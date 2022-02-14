ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Physics

Stimulated vacuum emission and photon absorption in strong electromagnetic fields

By I. A. Aleksandrov, A. Di Piazza, G. Plunien, V. M. Shabaev
arxiv.org
 2 days ago

According to quantum electrodynamics (QED), a strong external field can make the vacuum state decay producing electron-positron pairs. Here we investigate emission of soft photons which accompanies a nonperturbative process of pair production. Our analysis is carried out within the Furry picture to first order in the...

arxiv.org

arxiv.org

Photochemical Anisotropy and Direction-dependent Optical Absorption in Semiconductors

Photochemical reactions on semiconductors are anisotropic, since they occur with different rates on surfaces of different orientation. Understanding the origin of this anisotropy is crucial to engineering more efficient photocatalysts. In this work, we use hybrid density functional theory (DFT) to identify the surfaces associated with the largest number of photo-generated carriers in different semiconductors. For each material we create a spherical heat map of the probability of optical transitions at different wave vectors. These maps allow to identify the directions associated with the majority of the photo-generated carriers and can thus be used to make predictions about the most reactive surfaces for photochemical applications. Results indicate that it is generally possible to correlate the heat maps with the anisotropy of the bands observed in conventional band-structure plots, as previously suggested. However, we also demonstrate that conventional bands-structure plots do not always provide all the informations and that taking into account the contribution of all possible transitions weighted by their transition dipole moments is crucial to obtain a complete picture.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Single photon emission and recombination dynamics in self-assembled GaN/AlN quantum dots

III-nitride quantum dots (QDs) are a promising system actively studied for their ability to maintain single photon emission up to room temperature. Here, we report on the evolution of the emission properties of self-assembled GaN/AlN QDs for temperatures ranging from 5 to 300K. We carefully track the photoluminescence of a single QD and measure an optimum single photon purity of g(2)(0) = 0.05+-0.02 at 5 K and 0.17+-0.8 at 300 K. We complement this study with temperaturedependent time-resolved photoluminescence measurements (TRPL) performed on a QD ensemble to further investigate the exciton recombination dynamics of such polar zero-dimensional nanostructures. By comparing our results to past reports, we emphasize the complexity of recombination processes in this system. Instead of the more conventional mono-exponential decay typical of exciton recombination, TRPL transients display a bi-exponential feature with short- and long-lived components that persist in the low excitation regime. From the temperature insensitivity of the long-lived excitonic component, we first discard the interplay of dark-to-bright state refilling in the exciton recombination process. Besides, this temperature-invariance also highlights the absence of nonradiative exciton recombinations, a likely direct consequence of the strong carrier confinement observed in GaN/AlN QDs up to 300K. Overall, our results support the viability of these dots as a potential single-photon source for quantum applications at room temperature.
PHYSICS
NASA

Photons Incoming: Webb Team Begins Aligning the Telescope

This week, the three-month process of aligning the telescope began – and over the last day, Webb team members saw the first photons of starlight that traveled through the entire telescope and were detected by the Near Infrared Camera (NIRCam) instrument. This milestone marks the first of many steps to capture images that are at first unfocused and use them to slowly fine-tune the telescope. This is the very beginning of the process, but so far the initial results match expectations and simulations.
ASTRONOMY
Cosmos

Making metal loop and climb with electromagnetism

A team of researchers has figured out a way to make a stream of liquid metal move independently, looping and winding upwards, with the use of a little electricity and some magnets. The researchers, who are based at FLEET at the University of Wollongong (UoW), found that applying a charge...
CHEMISTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photons#Absorption#Vacuum State#Emission Intensity#Qed#Wkb
nanowerk.com

Beyond scifi: Manipulating liquid metals without contact

(Nanowerk News) In a landmark discovery, FLEET University of Wollongong (UOW) researchers have realised the non-contact manipulation of liquid metal. The metals can be controlled to move in any direction, and manipulated into unique, levitated shapes such as loops and squares by using a small voltage and a magnet. The...
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Three-photon excitation of quantum two-level systems

Viviana Villafañe, Bianca Scaparra, Manuel Rieger, Stefan Appel, Rahul Trivedi, Tongtong Zhu, John Jarman, Rachel A. Oliver, Robert A. Taylor, Jonathan J. Finley, Kai Mueller. We demonstrate experimentally the long-standing fundamental theoretical prediction that quantum two-level systems can only be efficiently resonantly excited via multi-photon pulses involving an odd number of photons. This prediction can be seen directly from time-dependent Floquet theory that also allows us to quantify the strength of the multi-photon processes. For the experimental demonstration, we perform spectroscopy measurements on a single InGaN quantum dot with a variety of laser detunings, and observe that the system can be excited in a resonant three-photon process, whilst resonant two-photon excitation is entirely suppressed. Finally, we exploit this technique to probe intrinsic properties of InGaN quantum dots. In contrast to non-resonant excitation, slow relaxation of charge carriers is avoided which allows us to measure directly the radiative lifetime of the lowest energy exciton states. Since the emission energy is detuned far from the resonant driving laser field, polarization filtering is not required and emission with a greater degree of linear polarization is observed compared to non-resonant excitation.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Landau parameters and entrainment matrix of cold stellar matter: effect of the symmetry energy and strong magnetic fields

Nuclear matter properties based on a relativistic approach suitable for the description of multi-component systems are calculated. We use a set of nuclear relativistic mean-field models that satisfy acceptable nuclear matter properties and neutron star observations. The effects of the density dependence of the symmetry energy and of the Landau quantization due to the presence of a strong external magnetic field are discussed. Properties such as the proton fraction, the Landau mass, Landau parameters and entrainment matrix, the adiabatic index and speed of sound are calculated for cold $\beta$-equilibrium matter. A large dispersion on the calculated properties is obtained at two to three times saturation density $\rho_0 $. The proton Landau mass can be as low as one third of the vacuum nucleon mass at 2-3$~\rho_0 $. Similar effects are obtained for the Landau parameters, in particular, the ones involving protons, where the relative dispersion of $F^0_{pp}$ and $F^1_{pp}$ is as high as 30\% to 50\% at 2-3$~\rho_0 $. These parameters are particularly sensitive to the symmetry energy. The effect of the magnetic field on the nuclear properties is small for fields as high as 10$^{18}$G except for a small range of densities just above the crust-core transition. Tables with the EoS, and the parameters, are provided in the Supplementary Material section.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Spectroscopic parameters and electromagnetic form factor of kaon in vacuum and a dense medium

The spectroscopic parameters as well as electromagnetic form factor of the strange particle kaon are investigated in vacuum and a medium with finite density. The obtained vacuum mass and decay constant, which are consistent with the existing experimental results, are used to extract the $ Q^2 $ dependence of the kaon electromagnetic form factor in the interval $Q^2\in [0,10]$ GeV$^2$ in vacuum. The obtained results at lower and intermediate values of $ Q^2 $ are consistent with the existing experimental data within the presented uncertainties. The $ Q^2 $ behavior of the electromagnetic form factor of kaon in vacuum and in the interval $Q^2\in [0,6]$ GeV$^2$ is in a nice agreement with the existing predictions of the Lattice QCD and the solution of the Bethe-Salpeter equation for the model of Nambu and Jona-Lasinio (NJL) with proper-time regularization, as well. The obtained vacuum radius for kaon is also in a nice agreement with the world's average experimental result. We extend the analyses to a medium with higher densities and obtain the behavior of the mass, decay constant, electromagnetic form factor and radius with respect to density. The obtained results for some of the parameters are compared with the existing predictions of other models and approaches. The results obtained in the present study can be useful for future experimental and theoretical studies both in vacuum and a dense medium.
PHYSICS
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Physics
arxiv.org

On regular solutions for three-dimensional full compressible Navier-Stokes equations with degenerate viscosities and far field vacuum

In this paper, the Cauchy problem for the three-dimensional (3-D) full compressible Navier-Stokes equations (CNS) with zero thermal conductivity is considered. First, when shear and bulk viscosity coefficients both depend on the absolute temperature $\theta$ in a power law ($\theta^\nu$ with $\nu>0$) of Chapman-Enskog, based on some elaborate analysis of this system's intrinsic singular structures, we identify one class of initial data admitting a local-in-time regular solution with far field vacuum in terms of the mass density $\rho$, velocity $u$ and entropy $S$. Furthermore, it is shown that within its life span of such a regular solution, the velocity stays in an inhomogeneous Sobolev space, i.e., $u\in H^3(\mathbb{R}^3)$, $S$ has uniformly finite lower and upper bounds in the whole space, and the laws of conservation of total mass, momentum and total energy are all satisfied. Note that due to the appearance of the vacuum, the momentum equations are degenerate both in the time evolution and viscous stress tensor, and the physical entropy for polytropic gases behaves singularly, which make the study on corresponding well-posedness challenging. For proving the existence, we first introduce an enlarged reformulated structure by considering some new variables, which can transfer the degeneracies of the full CNS to the possible singularities of some special source terms related with $S$, and then carry out some singularly weighted energy estimates carefully designed for this reformulated system.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Assessing the quality of near-term photonic quantum devices

For near-term quantum devices, an important challenge is to develop efficient methods to certify that noise levels are low enough to allow potentially useful applications to be carried out. We present such a method tailored to photonic quantum devices consisting of single photon sources coupled to linear optical circuits coupled to photon detectors. It uses the output statistics of BosonSampling experiments with input size $n$ ($n$ input photons in the ideal case). We propose a series of benchmark tests targetting two main sources of noise, namely photon loss and distinguishability. Our method results in a single-number metric, the Photonic Quality Factor, defined as the largest number of input photons for which the output statistics pass all tests. We provide strong evidence that passing all tests implies that our experiments are not efficiently classically simulable, by showing how several existing classical algorithms for efficiently simulating noisy BosonSampling fail the tests. Finally we show that BosonSampling experiments with average photon loss rate per mode scaling as $o(1)$ and average fidelity of $ (1-o(\frac{1}{n^6}))^2$ between any two single photon states is sufficient to keep passing our tests. Unsurprisingly, our results highlight that scaling in a manner that avoids efficient classical simulability will at some point necessarily require error correction and mitigation.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Investigating dark energy by electromagnetic frequency shifts

The observed red shift $z$ might be composed by the expansion red shift $z_{\rm C}$ and an additional frequency shift $z_{\rm S}$, towards the red or the blue, by considering Extended Theories of Electromagnetism (ETE). Indeed, massive photon theories - the photon has a real mass as in the de Broglie-Proca theory or an effective mass as in the Standard-Model Extension (SME), based on Lorentz-Poincaré Symmetry Violation (LSV) - or Non-Linear Electro-Magnetism (NLEM) theories may induce a cosmological expansion independent frequency shift in presence of background (inter-) galactic electromagnetic fields, and where of relevance LSV fields, even when both fields are constant. We have tested this prediction considering the Pantheon Catalogue, composed by 1048 SNe Ia, and 15 BAO data, for different cosmological models characterised by the absence of a cosmological constant. From the data, we compute which values of $z_{\rm S}$ match the observations, spanning cosmological parameters ($\Omega$ densities and Hubble-Lemaître constant) domains. We conclude that the frequency shift $z_{\rm S}$ can support an alternative to accelerated expansion, naturally accommodating each SN Ia position in the distance-modulus versus red shift diagram, due to the light-path dependency of $z_{\rm S}$. Finally, we briefly mention laboratory test approaches to investigate the additional shift from ETE predictions.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Two-Photon Interference of Single Photons from Dissimilar Sources

Entanglement swapping and heralding are at the heart of many protocols for distributed quantum information. For photons, this typically involves Bell state measurements based on two-photon interference effects. In this context, hybrid systems that combine high rate, ultra-stable and pure quantum sources with long-lived quantum memories are particularly interesting. Here, we develop a theoretical description of pulsed two-photon interference of photons from dissimilar sources to predict the outcomes of second-order cross-correlation measurements. These are directly related to, and hence used to quantify, photon indistinguishability. We study their dependence on critical system parameters such as quantum state lifetime and frequency detuning, and quantify the impact of emission time jitter, pure dephasing and spectral wandering. Our results show that for fixed lifetime of emitter one, for each frequency detuning there is an optimal lifetime of emitter two that leads to highest photon indistinguishability. Expectations for different hybrid combinations involving III-V quantum dots, color centers in diamond, 2D materials and atoms are quantitatively compared for real-world system parameters. Our work both provides a theoretical basis for the treatment of dissimilar emitters and enables assessment of which imperfections can be tolerated in hybrid photonic quantum networks.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

On-demand harnessing of photonic soliton molecules

Soliton molecules (SMs) are fundamentally important modes in nonlinear optical systems. It is a challenge to experimentally produce SMs with a required temporal separation in mode-locked fiber lasers. Here, we propose and realize an experimental scenario for harnessing SM dynamics in a laser setup. In particular, we tailor SMs in a mode-locked laser controlled by second-order group-velocity dispersion and dispersion losses: the real part of dispersion maintains the balance between the dispersion and nonlinearity, while the dispersion loss determines the balance of gain and losses. The experimental results demonstrate that the dispersion loss makes it possible to select desired values of the temporal separation (TS) in bound pairs of SMs in the system. Tunability of the SM's central wavelength and the corresponding hysteresis are addressed too. The demonstrated regime allows us to create multiple SMs with preselected values of the TS and central wavelength, which shows the potential of our setup for the design of optical data-processing schemes.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Nanoscale electromagnetism with the boundary element method

In Yang et al. [Nature 576, 248 (2019)], the authors introduced a general theoretical framework for nanoscale electromagnetism based on Feibelman parameters. Here quantum effects of the optically excited electrons at the interface between two materials are lumped into two complex-valued and frequency-dependent parameters, which can be incorporated into modified boundary conditions for Maxwell's equations, the so-called mesoscopic boundary conditions. These modifications can in principle be implemeted in any Maxwell solver, although the technicalities can be subtle and depend on the chosen computational approach. In this paper we show how to implement the mesoscopic boundary conditions in a boundary element method approach, based on a Galerkin scheme with Raviart-Thomas shape elements for the representation of the tangential electromagnetic fields at the boundary. We demonstrate that the results of our simulations are in perfect agreement with Mie theory including Feibelman parameters, and that for typical simulation scenarios the computational overhead is usually small.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Thermal Emission of Gravitational Waves from Weak to Strong Coupling

We study the production of gravitational waves by a thermalized plasma of $\mathcal N $=4 Supersymmetric Yang Mills matter. We focus on the large number of colors limit, $N_c\rightarrow \infty$, and compute the spectrum of gravitational waves both for infinitely large and infinitesimally small values of the t'Hoft coupling constant $\lambda$. In the $\lambda\rightarrow \infty$ limit we employ the gauge/gravity duality to compute the emission rate via the analysis of Energy-Momentum tensor thermal correlators. In the $\lambda \rightarrow 0$ limit we employ state-of-the-art perturbative analyses to calculate the complete leading order emission rate. By comparing these extreme limits, we bracket the magnitude of the spectrum induced by this source of gravitational waves. Embedding our results in a cosmological evolution model, we find qualitative and quantitative similarities between the strong coupling spectrum and the extrapolation of the perturbative results up to an intermediate value of the coupling, after an appropriate re-scaling of the effective number of degrees of freedom. We comment on how our results can help better understand the contribution of thermalized matter to the stochastic spectrum of gravitational waves.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

First-principles calculations for transient absorption of laser-excited magnetic materials

We investigate the modification in the optical properties of laser-excited bulk cobalt and nickel using the time-dependent density functional theory at a finite electron temperature. As a result of the first-principles simulation, a complex change in the photoabsorption of the magnetic materials is observed around the $M_{2,3}$ absorption edge. Based on the microscopic analysis, we clarify that this complex absorption change consists of the two following components: (i) the decrease in the photoabsorption in a narrow energy range around the $M_{2,3}$ edge, which reflects the blue shift of the absorption edge due to the light-induced demagnetization, and (ii) the increase in the photoabsorption in a wider range around the $M_{2,3}$ edge, which reflects the modification in the local-field effect due to the light-induced electron localization. The relation between the transient optical and magnetic properties may open a way to monitor ultrafast (de)magnetization and spin dynamics in magnetic materials via transient absorption spectroscopy.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Electromagnetic response of cuprate superconductors with coexisting electronic nematicity

The electronically nematic order has emerged as a key feature of cuprate superconductors, however, its correlation with the fundamental properties such as the electromagnetic response remains unclear. Here the nematic-order state strength dependence of the electromagnetic response in cuprate superconductors is investigated within the framework of the kinetic-energy-driven superconductivity. It is shown that a significant anisotropy of the electromagnetic response is caused by the electronic nematicity. In particular, in addition to the pure d-wave component of the superconducting gap, the pure s-wave component of the superconducting gap is generated by the electronic nematicity, therefore there is a coexistence and competition of the d-wave component and the s-wave component. This coexistence and competition leads to that the maximal condensation energy appears at around the optimal strength of the electronic nematicity, and then decreases in both the weak and strong strength regions, which in turn induces the enhancement of superconductivity, and gives rise to the dome-like shape of the nematic-order state strength dependence of the superfluid density.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Back action in quantum electro-optic sampling of electromagnetic vacuum fluctuations

The influence of measurement back action on electro-optic sampling of electromagnetic quantum fluctuations is investigated. Based on a cascaded treatment of the nonlinear interaction between a near-infrared coherent probe and the mid-infrared vacuum, we account for the generated electric-field contributions that lead to detectable back action. Specifically, we theoretically address two realistic setups, exploiting one or two probe beams for the nonlinear interaction with the quantum vacuum, respectively. The setup parameters at which back action starts to considerably contaminate the measured noise profiles are determined. Due to the vacuum fluctuations entering at the beam splitter, the shot noise of two incoming probe pulses in different channels is uncorrelated. This leads to the absence of the base-level shot noise in the correlation, while further contributions due to nonlinear shot-noise enhancement are still present. Ultimately, the regime in which electro-optic sampling of quantum fields can be considered as effectively back-action free is found.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Deferred Optical Photon simulation for the JUNO experiment

The Jiangmen Underground Neutrino Observatory (JUNO) is designed to determine the neutrino mass ordering and precisely measure oscillation parameters. It is being built in South China at a depth of 700~m underground and comprises a central detector, water Cerenkov detector and top tracker. The central detector is designed to detect anti-neutrinos with an energy resolution of 3\% at 1~MeV, using a 20 kt liquid scintillator target with 17,612 20-inch PMTs and 25,600 3-inch PMTs. The scintillator provides a light yield of approximately 10,000 photons per MeV. Monte Carlo simulation is a crucial tool for developing an understanding of detector performance, requiring the production of large samples of background processes with optical photons. Simulation of large numbers of optical photons with Geant4 is computationally challenging for both processing time and memory resources. In order to optimize resource usage, a deferred optical photon simulation workflow is proposed and implemented using Geant4 classes. The key idea is to simulate events initially without optical photons, only performing the optical photon simulation when user specified criteria are met.
SCIENCE

