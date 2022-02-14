ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

GEANT4 simulation study of the response of a miniature radiation detector in Galactic Cosmic Rays and inside a spacecraft

By K. Karafasoulis, C. Papadimitropoulos, C. Potiriadis, C.P. Lambropoulos
 2 days ago

The Miniaturized Detector for Application in Space (MIDAS) is a compact device with dimensions 5 x 5 x 1 cm3 which combines position sensitive Si detectors and a fast neutrons spectrometer. MIDAS is developed with purpose to act as a linear energy transfer (LET) spectrometer for the...

Outsider.com

Astronomers Spot ‘Invisible Black Hole’ for First Time: Report

Astronomers may have just spotted what’s colloquially called an “Invisible black hole” for the first time. In case you missed it, back in 2019, astronomers were able to get the first-ever picture of a black hole. But most black holes are “invisible” or impossible to detect. According to Livescience, researchers were able to detect the one in 2019 due to material glowing in its presence.
Universe Today

The First Image From NASA’s new X-ray Observatory

It’s first light for one of the newest space observatories! The Imaging X-Ray Polarimetry Explorer team has released their first image, taken after a month-long commissioning phase for the spacecraft. And it’s a beauty. IXPE looked at a favorite target among space observatories, the supernova remnant Cassiopeia A....
Impact of the X ray edge singularity on detection of relic neutrinos in the PTOLEMY project

Direct detection of relic neutrinos in a beta-decay experiment is an ambitious goal, which has for a long time been beyond the reach of available technology. One of the toughest practical difficulties that such an experiment has to overcome is that it needs to deal with a large amount of radioactive material in such a way as to not compromise the energy resolution required for the separation of useful events from the massive beta-decay background. The PTOLEMY project offers an innovative approach to this problem based on deposition of radioactive material on graphene. While such an approach is expected to resolve the main difficulty, new challenges arise from the proximity of the beta decayers to a solid state system. In this work, we focus on the effect of the shakeup of the graphene electron system due to a beta-decay event. We calculate the distortion of the relic neutrino peaks as resulting from such a shakeup, analyse the impact of the distortion on the visibility of neutrino capture events and discuss what technological solutions could be used to improve the visibility of neutrino capture events.
Nano-scale simulation of neuronal damage by galactic cosmic rays

The effects of complex, mixed-ion radiation fields on neuronal function remain largely unexplored. Here, we present a complete analysis of the nano-scale physics associated with broad-spectrum galactic cosmic ray (GCR) irradiation in a realistic cornu ammonis 1 (CA1) pyramidal neuron geometry. We simulate the entire 33 ion-energy beam fluence distribution...
Bending Waves in Velocity Space: a First Look at the THINGS sample

Detection of bending waves is a highly challenging task even in nearby disc galaxies due to their sub-kpc bending amplitudes. However, simulations show that the harmonic bending of a Milky Way like disc galaxy is associated with a harmonic fluctuation in the measured line of sight (los) velocities as well, and can be regarded as a kinematic signature of a manifested bending wave. Here, we look for similar kinematic signatures of bending waves in \HI discs, as they extend to much beyond the optical radii.
Cooperative effect of electrons spin polarization in a hybrid nanostructure of a magnetic thin film with adsorbed chiral molecules studied with non-spin-polarized scanning tunneling microscopy

Nguyen T. N. Ha, L. Rasabathina, O. Hellwig, A. Sharma, G. Salvan, S. Yochelis, Y. Paltiel, L.T. Baczewski, C. Tegenkamp. Polyalanine molecules (PA) with an {\alpha}-helix conformation gathered recently a lot of interest as the propagation of electrons through the chiral backbone structure comes along with spin polarization of the transmitted electrons. By means of scanning tunneling microscopy and spectroscopy at ambient conditions, PA molecules adsorbed on surfaces of epitaxial magnetic Al2O3/Pt/Au/Co/Au nanostructures with perpendicular anisotropy were studied. Thereby, a correlation between the PA molecules ordering at the surface with the electron tunneling across this hybrid system as a function of the substrate magnetization orientation as well as the coverage density and helicity of the was observed. The highest spin polarization values, P, were found for well-ordered self-assembled monolayers and with a defined chemical coupling of the molecules to the magnetic substrate surface, showing that the current induced spin selectivity is a cooperative effect. Thereby, P deduced from the electron transmission along unoccupied molecular orbitals of the helical molecules is larger as compared to values derived from the occupied molecular orbitals. Apparently, the larger orbital overlap is resulting in a higher electron mobility yielding a higher P value. By switching the magnetization direction of the Co-layer, it was demonstrated that the non-spin-polarized STM can be used to study chiral molecules with a sub-molecular resolution, to detect properties of buried magnetic layers and to detect the spin polarization of the molecules from the change of the magnetoresistance of such hybrid structures.
On possible life-dispersal patterns beyond the Earth

We model hypothetical bio-dispersal within a single Galactic region using the stochastic infection dynamics process, which is inspired by these local properties of life dispersal on Earth. We split the population of stellar systems into different categories regarding habitability and evolved them through time using probabilistic cellular automata rules analogous to the model. As a dynamic effect, we include the existence of natural dispersal vectors (e.g., dust, asteroids) in a way that avoids assumptions about their agency. By assuming that dispersal vectors have a finite velocity and range, the model includes the parameter of 'optical depth of life spreading'. The effect of the oscillatory infection rate on the long-term behavior of the dispersal flux, which adds a diffusive component to its progression, is also taken into account. We found that phase space is separated into subregions of long-lasting transmission, rapidly terminated transmission, and a transition region between the two. We observed that depending on the amplitude of the oscillatory life spreading rate, life-transmission in the Galactic patch might take on different geometrical shapes. Even if some host systems are uninhabited, life transmission has a certain threshold, allowing a patch to be saturated with viable material over a long period. Although stochastic fluctuations in the local density of habitable systems allow for clusters that can continuously infect one another, the spatial pattern disappears when life transmission is below the observed threshold, so that transmission process is not permanent in time. Both findings suggest that a habitable planet in a densely populated region may remain uninfected.
Inner Skin Effects on Non-Hermitian Topological Fractals

Non-Hermitian (NH) crystals, quasicrystals and amorphous network with only open boundary condition feature skin effect, displaying accumulation of a macroscopic number of states near one of its specific interfaces (edge, surface, hinge or corner, for example) with vacuum. In this regard fractals, by virtue of manifesting self-similarity, resulting in inner boundaries in the interior of the system harbor a novel phenomenon, the \emph{inner skin effect} (ISE), in which the skin effect appears at inner boundaries of the fractal lattice with periodic boundary condition. We showcase this observation by implementing paradigmatic models for NH insulators and superconductors on representative planar Sierpinski carpet fractals, accommodating both first- and second-order ISEs at inner edges and corners, respectively, for charged and neutral Majorana fermions. Furthermore, over extended parameter regimes ISEs are tied with nontrivial bulk topological invariants, thereby yielding intrinsic ISEs. With the recent success in engineering NH topological phases on highly tunable metamaterial platforms, such as photonic and phononic lattices, as well as topolectric circuits, the proposed ISEs can be observed experimentally at least on periodic fractal metamaterials.
Blazar-Boosted Dark Matter at Super-Kamiokande

Dark matter particles near the center of a blazar, after being accelerated by the elastic collisions with relativistic electrons and protons in the blazar jet, can be energetic enough to trigger detectable signals at terrestrial detectors. In this work, focusing on the blazars TXS 0506+056 and BL Lacertae, we derive novel limits on the cross section of the elastic scattering between dark matter and electrons by means of the available Super-Kamiokande data. Thanks to the large blazar-boosted dark matter flux, the limit on the dark matter-electron scattering cross section for dark matter masses below 100 MeV can be as low as $\sim10^{-38}~\text{cm}^2$, that is about 5 orders of magnitude stronger than the analogous results from galactic cosmic rays.
Semi-metallicity and electron-hole liquid in two-dimensional C and BN based compounds

Insulating-metallic transition mediated by substitutional atoms is predicted in a series of two-dimensional carbon-based structures. Introducing Si atoms in selected sites of tetrahexcarbon [Carbon 137 (2018) 266] according to rational chemical rules, metallicity by trivial band inversion without band gap opening is induced. Additional substitution of remaining C atoms by BN dimers introduces no changes in the metallic properties. A series of isomorphous two-dimensional materials with isoelectronic structures derived by exchanging group IV elements exhibiting various band gaps is obtained. Dynamical stability is verified with phonon analysis and beyond the harmonic approximation with molecular dynamics up to room temperature. The semi-metallic compounds have well-nested pockets of carriers and are good candidates for the formation of an excitonic insulator.
Hydrodynamical Evolution of Black-Hole Binaries Embedded in AGN Discs

Stellar-mass binary black holes (BBHs) embedded in active galactic nucleus (AGN) discs are possible progenitors of black-hole mergers detected in gravitational waves by LIGO/VIRGO. To better understand the hydrodynamical evolution of BBHs interacting with the disc gas, we perform a suite of high-resolution 2D simulations of binaries in local disc (shearing-box) models, considering various binary mass ratios, eccentricities and background disc properties. We use the $\gamma$-law equation of state and adopt a robust post-processing treatment to evaluate the mass accretion rate, torque and energy transfer rate on the binary to determine its long-term orbital evolution. We find that circular comparable-mass binaries contract, with an orbital decay rate of a few times the mass doubling rate. Eccentric binaries always experience eccentricity damping. Prograde binaries with higher eccentricities or smaller mass ratios generally have slower orbital decay rates, with some extreme cases exhibiting orbital expansion. The averaged binary mass accretion rate depends on the physical size of the accretor. The accretion flows are highly variable, and the dominant variability frequency is the apparent binary orbital frequency (in the rotating frame around the central massive BH) for circular binaries but gradually shifts to the radial epicyclic frequency as the binary eccentricity increases. Our findings demonstrate that the dynamics of BBHs embedded in AGN discs is quite different from that of isolated binaries in their own circumbinary discs. Furthermore, our results suggest that the hardening timescales of the binaries are much shorter than their migration timescales in the disc, for all reasonable binary and disc parameters.
Constraining Brans-Dicke cosmology with the CSST galaxy clustering spectroscopic survey

The Brans-Dicke (BD) theory is the simplest Scalar-Tensor theory of gravity, which can be considered as a candidate of modified Einstein's theory of general relativity. In this work, we forecast the constraints on BD theory in the CSST galaxy clustering spectroscopic survey with a magnitude limit $\sim 23$ AB mag for point-source 5$\sigma$ detection. We generate mock data based on the zCOSMOS catalog and consider the observational and instrumental effects of the CSST spectroscopic survey. We predicate galaxy power spectra in the BD theory from $z=0$ to 1.5, and the galaxy bias and other systematical parameters are also included. The Markov Chain Monte Carlo (MCMC) technique is employed to find the best-fits and probability distributions of the cosmological and systematical parameters. A Brans-Dicke parameter $\zeta$ is introduced, which satisfies $\zeta=\ln \left(1+\frac{1}{\omega}\right)$. We find that the CSST spectroscopic galaxy clustering survey can give $|\zeta|<10^{-2}$, or equivalently $|\omega|>\mathcal{O}(10^2)$ and $|\dot{G}/G|<10^{-13}$, under the assumption $\zeta = 0$. These constraints are almost at the same order of magnitude compared to the joint constraints using the current cosmic microwave background (CMB), baryon acoustic oscillations (BAO), and Type Ia supernova (SN Ia) data, indicating that the CSST galaxy clustering spectroscopic survey would be powerful to constrain the BD theory and other modified gravity theories.
The effect of inter-particle hydrodynamic and magnetic interactions in a magnetorheological fluid

A magnetorheological fluid, which consists of magnetic particles suspended in a viscous fluid, flows freely with well-dispersed particles in a the absence of a magnetic field, but particle aggregation results in flow cessation when a field is applied. The mechanism of dynamical arrest is examined by analysing interactions between magnetic particles in a magnetic field subject to a shear flow. An isolated spherical magnetic particle undergoes a transition between a rotating state at low magnetic field and a static orientation at high magnetic field. The effect of interactions for spherical dipolar and polarisable particles with static orientation is examined for a dilute viscous suspension. There are magnetic interactions due to the magnetic field disturbance at one particle caused by the dipole moment of another, hydrodynamic interactions due to the antisymmetric force moment of a non-rotating particle in a shear flow, and a modification of the magnetic field due to the particle magnetic moment density. When there is a concentration variation, the torque balance condition results in a disturbance to the orientation of the particle magnetic moment. The net force and the drift velocity due to these disturbances is calculated, and the collective motion generated is equivalent to an anisotropic diffusion process. When the magnetic field is in the flow plane, the diffusion coefficients in the two directions perpendicular to the field direction are negative, implying that concentration fluctuations are unstable in these directions. This instability could initiate field-induced dynamical arrest in a magnetorheological fluid.
Dehnen halo effect on a black hole in an ultra-faint dwarf galaxy

There had been recent advancement toward the detection of ultra-faint dwarf galaxies, which may serve as a useful laboratory for dark matter exploration since some of them contains almost 99$\%$ of pure dark matter. The majority of these galaxies contain no black hole that inhabits them. Recently, there had been reports that some dwarf galaxies may have a black hole within. In this study, we construct a black hole solution combined with the Dehnen dark matter halo profile, which is commonly used for dwarf galaxies. We aim to find out whether there would be deviations relative to the standard black hole properties which might allow determining whether the dark matter profile in ultra-faint dwarf galaxies is cored or cuspy. To make the model more realistic, we applied the modified Newman-Janis prescription to obtain the rotating metric. We analyzed the black hole properties such as the event horizon, ergoregion, geodesics of time-like and null particle, and the black hole shadow. To broaden the scope of this study, we also calculated the weak deflection angle to examine the effect of the Dehnen profile. Results revealed that the Dehnen profile causes some tiny but interesting deviations to the known black hole properties. It is shown that the radius of the innermost stable circular orbit decreases, while the photonsphere radius increases. We also found out that the size of the shadow decreases due to the Dehnen profile and the extent depends on whether the profile is cored or cuspy. Overall, the deviation caused by the Dehnen profile relative to the known black hole properties are so tiny, that one needs a very sophisticated and ultra-sensitive space detectors to help distinguish whether this profile for ultra-faint dwarf galaxy is cored or cuspy.
Postulating dark matter particle mass and properties from two-thirds law for self-gravitating collisionless dark matter flow

Dark matter can be characterized by the mass and size of its smallest constituents, which are challenging to be directly probed and detected. We present a new approach to predict the mass and properties of dark matter particles based on the nature of dark matter flow. The self-gravitating collisionless dark matter flow exhibits an inverse mass and energy cascade from small to large mass scales with a scale-independent constant energy flux (the rate of energy transfer $\epsilon_u$). In this paper, we study the simplest case with only gravitational interaction involved. In the absence of viscosity, the energy cascade leads to a two-thirds law for pairwise velocity that extends down to the smallest length scale, where quantum effects are dominant. Combining the energy flux $\epsilon_u$, Planck constant $\hbar$, and gravitational constant $G$ on that scale, the mass of dark matter particles is found to be around $10^{12}$GeV and size is on the order of $10^{-13}$m. This suggests a heavy dark matter scenario with a mass much greater than standard thermal WIMPs.
The radio dichotomy of active galactic nuclei

The question of radio dichotomy in the active galactic nuclei (AGNs) is still in debate even it has been proposed for more than forty years. In order to solve the old riddle, we collect a sample of AGNs with optical $B$ band and radio 6cm wavelength data to analyze the radio loudness ${\rm log}R$.
