(A)dS Taub-NUT and exact black bounces with scalar hair

By José Barrientos, Adolfo Cisterna, Nicolás Mora, Adriano Viganò
 2 days ago

We present a new family of exact four-dimensional Taub-NUT spacetimes in Einstein-$\Lambda$ theory supplemented with a conformally coupled scalar field exhibiting a power-counting super-renormalizable potential. The construction proceeds as follows: A solution of a conformally coupled theory with a conformal potential, henceforth the seed $(g_{\mu\nu},\phi)$, is transformed by the action of...

arxiv.org

Scalarization of Chern-Simons Kerr Black Hole Solutions and Wormholes

Chern-Simons gravity rotating Kerr-type black hole solutions are revisited from the point of view of their scalarization, namely examining the back reaction of pseudoscalar axion fields on the rotating geometry. To lowest order in an angular momentum expansion, and a long range approximation for both the axion field configuration and its back reaction onto the metric, such solutions had been discussed for the first time in the context of string theory. In this work, we extend the analysis to give analytic expressions for slowly rotating black holes outside the horizon, which formally include an all order expansion in inverse powers of the radial distance from the centre of the black hole, which allows to approach arbitrarily close the horizon. We also discuss in some detail the way Chern-Simons gravity violates the energy conditions, which leads to secondary axionic hair of the rotating black hole solutions. This discussion is extended to studies of wormhole solutions, which we construct in this article via the thin-shell procedure and we demonstrate that the presence of the axion field enforces the two black hole solutions to be counter-rotating and for slow rotation, there is no any backreaction of the Cotton tensor on the thin-shell of the wormhole.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Dehnen halo effect on a black hole in an ultra-faint dwarf galaxy

There had been recent advancement toward the detection of ultra-faint dwarf galaxies, which may serve as a useful laboratory for dark matter exploration since some of them contains almost 99$\%$ of pure dark matter. The majority of these galaxies contain no black hole that inhabits them. Recently, there had been reports that some dwarf galaxies may have a black hole within. In this study, we construct a black hole solution combined with the Dehnen dark matter halo profile, which is commonly used for dwarf galaxies. We aim to find out whether there would be deviations relative to the standard black hole properties which might allow determining whether the dark matter profile in ultra-faint dwarf galaxies is cored or cuspy. To make the model more realistic, we applied the modified Newman-Janis prescription to obtain the rotating metric. We analyzed the black hole properties such as the event horizon, ergoregion, geodesics of time-like and null particle, and the black hole shadow. To broaden the scope of this study, we also calculated the weak deflection angle to examine the effect of the Dehnen profile. Results revealed that the Dehnen profile causes some tiny but interesting deviations to the known black hole properties. It is shown that the radius of the innermost stable circular orbit decreases, while the photonsphere radius increases. We also found out that the size of the shadow decreases due to the Dehnen profile and the extent depends on whether the profile is cored or cuspy. Overall, the deviation caused by the Dehnen profile relative to the known black hole properties are so tiny, that one needs a very sophisticated and ultra-sensitive space detectors to help distinguish whether this profile for ultra-faint dwarf galaxy is cored or cuspy.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Black hole sensitivities in Einstein-scalar-Gauss-Bonnet gravity

The post-Newtonian dynamics of black hole binaries in Einstein-scalar-Gauss-Bonnet theories of gravity depends on the so-called "sensitivities", quantities which characterize a black hole's adiabatic response to the time-dependent scalar field environment sourced by its companion. In this work, we calculate numerically the sensitivities of nonrotating black holes, including spontaneously scalarized ones, in three classes of Einstein-scalar-Gauss-Bonnet gravity: the shift-symmetric, dilatonic and Gaussian theories. When possible, we compare our results against perturbative analytical results, finding excellent agreement. Unlike their general relativistic counterparts, black holes in Einstein-scalar-Gauss-Bonnet gravity only exist in a restricted parameter space controlled by the theory's coupling constant. A preliminary study of the role played by the sensitivities in black hole binaries suggests that, in principle, black holes can be driven outside of their domain of existence during the inspiral, for binary parameters which we determine.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Unconventional dual 1D-2D quantum spin liquid revealed by $ab$ $initio$ studies on organic solids family

Organic solids host various electronic phases. Especially, a milestone compound of organic solid, $\beta'$-$X$[Pd(dmit)$_2$]$_2$ with $X$=EtMe$_3$Sb shows quantum spin-liquid (QSL) properties suggesting a novel state of matter. However, nature of the QSL has been largely unknown. Here, we computationally study five compounds comprehensively with different $X$ using 2D $ab$ $initio$ Hamiltonians and correctly reproduce experimental phase diagram with antiferromagnetic order for $X$=Me$_4$P, Me$_4$As, Me$_4$Sb, Et$_2$Me$_2$As and a QSL for $X$=EtMe$_3$Sb without adjustable parameters. We find that the QSL for $X$=EtMe$_3$Sb exhibits 1D nature characterized by algebraic decay of spin correlation along one direction, while exponential decay in the other direction, indicating dimensional reduction from 2D to 1D. The 1D nature indeed accounts for the experimental specific heat, thermal conductivity and magnetic susceptibility. The identified QSL, however, preserves 2D nature as well consistently with spin fractionalization into spinon with Dirac-like gapless excitations and reveals unprecedented duality bridging the 1D and 2D QSLs.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

The glowing dusty heart of a hidden quasar

The torus of dust surrounding a quasar — a very luminous supermassive black hole that accretes matter from its surroundings — has now been captured with high-resolution infrared imaging. Robert Antonucci is in the Department of Physics, University of California, Santa Barbara, California 93106, USA. An active galactic...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Exact general solutions for cosmological scalar field evolution in a background-dominated expansion

We derive exact general solutions (as opposed to attractor particular solutions) and corresponding first integrals for the evolution of a scalar field $\phi$ in a universe dominated by a background fluid with equation of state parameter $w_B$. In addition to the previously-examined linear [$V(\phi) = V_0 \phi$] and quadratic [$V(\phi) = V_0 \phi^2$] potentials, we show that exact solutions exist for the power law potential $V(\phi) = V_0 \phi^n$ with $n = 4(1+w_B)/(1-w_B) + 2$ and $n = 2(1+w_B)/(1-w_B)$. These correspond to the potentials $V(\phi) = V_0 \phi^6$ and $V(\phi) = V_0 \phi^2$ for matter domination and $V(\phi) = V_0 \phi^{10}$ and $V(\phi) = V_0 \phi^4$ for radiation domination. The $\phi^6$ and $\phi^{10}$ potentials can yield either oscillatory or non-oscillatory evolution, and we use the first integrals to determine how the initial conditions map onto each form of evolution. The exponential potential yields an exact solution for a stiff/kination ($w_B = 1$) background. We use this exact solution to derive an analytic expression for the evolution of the equation of state parameter, $w_\phi$, for this case.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Two-component scalar and fermionic dark matter candidates in a generic U$(1)_X$ model

We consider a $U(1)_X\otimes \mathbb{Z}_2\otimes \mathbb{Z}'_2$ extension of the Standard Model (SM), where the $U(1)_X$ charge of an SM field is given by a linear combination of its hypercharge and B$-$L number. Apart from the SM particle content, the model contains three right-handed neutrinos (RHNs) $N_R^i$ and two scalars $\Phi$, $\chi$, all singlets under the SM gauge group but charged under $U(1)_X$ gauge group. Two of these additional fields, fermion $N_R^3$ is odd under $\mathbb{Z}_2$ and scalar $\chi$ is odd under $\mathbb{Z}'_2$ symmetry. Thus both $\chi$ and $N_R^3$ contribute to the observed dark matter relic density, leading to two-component dark matter candidates. We study in detail its dark matter properties such as relic density and direct detection taking into account the constraints coming from collider studies. We find that in our model, there can be possible annihilation of one Dark Matter (DM) into the other, which may potentially alter the relic density in a significant way.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Can a spin chain relate combinatorics to number theory?

The Motzkin spin chain is a spin-$1$ frustration-free model introduced by Shor & Movassagh. The ground state is constructed by mapping of random walks on upper half of the square lattice to spin configurations. It has unusually large entanglement entropy [quantum fluctuations]. We simplify the model by removing one of the local equivalence moves of the Motzkin paths. The system becomes integrable [similar to the XXX spin chain]. We call it free Motzkin chain. From the point of view of quantum integrability, the model is special since its $R$-matrix does not have crossing-unitarity. We solve the periodic free Motzkin chain by generalized functional Bethe Ansatz method. We construct a $T-Q$ relation with an additional parameter to formulate the energy spectrum. This new parameter is related to the roots of unity and can be described by the Möbius function of the number theory. We observe further patterns of the number theory.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

NICER Observing the Evidence of Poynting-Robertson Drag and Disk Reflection During Type I X-Ray Bursts from 4U 1636$-$536

Type I X-ray bursts are unstable thermonuclear burning of accreting matter on neutron star (NS) surface. The quick releasing of energetic X-ray photons during bursts interact with the surrounding accretion disk, which increases the accretion rate due to the Poynting-Robertson drag and a fraction of burst emission is reflected. We analysed two photospheric radius expansion bursts in the NS low-mass X-ray binary 4U 1636$-$536 in 2017 using data from Neutron star Interior Composition Explorer. The time resolved burst spectra showed clear deviations from a blackbody model. The spectral fitting can be significantly improved by introducing either the enhanced persistent emission (the $f_a$ model) or the reflection from the accretion disk (the relxillNS model). The $f_a$ model provides larger blackbody temperature and higher burst flux compared with the relxillNS model. The peak fluxes of two bursts, $4.36\times10^{-8}~\mathrm{erg~cm^{-2}~s^{-1}}$ and $9.10\times10^{-8}~\mathrm{erg~cm^{-2}~s^{-1}}$, from the $f_a$ model, are slightly higher than the Eddington limits of mixed hydrogen/helium and pure helium bursts from previous observations, respectively. If the disk reflections have been taken into account simultaneously, the peak fluxes are lower to match the preferred values. We find the evidence that both the Poynting-Robertson drag and disk reflection have been appeared during these two X-ray bursts. Moreover, the disk reflection can contribute $\sim20-30\%$ of the total burst emissions.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Scientists finally have explanation for incredibly bright light that came from deep in space

Scientists say they finally have an explanation for a mystifying, bright blue light that came from deep in space.Three years ago, astronomers were stunned to see a bright blue flash that came out of the spiral arm of a distant galaxy, some 200 million light-years away.The initial detection of the event known as AT2018cow happened in June 2018, when it was seen by a survey in Hawaii, which quickly sent out global alerts to tell other telescopes to look towards it. They saw a bright flash 100 times brighter than the usual supernova, the brightest explosion humanity has seen.It...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Validation and Improvement of the Pan-STARRS Photometric Calibration with the Stellar Color Regression Method

As one of the best ground-based photometric dataset, Pan-STARRS1 (PS1) has been widely used as the reference to calibrate other surveys. In this work, we present an independent validation and re-calibration of the PS1 photometry using spectroscopic data from the LAMOST DR7 and photometric data from the corrected Gaia EDR3 with the Stellar Color Regression (SCR) method. Using per band typically a total of 1.5 million LAMOST-PS1-Gaia stars as standards, we show that the PS1 photometric calibration precisions in the $grizy$ filters are around $4\sim 5$ mmag when averaged over $20'$ regions. However, significant large- and small-scale spatial variation of magnitude offset, up to over 1 per cent, probably caused by the calibration errors in the PS1, are found for all the $grizy$ filters. The calibration errors in different filters are un-correlated, and are slightly larger for the $g$ and $y$ filters. We also detect moderate magnitude-dependent errors (0.005, 0.005, 0.005, 0.004, 0.003 mag per magnitude in the 14 -- 17 magnitude range for the $grizy$ filters, respectively) in the PS1 photometry by comparing with the Gaia EDR3 and other catalogs. The errors are likely caused by the systematic uncertainties in the PSF magnitudes. We provide two-dimensional maps to correct for such magnitude offsets in the LAMOST footprint at different spatial resolutions from $20'$ to $160'$. The results demonstrate the power of the SCR method in improving the calibration precision of wide-field surveys when combined with the LAMOST spectroscopy and Gaia photometry.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Hydrodynamical Evolution of Black-Hole Binaries Embedded in AGN Discs

Stellar-mass binary black holes (BBHs) embedded in active galactic nucleus (AGN) discs are possible progenitors of black-hole mergers detected in gravitational waves by LIGO/VIRGO. To better understand the hydrodynamical evolution of BBHs interacting with the disc gas, we perform a suite of high-resolution 2D simulations of binaries in local disc (shearing-box) models, considering various binary mass ratios, eccentricities and background disc properties. We use the $\gamma$-law equation of state and adopt a robust post-processing treatment to evaluate the mass accretion rate, torque and energy transfer rate on the binary to determine its long-term orbital evolution. We find that circular comparable-mass binaries contract, with an orbital decay rate of a few times the mass doubling rate. Eccentric binaries always experience eccentricity damping. Prograde binaries with higher eccentricities or smaller mass ratios generally have slower orbital decay rates, with some extreme cases exhibiting orbital expansion. The averaged binary mass accretion rate depends on the physical size of the accretor. The accretion flows are highly variable, and the dominant variability frequency is the apparent binary orbital frequency (in the rotating frame around the central massive BH) for circular binaries but gradually shifts to the radial epicyclic frequency as the binary eccentricity increases. Our findings demonstrate that the dynamics of BBHs embedded in AGN discs is quite different from that of isolated binaries in their own circumbinary discs. Furthermore, our results suggest that the hardening timescales of the binaries are much shorter than their migration timescales in the disc, for all reasonable binary and disc parameters.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Electronic Excitations of Hematite Heteroepitaxial Films Measured by Resonant Inelastic X-Ray Scattering at the Fe L-edge

David S. Ellis, Ru-Pan Wang, Deniz Wong, Jason K. Cooper, Christian Schulz, Yi-De Chuang, Yifat Piekner, Daniel A. Grave, Markus Schleuning, Dennis Friedrich, Frank M. F. de Groot, Avner Rothschild. Resonant Inelastic X-Ray Scattering (RIXS) spectra of hematite were measured at the Fe L3-edge for heteroepitaxial thin films which were...
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

A Statistical Learning View of Simple Kriging

In the Big Data era, with the ubiquity of geolocation sensors in particular, massive datasets exhibiting a possibly complex spatial dependence structure are becoming increasingly available. In this context, the standard probabilistic theory of statistical learning does not apply directly and guarantees of the generalization capacity of predictive rules learned from such data are left to establish. We analyze here the simple Kriging task, the flagship problem in Geostatistics: the values of a square integrable random field $X=\{X_s\}_{s\in S}$, $S\subset \mathbb{R}^2$, with unknown covariance structure are to be predicted with minimum quadratic risk, based upon observing a single realization of the spatial process at a finite number of locations $s_1,\; \ldots,\; s_n$ in $S$. Despite the connection of this minimization problem with kernel ridge regression, establishing the generalization capacity of empirical risk minimizers is far from straightforward, due to the non i.i.d. nature of the spatial data $X_{s_1},\; \ldots,\; X_{s_n}$ involved. In this article, nonasymptotic bounds of order $O_{\mathbb{P}}(1/n)$ are proved for the excess risk of a plug-in predictive rule mimicking the true minimizer in the case of isotropic stationary Gaussian processes observed at locations forming a regular grid. These theoretical results, as well as the role played by the technical conditions required to establish them, are illustrated by various numerical experiments and hopefully pave the way for further developments in statistical learning based on spatial data.
MATHEMATICS
Legit Reviews

Recently Discovered Galaxy Is Mind Bogglingly Huge

Astronomers recently discovered a new galaxy, and its gigantic proportions are enough to boggle your mind. The galaxy is called Alcyoneus, and it’s 3 billion light-years away from Earth. How far it is from our planet isn’t the news here, the news is that Alcyoneus is an absolutely titanic radio galaxy that spreads five megaparsecs into space.
ASTRONOMY
dailygalaxy.com

Most Mysterious, Unstable, Supermassive, Volatile Star in the Universe (Weekend Feature)

“The luminous blue variable is a supermassive, unstable star,” said Yan-Fei Jiang, a researcher at the Flatiron Institute in New York City. Unlike our own smaller and steady-burning Sun, luminous blue variables (LBVs) have been shown to burn bright and hot, then cool and fade, only to flare up again. Because of its mercurial behavior, conventional one-dimensional models have been less than adequate at explaining their special physics.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Scientists spot supermassive black hole hiding inside thick cosmic dust

A supermassive black hole masked by a cloud of cosmic dust was found at the center of an active galaxy in new images from the European Southern Observatory (ESO). The galaxy, known as Messier 77 or NGC 1068, is a barred spiral galaxy located about 47 million light-years from Earth, in the constellation Cetus. Taken by the ESO's Very Large Telescope Interferometer (VLTI) in northern Chile, the observations shed new light on galaxies that have an active galactic nucleus (AGN) at their core. These bright features are fueled by all the gas and dust that falls into the galaxy's central black hole, causing the area to outshine the rest of the galaxy.
ASTRONOMY

