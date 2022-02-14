ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mathematics

A Homogenised Model of Fluid-String Interaction

By A. Kent, S. L. Waters, J. Oliver, S. J. Chapman
arxiv.org
 2 days ago

A. Kent (1), S. L. Waters (1), J. Oliver (1), S. J. Chapman (1) ((1) Mathematical Institute, University of Oxford) A homogenised model is developed to describe the interaction between aligned strings and an incompressible, viscous, Newtonian fluid. In the case of many...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Pre-Trained Language Models for Interactive Decision-Making

Shuang Li, Xavier Puig, Yilun Du, Clinton Wang, Ekin Akyurek, Antonio Torralba, Jacob Andreas, Igor Mordatch. Language model (LM) pre-training has proven useful for a wide variety of language processing tasks, but can such pre-training be leveraged for more general machine learning problems? We investigate the effectiveness of language modeling to scaffold learning and generalization in autonomous decision-making. We describe a framework for imitation learning in which goals and observations are represented as a sequence of embeddings, and translated into actions using a policy network initialized with a pre-trained transformer LM. We demonstrate that this framework enables effective combinatorial generalization across different environments, such as VirtualHome and BabyAI. In particular, for test tasks involving novel goals or novel scenes, initializing policies with language models improves task completion rates by 43.6% in VirtualHome. We hypothesize and investigate three possible factors underlying the effectiveness of LM-based policy initialization. We find that sequential representations (vs. fixed-dimensional feature vectors) and the LM objective (not just the transformer architecture) are both important for generalization. Surprisingly, however, the format of the policy inputs encoding (e.g. as a natural language string vs. an arbitrary sequential encoding) has little influence. Together, these results suggest that language modeling induces representations that are useful for modeling not just language, but also goals and plans; these representations can aid learning and generalization even outside of language processing.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Detecting Beyond the Standard Model Interactions of Solar Neutrinos in Low-Threshold Dark Matter Detectors

As low-threshold dark matter detectors advance in development, they will become sensitive to recoils from solar neutrinos which opens up the possibility to explore neutrino properties. We predict the enhancement of the event rate of solar neutrino scattering from Beyond the Standard Model interactions in low-threshold DM detectors, with a focus on silicon, germanium, gallium arsenide, xenon, and argon-based detectors. We consider a set of general neutrino interactions, which fall into five categories: the neutrino magnetic moment as well as interactions mediated by four types of mediators (scalar, pseudoscalar, vector, and axial vector), and consider coupling these mediators to either quarks or electrons. Using these predictions, we place constraints on the mass and couplings of each mediator and the neutrino magnetic moment from current low-threshold detectors like SENSEI, Edelweiss, and SuperCDMS, as well as projections relevant for future experiments such as DAMIC-M, Oscura, Darwin, and ARGO. We find that such low-threshold detectors can improve current constraints by up to two orders of magnitude for vector mediators and one order of magnitude for scalar mediators.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

A mathematical model for inter-specific seagrass interactions: reproducing field observations for C. nodosa and C. prolifera

Seagrasses are vital organisms in coastal waters, and the drastic demise of their population in the last decades has worrying implications for marine ecosystems. Spatial models for seagrass meadows provide a mathematical framework to study their dynamical processes and emergent collective behavior. These models are crucial to predict the response of seagrasses to different global warming scenarios, analyze the resilience of existing seagrass patterns, and optimize restoration strategies. In this article, we propose a model based on the plant clonal growth rules that includes interactions among different species of seagrasses. We present a theoretical analysis of the model considering the specific case of the seagrass-seaweed interaction between Cymodocea nodosa and Caulerpa prolifera. Our simulations successfully reproduce field observations of shoot densities in mixed meadows in the Ebro River Delta in the Mediterranean Sea. Besides, the proposed model allows us to investigate the possible underlying mechanisms that mediate the interaction among macrophytes.
WILDLIFE
nanowerk.com

Beyond scifi: Manipulating liquid metals without contact

(Nanowerk News) In a landmark discovery, FLEET University of Wollongong (UOW) researchers have realised the non-contact manipulation of liquid metal. The metals can be controlled to move in any direction, and manipulated into unique, levitated shapes such as loops and squares by using a small voltage and a magnet. The...
MATHEMATICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mathematical Institute#University Of Oxford#Fluid Dynamics
arxiv.org

Direct observation of vortices in an electron fluid

Amit Aharon-Steinberg, Tobias Völkl, Arkady Kaplan, Arnab K. Pariari, Indranil Roy, Tobias Holder, Yotam Wolf, Alexander Y. Meltzer, Yuri Myasoedov, Martin E. Huber, Binghai Yan, Gregory Falkovich, Leonid S. Levitov, Markus Hücker, Eli Zeldov. Vortices are the hallmarks of hydrodynamic flow. Recent studies indicate that strongly-interacting electrons in...
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Fluid inertia and the scallop theorem

In Stokes flow, Purcell's scallop theorem forbids objects with time-reversible (reciprocal) swimming strokes from moving. In the presence of inertia, this restriction is eased and reciprocally deforming bodies can swim. Recent work has investigated a simple model swimmer, an asymmetric spherical dimer of oscillating length, in a variety of contexts. Analytical, numerical, and experimental studies have shown a dense (i.e. inertial) dimer swims in Stokes flow. Similarly, numerical study shows a dimer in fluid of intermediate Reynolds number (Re = 1-1000) swims in a direction that varies depending on the degree of fluid inertia. Here, we introduce a general model for the inertial flow produced by an oscillating dimer at small amplitudes. We find the model's predictions match those of the dense Stokes swimmers in the appropriate limit, and that the behavior in inertial fluid is consistent with previous numerical analysis.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Tuning the rheology and microstructure of particle-laden fluid interfaces with Janus particles

Particle-laden fluid interfaces are the central component of many natural and engineering systems. Extensive research efforts have been dedicated to understand the mechanical properties and improve the stability of such interfaces. Here, we explore the effect of Janus particle additives on the interfacial rheology and microscopic structure of particle-laden fluid interfaces. Using a custom-built interfacial stress rheometer, we show that the addition of a small amount of platinum-polystyrene (Pt-PS) Janus particles within a monolayer of PS colloids (1:40 number ratio) can lead to more than an order-of-magnitude increase in surface moduli with enhanced elasticity, which greatly improves the stability of the interface. This drastic change in interfacial rheology is associated with the formation of local particle clusters surrounding each Janus particle. We further explain the origin of local particle clusters by considering the interparticle interactions at the interface. Our experiments reveal the effect of local particle structures on the macroscopic rheological behaviors of particle monolayers and demonstrate a new way to tune the microstructure and mechanical properties of particle-laden fluid interfaces.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

On the symmetries of electrodynamic interactions

While mechanics was developed under the idea of reciprocal action (interactions), electromagnetism, as we know it today, takes a form more akin to unilateral action. Interactions call for spatial relations, unilateral action calls for space, just one reference centre. In contrast, interactions are matters of relations that require at least two centres. The development of the relational electromagnetism encouraged by Gauss appears to stop around 1870 for reasons that are not completely clear but are certainly not solely scientific. By the same time, Maxwell recognised the equivalence in formulae of his electromagnetism and the one advocated by Gauss and called for an explanation of why such theories so differently conceived have such a large part in common. In this work we reconstruct and update the relational electromagnetism up to the contributions of Lorentz guided by the non-arbitrariness principle (NAP) that requests arbitrary choices to be accompanied by groups of symmetries. We show that a-priori there must be two more symmetries in electromagnetism, one related to the breaking (in the description) of the relation source/detector and one relating all the perceptions of the same source by detectors moving with different (constant) relative velocities.
PHYSICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mathematics
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
arxiv.org

Molecular origin of driving-dependent friction in fluids

The friction coefficient of fluids may become a function of the velocity at increased external driving. This non-Newtonian behavior is of general theoretical interest as well as of great practical importance, e.g., for the design of lubricants. While the effect has been observed in large-scale atomistic simulations of bulk liquids, its theoretical formulation and microscopic origin is not well understood. Here we use dissipation-corrected targeted molecular dynamics, which pulls apart two tagged liquid molecules in the presence of surrounding molecules and analyzes this nonequilibrium process via a generalized Langevin equation. The approach is based on a second-order cumulant expansion of Jarzynski's identity, which is shown to be valid for fluids and therefore allows for an exact computation of the friction profile as well of the underlying memory kernel. We show that velocity-dependent friction in fluids results from an intricate interplay of near-order structural effects and the non-Markovian behavior of the friction memory kernel. For complex fluids such as the model lubricant \alkane, the memory kernel exhibits a stretched-exponential long-time decay, which reflects the multitude of timescales of the system.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

TURF: A Two-factor, Universal, Robust, Fast Distribution Learning Algorithm

Approximating distributions from their samples is a canonical statistical-learning problem. One of its most powerful and successful modalities approximates every distribution to an $\ell_1$ distance essentially at most a constant times larger than its closest $t$-piece degree-$d$ polynomial, where $t\ge1$ and $d\ge0$. Letting $c_{t,d}$ denote the smallest such factor, clearly $c_{1,0}=1$, and it can be shown that $c_{t,d}\ge 2$ for all other $t$ and $d$. Yet current computationally efficient algorithms show only $c_{t,1}\le 2.25$ and the bound rises quickly to $c_{t,d}\le 3$ for $d\ge 9$. We derive a near-linear-time and essentially sample-optimal estimator that establishes $c_{t,d}=2$ for all $(t,d)\ne(1,0)$. Additionally, for many practical distributions, the lowest approximation distance is achieved by polynomials with vastly varying number of pieces. We provide a method that estimates this number near-optimally, hence helps approach the best possible approximation. Experiments combining the two techniques confirm improved performance over existing methodologies.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Towards machine learning for microscopic mechanisms: a formula search for crystal structure stability based on atomic properties

Machine Learning (ML) techniques are revolutionizing the way to perform efficient materials modeling. Nevertheless, not all the ML approaches allow for the understanding of microscopic mechanisms at play in different phenomena. To address the latter aspect, we propose a combinatorial machine-learning approach to obtain physical formulas based on simple and easily-accessible ingredients, such as atomic properties. The latter are used to build materials features that are finally employed, through Linear Regression, to predict the energetic stability of semiconducting binary compounds with respect to zincblende and rocksalt crystal structures. The adopted models are trained using dataset built from first-principles calculations. Our results show that already one-dimensional (1D) formulas well describe the energetics; a simple grid-search optimization of the automatically-obtained 1D-formulas enhances the prediction performances at a very small computational cost. In addition, our approach allows to highlight the role of the different atomic properties involved in the formulas. The computed formulas clearly indicate that "spatial" atomic properties (i.e. radii indicating maximum probability densities for $s,p,d$ electronic shells) drive the stabilization of one crystal structure with respect to the other, suggesting the major relevance of the radius associated to the $p$-shell of the cation species.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Accuracy of Restricted Boltzmann Machines for the one-dimensional $J_1-J_2$ Heisenberg model

Neural networks have been recently proposed as variational wave functions for quantum many-body systems [G. Carleo and M. Troyer, Science 355, 602 (2017)]. In this work, we focus on a specific architecture, known as Restricted Boltzmann Machine (RBM), and analyse its accuracy for the spin-1/2 $J_1-J_2$ antiferromagnetic Heisenberg model in one spatial dimension. The ground state of this model has a non-trivial sign structure, especially for $J_2/J_1>0.5$, forcing us to work with complex-valued RBMs. Two variational Ansätze are discussed: one defined through a fully complex RBM, and one in which two different real-valued networks are used to approximate modulus and phase of the wave function. In both cases, translational invariance is imposed by considering linear combinations of RBMs, giving access also to the lowest-energy excitations at fixed momentum $k$. We perform a systematic study on small clusters to evaluate the accuracy of these wave functions in comparison to exact results, providing evidence for the supremacy of the fully complex RBM. Our calculations show that this kind of Ansätze is very flexible and describes both gapless and gapped ground states, also capturing the incommensurate spin-spin correlations and low-energy spectrum for $J_2/J_1>0.5$. The RBM results are also compared to the ones obtained with Gutzwiller-projected fermionic states, often employed to describe quantum spin models [F. Ferrari, A. Parola, S. Sorella and F. Becca, Phys. Rev. B 97, 235103 (2018)]. Contrary to the latter class of variational states, the fully-connected structure of RBMs hampers the transferability of the wave function from small to large clusters, implying an increase of the computational cost with the system size.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Learned Turbulence Modelling with Differentiable Fluid Solvers

In this paper, we train turbulence models based on convolutional neural networks. These learned turbulence models improve under-resolved low resolution solutions to the incompressible Navier-Stokes equations at simulation time. Our method involves the development of a differentiable numerical solver that supports the propagation of optimisation gradients through multiple solver steps. We showcase the significance of this property by demonstrating the superior stability and accuracy of those models that featured a higher number of unrolled steps during training. This approach is applied to three two-dimensional turbulence flow scenarios, a homogeneous decaying turbulence case, a temporally evolving mixing layer and a spatially evolving mixing layer. Our method achieves significant improvements of long-term \textit{a-posteriori} statistics when compared to no-model simulations, without requiring these statistics to be directly included in the learning targets. At inference time, our proposed method also gains substantial performance improvements over similarly accurate, purely numerical methods.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Design Principles and Physical Properties of Two-Dimensional Heterostructured Borides

Principles of design to create dynamically stable transition metal, lanthanide, and actinide based low-dimensional borides are presented. A charge transfer analysis of donor metal atoms to electron deficient honeycombed B lattices allows to predict complex covalent heterostructures hosting Dirac states. The applicable guidelines are supported with the analysis of phonon spectra computed with first-principles calculations to demonstrate the physical stability of nanometer-thick heterostructures. Similar or dissimilar layered borides can be stacked on top of each other in a layer-by-layer fashion creating an interface that can be fundamentally different from the individual layers, opening a rich playground to explore novel physical properties and new materials. Functionalities such as multiple Dirac states, highly dispersive electronic bands, and decoupled acoustic-optical phonon are studied. The combination of appealing electronic properties and physical realization make of predicted layered borides promising materials to integrate a new generation of two-dimensional materials.
DESIGN
arxiv.org

Optically-induced magnetization switching in NiCo2O4 thin films using ultrafast lasers

Recently, all-optical magnetization control has been garnering considerable attention in realizing next-generation ultrafast magnetic information devices. Here, employing a magneto-optical Kerr effect (MOKE) microscope, we observed the laser-induced magnetization switching of ferrimagnetic oxide NiCo2O4 (NCO) epitaxial thin films with perpendicular magnetic anisotropy, where the sample was pumped at 1030-nm laser pulses, and magnetic domain images were acquired via the MOKE microscope with a white light emitting diode. Laser pulses irradiated an NCO thin film at various temperatures from 300 K to 400 K while altering the parameters of pulse interval, fluence, and the number of pulses with the absence of the external magnetic field. We observed accumulative all-optical switching at 380 K and above. Our observation of oxide NCO thin films facilitates the realization of chemically stable magnetization switching using ultrafast lasers, and without applying a magnetic field.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Robust Multi-Objective Bayesian Optimization Under Input Noise

Bayesian optimization (BO) is a sample-efficient approach for tuning design parameters to optimize expensive-to-evaluate, black-box performance metrics. In many manufacturing processes, the design parameters are subject to random input noise, resulting in a product that is often less performant than expected. Although BO methods have been proposed for optimizing a single objective under input noise, no existing method addresses the practical scenario where there are multiple objectives that are sensitive to input perturbations. In this work, we propose the first multi-objective BO method that is robust to input noise. We formalize our goal as optimizing the multivariate value-at-risk (MVaR), a risk measure of the uncertain objectives. Since directly optimizing MVaR is computationally infeasible in many settings, we propose a scalable, theoretically-grounded approach for optimizing MVaR using random scalarizations. Empirically, we find that our approach significantly outperforms alternative methods and efficiently identifies optimal robust designs that will satisfy specifications across multiple metrics with high probability.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

The effect of inter-particle hydrodynamic and magnetic interactions in a magnetorheological fluid

A magnetorheological fluid, which consists of magnetic particles suspended in a viscous fluid, flows freely with well-dispersed particles in a the absence of a magnetic field, but particle aggregation results in flow cessation when a field is applied. The mechanism of dynamical arrest is examined by analysing interactions between magnetic particles in a magnetic field subject to a shear flow. An isolated spherical magnetic particle undergoes a transition between a rotating state at low magnetic field and a static orientation at high magnetic field. The effect of interactions for spherical dipolar and polarisable particles with static orientation is examined for a dilute viscous suspension. There are magnetic interactions due to the magnetic field disturbance at one particle caused by the dipole moment of another, hydrodynamic interactions due to the antisymmetric force moment of a non-rotating particle in a shear flow, and a modification of the magnetic field due to the particle magnetic moment density. When there is a concentration variation, the torque balance condition results in a disturbance to the orientation of the particle magnetic moment. The net force and the drift velocity due to these disturbances is calculated, and the collective motion generated is equivalent to an anisotropic diffusion process. When the magnetic field is in the flow plane, the diffusion coefficients in the two directions perpendicular to the field direction are negative, implying that concentration fluctuations are unstable in these directions. This instability could initiate field-induced dynamical arrest in a magnetorheological fluid.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Stochastic Gradient Descent-Ascent: Unified Theory and New Efficient Methods

Stochastic Gradient Descent-Ascent (SGDA) is one of the most prominent algorithms for solving min-max optimization and variational inequalities problems (VIP) appearing in various machine learning tasks. The success of the method led to several advanced extensions of the classical SGDA, including variants with arbitrary sampling, variance reduction, coordinate randomization, and distributed variants with compression, which were extensively studied in the literature, especially during the last few years. In this paper, we propose a unified convergence analysis that covers a large variety of stochastic gradient descent-ascent methods, which so far have required different intuitions, have different applications and have been developed separately in various communities. A key to our unified framework is a parametric assumption on the stochastic estimates. Via our general theoretical framework, we either recover the sharpest known rates for the known special cases or tighten them. Moreover, to illustrate the flexibility of our approach we develop several new variants of SGDA such as a new variance-reduced method (L-SVRGDA), new distributed methods with compression (QSGDA, DIANA-SGDA, VR-DIANA-SGDA), and a new method with coordinate randomization (SEGA-SGDA). Although variants of the new methods are known for solving minimization problems, they were never considered or analyzed for solving min-max problems and VIPs. We also demonstrate the most important properties of the new methods through extensive numerical experiments.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Random Feature Amplification: Feature Learning and Generalization in Neural Networks

In this work, we provide a characterization of the feature-learning process in two-layer ReLU networks trained by gradient descent on the logistic loss following random initialization. We consider data with binary labels that are generated by an XOR-like function of the input features. We permit a constant fraction of the training labels to be corrupted by an adversary. We show that, although linear classifiers are no better than random guessing for the distribution we consider, two-layer ReLU networks trained by gradient descent achieve generalization error close to the label noise rate, refuting the conjecture of Malach and Shalev-Shwartz that 'deeper is better only when shallow is good'. We develop a novel proof technique that shows that at initialization, the vast majority of neurons function as random features that are only weakly correlated with useful features, and the gradient descent dynamics 'amplify' these weak, random features to strong, useful features.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Equilibrium Fluctuations in Mean-field Disordered Models

Mean-field models of glasses that present a random first order transition exhibit highly non-trivial fluctuations. Building on previous studies that focused on the critical scaling regime, we here obtain a fully quantitative framework for all equilibrium conditions. By means of the replica method we evaluate Gaussian fluctuations of the overlaps around the thermodynamic limit, decomposing them in thermal fluctuations inside each state and heterogeneous fluctuations between different states. We first test and compare our analytical results with numerical simulation results for the $p$-spin spherical model and the random orthogonal model, and then analyze the random Lorentz gas. In all cases, a strong quantitative agreement is obtained. Our analysis thus provides a robust scheme for identifying the key finite-size (or finite-dimensional) corrections to the mean-field treatment of these paradigmatic glass models, and opens the way for later identifying instantonic corrections.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy