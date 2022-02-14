ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Embedded quantitative MRI T1rho mapping using non-linear primal-dual proximal splitting

By Matti Hanhela, Antti Paajanen, Mikko J. Nissi, Ville Kolehmainen
arxiv.org
 2 days ago

Quantitative MRI (qMRI) methods allow reducing the subjectivity of clinical MRI by providing numerical values on which diagnostic assessment or predictions of tissue properties can be based. However, qMRI measurements typically take more time than anatomical imaging due to requiring multiple measurements with varying contrasts for,...

