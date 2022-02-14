Stimulated vacuum emission and photon absorption in strong electromagnetic fields

The spectroscopic parameters as well as electromagnetic form factor of the strange particle kaon are investigated in vacuum and a medium with finite density. The obtained vacuum mass and decay constant, which are consistent with the existing experimental results, are used to extract the $ Q^2 $ dependence of the kaon electromagnetic form factor in the interval $Q^2\in [0,10]$ GeV$^2$ in vacuum. The obtained results at lower and intermediate values of $ Q^2 $ are consistent with the existing experimental data within the presented uncertainties. The $ Q^2 $ behavior of the electromagnetic form factor of kaon in vacuum and in the interval $Q^2\in [0,6]$ GeV$^2$ is in a nice agreement with the existing predictions of the Lattice QCD and the solution of the Bethe-Salpeter equation for the model of Nambu and Jona-Lasinio (NJL) with proper-time regularization, as well. The obtained vacuum radius for kaon is also in a nice agreement with the world's average experimental result. We extend the analyses to a medium with higher densities and obtain the behavior of the mass, decay constant, electromagnetic form factor and radius with respect to density. The obtained results for some of the parameters are compared with the existing predictions of other models and approaches. The results obtained in the present study can be useful for future experimental and theoretical studies both in vacuum and a dense medium.

PHYSICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO