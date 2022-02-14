ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Nonlinear Optical Joint Transform Correlator for Low Latency Convolution Operations

By Jonathan K. George, Maria Solyanik-Gorgone, Hangbo Yang, Chee Wei Wong, Volker J. Sorger
arxiv.org
 2 days ago

Convolutions are one of the most relevant operations in artificial intelligence (AI) systems. High computational complexity scaling poses significant challenges, especially in fast-responding network-edge AI applications. Fortunately, the convolution theorem can be executed on-the-fly in the optical domain via a joint transform correlator (JTC) offering to...

arxiv.org

OEM Off-Highway

Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission Technologies Endurant XD Series Transmissions

Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission Technologies has released specifications for its Endurant XD series transmissions which will include Endurant XD and Endurant XD Pro models. Purpose-built, high-performance automated transmissions designed for on-highway applications with high gross combined weight ratings, such as double and triple trailer trucks, and severe-duty on-/off-highway applications like...
CARS
electropages.com

Researchers demonstrate scalable single-molecule sensors

Researchers have recently demonstrated a full-scale integrated circuit that can detect individual molecules. What challenges does individual molecular detection face, what did the researchers demonstrate, and where could this technology be used?. What challenges does molecular detection face?. When it comes to molecular science, the ingeniousness of researchers cannot go...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

EcoFlow: Efficient Convolutional Dataflows for Low-Power Neural Network Accelerators

Lois Orosa, Skanda Koppula, Yaman Umuroglu, Konstantinos Kanellopoulos, Juan Gomez-Luna, Michaela Blott, Kees Vissers, Onur Mutlu. Dilated and transposed convolutions are widely used in modern convolutional neural networks (CNNs). These kernels are used extensively during CNN training and inference of applications such as image segmentation and high-resolution image generation. Although these kernels have grown in popularity, they stress current compute systems due to their high memory intensity, exascale compute demands, and large energy consumption.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Improved quantum algorithms for linear and nonlinear differential equations

We present substantially generalized and improved quantum algorithms over prior work for inhomogeneous linear and nonlinear ordinary differential equations (ODE). In Berry et al., (2017), a quantum algorithm for a certain class of linear ODEs is given, where the matrix involved needs to be diagonalizable. The quantum algorithm for linear ODEs presented here extends to many classes of non-diagonalizable matrices. The algorithm here can also be exponentially faster for certain classes of diagonalizable matrices. Our linear ODE algorithm is then applied to nonlinear differential equations using Carleman linearization (an approach taken recently by us in Liu et al., (2021)). The improvement over that result is two-fold. First, we obtain an exponentially better dependence on error. This kind of logarithmic dependence on error has also been achieved by Xue et al., (2021), but only for homogeneous nonlinear equations. Second, the present algorithm can handle any sparse, invertible matrix (that models dissipation) if it has a negative log-norm (including non-diagonalizable matrices), whereas Liu et al., (2021) and Xue et al., (2021) additionally require normality.
MATHEMATICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Optics#Nonlinearity#Latency#Convolution
arxiv.org

Hyper-Convolutions via Implicit Kernels for Medical Imaging

The convolutional neural network (CNN) is one of the most commonly used architectures for computer vision tasks. The key building block of a CNN is the convolutional kernel that aggregates information from the pixel neighborhood and shares weights across all pixels. A standard CNN's capacity, and thus its performance, is directly related to the number of learnable kernel weights, which is determined by the number of channels and the kernel size (support). In this paper, we present the \textit{hyper-convolution}, a novel building block that implicitly encodes the convolutional kernel using spatial coordinates. Hyper-convolutions decouple kernel size from the total number of learnable parameters, enabling a more flexible architecture design. We demonstrate in our experiments that replacing regular convolutions with hyper-convolutions can improve performance with less parameters, and increase robustness against noise. We provide our code here: \emph{this https URL}
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Universal constraint on nonlinear population dynamics

Ecological and evolutionary processes show various population dynamics depending on internal interactions and environmental changes. While crucial in predicting biological processes, discovering general relations for such nonlinear dynamics has remained a challenge. Here, we derive a universal information-theoretical constraint on a broad class of nonlinear dynamical systems represented as population dynamics. The constraint is interpreted as a generalization of Fisher's fundamental theorem of natural selection. Furthermore, the constraint indicates nontrivial bounds for the speed of critical relaxation around bifurcation points, which we argue are universally determined only by the type of bifurcation. Our theory is verified for an evolutionary model and an epidemiological model, which exhibit the transcritical bifurcation, as well as for an ecological model, which undergoes limit-cycle oscillation. This work paves a way to predict biological dynamics in light of information theory, by providing fundamental relations in nonequilibrium statistical mechanics of nonlinear systems.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Semi-Supervised Convolutive NMF for Automatic Music Transcription

Automatic Music Transcription, which consists in transforming an audio recording of a musical performance into symbolic format, remains a difficult Music Information Retrieval task. In this work, we propose a semi-supervised approach using low-rank matrix factorization techniques, in particular Convolutive Nonnegative Matrix Factorization. In the semi-supervised setting, only a single recording of each individual notes is required.
MUSIC
arxiv.org

Design and Performance of the GERDA Low-Background Cryostat for Operation in Water

In searching for the neutrinoless double-beta decay of $^{76}$Ge the GERmanium Detector Array (GERDA) experiment at the INFN Laboratori Nazionali del Gran Sasso has achieved an unprecedented low background of well below 10$^{-3}$ cts/(keV$\cdot$kg$\cdot$yr) in the region of interest. It has taken advantage of the first realization of a novel shielding concept based on a large cryostat filled with a liquid noble gas that is immersed in a water tank. The germanium detectors are operated without encapsulation in liquid argon. Argon and water shield the environmental background from the laboratory and the cryostat construction materials to a negligible level. The same approach has been adopted in the meantime by various experiments. This paper provides an overview of the design and operating experience of the 64 m$^3$ liquid argon cryostat and its associated infrastructure. The discussion includes the challenging safety issues associated with the operation of a large cryostat in a water tank.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Nonlinear deformation and elasticity of refractory alloys

Application of isotropic pressure or uniaxial strain alters the elastic properties of materials; sufficiently large strains can drive structural transformations. Linear elasticity describes stability against infinitesimal strains, while nonlinear elasticity describes the response to finite deformations. It was previously shown that uniaxial strain along [100] drives refractory metals and alloys towards mechanical instabilities. These include an extensional instability, and a symmetry-breaking orthorhombic distortion caused by a Jahn-Teller-Peierls instability that splays the cubic lattice vectors. Here, we analyze these transitions in depth. Eigenvalues and eigenvectors of the Wallace tensor identify and classify linear instabilities in the presence of strain. We show that both instabilities are discontinuous, leading to discrete jumps in the lattice parameters. We provide physical intuition for the instabilities by analyzing the changes in first principles energy, stress, bond lengths and angles upon application of strain. Electronic band structure calculations show differential occupation of bonding and anti-bonding orbitals, driven by the changing bond lengths and leading to the structural transformations. Strain thresholds for these instabilities depend on the valence electron count.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Switchable Topological Phase Transition and Novel Nonlinear Optical Properties in ReC2H Monolayer

Extensive investigations on topological phase transition (TPT) in three-dimensional compounds have been done. whereas, rare in two-dimensional systems, let alone noncentrosymmetric materials. In this work, based on first-principles calculations, we explore an inversion symmetry broken structural ReC2H monolayer. We reveal that it undergoes two TPTs, namely from normal insulator to Z2 topological insulator and back to normal insulator, at the critical biaxial strain of 2.3% and 7.8%, respectively. The band inversion occurs at the generic momentum in the first TPT, while at high symmetric K point in the second one. Usually, band inversion is identified by the exchange in the components or irreducible representations of the wavefunctions. These quantities can be easily obtained in theoretical calculation but hard to be detected in experimental techniques like Angle-resolved photoemission spectroscopy. It is well known that nonlinear optical (NLO) response is very sensitive to the components and symmetries of the engaged bands, which also incorporates information of band topology. Therefore, we study the shift current, one of the widely explored NLO responses in noncentrosymmetric systems, during the two TPTs. We find that in both cases band inversion leads to the sign change of shift vectors around the momenta where the bandgap closes and reopens. Whereas the shift current, as the overall contribution of shift vectors weighted by the absorption rate in the whole Brillouin zone, may keep its direction. This work offers insight that a scrutinized examination is highly demanded in utilizing shift current to detect TPT.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Theory of perturbatively nonlinear quantum transport I: general formulation and structure of the retarded correlator

This article is the first of a trilogy that addresses various aspects of the perturbative response of general quantum systems, with possibly nontrivial ground state geometry, beyond linear order. Here, we use group theoretical considerations to investigate the structure of retarded correlators, and demonstrate how they decompose according to irreducible representations of a `time-reversal group' and relevant permutation groups, with the former probing dissipative and time-reversal properties, and the latter discerning configurational properties -- longitudinal, transverse and their generalizations. We establish second order fluctuation-dissipation and fluctuation-reaction theorems, and connect them to well-known second order transport effects such as the shift and injection currents. Exploiting the Schur-Weyl duality between irreducible representations of general linear groups and irreducible representations of permutation groups, we show how to decide which terms in the decomposition based on the latter can be supported by different crystals described via the 32 point groups, and perform the full point group classification for rank 3 and 4 polar and axial tensors. Our results provide a formal basis for the extraction of uniquely differing physical effects from retarded correlators. Applications to second order charge current responses in selected cases are given in part III.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Learning strides in convolutional neural networks

Convolutional neural networks typically contain several downsampling operators, such as strided convolutions or pooling layers, that progressively reduce the resolution of intermediate representations. This provides some shift-invariance while reducing the computational complexity of the whole architecture. A critical hyperparameter of such layers is their stride: the integer factor of downsampling. As strides are not differentiable, finding the best configuration either requires cross-validation or discrete optimization (e.g. architecture search), which rapidly become prohibitive as the search space grows exponentially with the number of downsampling layers. Hence, exploring this search space by gradient descent would allow finding better configurations at a lower computational cost. This work introduces DiffStride, the first downsampling layer with learnable strides. Our layer learns the size of a cropping mask in the Fourier domain, that effectively performs resizing in a differentiable way. Experiments on audio and image classification show the generality and effectiveness of our solution: we use DiffStride as a drop-in replacement to standard downsampling layers and outperform them. In particular, we show that introducing our layer into a ResNet-18 architecture allows keeping consistent high performance on CIFAR10, CIFAR100 and ImageNet even when training starts from poor random stride configurations. Moreover, formulating strides as learnable variables allows us to introduce a regularization term that controls the computational complexity of the architecture. We show how this regularization allows trading off accuracy for efficiency on ImageNet.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Experimental evidence of nonlinear focusing in standing water waves

Nonlinear wave focusing originating from the universal modulation instability (MI) is responsible for the formation of strong wave localizations on the water surface and in nonlinear wave guides, such as optical Kerr media and plasma. Such extreme wave dynamics can be described by breather solutions of the nonlinear Schrödinger equation (NLSE) like by way of example the famed doubly-localized Peregrine breathers (PB), which typify particular cases of MI. On the other hand, it has been suggested that the MI relevance weakens when the wave field becomes broadband or directional. Here, we provide experimental evidence of nonlinear and distinct PB-type focusing in standing water waves describing the scenario of two counter-propagating wave trains. The collected collinear wave measurements are in excellent agreement with the hydrodynamic coupled NLSE (CNLSE) and suggest that MI can undisturbedly prevail during the interplay of several wave systems and emphasize the potential role of exact NLSE solutions in extreme wave formation beyond the formal narrowband and uni-directional limits. Our work may inspire further experimental investigations in various nonlinear wave guides governed by CNLSE frameworks as well as theoretical progress to predict strong wave coherence in directional fields.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Convolutional Neural Networks on Graphs with Chebyshev Approximation, Revisited

Designing spectral convolutional networks is a challenging problem in graph learning. ChebNet, one of the early attempts, approximates the spectral convolution using Chebyshev polynomials. GCN simplifies ChebNet by utilizing only the first two Chebyshev polynomials while still outperforming it on real-world datasets. GPR-GNN and BernNet demonstrate that the Monomial and Bernstein bases also outperform the Chebyshev basis in terms of learning the spectral convolution. Such conclusions are counter-intuitive in the field of approximation theory, where it is established that the Chebyshev polynomial achieves the optimum convergent rate for approximating a function.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Understanding Knowledge Integration in Language Models with Graph Convolutions

Pretrained language models (LMs) do not capture factual knowledge very well. This has led to the development of a number of knowledge integration (KI) methods which aim to incorporate external knowledge into pretrained LMs. Even though KI methods show some performance gains over vanilla LMs, the inner-workings of these methods are not well-understood. For instance, it is unclear how and what kind of knowledge is effectively integrated into these models and if such integration may lead to catastrophic forgetting of already learned knowledge. This paper revisits the KI process in these models with an information-theoretic view and shows that KI can be interpreted using a graph convolution operation. We propose a probe model called \textit{Graph Convolution Simulator} (GCS) for interpreting knowledge-enhanced LMs and exposing what kind of knowledge is integrated into these models. We conduct experiments to verify that our GCS can indeed be used to correctly interpret the KI process, and we use it to analyze two well-known knowledge-enhanced LMs: ERNIE and K-Adapter, and find that only a small amount of factual knowledge is integrated in them. We stratify knowledge in terms of various relation types and find that ERNIE and K-Adapter integrate different kinds of knowledge to different extent. Our analysis also shows that simply increasing the size of the KI corpus may not lead to better KI; fundamental advances may be needed.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Component Prototypes towards a Low-Latency, Small-form-factor Optical Link for the ATLAS Liquid Argon Calorimeter Phase-I Trigger Upgrade

Binwei Deng, Mengxun He, Jinghong Chen, Datao Gong, Di Guo, Suen Hou, Xiaoting Li, Futian Liang, Chonghan Liu, Gang Liu, Ping-Kun Teng, Annie C Xiang, Tongye Xu, You Yang, Jingbo Ye, Xiandong Zhao, Tiankuan Liu. This paper presents several component prototypes towards a low-latency, small-form-factor optical link designed for the...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Optimal reservoir computers for forecasting systems of nonlinear dynamics

Prediction and analysis of systems of nonlinear dynamics is crucial in many applications. Here, we study characteristics and optimization of reservoir computing, a machine learning technique that has gained attention as a suitable method for this task. By systematically applying Bayesian optimization on reservoirs we show that reservoirs of low connectivity perform better than or as well as those of high connectivity in forecasting noiseless Lorenz and coupled Wilson-Cowan systems. We also show that, unexpectedly, computationally effective reservoirs of unconnected nodes (RUN) outperform reservoirs of linked network topologies in predicting these systems. In the presence of noise, reservoirs of linked nodes perform only slightly better than RUNs. In contrast to previously reported results, we find that the topology of linked reservoirs has no significance in the performance of system prediction. Based on our findings, we give a procedure for designing optimal reservoir computers (RC) for forecasting dynamical systems. This work paves way for computationally effective RCs applicable to real-time prediction of signals measured on systems of nonlinear dynamics such as EEG or MEG signals measured on a brain.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

CSFlow: Learning Optical Flow via Cross Strip Correlation for Autonomous Driving

Optical flow estimation is an essential task in self-driving systems, which helps autonomous vehicles perceive temporal continuity information of surrounding scenes. The calculation of all-pair correlation plays an important role in many existing state-of-the-art optical flow estimation methods. However, the reliance on local knowledge often limits the model's accuracy under complex street scenes. In this paper, we propose a new deep network architecture for optical flow estimation in autonomous driving--CSFlow, which consists of two novel modules: Cross Strip Correlation module (CSC) and Correlation Regression Initialization module (CRI). CSC utilizes a striping operation across the target image and the attended image to encode global context into correlation volumes, while maintaining high efficiency. CRI is used to maximally exploit the global context for optical flow initialization. Our method has achieved state-of-the-art accuracy on the public autonomous driving dataset KITTI-2015. Code is publicly available at this https URL.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Microscopic density-functional approach to nonlinear elasticity theory

Starting from a general classical model of many interacting particles we present a well defined step by step procedure to derive the continuum-mechanics equations of nonlinear elasticity theory with fluctuations which describe the macroscopic phenomena of a solid crystal. As the relevant variables we specify the coarse-grained densities of the conserved quantities and a properly defined displacement field which describes the local translations, rotations, and deformations. In order to stay within the framework of the conventional density-functional theory we first and mainly consider the isothermal case and omit the effects of heat transport and entropy production where later we extend our theory to the general case and include these effects. We proceed in two steps. First, we apply the concept of local thermodynamic equilibrium and minimize the free energy functional under the constraints that the macroscopic relevant variables are fixed. As results we obtain the local free energy density and we derive explicit formulas for the elastic constants which are exact within the framework of density-functional theory. Second, we apply the methods of nonequilibrium statistical mechanics with projection-operator techniques. We extend the projection operators in order to include the effects of coarse-graining and the displacement field. As a result we obtain the time-evolution equations for the relevant variables with three kinds of terms on the right-hand sides: reversible, dissipative, and fluctuating terms. We find explicit formulas for the transport coefficients which are exact in the limit of continuum mechanics if the projection operators are properly defined. By construction the theory allows the diffusion of particles in terms of point defects where, however, in a normal crystal this diffusion is suppressed.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Optimized Potential Initialization for Low-latency Spiking Neural Networks

Spiking Neural Networks (SNNs) have been attached great importance due to the distinctive properties of low power consumption, biological plausibility, and adversarial robustness. The most effective way to train deep SNNs is through ANN-to-SNN conversion, which have yielded the best performance in deep network structure and large-scale datasets. However, there is a trade-off between accuracy and latency. In order to achieve high precision as original ANNs, a long simulation time is needed to match the firing rate of a spiking neuron with the activation value of an analog neuron, which impedes the practical application of SNN. In this paper, we aim to achieve high-performance converted SNNs with extremely low latency (fewer than 32 time-steps). We start by theoretically analyzing ANN-to-SNN conversion and show that scaling the thresholds does play a similar role as weight normalization. Instead of introducing constraints that facilitate ANN-to-SNN conversion at the cost of model capacity, we applied a more direct way by optimizing the initial membrane potential to reduce the conversion loss in each layer. Besides, we demonstrate that optimal initialization of membrane potentials can implement expected error-free ANN-to-SNN conversion. We evaluate our algorithm on the CIFAR-10, CIFAR-100 and ImageNet datasets and achieve state-of-the-art accuracy, using fewer time-steps. For example, we reach top-1 accuracy of 93.38\% on CIFAR-10 with 16 time-steps. Moreover, our method can be applied to other ANN-SNN conversion methodologies and remarkably promote performance when the time-steps is small.
CODING & PROGRAMMING

