhomogeneous distribution with standard deviation of 1.1nm, an excited state lifetime of 8.3$\pm$0.7ns, and no degradation after months of operation. This demonstration opens the path to quantum information processing based on implantable artificial atoms in very large scale integrated (VLSI) photonics.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juno#Photons#Simulation#Design#Kt#Monte Carlo
arxiv.org

On-demand harnessing of photonic soliton molecules

Soliton molecules (SMs) are fundamentally important modes in nonlinear optical systems. It is a challenge to experimentally produce SMs with a required temporal separation in mode-locked fiber lasers. Here, we propose and realize an experimental scenario for harnessing SM dynamics in a laser setup. In particular, we tailor SMs in a mode-locked laser controlled by second-order group-velocity dispersion and dispersion losses: the real part of dispersion maintains the balance between the dispersion and nonlinearity, while the dispersion loss determines the balance of gain and losses. The experimental results demonstrate that the dispersion loss makes it possible to select desired values of the temporal separation (TS) in bound pairs of SMs in the system. Tunability of the SM's central wavelength and the corresponding hysteresis are addressed too. The demonstrated regime allows us to create multiple SMs with preselected values of the TS and central wavelength, which shows the potential of our setup for the design of optical data-processing schemes.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

The short ionizing photon mean free path at z=6 in Cosmic Dawn III, a new fully-coupled radiation-hydrodynamical simulation of the Epoch of Reionization

Joseph S. W. Lewis, Pierre Ocvirk, Jenny G. Sorce, Yohan Dubois, Dominique Aubert, Luke Conaboy, Paul R. Shapiro, Taha Dawoodbhoy, Romain Teyssier, Gustavo Yepes, Stefan Gottlöber, Yann Rasera, Kyungjin Ahn, Ilian T. Iliev, Hyunbae Park, Émilie Thélie. Recent determinations of the mean free path of ionising photons...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

Assessing the quality of near-term photonic quantum devices

For near-term quantum devices, an important challenge is to develop efficient methods to certify that noise levels are low enough to allow potentially useful applications to be carried out. We present such a method tailored to photonic quantum devices consisting of single photon sources coupled to linear optical circuits coupled to photon detectors. It uses the output statistics of BosonSampling experiments with input size $n$ ($n$ input photons in the ideal case). We propose a series of benchmark tests targetting two main sources of noise, namely photon loss and distinguishability. Our method results in a single-number metric, the Photonic Quality Factor, defined as the largest number of input photons for which the output statistics pass all tests. We provide strong evidence that passing all tests implies that our experiments are not efficiently classically simulable, by showing how several existing classical algorithms for efficiently simulating noisy BosonSampling fail the tests. Finally we show that BosonSampling experiments with average photon loss rate per mode scaling as $o(1)$ and average fidelity of $ (1-o(\frac{1}{n^6}))^2$ between any two single photon states is sufficient to keep passing our tests. Unsurprisingly, our results highlight that scaling in a manner that avoids efficient classical simulability will at some point necessarily require error correction and mitigation.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Two-Photon Interference of Single Photons from Dissimilar Sources

Entanglement swapping and heralding are at the heart of many protocols for distributed quantum information. For photons, this typically involves Bell state measurements based on two-photon interference effects. In this context, hybrid systems that combine high rate, ultra-stable and pure quantum sources with long-lived quantum memories are particularly interesting. Here, we develop a theoretical description of pulsed two-photon interference of photons from dissimilar sources to predict the outcomes of second-order cross-correlation measurements. These are directly related to, and hence used to quantify, photon indistinguishability. We study their dependence on critical system parameters such as quantum state lifetime and frequency detuning, and quantify the impact of emission time jitter, pure dephasing and spectral wandering. Our results show that for fixed lifetime of emitter one, for each frequency detuning there is an optimal lifetime of emitter two that leads to highest photon indistinguishability. Expectations for different hybrid combinations involving III-V quantum dots, color centers in diamond, 2D materials and atoms are quantitatively compared for real-world system parameters. Our work both provides a theoretical basis for the treatment of dissimilar emitters and enables assessment of which imperfections can be tolerated in hybrid photonic quantum networks.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Scattering of plane-wave and twisted photons by helical media

By using quantum electrodynamics in a dispersive medium, we describe scattering of plane-wave and twisted photons by a slab made of a helical medium, the helix axis being normal to the slab plane and the medium being not translation invariant in this plane, in general. In the particular cases, the permittivity tensor of a helical medium corresponds to cholesteric liquid crystals, $C^*$-smectics, biaxial chiral nematics and smectics, $q$-plates, chiral sculptured thin films, and helical dislocations. Both perturbative and nonperturbative approaches are considered. The explicit expressions for scattering amplitudes, probabilities, and Stokes parameters of photons are found taking into account the form of the photon wave packet. The selection rules are established showing that the helical medium transfers the momentum and the angular momentum to scattered photons. This property can be employed for production of twisted photons with large projection of the total angular momentum. We describe the device for shifting the projection of the total angular momentum of a photon and the principal scheme for signal coding in terms of twisted photons.
PHYSICS
Photonics.com

SCANLAB, Pulsar Photonics Extend Collaboration for Scan Solutions

PUCHHEIM, Germany, Feb. 8, 2022 — SCANLAB GmbH and Pulsar Photonics GmbH formalized a cooperation agreement for the development and distribution of more highly integrated laser scan systems. In addition to collaborating with Pulsar on the development of the “photonic drill engine (PDE)” for laser micro-drilling at a high throughput rate, the agreement will enable SCANLAB to supply a range of beam-shaping systems and other customized solutions.
BUSINESS
arxiv.org

Modeling Meteoroid Impacts on the Juno spacecraft

Events which meet certain criteria from star tracker images onboard the Juno spacecraft have been proposed to be due to interplanetary dust particle impacts on its solar arrays. These events have been suggested to be caused by particles with diameters larger than 10 micrometers. Here, we compare the reported event rates to expected dust impact rates using dynamical meteoroid models for the four most abundant meteoroid/dust populations in the inner solar system. We find that the dust impact rates predicted by dynamical meteoroid models are not compatible with either the Juno observations in terms of the number of star tracker events per day, or with the variations of dust flux on Juno's solar panels with time and position in the solar system. For example, the rate of star tracker events on Juno's anti-sunward surfaces is the largest during a period during which Juno is expected to experience the peak impact fluxes on the opposite, sunward hemisphere. We also investigate the hypothesis of dust leaving the Martian Hill sphere originating either from the surface of Mars itself or from one of its moons. We do not find such a hypothetical source to be able to reproduce the star tracker event rate variations observed by Juno. We conclude that the star tracker events observed by Juno are unlikely to be the result of instantaneous impacts from the Zodiacal Cloud.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Time-dependent variational Monte Carlo study of the dynamic structure factor for bosons in an optical lattice

We study the dynamics of a one-dimensional Bose gas at unit filling in both shallow and deep optical lattices and obtain the dynamic structure factor $S(k,\omega)$ by monitoring the linear response to a weak probe pulse. In order to do that we introduce a new procedure, based on the time-dependent variational Monte Carlo method (tVMC), which allows to evolve the system in real time, using as a variational model a Jastrow-Feenberg wave function that includes pair correlations. Comparison with exact diagonalization results of $S(k,\omega)$ obtained on a lattice in the Bose-Hubbard limit shows good agreement of the dispersion relation for sufficiently deep optical lattices, while for shallow lattices we observe the influence of higher Bloch bands. We also investigate non-linear response and obtain the excitation spectrum, albeit broadened, by higher harmonic generation after a strong pulse with a single low wave number. As a remarkable feature of our simulations we demonstrate that the full excitation spectrum can be retrieved from the stochastic noise inherent in any Monte Carlo method, without applying an actual perturbation.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Numerical simulation of the coalescence-induced polymeric droplet jumping on superhydrophobic surfaces

Self-propelled jumping of two polymeric droplets on superhydrophobic surfaces is investigated by three-dimensional direct numerical simulations. Two identical droplets of a viscoelastic fluid slide, meet and coalesce on a surface with contact angle 180 degrees. The droplets are modelled by the Giesekus constitutive equation, introducing both viscoelasticity and a shear-thinning effects. The Cahn-Hilliard Phase-Field method is used to capture the droplet interface. The simulations capture the spontaneous coalescence and jumping of the droplets. The effect of elasticity and shear-thinning on the coalescence and jumping is investigated at capillary-inertial and viscous regimes. The results reveal that the elasticity of the droplet changes the known capillary-inertial velocity scaling of the Newtonian drops at large Ohnesorge numbers; the resulting viscoelastic droplet jumps from the surface at larger Ohnesorge numbers than a Newtonian drop, when elasticity gives rise to visible shape oscillations of the merged droplet. The numerical results show that polymer chains are stretched during the coalescence and prior to the departure of two drops, and the resulting elastic stresses at the interface induce the jumping of the liquid out of the surface. This study shows that viscoelasticity, typical of many biological and industrial applications, affects the droplet behaviour on superhydrophobic and self-cleaning surfaces.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Improving the accuracy of hard photon emission by Sigmoid sampling of the QED-table in particle-in-cell-Monte-Carlo simulations

Research on laser-plasma interaction in the quantum-electrodynamic (QED) regime has been greatly advanced by particle-in-cell & Monte-Carlo simulations (PIC-MC). While these simulations are widely used, we find that noticeable numerical error arises due to inappropriate implementation of the quantum process accounting for hard photon emission and pair production in the PIC-MC codes. The error stems from the low resolution of the QED table used to sample photon energy, which is generated in the logarithmic scale and cannot resolve high energy photons. We propose a new sampling method via Sigmoid function that handles both the low energy and high energy end of the photon emission spectrum. It guarantees the accuracy of PIC-MC algorithms for hard photon radiation and other related processes in the strong-field QED regime.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Two-dimensional crystals on adhesive substrates subjected to uniform transverse pressure

In this work we consider bubbles that can form spontaneously when a two-dimensional (2D) crystal is transferred to a substrate with gases or liquids trapped at the crystal-substrate interface. The underlying mechanics may be described by a thin sheet on an adhesive substrate with the trapped fluid applying uniform transverse pressure. What makes this apparently simple problem complex is the rich interplay among geometry, interface, elasticity and instability. Particularly, extensive small-scale experiments have shown that the 2D crystal surrounding a bubble can adhere to and, meanwhile, slide on the substrate. The radially inward sliding causes hoop compression to the 2D crystal which may exploit wrinkling instabilities to relax or partially relax the compression. We present a theoretical model to understand the complex behaviors of even a linearly elastic 2D crystal due to the combination of nonlinear geometry, adhesion, sliding, and wrinkling in bubble systems. We show that this understanding not only successfully predicts the geometry of a spontaneous bubble but also reveals the strain-coupled physics of 2D crystals, e.g., the pseudomagnetic fields in graphene bubbles.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

The radio dichotomy of active galactic nuclei

The question of radio dichotomy in the active galactic nuclei (AGNs) is still in debate even it has been proposed for more than forty years. In order to solve the old riddle, we collect a sample of AGNs with optical $B$ band and radio 6cm wavelength data to analyze the radio loudness ${\rm log}R$.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Generic thermodynamic model for ternary solutions in various configurations

A generic thermodynamic model for ternary solutions has been derived regardless of whether the solutions contain short-ranger ordering configurations or how to select geometric interpolation methods. The model is formulated by extensions of the Modified Quasichemical Model in the Pair Approximation (MQMPA) into ternary solutions using an unbiased interpolation scheme which might be ergodic over all reported geometric solution models, such as Kohler, Toop, Muggianu and Chou models, with changeable interpolation parameters. The interpolation is practically conducted to express the pair interaction energies in ternary solutions by employing the counterparts in their constituent binary solutions. The pair energies could be expanded in terms of either the coordination-equivalent fractions (composition-dependent) or the pair fractions (configuration-dependent). The generic thermodynamic model is eventually validated by the real Li-Cu-Sn liquid with complicated solution configurations over the entire composition zone to demonstrate its effectiveness and accuracy.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Validation and Improvement of the Pan-STARRS Photometric Calibration with the Stellar Color Regression Method

As one of the best ground-based photometric dataset, Pan-STARRS1 (PS1) has been widely used as the reference to calibrate other surveys. In this work, we present an independent validation and re-calibration of the PS1 photometry using spectroscopic data from the LAMOST DR7 and photometric data from the corrected Gaia EDR3 with the Stellar Color Regression (SCR) method. Using per band typically a total of 1.5 million LAMOST-PS1-Gaia stars as standards, we show that the PS1 photometric calibration precisions in the $grizy$ filters are around $4\sim 5$ mmag when averaged over $20'$ regions. However, significant large- and small-scale spatial variation of magnitude offset, up to over 1 per cent, probably caused by the calibration errors in the PS1, are found for all the $grizy$ filters. The calibration errors in different filters are un-correlated, and are slightly larger for the $g$ and $y$ filters. We also detect moderate magnitude-dependent errors (0.005, 0.005, 0.005, 0.004, 0.003 mag per magnitude in the 14 -- 17 magnitude range for the $grizy$ filters, respectively) in the PS1 photometry by comparing with the Gaia EDR3 and other catalogs. The errors are likely caused by the systematic uncertainties in the PSF magnitudes. We provide two-dimensional maps to correct for such magnitude offsets in the LAMOST footprint at different spatial resolutions from $20'$ to $160'$. The results demonstrate the power of the SCR method in improving the calibration precision of wide-field surveys when combined with the LAMOST spectroscopy and Gaia photometry.
SCIENCE

