ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Q-Turn: Changing Paradigms In Quantum Science

By Ana Belén Sainz
arxiv.org
 2 days ago

Quantum information is a rapidly-growing interdisciplinary field at the intersection of information science, computer science, mathematics, philosophy, and quantum science, working at the core of our quantum technologies. Regardless of its scientific success, quantum information is not exempt from the intrinsic features that come from the fact that scientists are humans...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Supercomputer and quantum simulations solve a difficult problem of materials science

Understanding the structural properties of molecules found in nature or synthesized in the laboratory has always been the bread and butter of materials scientists. But, with advancements in science and technology, the endeavor has become even more ambitious: discovering new materials with highly desirable properties. To accomplish such a feat systematically, materials scientists rely upon sophisticated simulation techniques that incorporate the rules of quantum mechanics, the same rules which govern the molecules themselves.
ENGINEERING
SciDev.Net

Q&A: Science ‘needs to listen to African voices’

The research agenda in Africa should emerge from the grassroots, says educational measurement specialist and former engineer Connie Nshemereirwe. An alumna of the international young scientists’ society the Global Young Academy, where she was a co-chair and executive committee member between 2016 and 2021, Nshemereirwe facilitates connections between science and policy as a trainer, writer and speaker.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Uncovering Instabilities in Variational-Quantum Deep Q-Networks

Maja Franz (1), Lucas Wolf (1), Maniraman Periyasamy (2), Christian Ufrecht (2), Daniel D. Scherer (2), Axel Plinge (2), Christopher Mutschler (2), Wolfgang Mauerer (1,3) ((1) Technical University of Applied Sciences, Regensburg, Germany, (2) Fraunhofer-IIS, Fraunhofer Institute for Integrated Circuits IIS, Division Positioning and Networks, Nuremberg, Germany, (3) Siemens AG, Corporate Research, Munich, Germany)
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Control and stabilization of geometrically exact beams

We study well-posedness, stabilization and control problems involving freely vibrating beams that may undergo motions of large magnitude -- i.e. large displacements of the reference line and large rotations of the cross sections. Such beams, shearable and very flexible, are often called geometrically exact beams and are especially needed in modern highly flexible light-weight structures, where one cannot neglect these large motions. We view these beams from two perspectives. The first perspective is one in which the beam is described in terms of the position of its reference line and the orientation of its cross sections (expressed in some fixed coordinate system). This is the generally encountered model, due to Eric Reissner and Juan C. Simo. Of second order in time and space, it is a quasilinear system of six equations. The second perspective is one in which the beam is rather described by intrinsic variables -- velocities and strains or internal forces and moments -- which are moreover expressed in a moving coordinate system attached to the beam. This system, proposed in its most general form by Dewey H. Hodges, consists of twice as many equations, but is of first order in time and space, hyperbolic and only semilinear (quadratic). From the definition of the state of the latter model, one can see that both perspectives are linked by a nonlinear transformation. The questions of well-posedness, stabilization and control are addressed for beams governed by the intrinsic model, while by using the transformation we also prove that the existence and uniqueness of a classical solution to the intrinsic model implies that of a classical solution to the model written in terms of positions and rotations. In particular, this enables us to deduce corresponding results for the latter model. We also also address these questions for networks of beams attached to each other by means of rigid joints.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science And Technology#Quantum Physics
arxiv.org

Purity of thermal mixed quantum states

We develop a formula to evaluate the purity of a series of thermal equilibrium states that can be calculated in numerical experiments without knowing the exact form of the quantum state {\it a priori}. Canonical typicality guarantees that there are numerous microscopically different expressions of such states, which we call thermal mixed quantum (TMQ) states. Suppose that we construct a TMQ state by a mixture of $N_\mathrm{samp}$ independent pure states. The weight of each pure state is given by its norm, and the partition function is given by the average of the norms. To qualify how efficiently the mixture is done, we introduce a quantum statistical quantity called "normalized fluctuation of partition function (NFPF)". For smaller NFPF, the TMQ state is closer to the equally weighted mixture of pure states, which means higher efficiency, requiring a smaller $N_\mathrm{samp}$. The largest NFPF is realized in the Gibbs state with purity-zero and exponentially large $N_\mathrm{samp}$, while the smallest NFPF is given for thermal pure quantum state with purity-1 and $N_\mathrm{samp}=1$. The purity is formulated using solely the NFPF and roughly gives $N_\mathrm{samp}^{-1}$. Our analytical results are numerically tested and confirmed by the two random sampling methods built on matrix-product-state-based wave functions.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Engineered Dissipation for Quantum Information Science

Quantum information processing relies on precise control of non-classical states in the presence of many uncontrolled environmental degrees of freedom -- requiring careful orchestration of how the relevant degrees of freedom interact with that environment. These interactions are often viewed as detrimental, as they dissipate energy and decohere quantum states. Nonetheless, when controlled, dissipation is an essential tool for manipulating quantum information: Dissipation engineering enables quantum measurement, quantum state preparation, and quantum state stabilization. The progress of quantum device technology, marked by improvements of characteristic coherence times and extensible architectures for quantum control, has coincided with the development of such dissipation engineering tools which interface quantum and classical degrees of freedom. This Review presents dissipation as a fundamental aspect of the measurement and control of quantum devices and highlights the role of dissipation engineering for quantum error correction and quantum simulation that enables quantum information processing on a practical scale.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Turning off my phone improved my science

How stepping back from 24/7 connectivity helped to restore Adam Weiss’s focus in the lab. Adam Weiss is a fourth-year chemistry PhD student at the University of Chicago, Illinois. You have full access to this article via your institution. In early 2021, I hit a rut in my studies....
CELL PHONES
arxiv.org

The radio dichotomy of active galactic nuclei

The question of radio dichotomy in the active galactic nuclei (AGNs) is still in debate even it has been proposed for more than forty years. In order to solve the old riddle, we collect a sample of AGNs with optical $B$ band and radio 6cm wavelength data to analyze the radio loudness ${\rm log}R$.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
arxiv.org

Detecting Gravitational-waves from Extreme Mass Ratio Inspirals using Convolutional Neural Networks

Extreme mass ratio inspirals (EMRIs) are among the most interesting gravitational wave (GW) sources for space-borne GW detectors. However, successful GW data analysis remains challenging due to many issues, ranging from the difficulty of modeling accurate waveforms, to the impractically large template bank required by the traditional matched filtering search method. In this work, we introduce a proof-of-principle approach for EMRI detection based on convolutional neural networks (CNNs). We demonstrate the performance with simulated EMRI signals buried in Gaussian noise. We show that over a wide range of physical parameters, the network is effective for EMRI systems with a signal-to-noise ratio larger than 50, and the performance is most strongly related to the signal-to-noise ratio. The method also shows good generalization ability towards different waveform models. Our study reveals the potential applicability of machine learning technology like CNNs towards more realistic EMRI data analysis.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

The effect of inter-particle hydrodynamic and magnetic interactions in a magnetorheological fluid

A magnetorheological fluid, which consists of magnetic particles suspended in a viscous fluid, flows freely with well-dispersed particles in a the absence of a magnetic field, but particle aggregation results in flow cessation when a field is applied. The mechanism of dynamical arrest is examined by analysing interactions between magnetic particles in a magnetic field subject to a shear flow. An isolated spherical magnetic particle undergoes a transition between a rotating state at low magnetic field and a static orientation at high magnetic field. The effect of interactions for spherical dipolar and polarisable particles with static orientation is examined for a dilute viscous suspension. There are magnetic interactions due to the magnetic field disturbance at one particle caused by the dipole moment of another, hydrodynamic interactions due to the antisymmetric force moment of a non-rotating particle in a shear flow, and a modification of the magnetic field due to the particle magnetic moment density. When there is a concentration variation, the torque balance condition results in a disturbance to the orientation of the particle magnetic moment. The net force and the drift velocity due to these disturbances is calculated, and the collective motion generated is equivalent to an anisotropic diffusion process. When the magnetic field is in the flow plane, the diffusion coefficients in the two directions perpendicular to the field direction are negative, implying that concentration fluctuations are unstable in these directions. This instability could initiate field-induced dynamical arrest in a magnetorheological fluid.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Impact of the X ray edge singularity on detection of relic neutrinos in the PTOLEMY project

Direct detection of relic neutrinos in a beta-decay experiment is an ambitious goal, which has for a long time been beyond the reach of available technology. One of the toughest practical difficulties that such an experiment has to overcome is that it needs to deal with a large amount of radioactive material in such a way as to not compromise the energy resolution required for the separation of useful events from the massive beta-decay background. The PTOLEMY project offers an innovative approach to this problem based on deposition of radioactive material on graphene. While such an approach is expected to resolve the main difficulty, new challenges arise from the proximity of the beta decayers to a solid state system. In this work, we focus on the effect of the shakeup of the graphene electron system due to a beta-decay event. We calculate the distortion of the relic neutrino peaks as resulting from such a shakeup, analyse the impact of the distortion on the visibility of neutrino capture events and discuss what technological solutions could be used to improve the visibility of neutrino capture events.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Validation and Improvement of the Pan-STARRS Photometric Calibration with the Stellar Color Regression Method

As one of the best ground-based photometric dataset, Pan-STARRS1 (PS1) has been widely used as the reference to calibrate other surveys. In this work, we present an independent validation and re-calibration of the PS1 photometry using spectroscopic data from the LAMOST DR7 and photometric data from the corrected Gaia EDR3 with the Stellar Color Regression (SCR) method. Using per band typically a total of 1.5 million LAMOST-PS1-Gaia stars as standards, we show that the PS1 photometric calibration precisions in the $grizy$ filters are around $4\sim 5$ mmag when averaged over $20'$ regions. However, significant large- and small-scale spatial variation of magnitude offset, up to over 1 per cent, probably caused by the calibration errors in the PS1, are found for all the $grizy$ filters. The calibration errors in different filters are un-correlated, and are slightly larger for the $g$ and $y$ filters. We also detect moderate magnitude-dependent errors (0.005, 0.005, 0.005, 0.004, 0.003 mag per magnitude in the 14 -- 17 magnitude range for the $grizy$ filters, respectively) in the PS1 photometry by comparing with the Gaia EDR3 and other catalogs. The errors are likely caused by the systematic uncertainties in the PSF magnitudes. We provide two-dimensional maps to correct for such magnitude offsets in the LAMOST footprint at different spatial resolutions from $20'$ to $160'$. The results demonstrate the power of the SCR method in improving the calibration precision of wide-field surveys when combined with the LAMOST spectroscopy and Gaia photometry.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Can a spin chain relate combinatorics to number theory?

The Motzkin spin chain is a spin-$1$ frustration-free model introduced by Shor & Movassagh. The ground state is constructed by mapping of random walks on upper half of the square lattice to spin configurations. It has unusually large entanglement entropy [quantum fluctuations]. We simplify the model by removing one of the local equivalence moves of the Motzkin paths. The system becomes integrable [similar to the XXX spin chain]. We call it free Motzkin chain. From the point of view of quantum integrability, the model is special since its $R$-matrix does not have crossing-unitarity. We solve the periodic free Motzkin chain by generalized functional Bethe Ansatz method. We construct a $T-Q$ relation with an additional parameter to formulate the energy spectrum. This new parameter is related to the roots of unity and can be described by the Möbius function of the number theory. We observe further patterns of the number theory.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Two-dimensional Functional Minerals for Sustainable Optics

Ziyang Huang, Tianshu Lan, Lixin Dai, Xueting Zhao, Zhongyue Wang, Zehao Zhang, Bing Li, Jialiang Li, Jingao Liu, Baofu Ding, Andre K. Geim, Hui-Ming Cheng, Bilu Liu. Optical device is a key component in our lives and organic liquid crystals are nowadays widely used to reduce human imprint. However, this technology still suffers from relatively high costs, toxicity and other environmental impacts, and cannot fully meet the demand of future sustainable society. Here we describe an alternative approach to colour-tuneable optical devices, which is based on sustainable inorganic liquid crystals derived from two-dimensional mineral materials abundant in nature. The prototypical two-dimensional mineral of vermiculite is massively produced by a green method, possessing size-to-thickness ratios of >103, in-plane magnetisation of >10 emu g-1, and an optical bandgap of >3 eV. These characteristics endow two-dimensional vermiculite with sensitive magneto-birefringence response, which is several orders of magnitude larger than organic counterparts, as well as capability of broad-spectrum modulation. Our finding consequently permits the fabrication of various chromic devices with low or even zero-energy consumption, which can be used for sustainable optics.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Constraining Brans-Dicke cosmology with the CSST galaxy clustering spectroscopic survey

The Brans-Dicke (BD) theory is the simplest Scalar-Tensor theory of gravity, which can be considered as a candidate of modified Einstein's theory of general relativity. In this work, we forecast the constraints on BD theory in the CSST galaxy clustering spectroscopic survey with a magnitude limit $\sim 23$ AB mag for point-source 5$\sigma$ detection. We generate mock data based on the zCOSMOS catalog and consider the observational and instrumental effects of the CSST spectroscopic survey. We predicate galaxy power spectra in the BD theory from $z=0$ to 1.5, and the galaxy bias and other systematical parameters are also included. The Markov Chain Monte Carlo (MCMC) technique is employed to find the best-fits and probability distributions of the cosmological and systematical parameters. A Brans-Dicke parameter $\zeta$ is introduced, which satisfies $\zeta=\ln \left(1+\frac{1}{\omega}\right)$. We find that the CSST spectroscopic galaxy clustering survey can give $|\zeta|<10^{-2}$, or equivalently $|\omega|>\mathcal{O}(10^2)$ and $|\dot{G}/G|<10^{-13}$, under the assumption $\zeta = 0$. These constraints are almost at the same order of magnitude compared to the joint constraints using the current cosmic microwave background (CMB), baryon acoustic oscillations (BAO), and Type Ia supernova (SN Ia) data, indicating that the CSST galaxy clustering spectroscopic survey would be powerful to constrain the BD theory and other modified gravity theories.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Explaining reaction coordinates of alanine dipeptide isomerization obtained from deep neural networks using Explainable Artificial Intelligence (XAI)

A method for obtaining appropriate reaction coordinates is required to identify transition states distinguishing product and reactant in complex molecular systems. Recently, abundant research has been devoted to obtaining reaction coordinates using artificial neural networks from deep learning literature, where many collective variables are typically utilized in the input layer. However, it is difficult to explain the details of which collective variables contribute to the predicted reaction coordinates owing to the complexity of the nonlinear functions in deep neural networks. To overcome this limitation, we used Explainable Artificial Intelligence (XAI) methods of the Local Interpretable Model-agnostic Explanation (LIME) and the game theory-based framework known as Shapley Additive exPlanations (SHAP). We demonstrated that XAI enables us to obtain the degree of contribution of each collective variable to reaction coordinates that is determined by nonlinear regressions with deep learning for the committor of the alanine dipeptide isomerization in vacuum. In particular, both LIME and SHAP provide important features to the predicted reaction coordinates, which are characterized by appropriate dihedral angles consistent with those previously reported from the committor test analysis. The present study offers an AI-aided framework to explain the appropriate reaction coordinates, which acquires considerable significance when the number of degrees of freedom increases.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Interpreting a Machine Learning Model for Detecting Gravitational Waves

We describe a case study of translational research, applying interpretability techniques developed for computer vision to machine learning models used to search for and find gravitational waves. The models we study are trained to detect black hole merger events in non-Gaussian and non-stationary advanced Laser Interferometer Gravitational-wave Observatory (LIGO) data. We produced visualizations of the response of machine learning models when they process advanced LIGO data that contains real gravitational wave signals, noise anomalies, and pure advanced LIGO noise. Our findings shed light on the responses of individual neurons in these machine learning models. Further analysis suggests that different parts of the network appear to specialize in local versus global features, and that this difference appears to be rooted in the branched architecture of the network as well as noise characteristics of the LIGO detectors. We believe efforts to whiten these "black box" models can suggest future avenues for research and help inform the design of interpretable machine learning models for gravitational wave astrophysics.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

A molecular framework to bridge experimental and computer sciences for peptide-based materials engineering

Researchers in the Stephenson School of Biomedical Engineering, Gallogly College of Engineering, at the University of Oklahoma have developed a framework published in Science Advances that solves the challenge of bridging experimental and computer sciences to better predict peptide structures. Peptide-based materials have been used in energy, security and health fields for the past two decades.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Vortex Excitations of Dirac Bose-Einstein Condensates

We explore vortices in non-equilibrium Dirac Bose-Einstein condensates (Dirac BEC) described by a stationary Dirac Gross-Pitaevskii equations (GPE). We find that the multi-component structure of Dirac equation enables the difference in phase winding of two condensates with respective phase winding number differing by one, $\ell_a - \ell_b = \pm 1$. We observe three classes of vortex states distinguished by their far-field behavior: A ring soliton on either of the two components in combination with a vortex on the other component, and, in the case of strong inter-component interactions, a vortex profile on both components. The latter are multiple core vortices due to the phase winding difference between the components. We also address the role of a Haldane gap on these vortices, which has a similar effect than inter-component by making the occupation on either sublattice more costly. We employ a numerical shooting method to reliably identify vortex solutions and use it to scan large parts of the phase space. We then use a classification algorithm on the integrated wavefunctions to establish a phase diagram of the different topological sectors.
SCIENCE
Wired

DeepMind Has Trained an AI to Control Nuclear Fusion

The inside of a tokamak—the doughnut-shaped vessel designed to contain a nuclear fusion reaction—presents a special kind of chaos. Hydrogen atoms are smashed together at unfathomably high temperatures, creating a whirling, roiling plasma that’s hotter than the surface of the sun. Finding smart ways to control and confine that plasma will be key to unlocking the potential of nuclear fusion, which has been mooted as the clean energy source of the future for decades. At this point, the science underlying fusion seems sound, so what remains is an engineering challenge. “We need to be able to heat this matter up and hold it together for long enough for us to take energy out of it,” says Ambrogio Fasoli, director of the Swiss Plasma Center at École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne in Switzerland.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy