ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Maximal acceleration in a Lorentz invariant non-commutative space-time

By E. Harikumar, Suman Kumar Panja, Vishnu Rajagopal
arxiv.org
 2 days ago

In this paper, we derive the non-commutative corrections to the maximal acceleration in the Doplicher-Fredenhagen-Roberts (DFR) space-time and show that the effect of the non-commutativity is to decrease the magnitude of the value of the...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Scattering in Terms of Bohmian Conditional Wave Functions for Scenarios with Non-Commuting Energy and Momentum Operators

Without access to the full quantum state, modeling quantum transport in mesoscopic systems requires dealing with a limited number of degrees of freedom. In this work, we analyze the possibility of modeling the perturbation induced by the non-simulated degrees of freedom on the simulated ones as a transition between single-particle pure states. First, we show that Bohmian conditional wave functions (BCWF) allow a rigorous discussion of the dynamics of electrons inside open quantum systems in terms of such single-particle pure states, either under Markovian or non-Markovian conditions. Second, we discuss the practical application of the method for modeling light-matter interaction phenomena in a resonant tunneling device (RTD), where a single photon is interacting with a single electron. Third, we emphasize the importance of interpreting such scattering mechanism as a transition between initial and final single-particle BCWF with well-defined energies (rather than with well-defined momenta).
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Non-uniqueness times for the maximizer of the KPZ fixed point

Let $\mathfrak h_t$ be the KPZ fixed point started from any initial condition that guarantees $\mathfrak h_t$ has a maximum at every time $t$ almost surely. For any fixed $t$, almost surely $\max \mathfrak h_t$ is uniquely attained. However, there are exceptional times $t \in (0, \infty)$ when $\max \mathfrak h_t$ is achieved at multiple points. Let $\mathcal T_k \subset (0, \infty)$ denote the set of times when $\max \mathfrak h_t$ is achieved at exactly $k$ points. We show that almost surely $\mathcal T_2$ has Hausdorff dimension $2/3$ and is dense, $\mathcal T_3$ has Hausdorff dimension $1/3$ and is dense, $\mathcal T_4$ has Hausdorff dimension $0$, and there are no times when $\max \mathfrak h_t$ is achieved at $5$ or more points. This resolves two conjectures of Corwin, Hammond, Hegde, and Matetski.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Prescribed mean curvature flow of non-compact space-like Cauchy hypersurfaces

In this paper we consider the prescribed mean curvature flow of a non-compact space-like Cauchy hypersurface of bounded geometry in a generalized Robertson-Walker space-time. We prove that the flow preserves the space-likeness condition and exists for infinite time. We also prove convergence in the setting of manifolds with boundary. Our discussion generalizes previous work by Ecker, Huisken, Gerhardt and others with respect to a crucial aspects: we consider any non-compact Cauchy hypersurface under the assumption of bounded geometry. Moreover, we specialize the aforementioned works by considering globally hyperbolic Lorentzian space-times equipped with a specific class of warped product metrics.
MATHEMATICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Einstein
arxiv.org

What is needed of a scalar field if it is to unify inflation and late time acceleration ?

Quintessential inflation refers to scenarios in which a single scalar field is used to describe inflation and late-time acceleration. This review is dedicated to the framework of quintessential inflation, with a focus on the building blocks of formalism. Consistent unification of inflation and late time acceleration using a single scalar field asks for a shallow field potential initially followed by steep behaviour thereafter and shallow again around the present epoch. The requirement of non-interference of scalar field with thermal history dictates steep nature of potential in the post-inflationary era, with a further restriction that late time physics be independent of initial conditions. We describe, in detail the scaling and asymptotic scaling solutions and the mechanism of exit from the scaling regime to late time acceleration. Review includes a fresh look at scaling solutions which are central to the theme of unification of inflation and late time acceleration. As for the exit mechanism, special attention is paid to the coupling of massive neutrino matter to the scalar field, which builds up dynamically and can give rise to late time acceleration. We present a detailed analytical treatment of scalar field dynamics in the presence of coupling. We briefly discuss the distinguished feature of quintessential inflation, namely, the blue spectrum of gravity waves produced during the transition from inflation to the kinetic regime.
BUSINESS
arxiv.org

Non-stationary Anderson acceleration with optimized damping

Anderson acceleration (AA) has a long history of use and a strong recent interest due to its potential ability to dramatically improve the linear convergence of the fixed-point iteration. Most authors are simply using and analyzing the stationary version of Anderson acceleration (sAA) with a constant damping factor or without damping. Little attention has been paid to nonstationary algorithms. However, damping can be useful and is sometimes crucial for simulations in which the underlying fixed-point operator is not globally contractive. The role of this damping factor has not been fully understood. In the present work, we consider the non-stationary Anderson acceleration algorithm with optimized damping (AAoptD) in each iteration to further speed up linear and nonlinear iterations by applying one extra inexpensive optimization. We analyze this procedure and develop an efficient and inexpensive implementation scheme. We also show that, compared with the stationary Anderson acceleration with fixed window size sAA(m), optimizing the damping factors is related to dynamically packaging sAA(m) and sAA(1) in each iteration (alternating window size $m$ is another direction of producing non-stationary AA). Moreover, we show by extensive numerical experiments that the proposed non-stationary Anderson acceleration with optimized damping procedure often converges much faster than stationary AA with constant damping or without damping.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

A computational view on the non-degeneracy invariant for Enriques surfaces

For an Enriques surface $S$, the non-degeneracy invariant $\mathrm{nd}(S)$ retains information on the elliptic fibrations of $S$ and its projective embeddings. In the current paper, we introduce a combinatorial version of the non-degeneracy invariant which depends on $S$ together with a configuration of smooth rational curves, and gives a lower bound for $\mathrm{nd}(S)$. We provide a SAGE module that computes such combinatorial invariant and we apply it in several examples. For instance, we obtain lower bounds on $\mathrm{nd}(S)$ for the Enriques surfaces with eight disjoint smooth rational curves studied by Mendes Lopes-Pardini. Finally, we recover Dolgachev and Kondō's computation of the non-degeneracy invariant of the Enriques surfaces with finite automorphism group, and provide additional information on the geometry of their elliptic fibrations.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Group invariant machine learning by fundamental domain projections

We approach the well-studied problem of supervised group invariant and equivariant machine learning from the point of view of geometric topology. We propose a novel approach using a pre-processing step, which involves projecting the input data into a geometric space which parametrises the orbits of the symmetry group. This new data can then be the input for an arbitrary machine learning model (neural network, random forest, support-vector machine etc).
CODING & PROGRAMMING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acceleration#Particles#Physics#Space Time#Newtonian
arxiv.org

Investigation of the Lorentz invariance violation in two-neutrino double-beta decay

We make a comprehensive investigation of the Lorentz invariance violation (LIV) effects that may occur in two-neutrino double-beta ($2\nu\beta\beta$) decay for all the experimentally interesting nuclei. We deduce the formulas for the LIV deviations and provide single and summed energy electron spectra and angular correlation between electrons with and without LIV contributions, to be used for constraining the LIV coefficient $\mathring{a}_{\text{of}}^{(3)}$. First, we confirm the shifting of the electron spectra to higher electron energies due to LIV for all nuclei. Next, we analyze other LIV signatures that can be used in LIV investigations. Thus, from the comparison of the electron and angular correlation spectra calculated with the inclusion of the LIV contributions, with their standard forms, information can be obtained about the strength versus observability of the LIV effects in the current experimental statistics. Then, we present the alternative method of constraining $\mathring{a}_{\text{of}}^{(3)}$ from the measurement of the angular correlation coefficient and estimate the statistics that different double-beta decay experiments should reach to constrain the LIV coefficient at the level of the current beta decay experiments. We hope that our work will improve the theoretical support and further stimulate the search for LIV in double-beta decay.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Lorentz transformation in Maxwell equations for slowly moving media

We use the method of field decomposition, a technique widely used in relativistic magnetohydrodynamics, to study the non-relativistic approximation of the Lorentz transformation in Maxwell equations for slowly moving media. The "deformed" Maxwell equations derived under the non-relativistic approximation in the lab frame can be put into the conventional form of Maxwell equations in the medium's comoving frame. Our results show that the Lorentz transformation in the non-relativistic limit is essential to derive these equations: the time and charge density must also change when transforming to a different frame even in the non-relativistic limit, not just the position and current density as in the Galilean transformation. This marks the essential difference of the Lorentz transformation from the Galilean one. We also derive the extended Hertz equations by using the covariant form of constitutive relations for homogeneous and isotropic dielectric and magnetic media. We find that the sign problem in terms of $\alpha=1-\widetilde{c}^{2}$ ($\widetilde{c}$ is the speed of light in medium in the unit of that in vacuum) arises in the extended Hertz equations if the linear constitutive relations are defined for the fields in the lab frame instead of covariant constitutive relations.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Nucleon-nucleon scattering up to next-to-next-to-leading order in manifestly Lorentz-invariant chiral effective field theory: peripheral phases

We study the nucleon-nucleon interaction up to next-to-next-to-leading order using time-ordered perturbation theory in the framework of manifestly Lorentz-invariant chiral effective field theory. We present the two-pion exchange contribution at one-loop level, which is consistent with the corresponding non-relativistic expressions in the large-nucleon-mass limit. Using the Born series truncated at one-loop order, we calculate the phase shifts and mixing angles of the partial waves with the angular momentum $l\geq 2$. Comparing with the results of non-relativistic formulation, we find an improved description of the phase shifts for some $D$ waves such as the $^3D_3$ one. For the other partial waves, both approaches show the globally similar results.
SCIENCE
wpguynews.com

Using Different Color Spaces for Non-Boring Gradients

A little gradient generator tool from Tom Quinonero. You’d think fading one color to another would be an obvious, simple, solved problem — it’s actually anything but!. Tom’s generator does two things that help make a gradient better:. You can pick an “interpolation space.” Gradients that...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

The mechanism of efficient electron acceleration at parallel non-relativistic shocks

Thermal electrons cannot directly participate in the process of diffusive acceleration at electron-ion shocks because their Larmor radii are smaller than the shock transition width: this is the well-known electron injection problem of diffusive shock acceleration. Instead, an efficient pre-acceleration process must exist that scatters electrons off of electromagnetic fluctuations on scales much shorter than the ion gyro radius. The recently found intermediate-scale instability provides a natural way to produce such fluctuations in parallel shocks. The instability drives comoving (with the upstream plasma) ion-cyclotron waves at the shock front and only operates when the drift speed is smaller than half of the electron Alfven speed. Here, we perform particle-in-cell simulations with the SHARP code to study the impact of this instability on electron acceleration at parallel non-relativistic, electron-ion shocks. To this end, we compare a shock simulation in which the intermediate-scale instability is expected to grow to simulations where it is suppressed. In particular, the simulation with an Alfvenic Mach number large enough to quench the intermediate instability shows a great reduction (by two orders of magnitude) of the electron acceleration efficiency. Moreover, the simulation with a reduced ion-to-electron mass ratio (where the intermediate instability is also suppressed) not only artificially precludes electron acceleration but also results in erroneous electron and ion heating in the downstream and shock transition regions. This finding opens up a promising route for a plasma physical understanding of diffusive shock acceleration of electrons, which necessarily requires realistic mass ratios in simulations of collisionless electron-ion shocks.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Optimization Conditions and Decomposable Algorithms for Convertible Nonconvex Optimization

This paper defines a convertible nonconvex function(CN function for short) and a weak (strong) uniform (decomposable, exact) CN function, proves the optimization conditions for their global solutions and proposes algorithms for solving the unconstrained optimization problems with the decomposable CN function. First, to illustrate the fact that some nonconvex functions, nonsmooth or discontinuous, are actually weak uniform CN functions, examples are given. The operational properties of the CN functions are proved, including addition, subtraction, multiplication, division and compound operations. Second, optimization conditions of the global optimal solution to unconstrained optimization with a weak uniform CN function are proved. Based on the unconstrained optimization problem with the decomposable CN function, a decomposable algorithm is proposed by its augmented Lagrangian penalty function and its convergence is proved. Numerical results show that an approximate global optimal solution to unconstrained optimization with a CN function may be obtained by the decomposable algorithms. The decomposable algorithm can effectively reduce the scale in solving the unconstrained optimization problem with the decomposable CN function. This paper provides a new idea for solving unconstrained nonconvex optimization problems.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Towards machine learning for microscopic mechanisms: a formula search for crystal structure stability based on atomic properties

Machine Learning (ML) techniques are revolutionizing the way to perform efficient materials modeling. Nevertheless, not all the ML approaches allow for the understanding of microscopic mechanisms at play in different phenomena. To address the latter aspect, we propose a combinatorial machine-learning approach to obtain physical formulas based on simple and easily-accessible ingredients, such as atomic properties. The latter are used to build materials features that are finally employed, through Linear Regression, to predict the energetic stability of semiconducting binary compounds with respect to zincblende and rocksalt crystal structures. The adopted models are trained using dataset built from first-principles calculations. Our results show that already one-dimensional (1D) formulas well describe the energetics; a simple grid-search optimization of the automatically-obtained 1D-formulas enhances the prediction performances at a very small computational cost. In addition, our approach allows to highlight the role of the different atomic properties involved in the formulas. The computed formulas clearly indicate that "spatial" atomic properties (i.e. radii indicating maximum probability densities for $s,p,d$ electronic shells) drive the stabilization of one crystal structure with respect to the other, suggesting the major relevance of the radius associated to the $p$-shell of the cation species.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Contrasting pseudo-criticality in the classical two-dimensional Heisenberg and $\mathrm{RP}^2$ models: zero-temperature phase transition versus finite-temperature crossover

Tensor-network methods are used to perform a comparative study of the two-dimensional classical Heisenberg and $\mathrm{RP}^2$ models. We demonstrate that uniform matrix product states (MPS) with explicit $\mathrm{SO}(3)$ symmetry can probe correlation lengths up to $\mathcal{O}(10^3)$ sites accurately, and we study the scaling of entanglement entropy and universal features of MPS entanglement spectra. For the Heisenberg model, we find no signs of a finite-temperature phase transition, supporting the scenario of asymptotic freedom. For the $\mathrm{RP}^2$ model we observe an abrupt onset of scaling behaviour, consistent with hints of a finite-temperature phase transition reported in previous studies. A careful analysis of the softening of the correlation length divergence, the scaling of the entanglement entropy and the MPS entanglement spectra shows that our results are inconsistent with true criticality, but are rather in agreement with the scenario of a crossover to a pseudo-critical region which exhibits strong signatures of nematic quasi-long-range order at length scales below the true correlation length. Our results reveal a fundamental difference in scaling behaviour between the Heisenberg and $\mathrm{RP}^2$ models: Whereas the emergence of scaling in the former shifts to zero temperature if the bond dimension is increased, it occurs at a finite bond-dimension independent crossover temperature in the latter.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Accuracy of Restricted Boltzmann Machines for the one-dimensional $J_1-J_2$ Heisenberg model

Neural networks have been recently proposed as variational wave functions for quantum many-body systems [G. Carleo and M. Troyer, Science 355, 602 (2017)]. In this work, we focus on a specific architecture, known as Restricted Boltzmann Machine (RBM), and analyse its accuracy for the spin-1/2 $J_1-J_2$ antiferromagnetic Heisenberg model in one spatial dimension. The ground state of this model has a non-trivial sign structure, especially for $J_2/J_1>0.5$, forcing us to work with complex-valued RBMs. Two variational Ansätze are discussed: one defined through a fully complex RBM, and one in which two different real-valued networks are used to approximate modulus and phase of the wave function. In both cases, translational invariance is imposed by considering linear combinations of RBMs, giving access also to the lowest-energy excitations at fixed momentum $k$. We perform a systematic study on small clusters to evaluate the accuracy of these wave functions in comparison to exact results, providing evidence for the supremacy of the fully complex RBM. Our calculations show that this kind of Ansätze is very flexible and describes both gapless and gapped ground states, also capturing the incommensurate spin-spin correlations and low-energy spectrum for $J_2/J_1>0.5$. The RBM results are also compared to the ones obtained with Gutzwiller-projected fermionic states, often employed to describe quantum spin models [F. Ferrari, A. Parola, S. Sorella and F. Becca, Phys. Rev. B 97, 235103 (2018)]. Contrary to the latter class of variational states, the fully-connected structure of RBMs hampers the transferability of the wave function from small to large clusters, implying an increase of the computational cost with the system size.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Stochastic Gradient Descent-Ascent: Unified Theory and New Efficient Methods

Stochastic Gradient Descent-Ascent (SGDA) is one of the most prominent algorithms for solving min-max optimization and variational inequalities problems (VIP) appearing in various machine learning tasks. The success of the method led to several advanced extensions of the classical SGDA, including variants with arbitrary sampling, variance reduction, coordinate randomization, and distributed variants with compression, which were extensively studied in the literature, especially during the last few years. In this paper, we propose a unified convergence analysis that covers a large variety of stochastic gradient descent-ascent methods, which so far have required different intuitions, have different applications and have been developed separately in various communities. A key to our unified framework is a parametric assumption on the stochastic estimates. Via our general theoretical framework, we either recover the sharpest known rates for the known special cases or tighten them. Moreover, to illustrate the flexibility of our approach we develop several new variants of SGDA such as a new variance-reduced method (L-SVRGDA), new distributed methods with compression (QSGDA, DIANA-SGDA, VR-DIANA-SGDA), and a new method with coordinate randomization (SEGA-SGDA). Although variants of the new methods are known for solving minimization problems, they were never considered or analyzed for solving min-max problems and VIPs. We also demonstrate the most important properties of the new methods through extensive numerical experiments.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Ultrafast dynamics of electrons and phonons: from the two-temperature model to the time-dependent Boltzmann equation

The advent of pump-probe spectroscopy techniques paved the way to the exploration of the ultrafast dynamics of electrons and phonons in crystalline solids. Following photo-absorption of a pump pulse and the initial electronic thermalization, the dynamics of electronic and vibrational degrees of freedom is dominated by electron-phonon and phonon-phonon scattering processes.The two-temperature model (TTM) and its generalizations -- as, e.g., the non-thermal lattice model (NLM) -- provide valuable tools to describe these phenomena and the ensuing coupled electron-phonon dynamics over timescales ranging between few hundreds of femtoseconds and tens of picoseconds. While more sophisticated theoretical approaches are nowadays available, the conceptual and computational simplicity of the TTM makes it the method of choice to model thermalization processes in pump-probe spectroscopy, and it keeps being widely applied in both experimental and theoretical studies. In the domain of ab-initio methods, the time-dependent Boltzmann equation (TDBE) ameliorates many of the shortcomings of the TTM and it enables a realistic and parameter-free description of ultrafast phenomena with full momentum resolution. After a pedagogical introduction to the TTM and TDBE, in this manuscript we review their application to the description of ultrafast process in solid-state physics and materials science as well as their theoretical foundation.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

External sources in a minimal and nonminimal CPT-odd Lorentz violating Maxwell electrodynamics

This paper is devoted to the study of interactions between stationary electromagnetic sources for the minimal and nonminimal CPT-odd photon sector of the Standard Model Extension (SME), where we search mainly for physical phenomena not present in the Maxwell electrodynamics. First we consider the minimal CPT-odd sector, where the Lorentz violation is caused by the Carroll-Field-Jackiw (CFJ) term, namely $\sim\epsilon^{\mu\nu\alpha\beta}\left(k_{AF}\right)_{\mu}A_{\nu}F_{\alpha\beta}$, and we treat the Lorentz breaking parameter $\left(k_{AF}\right)^{\mu}$ perturbatively up to second order. We consider effects due to the presence of point-like charges, Dirac strings and point-like dipoles. In special, we calculate the electromagnetic field produced outside the string and investigate the so called Aharonov-Bohm bound states in Lorentz violation context. After, we consider a model where the Lorentz violation is generated by the higher-derivative version of the CFJ model, namely $\sim\epsilon^{\mu\nu\alpha\beta}V_{\mu}A_{\nu}\Box F_{\alpha\beta}$, which is a dimension five term of the CPT-odd sector of the nonminimal SME. For this higher-derivative model, we obtain effects up to second order in $V^{\mu}$ related to the presence of point-like charges and a steady current line. We use overestimated constrains for the Lorentz violation parameters in order to investigate the physical relevance of some results found in atomic systems. We also make an overestimate for the background vectors using experimental data from the atomic electric field.
PHYSICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy